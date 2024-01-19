Amazon and Salesforce Revolutionize ECommerce with Buy with Prime Integration

Amazon has announced the integration of its Buy with Prime service with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, marking a significant leap in eCommerce convenience and connectivity. This integration will enable Salesforce merchants to seamlessly incorporate the benefits of Amazon’s Prime service into their existing online stores.

Elevating Online Shopping with Prime Benefits

Set to be available to all U.S.-based merchants later this year via the Salesforce AppExchange, this integration is initially rolling out by invitation. It introduces innovative features, such as the ability to search and filter for Prime-eligible items and combine Prime-eligible and other items in a single order. This development aims to boost merchant growth by tapping into the vast shopping benefits of Prime, including fast, free delivery and easy returns.

A Seamless and Flexible Integration for Merchants

Peter Larsen, Amazon’s Vice President of Buy with Prime, emphasizes that this collaboration empowers merchants to offer a new yet familiar purchasing option within their digital storefronts. The integration seamlessly builds Buy with Prime into search, cart, and checkout processes, offering merchants more flexibility and control over their store’s appearance and functionality.

Michael Affronti, Salesforce Senior Vice President and General Manager of Commerce Cloud, underscores the integration’s role in driving profitable growth and enhancing shopping experiences. It serves as a powerful tool for Salesforce merchants to attract millions of Prime members and cultivate brand loyalty through the trusted Prime shopping experience.

Streamlining Operations and Introducing New Features

Buy with Prime for Salesforce simplifies merchants’ day-to-day operations by automatically syncing with Salesforce Order Management, including orders, promotions, and catalog listings. Merchants can customize this end-to-end integration, tailoring the Buy with Prime experience across their product, cart, and checkout pages.

Expanding Reach and Loyalty

Buy with Prime helps merchants connect with new shoppers and foster brand loyalty by offering round-the-clock live chat support on Buy with Prime purchases. Importantly, merchants retain ownership of customer data generated through Buy with Prime transactions. The service has been shown to increase shopper conversion by 25%, with three out of every four orders coming from new shoppers.

Leveraging Amazon’s Logistics for Efficient Fulfillment

Orders made via Buy with Prime or directly on Amazon.com are fulfilled from the same inventory pool within Amazon’s logistics network. This shared inventory approach allows merchants to efficiently manage their stock across multiple sales channels, leading to faster delivery times and reduced out-of-stock rates.

Merchants attending the 2024 National Retail Federation’s Retail’s Big Show can visit Buy with Prime in booth #6020 for more information and early access sign-up. Additionally, interested merchants can visit the Buy with Prime for Salesforce page for early access.