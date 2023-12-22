In the News: Up To $25,000 In Grants For Small Businesses

Optimizing the grant application process involves a strategic approach. Begin by thoroughly researching grants that align precisely with your project’s objectives and eligibility criteria.

Craft a compelling narrative that clearly articulates your goals, impact, and need for funding. Pay close attention to guidelines, ensuring all requirements are met. Use concise, persuasive language and support claims with data. Lastly, meticulously review your application for clarity and accuracy before submission, adhering to deadlines.

You can also:

Target: Research grants specific to your niche & location. Highlight unique impact. Storytelling: Craft a compelling narrative showcasing passion, community value, & growth potential. Financials: Present lean, realistic budgets with clear ROI projections & funding milestones. Teamwork: Emphasize a diverse, qualified team with a proven track record & relevant expertise. Metrics: Define measurable outcomes aligned with grant goals for progress tracking & impact reporting.

With that in mind, here are the grants for this week.

Both grants and loans can provide major relief for struggling small businesses – especially during times of crisis. The recent wildfires in Maui created major issues for local businesses and residents. And the federal government is now extending the deadline for a major loan program. Read about this and other small business grant programs.

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth has announced the latest beneficiaries of the Mastercard Strive Innovation Fund, allocating nearly $2 million in grants globally. This initiative underpins Mastercard Strive’s commitment to nurturing early-stage solutions that can significantly impact small businesses, particularly in sustainability, digitalization, and community lending.

Small Business News December 22, 2023

In the news roundup this week the IRS announced the crackdown on erroneous claims regarding the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) program. On the other hand, the SBA just released its 2023 rankings for the most active surety companies and agencies. This is the SBA’s Surety Bond Guarantee (SBG) Program that enables small businesses to secure over $2.2 billion in contracts. Keeping reading for more small business related news.

Small Business Deals

To ensure the integrity of the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) program, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is initiating a comprehensive crackdown on erroneous claims. More than 20,000 disallowance letters are being sent out to taxpayers with disallowed ERC claims.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has released its 2023 rankings for the most active surety companies and agencies. This announcement highlights the pivotal role of the SBA’s Surety Bond Guarantee (SBG) Program in enabling small businesses to secure over $2.2 billion in contracts, thereby supporting more than 37,000 jobs nationwide.

A recent dual survey by GoDaddy has highlighted a significant disparity between what small businesses think they are offering and what consumers, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, actually expect in terms of online convenience. A Startling Disconnect While an impressive 91% of small business owners believe they provide a convenient online experience, only a mere 21% of consumers concur.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced an extension of the deadline for disaster loan applications to those affected by the devastating wildfires in Maui. Residents and businesses now have until January 25, 2024, to apply for federal disaster loans to address property damage caused by the wildfires and high winds that ravaged Maui from August 8 to September 30, 2023.

As small business owners wrap up an intense Black Friday and Cyber Monday season, they should brace for a significant wave of late holiday shoppers. According to the latest Shopify-Gallup Holiday Shopping Pulse, a substantial portion of U.S. consumers, nearly 49%, intend to do most of their holiday shopping in December.

Adobe’s 2024 Creative Trends Report, announced on December 7, 2023, is a vital resource for small business owners looking to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. This report not only forecasts the upcoming visual trends but also provides insights into how these trends can be leveraged for business growth and customer engagement.

Apple’s latest innovation, the “Journal” app, is not just a technological advancement but a potential game-changer for small business owners. Launched with iOS 17.2, this app offers a unique platform for personal reflection and gratitude practice, aspects increasingly recognized for their positive impact on mental well-being and, consequently, business productivity.