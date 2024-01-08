Apple Expands Self Service Repair with New Diagnostic Tool, Extends Reach in Europe

Apple Inc. has expanded its Self Service Repair program and introduced a new diagnostic tool, aimed at giving users greater autonomy in troubleshooting issues with their Apple devices.

This expansion brings the Self Service Repair program to the iPhone 15 lineup and Mac models powered by the M2 chip, including the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac mini, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio. More notably, Apple has extended this service to 24 additional European countries, such as Croatia, Denmark, Greece, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Switzerland. With this latest growth, the program now supports 35 Apple products across 33 countries, accessible in 24 languages.

A key development in this expansion is the introduction of Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair, which is currently available in the U.S. and expected to launch in Europe next year. This tool empowers users, particularly those with the expertise to repair Apple devices, by providing the same diagnostic capabilities as those available to Apple Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers. It allows for comprehensive testing of device parts for functionality and performance, thereby identifying necessary repairs.

Initiated in April 2022, Self Service Repair reflects Apple’s commitment to broadening repair options for consumers. It provides access to official manuals, genuine Apple parts, and tools used by professionals at the Apple Store and Apple Authorized Service Provider locations. The program is designed for individuals with experience in repairing electronic devices.

However, Apple emphasizes that for users lacking experience in electronic device repair, seeking assistance from a professional Apple Authorized Service Provider is the safest and most reliable option. These providers use genuine Apple parts that are designed and tested to meet international standards. In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled its service locations with access to genuine parts, tools, and training. This includes over 4,500 Independent Repair Providers and a global network of more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers, supporting over 100,000 active technicians.

For small business owners, particularly those in the tech repair industry or those managing a fleet of Apple devices, this expansion offers new opportunities. It allows for more control over device maintenance and potential cost savings. The availability of official tools and parts also ensures that repairs meet Apple’s quality standards, maintaining device integrity and performance. This move by Apple could be a game-changer in how businesses manage their technology resources, offering both efficiency and reliability in device maintenance.

Image: Envato Elements