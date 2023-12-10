Work Shirts for Women: Our Top Picks

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Shirts for work – they’re obviously a necessity for just about everyone in every type of job. But the term “work shirts” means different things to different people. Women who work in trade industries need very different kinds of shirts for work than women who work in food service. And then there are work blouses – typically a dressier shirt worn in the office, storefront, or other customer-facing businesses.

Whatever the case, this wardrobe staple is a must, and shopping for them can be overwhelming. We’ve taken on the task of sorting through the best work shirts and blouses for women we could find on Amazon. These include durable shirts for heavy work, wrinkle and stain-resistant shirts for restaurants, cleaning, and medical industries, blouses for a “professional” setting, and polo shirts.

Work Blouses and Shirts for Women – Top Picks From Amazon

You may find yourself overwhlemed with all of the different types and options for womens work shirts. We’ve developed some criteria that we feel are important factors in choosing the best work shirt. We used these criteria when curating our list of recommended work shirts for women, ensuring a balance of quality, functionality, and style.

Drive Traffic to Your Website Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Sell Your Business Advertise Your Business Here

Fabric Quality (Rating: 5) Why It’s Important: The quality of the fabric determines the durability, comfort, and appearance of the work shirt. High-quality fabrics last longer, maintain their shape, and often provide better comfort.

Criteria to Look For: Look for breathable, wrinkle-resistant materials like cotton blends, polyester, or specialized moisture-wicking fabrics. Fit and Comfort (Rating: 4) Why It’s Important: A good fit ensures comfort throughout the day and presents a professional appearance. Comfort is crucial for productivity and employee satisfaction.

Criteria to Look For: Seek sizes and cuts that accommodate diverse body types, and consider features like stretchable fabrics and adjustable fittings. Professional Appearance (Rating: 4) Why It’s Important: The style of the shirt should reflect the professionalism of your business and align with your brand image.

Criteria to Look For: Classic designs, neutral colors for versatility, and options that align with your company’s branding. Ease of Maintenance (Rating: 3) Why It’s Important: Easy-to-care-for shirts save time and reduce long-term costs associated with professional cleaning.

Criteria to Look For: Machine washable fabrics and wrinkle-resistant materials. Cost-Effectiveness (Rating: 3) Why It’s Important: Balancing quality with cost is essential for budget management, especially for small businesses.

Criteria to Look For: Look for competitive pricing but be wary of extremely low prices which might indicate poor quality. Versatility (Rating: 2) Why It’s Important: Versatile designs can be suitable for various settings, from casual to semi-formal.

Criteria to Look For: Styles that can be easily paired with different types of bottoms and accessories. Brand Reputation (Rating: 2) Why It’s Important: Established brands often guarantee consistent quality and reliability.

Criteria to Look For: Brands with good reviews, positive customer feedback, and a history of quality products.

Durable Work Shirts

Dickies Women’s Short-Sleeve Work Shirt

This super durable shirt is a perfect mix of utility and femininity. It is made from a wrinkle-resistant polyester/cotton blend that’s tough but also kind on the skin. It also comes with two chest pockets, an excellent storage option for small items you need to be within reach when working. The fit is flattering on all body types.

Dickies Women’s Short-Sleeve Work Shirt

Buy on Amazon

Small Business Deals

Ariat Women’s Flame Resistant Work Shirt

Ariat uses patented technology in its flame-resistant work shirts, which is extremely important if you work in welding, fire safety, or other jobs that use flames or high heat.

This button-down top is machine washable and comes in a stylish plaid pattern. It’s available in sizes S – XXL.

Ariat Women’s Flame Resistant Work Shirt

Buy on Amazon

Wrangler Riggs Workwear Women’s Vented Work Shirt

Wrangler long sleeve work shirt is everything you need to tackle tough jobs, but it is also stylish enough to wear when you are off the clock.

This durable work shirt features two chest pockets, and a pencil slot on the left lets you keep small items close at hand when you are hard at work. It comes in a variety of colors and sizes to fit your wardrobe needs.

Wrangler Riggs Workwear Women’s Vented Work Shirt

Buy on Amazon

Red Kap Women’s Button Front Tunic

This button-front tunic-style top can be worn in a variety of different settings. It is made from strong polyester that stands up to wear and tear, wrinkle-resistant technology, and a four-button closure.

Red Kap Women’s Button Front Tunic

Buy on Amazon

Cherokee Women Scrubs Top

Scrubs aren’t just for medical professionals – they’re comfortable, durable tops that can be worn in lots of different job situations. Cherokee has been making scrubs for years – this mock-wrap top has a V-neck, 2 pockets, and loops for instruments. Lots of colors and sizes are available.

Cherokee Women Scrubs Top

Buy on Amazon

Polo Shirts

Polo shirts, especially well-made ones, are a best-of-both-worlds option for work shirts. They can be durable but still stylish, and they’re generally easy to care for. Plus, they can be worn casually or dressed up with a blazer for a more professional look.

Lands’ End Women’s Mesh Cotton Short Sleeve Polo

Lands’ End is well-known for having quality, durable clothing. Their polo shirts have been among their best-selling items for years, and for good reason. Their mesh/cotton blend makes for a great and comfortable fit, and their assortment of colors, prints, and sizes means there’s a perfect polo for everyone.

Lands’ End Women’s Mesh Cotton Short Sleeve Polo

Buy on Amazon

Jerzees Ladies’ Jersey Polo with SpotShield

This cotton/polyester blend top from Jerzees is made with SpotShield, a stain-resistant treatment, to keep their shirts spot-free for years to come. The fit is slightly contoured for a feminine silhouette, side vents and a tagless label for comfort, and there are lots of colors available.

Jerzees Ladies’ 5.6 oz., 50/50 Jersey Polo with SpotShield

Buy on Amazon

Hanes Sport Women’s Polo Shirt

For under $20 you can get a well-made polo shirt from Hanes. Available in 7 colors and multiple sizes, this popular polo looks and feels great on everyone. It features jersey knit fabric to keep you cool and dry all day, odor-protecting technology, and a UPF rating of 50+.

Best of all, this polo shirt is so inexpensive, you can buy one in every color!

Hanes Sport Women’s Polo Shirt

Buy on Amazon

French Toast Women’s Short Sleeve Stretch Pique Polo Shirt

French Toast makes their polo shirts with a cotton-blend pique, making them super soft and comfortable to wear. They have the classic polo 3-button collar and a fitted middle section for a slim, feminine cut.

These shirts come in 9 colors and 5 sizes. They are machine washable, and reviewers mention they run a bit small.

French Toast Women’s Short Sleeve Stretch Pique Polo Shirt

Buy on Amazon

Nautica Women’s 5-Button Short Sleeve Cotton Polo Shirt

Nautica puts its spin on the classic polo with this 5 button-cotton shirt. It features a ribbed color with 5 button placket, short sleeves with ribbed cuffs, and a classic fit.

This polo shirt, which has Nautica’s signature ship logo on the left chest, comes in a variety of colors and sizes.

Nautica Women’s 5-Button Short Sleeve Cotton Polo

Buy on Amazon

Uniform Long-Sleeved Shirts

A nice long-sleeved button-down shirt makes a great uniform. If you’d like your staff to wear uniforms, consider these work shirts that would make great ones.

Lands’ End Women’s No Iron Long Sleeve Blouse

Once again, Lands’ End is among our favorites, this time for their Supima cotton women’s worktops. The no-iron feature means it’ll always be ready to go for your next work shift, and the comfortable, classic fit makes it great for anyone to wear.

This Lands’ End work shirt comes in several colors and sizes. Grab one (or more) and add it to your collection – you’ll be glad you did!

Lands’ End Women’s No Iron Supima Cotton Long Sleeve

Buy on Amazon

Chef Works Women’s Basic Uniform Shirt

This stylish button-down shirt by Chef Works boasts the ability to stand up to any challenge while still looking great. Its polyester blend fabric and classic fit ensure it will be a comfortable company uniform. Of course, it’s also versatile enough to dress up and wear with something more dressy, too.

Get this top in sizes S – XXXL and 4 colors.

Chef Works Women’s Long Basic Dress Shirt

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Top

Poplin is a comfortable blended material that offers a lived-in feel. This button-down top by Amazon Essentials features a close-but-comfortable fit, lots of colors and patterns, and high-quality construction.

Layer this top with a sweater or blazer in the colder weather, and you have yet another outfit! You’ll likely pull this top out of your closet for more than just work – it’s versatile and attractive.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Top

Buy on Amazon

Port Authority Long-Sleeved Top

Uniform company Port Authority offers this long-sleeved, button-down top for a crisp, professional look. It has a traditional, relaxed fit, an open collar, dyed-to-match buttons, and adjustable cuffs. It’s available in more than 20 colors and a wide range of sizes.

Port Authority Long-Sleeved Top

Buy on Amazon

Work Blouses

If you need something a bit more dressed up, a well-made blouse is a timeless pick. You can dress up a blouse as much as you want, making it just as appropriate for an evening out as it is for the office It’s never a bad idea to invest a little extra money into a high-quality blouse, but you can also discover great women’s work blouses for less money than you may think.

Foxcroft Women’s Taylor Essential Non-Iron Blouse

Wrinkle-free is a wonderful phrase when it comes to clothing. A blouse that stands up to wrinkles and doesn’t need to be ironed is an ideal situation, like this one. Foxcraft’s Taylor dress blouse is expensive, but its classic style, comfortable material, and well-made construction make it well worth the money, according to reviewers.

This dress blouse, which can be worn anywhere from the office to out to dinner, comes in an assortment of colors and a range of sizes.

Foxcroft Women’s Taylor Essential Non-Iron Blouse

Buy on Amazon

NYDJ Women’s Three-Quarter Sleeve Pintuck Blouse

This is one of those blouses that looks and feels good all day long. Made from cool, comfortable polyester, this V-neck, three-quarter-sleeved blouse is beautiful on its own or as a layer.

This blouse comes in an assortment of colors and patterns, which is great news since you just might find yourself buying more than one.

NYDJ Women’s Three-Quarter Sleeve Pintuck Blouse

Buy on Amazon

Big Dart Women’s Work Blouses

Looking to get noticed? Want to make a statement? Small clothing company Big Dart makes women’s work blouses in bright, eye-catching patterns and vibrant colors for a work look with a bit of edge.

Wear this 100% viscose blouse to the office and then later out for drinks. You’re bound to get compliments in both places.

Work Blouses for Women by Big Dart

Buy on Amazon

Lark & Ro Women’s Long Sleeve Crewneck Blouse

Lark & Ro’s crewneck blouse is bound to become a staple in your wardrobe collection. It’s made from 100% polyester for a silky look and feel and has a few smocking details on the shoulders to make it interesting.

Lark & Ro Women’s Crepe de Chine Long Sleeve Smocking Detail Crewneck Blouse

Buy on Amazon

Timeson Women’s Chiffon V Neck Women’s Work Blouses

More than 11k reviewers love this V-neck blouse, praising the easy care and ability to wear it with everything in their wardrobes. These work blouses are 3/4 sleeved with a button to hold the cuffs. They come in a wide assortment of prints and colors, and sizing ranges from small to 2XL.

Timeson Women’s Casual Chiffon V Neck 3/4 Sleeve Work Blouses

Buy on Amazon

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.