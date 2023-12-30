WhatsApp Enhances Privacy with ‘View Once’ Voice Messages

WhatsApp has announced an exciting new feature: View Once voice messages. This feature, extending the concept introduced in 2021 for photos and videos, allows users to send voice messages that disappear after being listened to once.

Ideal for sharing sensitive information like credit card details or secret plans, this feature offers an additional layer of security and peace of mind. In line with the View Once photos and videos, these voice messages are marked with a distinctive “one-time” icon and are strictly single-play.

Emphasizing WhatsApp’s commitment to user privacy, these voice messages, like all personal messages on the platform, are protected by end-to-end encryption by default. This development is a part of WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to innovate in the realm of privacy.

The rollout of View Once voice messages is set to be global, occurring over the next few days. WhatsApp is keen to gather user feedback on this feature, indicating a continued focus on user experience and privacy.

For small business owners, this feature could be particularly beneficial for sharing confidential information with partners or employees securely. It ensures that sensitive data does not remain on devices after being conveyed, adding an extra layer of security to business communications.