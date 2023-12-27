Spotlight: Revol Snax Makes Healthy Snack Foods That Satisfy Sweet Cravings

Snack foods aren’t generally known for their health benefits. And healthy foods generally aren’t appealing to those with a sweet tooth.

However, Revol Snax aims to solve both of these issues with its line of healthy yet indulgent snacks. Read about the unique company and its mission in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers indulgent snacks that are sugar-free and plant-based.

Co-founder Nadine Calderon told Small Business Trends, “Our products are crafted using only the finest, freshest ingredients. Picture this: sugar-free, low-carb, and entirely plant-based – because we believe snacks should be as delicious as they are nutritious.”

Business Niche

Offering nutritious snacks without compromising on taste.

Calderon says, “We’ve cracked the code on satisfying sweet cravings without compromising on nutrition and we deliver what we promised. Every bite is a guilt-free delight that fuels and energizes. When you choose Revol Snax you will taste the difference.”

How the Business Got Started

To create the snacks they wanted to enjoy.

Calderon co-founded the company with her husband, Dave Birsen. The two sweet tooths wanted snacks to satisfy their cravings without compromising their diets. But they didn’t see anything that fit those requirements.

She adds, “Grocery store shelves were stocked with processed, lackluster options that left much to be desired in both taste and nutritional value.”

So the pair set out with a goal to create the snacks they wanted. And they spent a year experimenting and creating Revol Bites.

Biggest Win

A successful Kickstarter campaign.

Calderon says, “In 2019, after dedicating over a year to perfecting our revolutionary recipe, we were poised to launch Revol Snax into the world. Fueled by a passion for wholesome indulgence but uncertain if the world was ready for our treats, we took a bold step and launched a Kickstarter campaign. Setting an ambitious goal of $20K for our online launch and to spread the word about our product, we poured our hearts into the campaign for three months. The response? Beyond our wildest expectations. We not only hit our target but exceeded it, raising an astonishing $45K. These early supporters, our Kickstarter champions, became our first loyal Revol Fans, standing by us as we ventured into uncharted snack territory. Just two months later, we secured a spot on Whole Foods Market shelves, making our debut year an exhilarating journey of triumph and excitement.”

Biggest Risk

Automating production.

Calderon explains, “One of the boldest risks our business ever undertook was the transition from a manual production process to a more automated one. This gamble involved acquiring our most expensive piece of equipment. Given the uniqueness of our product, there wasn’t a machine specifically designed for our needs. So, we had to unleash our creativity and adapt our recipe and product to align with the closest machine capable of meeting our requirements.

“This endeavor wasn’t without its challenges. Months of intensive research, numerous tweaks to our recipe (which, admittedly, made some of our most loyal fans a little uneasy), and the decision to step away from the small-batch, manual charm that defined us initially. While this shift didn’t resonate well with everyone, the end result was transformative. Our production process became more efficient and consistent, maintaining quality and flavor, allowing us to scale up and thrive in the retail space.

“Had this risky transition gone awry, we faced the potential backlash of disappointing our customer base and sacrificing the artisanal quality our brand was known for. However, the calculated gamble paid off. Our ability to adapt, innovate, and embrace automation not only preserved the essence of our product but also propelled us to new heights, enabling growth and success in the competitive retail landscape.”

Lesson Learned

Rely on expert advice.

Calderon says, “In the initial stages, we underestimated how little we knew about the industry and, subsequently, how transformative it could be to have the guidance and support of seasoned experts. Establishing these connections sooner would have provided us with invaluable insights, potentially accelerating our learning curve and helping us avoid certain pitfalls along the way. In the dynamic world of CPG, the wisdom of those who have been there before is a game-changer, and I now recognize the importance of seeking their guidance early in the entrepreneurial journey.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Exploring various expansion opportunities.

Calderon adds, “First and foremost, we would seize the opportunity to expand our presence by applying to new Whole Foods regions. This not only broadens our market reach, but also solidifies our position in the retail landscape.

“Simultaneously, we would earmark a portion of the funds to embark on the exciting journey of launching a new flavor. Diversifying our product line not only keeps our offerings fresh and appealing to a broader audience but also sparks renewed interest from our existing customer base.

“Lastly, a significant portion of the extra capital would be directed towards supporting our retail growth. Efficiently scaling our retail operations is key to doubling our impact and ensuring that our products continue to reach the hands of those who appreciate the unique and wholesome experience Revol Snax delivers.”

Favorite Snack Flavors

Those with a personal connection.

Calderon explains, “What sets our flavors apart is the personal touch they carry. Inspired by some of the most cherished moments the founders have shared as a couple, each Revol Snax flavor encapsulates a unique memory. Take, for example, our Matcha flavor, a tribute to the enchanting experience of trying Matcha in the San Francisco Japanese garden – a delightful memory that unfolded after Nadine moved to the USA from Colombia. And who could forget the Snickerdoodle flavor? It’s a sweet homage to the famous Colombian treat called Cocada, a cinnamon and coconut delight that defined Nadine’s childhood in Colombia.”

Company Mascot

The couple’s dog, Benji.

Calderon says, “Our business isn’t just about snacks; it’s a family affair. Meet Benji, the four-legged member of our team, who adds his charm to the mix. You’ll find him gracing the illustrations on our packaging and website, a playful nod to the joy and companionship he brings to the Revol Snax story. So, when you indulge in our snacks, you’re not just savoring flavors. You’re tasting the essence of our journey, love, and most cherished moments as a family.”

