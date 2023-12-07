TikTok’s Artist Account GivesMusic Makers a New Outlet

TikTok has introduced the Artist Account, which is designed to transform how musicians and small business owners in the music industry interact with their audience and promote their work.

The Artist Account: A New Era of Music Discovery

TikTok, already a powerhouse for music discovery, is enhancing this journey with the Artist Account. This feature suite, as explained by Paul Hourican, Global Head of Music Partnerships & Programming at TikTok, is set to “empower artists by providing them with the tools they need to reach new heights on TikTok.” This development is particularly crucial for independent artists and small music businesses, offering them a platform to compete on a level playing field.

Key Features Tailored for Growth and Engagement

Artist Tag: A simple yet powerful tool, the Artist Tag, will appear under the account name, signaling the TikTok community and potential new fans that the user is an artist. Eligibility requires having four songs uploaded. New Release Tool: This feature allows artists to spotlight a new track for up to 14 days before and 30 days after its release, thereby amplifying its reach. This tool was successfully trialed by BTS, highlighting its effectiveness. Music Tab: A curated tab on the artist’s profile, making it easier for fans to access and discover their music. By Artist Feature: It lets artists pin a preferred post to the discovery page top, enhancing visibility for a chosen TikTok video or new release. Behind the Song: This feature allows artists to share the stories and inspirations behind their songs, deepening the connection with their audience.

Impact on Small Business Owners in the Music Industry

For small business owners in the music industry, such as independent labels, producers, and emerging artists, the Artist Account offers a significant opportunity. It’s a digital marketing tool that can elevate their music’s visibility without the hefty costs typically associated with promotion. Cat Burns, an artist who has utilized these features, shared, “The new artist features have helped me to connect to fans in different ways…being able to highlight new releases makes it easier for me to introduce my newer songs.”

TikTok’s Artist Account is more than just a new feature; it’s a potential game changer for small business owners in the music industry. It levels the playing field, allowing independent artists and small labels to harness the power of TikTok’s vast audience for music discovery and engagement. This development not only empowers artists but also contributes to a more diverse and vibrant musical landscape on the platform. For small business owners in the music industry, embracing this new tool could be the key to unlocking unprecedented growth and engagement in the digital age.