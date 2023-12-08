In the News: December Deadline Grants of up to $100,00 Up For Grabs

Timing and turning in grants on time is paramount for several reasons. Firstly, it ensures that organizations can meet funding deadlines, increasing their chances of securing vital financial support. Secondly, punctuality reflects professionalism, enhancing an organization’s reputation and credibility. Additionally, timely submissions allow for adequate review and revisions, improving the quality of grant proposals.

Ultimately, meeting deadlines demonstrates commitment and reliability, key traits when competing for limited grant opportunities in the highly competitive funding landscape. With that in mind, make sure you turn in your application for the grants that have a December deadline as soon as possible.

With less than a month left in 2023, there’s still time for small businesses to apply for grants to cover different expenses or kick off new projects for 2024. These grants do have a December deadline, so make sure you apply before the due date to give yourself a better chance at winning them.

Sell Your Business Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Drive Traffic to Your Website Advertise Your Business Here

Some large businesses use small business grant programs to give back to their communities. Such is the case for one tequila brand founded by a major celebrity. Read about this and many other small business grant opportunities available now.

Small Business News December 8, 2023

This week, the news roundup starts with the announcement of the SBA partnering to grow rural American small businesses. The IRS follows with somewhat of a piece of good news as it is delaying the implementation of the new $600 Form 1099-K reporting threshold for third-party settlement organizations for the calendar year 2023. Keep reading to get the latest small business.

Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced a strengthened partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). This collaborative effort aims to bolster job creation and economic growth in rural communities, marking a pivotal moment for America’s 33 million small businesses.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a significant delay in the implementation of the new $600 Form 1099-K reporting threshold for third-party settlement organizations for the calendar year 2023. This decision, detailed in IRS Notice 2023-74, comes after considerable input from taxpayers, tax professionals, and payment processors.

Small Business Deals

TikTok has introduced the Artist Account, which is designed to transform how musicians and small business owners in the music industry interact with their audience and promote their work. The Artist Account: A New Era of Music Discovery TikTok, already a powerhouse for music discovery, is enhancing this journey with the Artist Account.

Shopify merchants shattered previous records, raking in a colossal $9.3 billion during the Black Friday-Cyber Monday (BFCM) weekend. This figure marks a remarkable 24% surge from last year, illustrating a robust growth trajectory in the online retail sector.

As the holiday season rapidly approaches, FedEx has released its comprehensive 2023 Shipping Deadlines, ensuring that packages reach their destinations on or before December 24. This announcement is crucial for businesses and individuals planning to send packages domestically and internationally during the festive period.

As the holiday season approaches, understanding the 2023 Holiday Shipping Schedule for UPS is crucial for both businesses and individuals to ensure the timely delivery of packages. UPS has outlined a comprehensive schedule detailing the last days to ship for guaranteed delivery by December 23. Key Dates and Services in the UPS Holiday Shipping Schedule: Monday, Dec.

Amazon announced this year was its most successful Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event. The 11-day shopping extravaganza, which started on November 17 and concluded on November 27, witnessed a surge in customer savings of nearly 70% compared to last year’s same period.

Adobe has released data showing an unprecedented surge in online spending this Cyber Monday, with consumers spending a record $12.4 billion. This figure marks a 9.6% year-over-year increase and is part of a broader trend of significant growth in e-commerce spending during the 2023 holiday season.