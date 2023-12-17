Video Wall Controller: Options for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Video has become one of the best ways for businesses to communicate with their customers. Whether it is a smartphone, a PC, a TV or single or multiple video walls it lets you get your message out quickly and efficiently. And if you have multiple monitors, having the right video wall controllers for your business is a must.

With a video controller, you can showcase your products and services more efficiently in a video wall display with a single or multiple monitors.

What is a Video Wall Controller?

A video wall controller allows you to manage, monitor, and maintain a video wall system for displaying the visual content of your small business. It does this by defining how to display your content on your screens.

Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Sell Your Business ChatGPT Prompts for Business Advertise Your Business Here

The video controller will control the transmission, orientation, size, arrangement, and rendering of the content.

You will be able to control multiple sources such as audio, video and data so you can deliver high-quality content on multiple screens. It can be displayed as a single image on all monitors or differently on individual monitors.

Video Wall Controllers for Your Business

When selecting a video wall controller for your business needs, it’s crucial to consider various factors to ensure you make an informed decision. Here are the key criteria we’ve taken into account when curating our list of recommendations:

Scalability and Flexibility (9/10): Look for a controller that can accommodate various screen configurations and resolutions. Scalability allows for easy expansion or modification of the video wall setup as your needs evolve. Ease of Use and Setup (8/10): Opt for a controller with an intuitive interface and straightforward setup process. User-friendly software and hardware reduce complexities, enabling efficient management of the video wall. Performance and Compatibility (9/10): Consider the controller’s capability to handle high-resolution content and diverse input sources. Ensure compatibility with different display technologies (LED, LCD, etc.) and input formats (HDMI, DisplayPort, etc.). Reliability and Durability (9/10): Prioritize controllers known for reliability and durability to minimize downtime. Quality hardware components and robust construction contribute to long-term performance. Advanced Features and Customization (7/10): Evaluate additional features such as video wall configurations, content management options, and the ability to customize layouts. Advanced functionalities may enhance user experience and adaptability. Support and Warranty (8/10): Consider the level of customer support provided by the manufacturer or supplier. A reliable warranty and accessible customer service can be crucial for troubleshooting and maintenance. Cost and Value (8/10): Assess the cost relative to the controller’s capabilities and features offered. While cost is a factor, prioritize value and long-term benefits over upfront expenses.

These criteria are fundamental in selecting a video wall controller that aligns with the specific requirements of your business. Our curated list of recommendations has been carefully chosen based on these considerations to aid small business owners and entrepreneurs in making informed decisions.

Small Business Deals

ISEEVY 4K60 UHD Video Wall Controller

This is a video controller with multiple splicing mode with 4 HDMI outputs and a maximum of 4×5 for multiple devices cascade connections. It supports 3840X2160 4K@60Hz HDMI 2.0 with 2×2, 1×4,4×1,1×2, 2×1, 3×1, and 1×3 outputs. You also get 90/180/270 degree or mirror display, crop image, and edge mask functions with remote control.

ISEEVY 4K60 UHD Video Wall Controller

Buy on Amazon

J-Tech Digital 4k 2X2 Video Wall Controller

J-Tech Digital delivers seamless switching of any 4K@60Hz 4:2:0 input signals to any combination of 4 output displays. Moreover, all the HDMI outputs can choose from 5 different multi-viewer presets. This allows for up to 10 video wall configurations as well as flipping any output image 180°.

The company provides a One-Year Manufacturer Replacement Warranty and free lifetime technical support.

J-Tech Digital 4k 2X2 Video Wall Controller

Buy on Amazon

NIERBO 2×2 HDMI Video Wall Controller

This plug-and-play device with a remote control that lets you create 2×2, 1×2, 1×3, 1×4, 2×1, 3×1, and 4×1 video walls of 1080P output. It is compatible with multiple output sources and rotates the screen 180° for different configurations.

NIERBO 2×2 HDMI Video Wall Controller

Buy on Amazon

Spolehli Video Wall Controller

This is a nine-channel splicer, which means it can distribute one HDMI input on 9 HDMI outputs such as an LCD TV, rear projection unit, monitor, and others simultaneously. The splicing modes include from 1×1 all the way to 4×2 with 4K and below input and support. A 180° screen and 90° image rotation make installation with thin edges possible.

You get a One-Year Warranty and worry-free after-sale service from the company.

Spolehli Video Wall Controller

Buy on Amazon

StarTech.com 2×2 HDMI Video Wall Controller

StarTech is a recognized accessories brand that has been around since 1985. Its video controller supports true 4K at 60Hz for HDMI 2.0. And the DMI video wall splitter supports HDCP 2.2 and is backward compatible with 4K 30Hz and 1080p displays. A plug-and-play installation gets you going by just connecting your source and 4 displays.

StarTech.com 2×2 HDMI Video Wall Controller

Buy on Amazon

LINK-MI TV04 2×2 Video Wall Controller

A fully digital processing channel supports a 4-way HDMI output signal, connected to 4 LCD TVs, projectors, DLPs, or other display units. Once it is connected, you can use the 180-degree image flip function for each screen for different installation configurations. The output includes 1024×768@60hz, 720P@60Hz, and 1080P@60Hz.

LINK-MI TV04 2×2 Video Wall Controller

Buy on Amazon

gofanco 3×3 Video Wall Controller and Processor

A nine-screen processing on this video wall controller lets you create 3X3 video wall from four different switchable sources. This includes Type-C, VGA, DisplayPort, or HDMI supporting up to 4K @30Hz from all inputs. The video wall system supports modes starting from 1×1 to 9×1 and cascading up to a 10×10 video wall.

You get a 1-year limited warranty and an experienced tech support team in Silicon Valley from gofanco.

gofanco 3×3 Video Wall Controller and Processor

Buy on Amazon

ISEEVY 16 Channel 4K60 UHD Video Wall Controller

The second entry from ISEEVY is a more robust system delivering 16 HDMI outputs connecting to a maximum of 16 displays. This gives you multiple splicing mode display options starting from 1×4 to 4×4, 6×2 and anything in between. The video support includes HDMI 1.4, HDMI 2.0, and DP 1.2 multiple inputs, with a max input resolution of 3840×2160@60Hz.

ISEEVY 16 Channel 4K60 UHD Video Wall Controller

Buy on Amazon

LINK-MI 4K60 UHD Video Wall Controller

Support up to 3840×2160 4K@60Hz with HDMI 2.0 makes this LINK unit a true 4K controller. The 4HDMI outputs let you display modes starting with 1×2 all the way to 4×5 for multiple devices cascade connections. Additional support includes 90/180/270 degree or mirror display with crop image and edge mask functions.

LINK-MI 4K60 UHD Video Wall Controller

Buy on Amazon

Video Wall Controller 2X2

The last video wall controller is an affordable solution with a 1920x1080P@60Hz display output that is compatible with a computer, set-top box, DVD player, and other sources. It supports eight display modes starting with 1×1 all the way to 4×1.

The company offers a 3-year warranty while stating it will offer you a full refund or send you a new item.

Video Wall Controller 2X2

Buy on Amazon

How do I make a video wall display?

Video wall displays were extremely expensive and there are still some very expensive setups. However, you can DIY a video wall display yourself without breaking the bank. Here is a quick list of the items you will need to create your own video wall display:

The number of monitors or panels you want for the design

The size of the monitors or panels (they can be different sizes)

Display technology (LCD panels, LED arrays, blended projection screens, laser, etc.)

Orientation of the monitors or panels (be very creative here)

Source for the content (PC, DVD player, cable, satellite, or another source)

Video controller

Mounting includes hardware as well as configuration. The displays can be on a wall or a custom frame with 1×2, 1×3, 1×4, 2×2,2×3, 2×4, and many other configurations.

Once you have these items putting it all together is not that complicated. However, getting expert advice on how to do it won’t be a bad idea.

Other Key Features to Consider:

Energy Efficiency : A controller that consumes less power can reduce costs over time.

: A controller that consumes less power can reduce costs over time. Cooling Mechanism : Proper cooling can enhance the lifespan and performance of the controller.

: Proper cooling can enhance the lifespan and performance of the controller. Future Proofing: As technology evolves, a controller that’s upgradable or adaptable to new tech is a smart investment.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: