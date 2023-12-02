Small Business Experts Spill Their Top SEO Secrets

Search engine optimization is among the most important marketing concepts for any business. There are tons of factors to consider when crafting your strategy, from keyword selection to establishing authority. So how can you mesh these methods to create a winning SEO strategy for your business? Members of the online small business community share their top tips below.

Establish Topical Authority and Rank High in Your Niche

Websites that are recognized as experts on a specific topic tend to rank higher in search results. So how do you establish topical authority? Learn more in this post by Erik Emanuelli. Then visit the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

Drive Traffic to Your Website Sell Your Business Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Advertise Your Business Here

Stay on Top of the Latest SEO Trends

SEO techniques are constantly adjusting due to changes in platforms and algorithms. So staying on top of trends is paramount. In this Search Engine Land post, Sam Hollingsworth details how to stay up to date with the latest trends in this ever-changing industry.

Boost Search Traffic with These Easy SEO Tips

Improving your SEO doesn’t need to be complicated. There are tons of easy strategies you can use to start bringing in results right away. Check out this 99signals post by Sandeep Mallya for tips.

Avoid These Issues When Developing a Search Optimized Website

If you want your website to rank highly in search results, you need to avoid common issues that may flag your content in searches. Unfortunately, there are many mistakes that keep small businesses out of those top results. Cezary Dobrowolski lists several potential issues to look out for in this Ideamotive post.

Try These Link Building Strategies That Actually Work

Link building is a common strategy that businesses use to enhance SEO. But some methods are more impactful than others. Learn how to actually improve your SEO with link building in this Platter of Gold post by Anthony Williams.

Small Business Deals

Understand Your Pages Per Session Metric Value

Understanding your website analytics can dramatically help you improve SEO and bring in more traffic. But some metrics, like pages per session, often leave small business owners guessing. To learn what a good value is for this important metric, read this Independent Analytics post by Ben Sibley.

Stand Out with Google’s New Search Label Features

Google recently rolled out some new features aimed at helping small businesses stand out in search results this holiday season. In this Search Engine Journal post, Matt G. Southern goes over the new capabilities and how they might impact your SEO strategy.

Find New Keywords for Your Site

The keywords you focus on in your website can make a huge impact on the success of your SEO strategy. If you think it’s time to find some new ones, read the tips in this Semrush post by Dana Nicole.

Consider the Most Common Ecommerce Backlink Types

Backlinks can improve the SEO success of any website. But they’re often especially important for ecommerce businesses. In this post, Neil Patel outlines several of the most common types for ecommerce business owners to know.

Get SEO Traffic Without Ever Ranking

Ranking highly in search results is often a main goal of a company’s SEO strategy. But it’s not the only way to bring new traffic to your site. In this Search Engine Watch post, Daniel Tannenbaum shares several strategies to help you bring in new visitors even if your site doesn’t rank.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.