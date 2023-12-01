In the News: Grants Up To $100,000 Available for Small Businesses

Grants offer a helping hand to budding businesses, providing a financial boost without the burden of debt. If you are starting your entrepreneurial journey, regularly keep up with the latest grants in your area or industry.

With grants, you are able to:

Cultivate Innovation: Grants nurture fresh ideas, enabling startups to explore uncharted territory and develop cutting-edge solutions.

Overcome Challenges: Financial support helps new businesses weather early storms, allowing them to invest in key resources and navigate hurdles.

Grow Jobs: As startups flourish, they contribute to a thriving workforce, offering new opportunities and boosting the local economy.

Enrich Communities: Vibrant businesses add color and vitality to communities, offering unique services and fostering a sense of shared purpose.

Spread the Seeds of Change: Grants can be targeted to address global challenges, encouraging the development of innovative solutions that benefit communities worldwide.

Grant fosters the growth of new ventures, contributing to a more prosperous and sustainable future, especially for new businesses.

Over the past few years, many communities have provided small business grants to small businesses negatively affected by the pandemic. However, businesses that launched during this period were often left out of these programs. Illinois is working on a new program to support businesses that started during 2020 and 2021. Read on for those and other grants now available to small businesses.

Small Business News December 1, 2023

In the news roundup this week, stay up to date with the latest innovations from some of the leading companies in the world that provide solutions to small businesses. This includes Intuit, Xero, Salesforce, Square, Instagram, TikTok and others.

Xero has unveiled its 2023 State of the Industry Report, shedding light on the transformative impact of cloud-based technology in the accounting and bookkeeping sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of business performance, industry trends, and technological adoption within the field.

Aimed at fostering creativity and inclusivity, TikTok has unveiled its latest feature – a mobile effect editor. This innovative tool is set to revolutionize how effects are created and shared on the platform, offering unprecedented accessibility to small business users globally.

Small Business Deals

Square’s latest quarterly Restaurant Industry Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the dining landscape in American downtowns post-pandemic. The report, drawing on data from Square’s extensive network of food and beverage sellers, delves into consumer spending patterns, restaurant wages, and the adoption of new business models in the industry.

With its latest innovation, TikTok has taken a significant leap in enhancing user experience: a mobile effect editor. This game-changing feature is set to democratize effect creation, making it accessible to TikTok’s global community directly from the app.

Intuit QuickBooks has teamed up with Allstate Health Solutions to revolutionize healthcare coverage for small businesses. This collaboration is set to offer a seamless, affordable, and comprehensive insurance experience to employers and employees using QuickBooks Online Payroll.

Intuit QuickBooks showcased a series of new product updates and partnerships at the 10th QuickBooks Connect conference. These innovations are set to revolutionize workflows, automation, and insights for accountants and small businesses through the QuickBooks online ecosystem.

Salesforce has launched a new suite of AI and data innovations within its Sales Cloud platform. These cutting-edge tools, including the embedded AI assistant, Copilot for Sales, are engineered to empower sales representatives, leaders, and operations teams. The goal is to enhance the efficiency and productivity of the sales process, ultimately driving business growth and revenue.

Amazon has unveiled “Astro for Business,” a novel security solution designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses. This innovative product merges robotics, smart security, and artificial intelligence (AI), offering a dynamic approach to safeguarding business premises.

Instagram announced a suite of new features to make content creation more intuitive and fun for its users. These updates, encompassing reels, feed photos, carousels, and stories, are designed to enhance user experience and provide deeper insights into content performance.