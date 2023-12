Under Desk Treadmills: Great Picks for Your Workspace

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The sedentary state in the workplace is encouraging more people to find innovative ways to improve their health with exercise. From standing desks to under desk bikes, there are now more options than ever to stay fit, which now includes under desk treadmills. This has resulted in many new and innovative under desk treadmill options for your workspace.

Having an under the desk treadmill allows you to exercise any time you want. You can experience great benefits even if you just walk for just five or 10 minutes at a time; the key is to keep moving. The benefits include burning more calories, increasing your step count, building muscle and bone density, lowering your stress and improving your mood to name a few.

Under Desk Treadmill Options for Your Workspace

When evaluating under-desk treadmills for your business or personal use, it’s essential to consider several key factors to ensure you make the most suitable choice. Here are the criteria we’ve considered in our recommendations:

Size and Compatibility (9/10): Consider the treadmill’s dimensions to ensure it fits comfortably under your desk or workspace. Look for models with adjustable heights and widths to accommodate various desk configurations. Noise Level (8/10): Evaluate the treadmill’s noise output while in operation, especially in an office environment. Opt for quieter models to avoid disruptions to your work or others around you. Motor Power and Speed (9/10): Assess the motor’s power and speed capabilities. Look for sufficient horsepower and variable speed settings suitable for your walking or jogging pace requirements. Track Surface and Cushioning (8/10): Consider the quality of the track surface and cushioning to ensure comfortable and safe usage. A durable, non-slip track with adequate shock absorption is preferable for prolonged use. User-Friendly Controls (7/10): Evaluate the ease of use of the treadmill’s controls, including speed adjustments, preset programs, and interface intuitiveness. Portability and Storage (8/10): Look for treadmills that are easily portable or have foldable designs for convenient storage, especially in smaller office spaces. Safety Features (9/10): Prioritize models with safety features such as automatic stop mechanisms, emergency stop buttons, or safety locks to prevent accidents during use. Price and Warranty (7/10): Consider the price of the treadmill in relation to its features and build quality. Additionally, check for warranty coverage to ensure long-term support and peace of mind.

These criteria serve as a foundation for selecting an under-desk treadmill that best suits your workspace and fitness needs. Our product recommendations are chosen based on these considerations to assist small business owners and entrepreneurs in making informed decisions.

UREVO 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill

Need to go fast? This treadmill has speeds up to 7.6 miles per hour, so you can run on it in addition to walking on it under your desk. A 2.5HP motor, 265lbs. load capacity, a 17”x42.5” running area, a 5-layer non-slip running belt, silica gel column support and remote control round up some of the many features.

UREVO 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill

LifeSpan Fitness TR1200 Portable Walking Under Desk Treadmill

LifeSpan delivers great features with a treadmill that is powerful, quiet and can handle more weight. You get a maximum of 4MPH with this 2.25HP motor, but it can handle up to 350lbs. of load. A quiet motor, Bluetooth, intelli-guard stop, steel frame, and 6 impact-absorbing compression shocks are some of the features.

LifeSpan Fitness TR1200 Portable Walking Under Desk Treadmill

Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Under Desk Treadmill

This model by Goplus is also fast with a maximum speed of 7.5MPH, so you can either run or walk on it. This folding treadmill has a 2.25HP motor, a multi-functional LED display, a running area of 40”x16”, a speaker with Bluetooth control, and an exercise app.

Goplus 2 in-1 Folding Under Desk Treadmill

WalkingPad Folding Treadmill

If you want a treadmill you can quickly fold and move out of the way, the WalkingPad is for you. You get 4MPH speed, 220lbs. weight capacity, die-cast aluminum frame, remote control with a display, high-friction PVC belt and more.

WalkingPad Folding Treadmill

Maksone Under Desk Treadmill

If you like the look of wood, the Maksone under desk treadmill will also let you run and walk on it. It is made with a steel frame It includes a 2.25HP motor, 265lbs. weight capacity, a non-slip running belt at 16.54”x41.34”, a remote control and 12 exercise programs to choose from.

Maksone Under Desk Treadmill

GOYOUTH 2 in-1 Under Desk Electric Treadmill

A steel frame and multi-layer shield design have resulted in a quiet 2.25HP treadmill that will let you walk and run up to 6MPH. The working area is 15.75”x41.34” and it can support up to 220lbs. You also get a remote control, Bluetooth speaker, large display, and 12 exercise programs.

GOYOUTH 2 in-1 Under Desk Electric Treadmill

RHYTHM FUN Treadmill Under Desk Treadmill

This is another foldable treadmill with speeds of up to 3.7MPH powered by a 1.5HP motor. The running belt is 18”x47” with 7 layers and it can support up to 220lbs. A large LED display, steel frame, a smart remote and a workout app include some of the other features.

RHYTHM FUN Treadmill Under Desk Treadmill

Egofit Smallest Under Desk Electric Walking Treadmill

If space is an issue, this Egofit unit claims to be the world’s smallest walking treadmill. The overall dimension is a tiny 38.39″D x 21.85″ W x 6.89″H. However, it has some great features including 3.1MPH speed, 254lbs. weight capacity, a walking area of 34.25×16.54?, remote control, and a workout app. And the company stands by its product with a 30-day 100% money-back guarantee.

Egofit Smallest Under Desk Electric Walking Treadmill



Sunny Health & Fitness Slim Underdesk Walking Pad Treadmill

This is a slim treadmill, with a walking area of only 39” L x 14” W and an overall size of 21.5″D x 50″ W x 6.5″ H. It delivers up to 3.75MPH on a 1.5HP motor while supporting a maximum of 220lbs. Made from alloy steel you also get a large 14”x5” LCD monitor, wireless remote, quick stop safety clip, and a shock absorption tread deck.

Sunny Health & Fitness Slim Underdesk Walking Pad Treadmill



Exerpeutic Desk Treadmill with Adjustable Desktop

If you are looking for an all-in-one treadmill, the Experpeutic desk treadmill delivers. It includes an adjustable standing desk and a treadmill. The desktop size is 46.5″ L x 24″ W with an air piston-assisted single lever desktop height adjustment range of 39” to 52.5”. The treadmill can support up to 325 lbs. and has a large 46″ L x 20″ W walking space. You get 4MPH on the 1.5HP high torque motor with quiet drive, a backlit LCD computer, and workout programs. You can also detach the treadmill when you just want to use the desk.

Exerpeutic Desk Treadmill with Adjustable Desktop



More To Consider

Excellent, you’ve already outlined some of the crucial factors to consider when buying an under-desk treadmill. If you’re a professional using this equipment to stay active during work hours, a couple of additional points should be on your radar:

Durability and Longevity: Given that you’ll be using the treadmill on a regular basis, you want to ensure that it’s durable and built to last. Look for models with a sturdy frame and a warranty that covers not just the motor but other critical components like the belt and electronic features.

Connectivity: In today’s digital age, having a treadmill that can connect to your smartphone or other devices is more than a mere luxury—it’s a need. Being able to sync your treadmill to a fitness app can help you keep track of your health metrics and set achievable goals.

Ergonomic Design: To help prevent strain or discomfort, look for a treadmill that has an ergonomic design, which can include cushioned belts or tailored speed adjustments.

Quick Checklist for Business Users:

Top speed : Ideal for power-walking during conference calls

: Ideal for power-walking during conference calls Noise level : Must be low to maintain a professional environment

: Must be low to maintain a professional environment Size & Storage : Foldable models preferred for flexible office space

: Foldable models preferred for flexible office space Weight Limit : Ensures safety and longevity of the treadmill

: Ensures safety and longevity of the treadmill Price : Balancing quality and affordability

: Balancing quality and affordability Available Space : Account for room to move around the treadmill

: Account for room to move around the treadmill Extra Features : Connectivity and smart features for tracking

: Connectivity and smart features for tracking Durability : Built to withstand daily use

: Built to withstand daily use Ergonomic Design: For comfort and reduced strain over long periods

Return Policy and Customer Service: Finally, consider how easy it is to return the product if it doesn’t meet your expectations. A generous return policy and responsive customer service can save you a lot of hassle down the line.

