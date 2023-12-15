105 Things to Sew and Sell

Looking for things to sew and sell? Sewing and selling handmade items can be a fulfilling and profitable venture. In this article, we’ll explore 105 ideas to choose from. From clothing to home decor, you’re sure to find a project that suits your skill level and interests allowing you to turn your passion into a thriving sewing business.

What DIY Sewing Projects Could Make Extra Money?

DIY sewing projects can be a great way to earn extra income. Popular themes for profitable items include clothing, accessories, home decor, and toys. Combining your creativity with market demand can turn your passion for sewing into a successful business.

105 Easy Sewing Projects to Sell

If you’re looking for a low-cost business that taps into hobbies that make money, sewing might be the answer. With a good commercial sewing machine, a reliable sewing supplier, and handmade business ideas, you can turn your passion for sewing into a thriving online or offline business. Here are 105 easy projects perfect for sewing businesses on Etsy or other online marketplaces:

1. Tote Bag

Make tote bags out of sturdy fabrics and add your own custom touches such as pockets, zippers, or patterns.

2. Pillow Covers

Create a variety of pillow covers in different colors and fabrics.

3. Fabric Flowers

Sell beautiful fabric flowers to add beauty and texture to any space.

4. Reusable Snack Packs

Sew reusable snack packs perfect for taking snacks to school or work.

5. Drawstring Bags

These bags are perfect for carrying small items such as coins or jewelry.

6. Hair Accessories

Create hair accessories such as bows and headbands in fun colors and patterns.

7. Baby Bibs

Mothers will love your custom baby bibs featuring embroidered designs.

8. Burp Cloths

Design burp cloths with cute patterns and designs that can be used as a baby shower gift.

9. Other Baby Items

Include other baby items in your product lineup such as blankets, quilts, and pillows.

10. Table Runner

Sew custom table runners for people who are looking for a unique accent piece for their dining room tables.

11. Passport Holder

Travelers will love your custom passport holder featuring pockets and compartments for their important documents.

12. Hand Warmers

Make hand warmers using soft materials such as flannel and fleece to keep hands warm in the winter.

13. Stuffed Animals

Create stuffed animals in fun shapes and sizes that children will love.

14. Sleep Masks

Sew sleep masks for those who need a good night’s sleep without distractions.

15. Zipper Pouches

Design zipper pouches to store small items such as makeup or jewelry.

16. Kitchen Accessories

Make kitchen accessories such as oven mitts, pot holders, and placemats.

17. Oven Mitts

Sew oven mitts using fun fabrics and patterns to add a unique touch to any kitchen.

18. Place Mats

People will love your custom placemats featuring colorful prints and patterns.

19. Fabric Coasters

Great for protecting tables from hot or cold drinks, fabric coasters can be sewn in a variety of shapes and sizes.

20. Aprons

Cooks and bakers alike will appreciate your custom aprons with pockets or embroidered designs.

21. Fabric Keychains

Create fabric keychains in fun colors and shapes to keep keys organized.

22. Pot Holders

When your kitchen needs an extra layer of protection, sew pot holders with heat-resistant material.

23. Scrunchies

Scrunchies are an easy and fun project to sew, especially when you use eye-catching fabrics.

24. Scrub Caps

These are perfect for nurses and medical personnel who need to keep their hair covered.

25. Dog Bandanas

Dog owners will love your custom-made bandanas for their furry friends.

26. Headbands

Create headbands in various styles to help keep hair out of the way.

27. Fabric Bookmarks

Readers will appreciate your fabric bookmarks with fun designs.

28. Lunch Tote Bags

Businesspeople will love your lunch tote bags with compartments and pockets.

29. Pencil Cases

Great for students, pencil cases can be made with bright fabrics and patterns.

30. Tea Towels

Tea towels are perfect for cleaning up spills in the kitchen.

31. Cloth Napkins

Better for the environment than paper, cloth napkins can be sewn in fun patterns and colors.

32. Fabric Baskets

Make fabric baskets for storage and organization in any room.

33. Laundry Bags

Sew large laundry bags for people who need to carry their dirty clothes home or to a laundromat.

34. Fabric Magnets

Add a little funk and fun to any fridge with fabric magnets.

35. Eye Glass Cases

Make eyeglass cases perfect for holding reading glasses or sunglasses.

36. Travel Pillows

People always need extra comfort on their travels, so why not make custom travel pillows?

37. Fabric Postcards

These are great for sending messages to friends and family.

38. Fabric Envelopes

Create fabric envelopes to store important documents and pictures.

39. Baby Shoes

Cute baby shoes are always a hit with new parents.

40. Doll Clothes

Make doll clothes for any doll, from baby dolls to fashion dolls.

41. Dog Toys

Dogs will love your custom-made toys, from squeaky bone toys to tug ropes.

42. Phone Cases

Phones are expensive, so why not make custom cases to protect them?

43. Hooded Towels

Everyone needs a good hooded towel to stay warm after a bath or shower.

44. Fabric Headrest Covers

Make car rides more comfortable with fabric headrest covers.

45. Fanny Packs

Create fanny packs in funky colors and prints that will be a hit with any fashion enthusiast.

46. Travel Toiletry Bags

Important for any getaway, these bags can be sewn using waterproof material.

47. Camera Strap Covers

Keeping cameras safe is important, so why not make strap covers for them?

48. Fabric Book Covers

Make fabric book covers for those who need to keep their books in good condition.

49. Fabric Bulletin Boards

These are great for displaying important notes or schoolwork.

50. Fabric Wall Art

Wall art adds a personal touch to any room. Create fabric wall art that can be hung up or arranged on shelves.

51. Reusable Shopping Bags

Help the environment by making reusable shopping bags that can be taken to the store.

52. Cloth Diapers

Cloth diapers are becoming more popular for parents who want to reduce their environmental impact. Sew these with waterproof material and comfortable elastic.

53. Fabric Key Holders

Fabric key holders are perfect for organizing multiple keys.

54. Fabric Checkbook Covers

Keep checkbooks safe and stylish with fabric covers.

55. Reusable Produce Bags

Produce bags are perfect for people who want to reduce their use of plastic.

56. Laptop Sleeves

Make laptop sleeves with extra cushioning and stylish designs.

57. Fabric Greeting Cards

Spread joy and cheer with fabric greeting cards.

58. Fabric Cozies

Make fabric cozies to keep hands and drinks warm.

59. Christmas Ornaments

During the Christmas season, create unique ornaments that can be hung on a tree.

60. Hair Scrunchie Holders

Help people keep their hair accessories organized with a custom-made scrunchie holder.

61. Scarves

Scarves are always a great way to keep warm and add a touch of style.

62. Beanies

These are perfect for those chilly days.

63. Fingerless Gloves

Fingerless gloves are great for keeping your hands warm but still allowing you to use your fingers.

64. Fabric Flowers Crowns

These make any special day even more beautiful.

65. Knitting Project Bags

Keep knitting projects safe with a custom-made bag.

66. Cross Stitch Kits

Create custom kits with supplies and instructions.

67. Embroidery Hoop Art

Embroidery hoop art is perfect for adding a personal touch to any wall or shelf.

68. Sewing Machine Covers

Protect sewing machines with custom-made covers.

69. Decorative Pillows

Decorative pillows are perfect for adding a touch of color to any room.

70. Handmade Quilts

Quilts are great for keeping warm and they make the perfect gift.

71. T-Shirt Quilts

Create quilts out of t-shirts to keep memories alive.

72. Fabric Wall Hangings

Create stunning wall hangings with fabric to add a unique touch to any room.

73. Fabric Advent Calendars

Advent calendars are a great way to count down the days until Christmas.

74. Custom Aprons for Kids

Kids love to help in the kitchen. Sew cute, custom aprons designed specifically for children.

75. Reusable Sandwich Wraps

Eco-friendly and practical, these wraps are perfect for environmentally-conscious consumers.

76. Personalized Towel Sets

Create towel sets with personalized embroidery for a special touch.

77. Cloth Pads

An eco-friendly alternative to disposable pads, offering comfort and sustainability.

78. Yoga Mat Bags

Perfect for yoga enthusiasts, these bags are both functional and stylish.

79. Beach Totes

Oversized totes for beachgoers, with plenty of room for towels and sunscreen.

80. Fabric Luggage Tags

Travelers will appreciate unique, easily identifiable luggage tags.

81. Journals with Fabric Covers

Hand-bound journals with unique fabric covers.

82. Nursing Covers

Convenient and discreet nursing covers for breastfeeding mothers.

83. Patchwork Coasters

Utilize scrap fabrics to create colorful, patchwork coasters.

84. Reversible Belts

Belts that can be worn on both sides for double the style options.

85. Gardening Aprons

Durable aprons with pockets for gardening tools and essentials.

86. Wine Bottle Bags

Elegant fabric bags for gifting wine bottles.

87. Miniature Backpacks for Kids

Cute and functional backpacks for young children.

88. Handmade Wallets

Sleek wallets, perfect for organizing cards and cash.

89. Reading Pillows

Pillows with pockets for storing books and reading accessories.

90. Camera Lens Pouches

Protective pouches for storing and transporting camera lenses.

91. E-reader Sleeves

Stylish sleeves to keep e-readers safe and scratch-free.

92. Fabric Charging Station Organizers

Organize charging cables and devices with fabric organizers.

93. Shoe Bags

Ideal for travelers, these bags keep shoes separate from clothing in luggage.

94. Cork Board Frames

Fabric-covered frames to enhance the look of cork boards.

95. Fabric Mouse Pads

Custom mouse pads with unique designs and padding.

96. Chair Cushions

Comfortable and decorative cushions for chairs and benches.

97. Baby Car Seat Covers

Stylish and protective covers for baby car seats.

98. Gardening Knee Pads

Padded knee protectors for gardening enthusiasts.

99. Fabric Glasses Cleaner

Microfiber fabric cleaners for glasses and screens.

100. Pet Bed Covers

Removable and washable covers for pet beds.

101. Guitar Straps

Customizable guitar straps for musicians.

102. Reusable Bread Bags

Eco-friendly bags for storing and transporting bread.

103. Baby Mobiles

Soft, fabric baby mobiles for nurseries.

104. Patchwork Blankets

Unique blankets made from various fabric patches.

105. Shower Caps

Waterproof and fashionable shower caps.

What is Needed to Begin Sewing Crafts?

To begin sewing crafts, you will need a few essential items. Here’s a breakdown of what you’ll need:

Sewing Machine:

A sewing machine is a must-have for sewing crafts. Choose a machine that suits your needs and budget. Look for features like adjustable stitch length, speed control, and automatic needle threading.

Sewing Supplies:

Gather basic sewing supplies, including scissors, pins, a seam ripper, measuring tape, and thread. Consider investing in a rotary cutter and mat, a bodkin, and a pressing ham.

Sewing Patterns:

Patterns help you create a variety of sewing projects. Look for patterns that suit your skill level and the type of project you want to make. Many patterns also come with helpful instructions.

Fabric or Fabric Scraps:

Choose a fabric that suits your project and skill level. Look for fabric at your local craft store or online. If you’re just starting out, consider using fabric scraps or purchasing fabric remnants.

A Good Sewing Table:

A good sewing table provides a stable surface for your sewing machine and supplies. Look for a table that is the right height for you and has ample storage for your supplies.

Where to Sell Your Sewing Projects

There are several ways to sell your sewing projects, ranging from local craft fairs to online platforms. Here are some options to consider:

Local Craft Fairs

Local craft fairs are a great way to showcase and sell your sewing projects. They allow you to connect with potential customers face-to-face and receive instant feedback.

Your Own Etsy Shop

Opening an Etsy shop is an affordable and accessible way to sell your handmade creations. You can easily set up an online store, create listings, and manage orders.

Craft Shows

Craft shows are another in-person option for selling your sewing projects. They often have a specific theme or niche, so research the shows to ensure your projects are a good fit.

Sell Online

Various online platforms allow you to sell your sewing projects, such as Amazon Etsy, eBay, and Bonanza.

Youtube Channel

Creating a Youtube channel allows you to share tutorials, showcase your sewing projects, and connect with potential customers.

What Sewing Projects Sell Best at Craft Fairs?

Sewing projects that sell best at craft fairs are practical items such as tote bags, aprons, and pot holders.

Starting Your Sewing Business

Starting a sewing business can be a rewarding journey that allows you to turn your sewing skills into a profitable venture. Whether you’re looking to sell your creations online, at craft fairs, or through other channels, there are several key steps to get your sewing business off the ground.

1. Develop a Business Plan

Before you start sewing and selling your items, it’s essential to create a business plan. This plan should outline your business goals, target market, pricing strategy, marketing plan, and financial projections. Having a clear plan will provide you with direction and help you stay organized as you start your sewing business.

2. Identify Your Niche

In the world of sewing, finding a niche can set you apart from the competition. Consider specializing in a particular type of sewing project or catering to a specific audience. For example, you could focus on creating eco-friendly products, personalized baby items, or unique home decor. Identifying your niche will help you attract customers who are interested in your specific offerings.

3. Set Up Your Sewing Workspace

Create a dedicated sewing workspace that is comfortable and functional. Make sure you have a good sewing machine, ample lighting, and storage for your supplies. A well-organized sewing area will boost your productivity and creativity.

4. Source Quality Materials

To produce high-quality items, it’s essential to source quality materials. Invest in fabrics, threads, and notions that are durable and visually appealing. Consider building relationships with reliable suppliers to ensure a steady flow of materials for your sewing projects.

5. Perfect Your Sewing Skills

Continuous improvement is key to success in the sewing business. Take the time to practice and refine your sewing skills. You can also explore new techniques and learn from online tutorials, sewing classes, or sewing communities. The better your skills, the more satisfied your customers will be.

6. Create a Brand

Developing a strong brand identity is crucial for your sewing business. Choose a memorable business name and create a distinctive logo. Your brand should reflect your style and the unique qualities of your products. Consistency in branding will help customers recognize your work.

7. Build an Online Presence

In today’s digital age, having an online presence is vital. Create a professional website or online store to showcase your sewing projects. Use high-quality images and provide detailed descriptions of each item. Additionally, consider selling your products on popular online marketplaces like Etsy, eBay, or Amazon.

8. Market Your Business

Marketing is essential to attract customers to your sewing business. Utilize social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest to share photos of your creations and engage with potential buyers. You can also start a blog or YouTube channel to share sewing tips, tutorials, and behind-the-scenes content. Email marketing is another effective way to connect with your audience and promote your products.

9. Price Your Products Appropriately

Pricing your sewing projects is a crucial aspect of your business. Consider factors like the cost of materials, labor, and overhead expenses when determining your prices. Research the market to ensure your prices are competitive while still allowing you to make a profit. Don’t undervalue your work, as quality and craftsmanship should be reflected in your pricing.

10. Provide Excellent Customer Service

Building a loyal customer base relies on excellent customer service. Be responsive to inquiries, address any issues promptly, and ensure that your products meet or exceed customer expectations. Positive reviews and word-of-mouth recommendations can significantly impact your sewing business’s success.

11. Track Your Finances

Keep meticulous records of your finances, including income and expenses. This will help you manage your cash flow, file taxes accurately, and track the profitability of your sewing business. Consider using accounting software to simplify the financial aspect of your business.

12. Expand Your Product Line

As your sewing business grows, consider expanding your product line. Introduce new items that align with your niche and cater to your customers’ preferences. Offering variety can attract repeat buyers and keep your business fresh and exciting.

13. Stay Informed and Adapt

The world of sewing and crafting is continually evolving. Stay informed about industry trends, customer preferences, and new sewing techniques. Be open to adapting your business strategies to stay competitive and relevant in the market.

Starting a sewing business takes dedication, creativity, and hard work. By following these steps and staying committed to your passion for sewing, you can turn your hobby into a thriving business venture. Remember that success may not happen overnight, so be patient and persistent in your efforts to grow your sewing business.

The Bottom Line

If you have sewing skills and are looking for ways to turn your passion into a profitable side hustle, the list of 105 things to sew and sell provides a valuable resource. With a wide range of items to choose from, this list offers opportunities to customize and market your creations to various niches and audiences.

By combining your creativity, effort, and effective business strategies, you can transform your sewing skills into a successful venture. From personalized accessories to home decor items, this list opens up a world of possibilities for individuals seeking to generate income from their sewing talents.

Here are some key points to consider regarding the bottom line of the list of 105 things to sew and sell:

Key Points for the Bottom Line of the List of 73 Things to Sew and Sell: Diverse Range of Options: Offers a wide range of items catering to various interests and needs. Customization Opportunities: Each item can be personalized to target specific niches and audiences. Profitability Potential: With effective marketing and cost management, sewing these items can generate income. Creativity and Effort: Success requires adding personal touches and maintaining quality craftsmanship. Market Research: Conducting research helps tailor products and marketing efforts to target customers. Quality and Customer Satisfaction: High standards and exceptional service contribute to long-term success.

Items to Sew and Sell FAQs

What are Good Sewing Projects for Beginners?

Good sewing projects for beginners include simple items such as pillows, tote bags, and scarves.

What Can I Sew to Sell at Craft Fairs?

Some profitable items to sew for craft fairs are baby items, pet accessories, home decor, pouches, and clothing.

What Sewing Crafts Sell Best?

Sewing crafts that sell well include practical and trendy items made with quality materials, suitable for various ages and occasions.

What Can I Make and Sell With a Sewing Machine?

With a sewing machine, you can make and sell a variety of items such as clothing, accessories, home decor, and gifts.

Where Can I Get Free Patterns?

Free patterns can be found online through various websites, blogs, and social media platforms, as well as in sewing magazines.

Where Can I Get Scrap Fabric for a Sewing Side Hustle?

Scrap fabric can be sourced for a sewing side hustle from thrift stores, garage sales, online marketplaces, and donations from family and friends.