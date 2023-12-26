Pantone Unveils PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz as the Color of the Year 2024

Pantone has marked a milestone in its Color of the Year program by announcing PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz as the chosen color for 2024. This year’s selection coincides with the 25th anniversary of the program, which began in 1999 with PANTONE 15-4020 Cerulean Blue. The announcement was made in Carlstadt, New Jersey, on December 7, 2023.

PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, described as a velvety gentle peach, is celebrated for its nurturing and compassionate qualities. In a world experiencing various forms of turmoil, this color represents a collective yearning for empathy, togetherness, and a peaceful future. Peach Fuzz embodies a cozy warmth that highlights the importance of community and the sanctuary it provides. It presents a fresh take on softness, subtly sensual and tender, conveying a message of care, sharing, and collaboration.

Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, characterizes Peach Fuzz as a color that brings belonging and an opportunity for recalibration and nurturing. It offers a space of calm, healing, and flourishing, whether in solitude or in the company of others. This color also signifies comfort, peace from within, and the importance of tactility and cocooned warmth.

Discover the Zoho Ecosystem ChatGPT Prompts for Business Sell Your Business Advertise Your Business Here

PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is notable for its modernity, sophistication, and depth despite its gentle lightness. It bridges the past and the present, offering a contemporary ambiance with a vintage vibe. As a clean peach tone, it adds beauty to both physical and digital worlds, reflecting a poetic and romantic essence.

The introduction of Peach Fuzz as the Color of the Year 2024 is not just a celebration of color but also a reflection of the global zeitgeist. Over the years, the Pantone Color of the Year program has become a cultural icon, highlighting how global cultural trends are expressed through color.

Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute, notes that this year’s color focuses on community, reflecting a global reevaluation of priorities and the importance of closeness with loved ones. Peach Fuzz, with its warm and welcoming embrace, brings people together and enriches the soul. Pressman expresses gratitude for the past 25 years of the program, which has become a platform for designers and color enthusiasts worldwide to engage in conversations about color and showcase their creativity.

For businesses, especially those in design, fashion, and marketing, the selection of PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz offers fresh inspiration and direction. It encourages a focus on themes of care, empathy, and community in their creative endeavors and product designs. The color’s versatility and emotional resonance make it a compelling choice for branding, product development, and visual storytelling in 2024.

Small Business Deals