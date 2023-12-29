8 Reasons You Should Text Customers as One of Your Communication Strategies

Text messages have a high open rate, often within minutes of receipt. This allows businesses to deliver time-sensitive information, promotions, or updates directly to their customers with a high likelihood of engagement. Text marketing is relatively affordable compared to traditional advertising methods like TV or print media. Small businesses with limited marketing budgets can text customers to reach a large audience without breaking the bank.

Text messages are more likely to be read and responded to compared to emails or social media posts. People tend to check their text messages regularly, making it an effective way to reach your audience. In addition, people are spending more time on their mobile devices, which means you can reach customers on the device they use the most.

Text messages can be personalized with the recipient’s name or other relevant information, making customers feel valued and increasing the likelihood of conversion.

The Evolution of Text Messaging in Marketing

Initially, text messaging was primarily used for personal communication. However, businesses quickly recognized its potential for marketing and began sending promotional messages to their customers.:

SMS Marketing: SMS marketing has become a popular approach. Businesses send mass text messages with offers, discounts, and updates to their subscribers. The SMS marketing service was the standard in the early stages of text marketing.

Multimedia Messaging (MMS): With the advancement of mobile technology, MMS allowed businesses to send multimedia content like images, videos, and audio along with text messages, making marketing messages more engaging.

Two-Way Communication: Text marketing evolved to allow two-way communication between businesses and customers. This enabled customers to respond to messages, ask questions, or even make purchases directly via text.

Automation and Personalization: Automation tools and chatbots became integral in text marketing. Businesses could schedule messages, segment their audience, and provide personalized recommendations or responses.

Rich Communication Services (RCS): RCS is a more advanced form of text messaging that supports features like interactive buttons, suggested replies, and rich media. It offers a more interactive and visually appealing experience for marketing messages.

Integration with CRM: Text marketing platforms often integrate with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems, allowing businesses to streamline their marketing efforts and better track customer interactions.

8 Reasons to Use a Text Message Marketing Service

These reasons showcase the benefits of incorporating text message marketing into a small business’s marketing strategy, highlighting its effectiveness in reaching, engaging, and providing personalized experiences to customers while being cost-efficient and measurable.

1. Immediate Reach

Text messages have immediate reach, ensuring that your marketing messages are delivered directly to your audience’s mobile devices, often within minutes.

2. Higher Customer Engagement

Text message marketing campaigns tend to have higher customer engagement rates compared to other channels, as people are more likely to open and interact with text messages promptly. Text messaging provides an opportunity to maintain a continuous connection with your customers. By using services like a second phone number app, businesses can manage their communication more effectively, keeping the professional and personal communication separate. This approach not only streamlines the process but also maintains a level of professionalism.

3. Personalization Capabilities

Text messages allow for personalization, enabling businesses to address customers by their names and tailor content to individual preferences, enhancing the customer experience.

4. Cost Efficiency

Text message marketing is cost-effective, making it accessible to businesses with limited budgets while delivering a high return on investment (ROI).

5. Broad Reach

SMS marketing has a broad reach since nearly everyone has a mobile phone, making it an effective way to connect with a wide audience regardless of demographics.

6. Integration into Multi-Channel Marketing

Text messaging can seamlessly integrate into multi-channel marketing strategies, complementing email, social media, and other channels to create a cohesive and comprehensive marketing approach.

7. Measurable Impact

Text message software provides businesses with tools to measure the impact of their campaigns, allowing for data-driven decision-making and continuous improvement of marketing strategies.

8. Convenience for Customers

Text messaging is convenient for customers, as they can quickly receive and respond to messages on their mobile devices, making it easy for them to engage with your business.

Developing an Effective Text Message Marketing Strategy

By following the best practices we describe below and by incorporating these key elements into your text marketing campaigns, you can increase the effectiveness of your messaging. You can achieve your marketing goals while maintaining a positive relationship with your customers.

Planning and execution are key. You can start by choosing a text message marketing provider. When developing a text message marketing strategy, it’s crucial to consider the content and timing of your messages. For instance, text reminders for appointments can be an effective way to reduce no-shows and maintain client engagement. Such timely and practical messages are appreciated by customers for their convenience.

Text Marketing as Part of a Larger Strategy

Incorporating text messaging into a broader digital marketing strategy is critical. For instance, integrating it with other marketing efforts like social media can amplify its impact. By understanding the benefits of a virtual assistant, businesses can effectively manage these integrated marketing efforts, ensuring consistency and efficiency across all channels.

Measuring Success in Text Marketing

Understanding the effectiveness of your text marketing campaign is essential. This is where analyzing customer retention statistics becomes vital. By tracking how well your text marketing strategies are retaining customers, you can adjust your approach to improve engagement and loyalty.

Choosing the Right Text Marketing Provider

Look for text message marketing services that offer the features you need, such as mass messaging, automation, personalization, and reporting. Consider whether they support SMS, MMS, or RCS messaging.

Ensure the platform used in the text message marketing software is user-friendly and doesn't require extensive technical expertise to set up and manage.

Compare pricing plans and determine if they fit within your budget. Some providers offer pay-as-you-go plans, while others have monthly subscriptions.

Ensure the provider complies with relevant regulations, such as the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), to avoid legal issues.

Check if the platform can integrate with your existing CRM or other marketing tools to streamline your operations.

Evaluate the provider's customer support options, as you may need assistance or guidance while using the platform.

Assess the platform's delivery rates and reporting capabilities to track the success of your campaigns.

Adhering to Regulations: The Telephone Consumer Protection Act

The TCPA is a federal law in the United States that restricts telemarketing calls, including text messages, to mobile phones. It requires businesses to obtain express written consent from consumers before sending marketing text messages. Violating the TCPA can result in significant fines, so it’s essential for businesses to be aware of and compliant with its regulations when using text message marketing.

The Future of Marketing Text Messages

Text messaging in marketing has evolved from simple SMS promotions to a sophisticated and personalized communication channel that leverages advanced features and integrates with broader marketing strategies to engage customers effectively.





FAQs: Text Customers

What is the Cost of a Text Message Marketing Platform?

The cost of a text message marketing platform can vary widely depending on several factors:

Many providers offer tiered pricing based on the number of messages you plan to send each month.

The price may also depend on the features you need. Basic plans may be more affordable, while advanced features like automation and personalization could come with higher costs.

Some providers offer subscription plans with a monthly fee, while others allow you to pay as you go, purchasing message credits as needed.

Some providers may charge extra for services like dedicated shortcodes or toll-free numbers.

Enterprise-level solutions with custom features may have higher costs compared to standard plans.

To get an accurate estimate of the cost, you should reach out to different providers, request quotes, and compare their pricing structures based on your specific needs and expected usage. Keep in mind that costs can also vary by region and country due to different regulations and market conditions.

Best Practices for Crafting Effective Text Marketing Messages?

Text messages have character limits, so be concise and get to the point quickly. Focus on the most important information.

Address recipients by their name and tailor the message to their preferences or past interactions with your business. Clear Call-to-Action (CTA): Include a clear and compelling CTA that tells recipients what you want them to do, whether it's clicking a link, making a purchase, or visiting your store. Timing Matters: Send messages at appropriate times to avoid inconveniencing recipients. Consider time zones and the recipient's schedule. Provide Value: Offer something valuable to the recipient, such as exclusive discounts, promotions, or relevant updates. Use Urgency: Create a sense of urgency by adding phrases like "limited time offer" or "act now" to encourage immediate action. Opt-Out Option: Include an opt-out option in compliance with regulations, allowing recipients to unsubscribe easily. Avoid Abbreviations and Jargon: Use proper grammar and avoid excessive abbreviations or industry-specific jargon that may confuse recipients. Test and Optimize: A/B test different message variations to determine what resonates best with your audience and continually optimize your approach.

What Are the Key Elements of a Successful Text Message Marketing Campaign?

The most important step is to segment your audience based on demographics, behaviors, or preferences to send relevant messages to specific groups. Next, work on the details:

Compliance: Ensure compliance with relevant regulations, such as the TCPA, to avoid legal issues and maintain trust with customers. Timing: Send messages at the right times to maximize open and response rates, taking into account recipient preferences and time zones. Clear Goals: Define clear campaign objectives, whether it’s driving sales, increasing brand awareness, or promoting an event. Measurement and Analytics: Use text message software to track the performance of your campaigns, including open rates, click-through rates, and conversion rates. Integration: Integrate text marketing into your overall marketing strategy, coordinating it with other channels for a cohesive approach. Consistency: Maintain consistency in your messaging, branding, and timing to build trust and recognition among your audience. Engagement: Encourage two-way communication by allowing recipients to respond to messages, ask questions, or provide feedback. Feedback and Iteration: Gather feedback from recipients and use it to improve future campaigns. Continuously refine your messaging and approach based on results. Value-Centric Content: Provide value to recipients in every message, whether through offers, useful information, or personalized recommendations.