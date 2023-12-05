Best 13 Square Apps for Small Business Payment Processing

Square (NYSE: SQ), the easy-to-use credit card processing system, is gaining significant traction among small businesses due to its simplicity and effectiveness. Its standout feature is being feature-rich, offering a range of tools and services, including Square apps, that many other Point of Sale (POS) systems lack.
Also, unlike many competitors, Square does not charge monthly fees, a factor that greatly appeals to budget-conscious small business owners. This affordability, combined with its comprehensive functionality, makes Square a preferred choice in the POS market.
From market stall owners to major corporations like Starbucks, a diverse array of businesses across various sizes and industries are adopting Square’s mobile credit card processing application.
Its versatility allows it to cater to different business needs, simplifying payment processes for both small-scale entrepreneurs and larger enterprises. The widespread usage of Square illustrates its adaptability and effectiveness in addressing the payment processing needs of a broad spectrum of businesses.
Square’s POS system is designed to integrate smoothly with many popular apps, enhancing overall business operations. This interoperability is a key advantage, as it allows businesses to customize their setup according to their specific needs.
To fully leverage the capabilities of Square, we will explore the top Square apps that are tailored for small businesses. These apps, carefully selected for their utility and compatibility with Square, can significantly enhance the payment processing experience, contributing to more efficient and streamlined business operations.
Our Methodology: Criteria for Selecting the Best Square Apps
In guiding small business owners in their selection of Square apps for payment processing, we have organized our criteria based on their importance, with each criterion rated on a scale from 1 to 10 (10 being the most important). The criteria are listed in descending order of importance.
Security and Compliance (10/10)
Ensuring the highest levels of security and compliance with industry regulations is crucial due to the sensitive nature of payment processing.
Ease of Integration and Compatibility (9/10)
An app that integrates smoothly with existing systems and is compatible with various devices and platforms is essential for seamless business operations.
Customer Support and Reliability (8/10)
Reliable customer support and consistent app performance are vital for uninterrupted payment processing.
Transaction Fees and Pricing Structure (8/10)
Cost-effectiveness is key. Choose apps with clear, competitive pricing and transparent transaction fees.
User Interface and Experience (7/10)
An intuitive and user-friendly interface simplifies payment processing and minimizes the need for extensive training.
Feature Set and Customization (7/10)
Look for apps offering a robust set of features and customization options that cater to your specific business needs.
Data Analytics and Reporting (7/10)
Access to detailed data analytics and reporting tools is essential for informed business decisions and financial management.
Multi-Channel Sales Support (6/10)
For businesses operating both online and offline, an app that supports multiple sales channels is beneficial for unified payment processing.
Scalability and Future-Proofing (6/10)
Select an app that can adapt and grow with your business, accommodating increased transaction volumes and new payment technologies.
Reviews and User Feedback (5/10)
User reviews and feedback provide insights into the app’s real-world performance and reliability, offering valuable perspectives for decision-making.
By prioritizing these criteria, we aim to assist small business owners and entrepreneurs in making well-informed choices for their payment processing solutions, focusing on factors that significantly impact operational efficiency and financial health.
ShipStation
Save your business significant amounts of time shipping products by syncing your Square account with ShipStation. The app will create labels and connect you to the leading shipping carriers.
SumAll
Analyze your business’s marketing efforts with greater depth and comprehension by combining your Square data with your social media analytics, online advertising and email campaigns with the help of the SumAll app.
Weebly
If your business has not yet got a website, it’s time to market your products or services to a global audience by creating a stylish website. The Weebly app helps businesses produce a beautiful and easy-to-navigate online store. Sync the Weebly app with Square to grow your sales on one convenient platform.
Fresh KDS
Fresh KDS is a Square-compatible kitchen display system which can be used in place of or combined with kitchen ticket printers. By seamlessly integrating with an iPad Square Register, the Fresh KDS app allows you to display your orders in real time.
Intrakr Inventory
Intrakr Inventory is an online inventory management system, which is designed for small businesses. The systems can work hand-in-hand with Square, providing real-time notifications about products, namely when they are getting low and need to be stocked back up.
IFTT
By downloading If This, Then That (IFTTT) you will streamline everyday business tasks by connecting your Square account with other services, such as your email, Google Drive and Evernote.
Intuit QuickBooks Online
Harmonize Intuit QuickBooks Online with Square and have your accounting and bookkeeping needs taken care of. The app also enables you to track expenses and sales.
Wix Stores
The Wix Stores app allows you to build, manage and promote an eye-catching online store. You can choose a stunning template and customize the site, so it represents your unique business. Wix gives you all the tools you’ll need to manage your ecommerce store and sell online. Sync Wix with Square and you can enjoy easy online payment processing.
Shopventory
Sync the Shopventory app with Square to benefit from advanced inventory management. Through intelligent sales reporting, you will be able to get a closer grip on the profit margins of your business, across a certain category, item or period of time.
Zoho Books
Benefit from streamlining business processes, automating workflows and generating quick and simple reports about sale performance by syncing Zoho Books to your Square account.
WooCommerce
WooCommerce is a free ecommerce plugin for WordPress that allows you to sell anything. The plugin integrates seamlessly with WordPress. By downloading the WooCommerce app onto your smartphone, you can keep your finger on the pulse of your online shop. By syncing Square with WooCommerce, you can take Square payments on your WooCommerce store. You can harmonize inventory changes for both online and offline sales.
Jobber
Sync the cloud-based Jobber app with Square for powerful scheduling, simple customer management and online invoicing. The Jobber app helps you to get paid faster – a desirable achievement of every small business.
Shopseen
Manage your product listings across all your channels with the Shopseen app. The app can be harmonized with Square Point of Sale and Square Online Store and even your social media platforms to centralize your marketing campaigns.
Square Apps for Small Business Payment Processing
Explore the top Square apps that seamlessly integrate with Square Point of Sale to enhance your small business operations. This comparison table provides a quick overview of the key features offered by each app.
|App Name
|Key Features
|ShipStation
|Time-saving shipping, label creation
|SumAll
|In-depth business analytics
|Weebly
|Easy-to-navigate online store creation
|Fresh KDS
|Real-time kitchen display system
|Intrakr Inventory
|Online inventory management
|IFTTT
|Streamlined tasks through automated connections
|QuickBooks Online
|Accounting, bookkeeping, expense tracking
|Wix Stores
|Eye-catching online store creation
|Shopventory
|Advanced inventory management
|Zoho Books
|Business process streamlining, automated reports
|WooCommerce
|Ecommerce plugin for WordPress, online sales
|Jobber
|Scheduling, customer management, online invoicing
|Shopseen
|Centralized product listings across channels
Key Considerations for Selecting Square Apps
When selecting Square apps to integrate with Square Point of Sale, it’s essential to consider various factors to enhance your small business efficiency. Here are key considerations for making informed decisions:
- Integration Compatibility
- Business Analytics
- Online Store Creation
- Inventory Management
- Automation and Streamlining
- Accounting and Bookkeeping
- Scheduling and Invoicing
Integration Compatibility
Ensure that the chosen app seamlessly integrates with Square Point of Sale to create a unified and efficient payment processing system. Compatibility is crucial for smooth operations.
Business Analytics
Prioritize apps that offer comprehensive analytics tools to provide valuable insights into your business performance. Analytics can aid in making informed decisions and optimizing your business strategy.
Online Store Creation
If your business requires an online presence, choose apps that simplify the creation and management of online stores. Integration with Square Point of Sale should extend to your online platform for a cohesive customer experience.
Inventory Management
Opt for apps that offer advanced inventory management features. Efficient inventory control is essential for preventing stockouts, managing stock levels, and ensuring a smooth supply chain process.
Automation and Streamlining
Look for apps that automate tasks and streamline various business processes. Automation can significantly improve operational efficiency, allowing you to focus on core business activities.
Accounting and Bookkeeping
Consider apps that facilitate accounting, bookkeeping, and expense tracking. Integration with accounting tools ensures accurate financial records and simplifies the overall financial management process.
Scheduling and Invoicing
If your business involves appointments or services, select apps that offer scheduling, customer management, and online invoicing capabilities. These features contribute to a seamless customer experience.
To leverage these benefits, it’s crucial to download the e Square Point of Sale app. This free app transforms your mobile device into a versatile payment processor, allowing you to accept payments anytime, anywhere.
The funds processed through the Square Point of Sale app are deposited into your account within a maximum of two business days. This integration provides a robust foundation for managing payments and optimizing your business operations.
Thanks for this list, havent tried any of them, now surely will use. and How does the square compare to pro pay?
Thank you so much for this. So Square is more than just a platform. It seems to have some apps too. Interesting.
I think Square wants to provide something more than just a way for payment. They want their customers to have a different experience with them than with their competitors.
You really need to try out square and its apps to understand what it can do for you and your business.
We have used Waveapps for invoicing and accounting and have had good luck with it. We provide professional phone greetings, auto attendant recordings and on-hold messages for businesses and our clients really like how easy and simple it is to make a quick payment.