Office Microwave: Upgrade Your Breakroom With Our Top Picks

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Microwaves provide a level of convenience that makes them ideal cooking appliances in an office. From warming up drinks and foods to fully cooking snacks and meals, a microwave doesn’t disappoint. A microwave at the office means employees can bring in home-cooked leftovers, which is a healthy and money-saving practice. It also means you and your employees can enjoy warm drinks and snacks anytime.

The microwaves in this list give you a basic idea of what types of microwaves are available today. From a multifunctional microwave to a medium-duty commercial unit, you can find the right office microwave for you. And best of all microwaves allow you to provide great convenience in a small form factor.

Did you know, the first commercially available microwave came out in 1947? It was almost six feet tall, and it weighed 750lbs. Here is to progress and the small and technically advanced microwaves of today.

ChatGPT Prompts for Business Sell Your Business Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Advertise Your Business Here

Top Office Microwaves

When considering an office microwave for your small business or entrepreneurial space, it’s crucial to deliberate on several essential factors to ensure you select the best fit. A microwave might seem like a straightforward purchase, but the right one can significantly impact your workplace efficiency and convenience. Here are the key criteria we consider when recommending office microwaves:

Size and Capacity (High Importance): Evaluate the microwave’s internal capacity to accommodate the volume of food your team typically heats. Opt for a size that suits your office’s needs without taking up excessive counter space. Power and Heating Options (High Importance): Look for microwaves with varying power levels to heat food efficiently. Settings such as defrost and quick-start functions can add versatility. Ease of Use and Cleaning (High Importance): Choose a microwave with user-friendly controls and an easily cleanable interior. Removable turntables or trays simplify maintenance. Durability and Longevity (Moderate Importance): Invest in a microwave built with durable materials and a reliable reputation for lasting performance, reducing the need for frequent replacements. Safety Features (Moderate Importance): Consider microwaves with safety locks or mechanisms that prevent accidental operation, especially in shared office spaces or around curious hands. Aesthetics and Design (Low to Moderate Importance): While functionality is primary, a microwave that complements your office decor or style can enhance the overall workspace ambiance. Energy Efficiency (Low Importance): Look for microwaves with energy-saving features or certifications to minimize electricity usage, contributing to cost savings over time.

Toshiba Multifunctional Microwave Oven

This Toshiba microwave provides multifunctionality that includes microwave, air fry, and convection. At 1000W and 1.5 cu. ft. it offers ample space and power. Add the cooking features and you have different ways for your office staff to cook their food.

It has 10 power settings with a smart humidity sensor to cook foods like potatoes and frozen vegetables accurately. The air fry menu can cook crisp French fries and chicken tenders, while the auto bake and roast menu will cook pizzas and whole chickens. It has a total of 13 auto menus.

Small Business Deals

This stainless-steel oven is 21.5 x 21.8 x 13 inches and weighs 48 pounds.

Toshiba Multifunctional Microwave Oven

Buy on Amazon

Panasonic Countertop Commercial Microwave

With 1000W of power and 0.8-cu. ft capacity this heavy-duty commercial Panasonic microwave is a workhorse. Although it is designed for full-service and fast-food restaurants, and convenience stores it is also ideal for an office.

You can use it for everything from warming a cup of coffee to cooking a casserole. It has a touch control keypad with Braille, 10 programmable memory pads, and 20-memory capability.

This stainless-steel oven is 16.56 x 20.12 x 12 inches and weighs 39.8 pounds.

Panasonic Countertop Commercial Microwave Oven

Buy on Amazon

Sharp Medium-Duty Commercial Microwave Oven

At 1.0 cu. Ft. the Sharp medium-duty microwave has enough space for most use cases. And 1000W is enough power to cook most things.

But as a medium-duty commercial oven, it will keep working much longer than regular consumer microwave ovens. It has a very simple operation with a dial to cook and warm up foods.

This stainless-steel oven is 21 x 16 x 12 inches and weighs 37 pounds.

Sharp Medium-Duty Commercial Microwave Oven with Dial Timer

Buy on Amazon

SAMSUNG Large Capacity Countertop Microwave Oven

The microwave oven from Samsung has a sensor cook element to automatically adjusts the cooking temperature with its 950W. It has a variety of cooking presets with a triple distribution system to heat food evenly and thoroughly.

The ceramic enamel interior and turntable are scratch-resistant and easy to clean. And the eco mode will conserve energy by turning off the display when you are not using it.

This oven is 18.43 x 23.62 x 13.28 inches, weighs 43 pounds, and offers 1.9 cu.ft. of space.

Samsung Electronics Large Capacity Countertop Microwave Oven

Buy on Amazon

Toshiba Microwave Oven

The inverter technology on this Toshiba microwave provides even heating and defrosting with faster cooking. At 1250 watts and 10 power settings along with the pre-programmed sensor menu you can cook popular foods like pizza, potato, vegetables, and more with a push of a button.

Power-saving Eco mode, sound on/off option, LED cavity light, and 13.6 inches glass turntable are part of the other features.

This stainless-steel oven is 21.77 x 19.2 x 12.99 inches, weighs 28.7 pounds, and Toshiba provides a 1-year limited warranty.

Toshiba Microwave Oven with Origin Inverter Technology

Buy on Amazon

Panasonic Oven with Cyclonic Wave Inverter Technology

The Panasonic Cyclonic Wave Inverter technology circulates heat in 3D waves evenly in this 2.2 cu. ft. 1250W oven. This allows for food to cook evenly and efficiently. And with 20 preset menus along with the Sensor Cook and Reheat functions it takes the guesswork out of cooking.

This oven lets you cook and reheat without setting a timer, defrost quickly, and keep foods warm until you are ready to serve it.

This stainless-steel oven is 19.44 x 23.88 x 14 inches and weighs 36.8 pounds

Panasonic Oven with Cyclonic Wave Inverter Technology

Buy on Amazon

Emerson 1.2 CU. FT. 1100W Griller Microwave Oven

With 1.2 cu ft of cooking space, this 1100W griller microwave oven from Emerson has 11 power levels. This also includes one pure grill power level. A weight defrost features lets you time your frozen food perfectly.

The nine programmed settings include Popcorn, Potato, Frozen pizza, Frozen vegetables, Beverage, Dinner plate Meat/chicken Meat/beef Meat/pork.

This stainless-steel oven is 20.6 x 17.3 x 12.8 inches and weighs 36 pounds.

Emerson 1.2 CU. FT. 1100W Griller Microwave Oven with Touch Control

Buy on Amazon

Size

Microwaves come in several different sizes. And depending on the size of your office and how much space you have; it is good to know the right size. You also must take into consideration the amount of food your staff will cook or warm-up.

Here are the most popular and readily available microwave sizes in the market.

Compact: 0.5 to 0.8 cubic feet

Mid-size: 0.9 to 1.3 cubic feet

Family: 1.4 to 1.6 cubic feet

Full-size: 1.8 to 2.0 cubic feet

Make sure the dishes they bring can fit in the microwave with room to spare. This especially applies to turntable microwaves.

Wattage

The wattage in your office microwave will determine how fast it will cook your food, so wattage does matter. And the question is how much wattage do you need? Consumer use microwaves can go from 600 to 1200 watts. On the commercial side, the wattage can go as high as 3000 watts. The key is finding a microwave that will cook your food without wasting energy.

600-800 Watts: This is the wattage for the cheapest microwaves. You can reheat drinks, heat small foods, and cook instant meals.

This is the wattage for the cheapest microwaves. You can reheat drinks, heat small foods, and cook instant meals. 800-1000 Watts: With this wattage, you can quickly cook your popcorn, boil water, and cook raw foods.

With this wattage, you can quickly cook your popcorn, boil water, and cook raw foods. 1000-1200 Watts: You can cook a range of foods with this amount of power including raw meat.

Microwaves with broil and convection elements can go higher with 1750 watts or more.

So, what does this mean in the real world? Here is how long it takes to boil a cup of water in the different wattage settings.

700 watts – 2 minutes, 30 seconds

800 watts – 2 minutes, 11 seconds

900 watts – 1 minute, 57 seconds

1000 watts – 1 minute, 45 seconds

1200 watts – 1 minute, 20 seconds

1500 watts – 1 minute, 10 seconds

A Place to Recharge

Having a place in your office for snacks or meals provides more than just nourishment. It is a space to socialize, take a break, and recharge. True enough this is not always possible for small business owners. However, you can always find a spot for a fridge and a microwave. And this can make a big difference for your staff when they are thirsty, hungry, or just want to take a break.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Save money on shipping costs for your Amazon purchases. Plus, enjoy thousands of titles from Amazons video library with an Amazon Prime membership. Learn more and sign up for a free trial today.