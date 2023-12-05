10 Motivation Apps Perfect for Small Business Owners

Nobody said running a small business was easy. With a million and one things to do, it’s not difficult for small business owners to steer off the motivational track every now and then. Fortunately, help is at hand in the guise of motivation apps.

Benefits of Motivation Apps for Business Owners

Motivation apps play a crucial role in enhancing the productivity and overall well-being of small business owners. In the fast-paced and challenging world of entrepreneurship, maintaining a high level of motivation is essential for success. These apps offer personalized tools and resources that cater to the unique needs of small business owners, helping them stay focused and driven. They can provide much-needed support in various aspects, from time management to goal setting, ensuring a balanced approach to both professional and personal life.

Benefits of motivation apps for small business owners include:

Improved Focus and Productivity : These apps often feature tools that help in managing tasks and prioritizing goals, leading to better focus and increased productivity.

: These apps often feature tools that help in managing tasks and prioritizing goals, leading to better focus and increased productivity. Enhanced Time Management : With features like reminders, calendars, and to-do lists, small business owners can effectively organize their schedules and make the most of their time.

: With features like reminders, calendars, and to-do lists, small business owners can effectively organize their schedules and make the most of their time. Stress Reduction : Motivation apps often include mindfulness and relaxation techniques, helping entrepreneurs to manage stress and maintain a healthy work-life balance.

: Motivation apps often include mindfulness and relaxation techniques, helping entrepreneurs to manage stress and maintain a healthy work-life balance. Goal Setting and Tracking : These apps allow users to set, monitor, and achieve short-term and long-term business goals, providing a sense of direction and accomplishment.

: These apps allow users to set, monitor, and achieve short-term and long-term business goals, providing a sense of direction and accomplishment. Access to Inspirational Content : Regular access to motivational quotes, success stories, and educational materials can inspire and energize small business owners.

: Regular access to motivational quotes, success stories, and educational materials can inspire and energize small business owners. Community and Networking : Some motivation apps offer community features, enabling entrepreneurs to connect with like-minded individuals for support and networking.

: Some motivation apps offer community features, enabling entrepreneurs to connect with like-minded individuals for support and networking. Personalized Experience: Many apps offer personalized advice and insights based on the user’s behavior and preferences, ensuring relevancy and effectiveness.

Choosing the Top Small Business Motivation Apps: Our Methodology

In guiding small business owners towards the most effective motivation apps, we at Small Business Trends use a criteria-based approach. Motivation is a key driver for success, and the right app can significantly impact your daily productivity and mindset. Here’s how we evaluate each motivation app:

Features and Functionality: Scale of Importance: 10/10

The app must offer robust features that actively promote motivation, such as goal setting, reminders, and progress tracking. User Experience and Interface Design: Scale of Importance: 8/10

A user-friendly and intuitive interface is crucial for ensuring regular use and engagement with the app. Customization and Personalization Options: Scale of Importance: 7/10

The ability to tailor the app to individual goals and preferences adds significant value. Scientific or Psychological Basis: Scale of Importance: 9/10

We prefer apps that incorporate scientifically-backed techniques or psychological principles to enhance motivation. User Reviews and Ratings: Scale of Importance: 6/10

Feedback from other users provides insights into the app’s effectiveness and user satisfaction. Cost and Subscription Model: Scale of Importance: 5/10

We consider the cost, offering free or reasonably priced options with valuable features. Cross-Platform Availability: Scale of Importance: 4/10

Availability across different devices and platforms increases accessibility and convenience. Data Privacy and Security: Scale of Importance: 10/10

Given the personal nature of motivation apps, we rigorously evaluate their data privacy and security measures.

Small Business Motivation Apps

Check out the following motivation apps that are perfect to help retain small business owners’ motivation and productivity levels.

Wonderful Day

With a name like Wonderful Day, how can businesses go wrong with this app? Wonderful Day aims to keep us motivated, every single day. It encourages us to ditch paper calendars and type in daily tasks, which are marked off when we’ve completed them. Green bubbles marks days when every task has been done, and red denotes days we’ve missed duties. The idea is that a chain of green bubbles helps keep us motivated. Wonderful Day is a free app that is available on iOS.

Quotes

There’s nothing quite like an inspiring quote to get us through a tough day. Quotes is an app that claims to bring “daily inspiration and wisdom with wallpaper.” With motivational quotes delivered daily, this iOS and Windows 8.0 or later compatible app has generated a string of four-star plus ratings.

GoalsOnTrack

GoalsOnTrack provides a systematic approach to achieving more by doing less. The app encourages users to record their goals, the purpose of their goals, start dates, end dates, metrics, sub goals, habits and action plans. Membership costs $68 per year. GoalsOnTrack supports all the major mobile platforms, including iOS, Android and Windows.

Asana

Teams can track their progress and collaborate easily with one another through Asana. This motivation app is free to use for teams up to 15 members. More members can be added with the Asana Premium package, which costs $8.33 per month. Asana is available on iOS, Android and Windows.

Wakie

Wakie helps motivate entrepreneurs and business owners by waking them up in the coolest of ways possible. Users hear their alarm, pick up their phone and then someone somewhere wakes them up. What’s more, Wakie is free and is available on iOS and Android.

Strides

Strides is an app designed to help users stay motivated and on track. The app comprises of digestible charts and flexible reminders to help users achieve their goals. Strides is totally free to use and is available on iOS.

Coach Me

Coach.me proudly claims to be the home for ambitious people, which helps them build their career or business, get in shape and learn a new skill. The app is available in three different packages – the habit tracker, which is free, habit coaching, which costs $15 per week, and leadership coaching, priced at $249 a month. This skills-enhancing app is available for iPhone, Android and the Web.

Momentum

Momentum is an app built around building motivation and eliminating distractions, perfect for small business owners. The app has a dashboard which users choose their goals and focus, which Momentum subtly reminds them of, with the aim of assisting inspiration, focus and productivity. Users can upgrade from a free account to ‘Momentum Plus’ from $2.50 per month. Momentum is available on the Chrome Web Store.

MotivateMe

MotivateMe is designed to provide 24/7 motivation with instant audio coaching. The app provides randomized motivational quotes to inspire you, as well as approximately 3,000 minutes of audio coaching. MotivateMe claims to be particularly effective for business owners. The app costs £0.99 to download and is available on iOS, Android and Windows.

TED

The TED app features more than 2,000 TED talks from remarkable people, designed to help inspire, motivate and teach those who want to learn and be inspired. TED is a great tool for entrepreneurs and business owners, who can learn from other business maestros. TED is available of Android and iOS for free.