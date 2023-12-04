7 Best Price Tracking Apps for Small Business Owners

Being able to track and monitor prices quickly and efficiently is a huge advantage for small businesses. With prices constantly fluctuating, price tracking apps allow you to buy items for your small business at the right time and for the right price. And buying at the right price will save your business money, ultimately boosting your bottom line.

Our Methodology: The Best Price Tracking Apps

In evaluating the best price tracking apps, our methodology involves an in-depth analysis across several key criteria, essential for users seeking effective tools to monitor and capitalize on price fluctuations.

We use a rating scale from 1 to 10 for each aspect, where higher scores indicate superior performance in areas like user interface, alert accuracy, and range of retailers covered. This scale helps users in making informed decisions when choosing a price tracking app that best suits their shopping habits and savings goals.

Sell Your Business Drive Traffic to Your Website Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Advertise Your Business Here

User Interface and Ease of Use (Rating: 9/10)

We assess the usability and design of each app’s interface. Apps that are intuitive, easy to navigate, and provide clear, accessible information score highly, as they enhance the user experience and facilitate efficient price tracking.

Alert Accuracy and Timeliness (Rating: 9/10)

The precision and promptness of price alerts are critical. We evaluate how accurately and quickly the apps notify users of price changes. Apps with real-time, accurate alerts are rated favorably, as they enable users to take timely advantage of price drops.

Range of Retailers and Products Covered (Rating: 8/10)

We consider the breadth of retailers and products each app can track. Higher ratings are given to apps that cover a wide range of retailers, both online and in-store, and offer extensive product tracking options, catering to diverse shopping needs.

Features and Functionalities (Rating: 8/10)

The variety of features offered, such as price history graphs, wish lists, and comparison tools, is evaluated. Apps that provide a comprehensive set of tools for informed shopping and saving decisions are rated highly.

Small Business Deals

Privacy and Security (Rating: 9/10)

We analyze each app’s privacy and security measures, especially regarding user data handling. Apps with strong privacy policies and secure data practices receive higher ratings, ensuring user information is protected.

Integration with Shopping Platforms (Rating: 7/10)

The app’s ability to integrate seamlessly with popular shopping platforms and browsers is assessed. Apps with effective integration capabilities score higher, as they provide a more convenient and unified shopping experience.

Cost-Effectiveness (Rating: 8/10)

We examine the pricing model of each app, considering its features and benefits. Apps offering significant value either for free or at a reasonable subscription cost are rated favorably.

Customer Support and Resources (Rating: 7/10)

The level of customer support available, including FAQs, help centers, and customer service responsiveness, is evaluated. Apps providing strong support and helpful resources are highly regarded for enhancing overall user satisfaction.

Price Tracking Apps

Give those responsible for buying products in your business a helping hand with the following 10 best price tracking apps for small business owners.

Price Tracker for Amazon

If your business makes a lot of purchases on Amazon, Price Tracker for Amazon will help you save money by tracking and checking the prices of the products you need to buy. The app alerts you when your desired items drop in price through ultra-fast notifications.

Notifications can be set to either be generated when lower prices are detected or when items drop to or below a specified price target. Price Tracker for Amazon is free to download on all Android devices from Google Play.

Smartprix

The Smartprix app is a great tool for letting you know of up-to-the-minute discounts and deals around the internet. Your buying team can also watch prices on virtually any item available on the major shopping sites. You can search and browse more than 10 million products from 100 plus categories and get instant price alerts with the Smartprix app.

The Smartprix price comparison app is compatible with all Android devices and is free to download.

idealo

This price comparison app with barcode scanner allows you and your team to find products, compare prices and save more money on essential business items. With the idealo Price Comparison app you can compare over 108 million offers from more than 21,7000 shops. Using a diverse variety of filter functions, you can find high-quality products for the best prices. You can search products via text, speech or EAN code with the integrated barcode scanner.

The app can be downloaded for free complete with a barcode scanner from the Apple app store onto iOS devices.

Scanlife

Scanlife, developed by Scanbuy Inc., stands out for its safety and reliability. It is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and excels in comparing prices for both local and online stores. A unique feature of Scanlife is its Geolocation capability, which informs users of nearby stores offering discounts on specific items. The app also offers rewards like gift cards through “mpoints” and covers major online shopping sites?

Fluctuate

Fluctuate is a price tracker which allows you to track the price of products on ecommerce websites. You can use the app to track the price of items on the major sites, including eBay, Amazon, Flipkart and more. Users can view a graph to help them keep track of price changes over time.

Fluctuate is free to download on Android devices from Google Play.

ShopSavvy

ShopSavvy is a price comparison and barcode scanner app available for iPhones and iPads on the App Store for free. Your purchasing team can use this app to discover new products and shopping trends and find the best online and in-store deals from hundreds of the most popular retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Newegg and Best Buy. Each day the app collects millions of products from shopping websites and sorts through the prices and sales to bring your business the best deals. You can even earn cashback when shopping with ShopSavvy.

AliPrice – AliExpress Price Tracker

The AliPrice app for Android allows you to find the same products from AliExpress and track historical prices of any AliExpress products. You can also analyze seller ratings, helping you find the best products at the best prices. AliPrice can be downloaded for free from Google Play.

Price Tracking Apps Summary

App Name Key Features Price Tracker for Amazon Price alerts for Amazon products, ultra-fast notifications Smartprix Access to discounts and deals, price alerts on major shopping sites idealo Barcode scanner, compares prices across 21,700 shops Scanlife Price comparison for local and online stores, geolocation for nearby deals Fluctuate Tracks prices on major ecommerce sites, graphical price history ShopSavvy Barcode scanner, daily deal collection, cashback offers AliPrice Tracks AliExpress products, historical price tracking, seller rating analysis

How to Choose the Best Price Tracking App

When selecting the best price tracking app for your business, consider the following factors:

Compatibility : Ensure the app is compatible with your business’s devices, whether Android, iOS, or web-based.

: Ensure the app is compatible with your business’s devices, whether Android, iOS, or web-based. Coverage : Look for apps that cover a wide range of online retailers and products, catering to your business’s purchasing needs.

: Look for apps that cover a wide range of online retailers and products, catering to your business’s purchasing needs. Notification Features : Choose an app that provides timely and customizable alerts for price drops or specific price targets.

: Choose an app that provides timely and customizable alerts for price drops or specific price targets. Ease of Use : The app should have a user-friendly interface for efficient navigation and usage.

: The app should have a user-friendly interface for efficient navigation and usage. Additional Features : Consider apps that offer extra functionalities such as barcode scanning, reward points, or cashback options.

: Consider apps that offer extra functionalities such as barcode scanning, reward points, or cashback options. Safety and Reliability : Prioritize apps known for their security and accuracy in tracking and comparing prices.

: Prioritize apps known for their security and accuracy in tracking and comparing prices. Cost: While many apps are free, evaluate any premium features that might incur additional costs but offer more advanced capabilities.