12 Best Weight Loss Apps for Entrepreneurs

Keeping everyone in your company healthy has a positive impact on your business. By cultivating healthy lifestyle habits you can help increase productivity and boost performance in the workplace. Weight loss apps can help you do these as they offer users an easy and quick way to track their lifestyle habits, such as calorie intake and exercise routines. In addition, users can benefit from using their social and community features to get social support and information on positive lifestyle choices. In this article, we offer our top picks of weight loss apps that can not only help you shed pounds but get on the road to a healthy lifestyle.

Do Weight Loss Apps Actually Work?

Wealth loss and fitness apps come with features that help us to keep motivated towards our weight loss goals and maintain healthy lifestyles. They are not only easy to use but many of their solutions are supported by scientific evidence and offer tracking tools, courses, calorie counters, and more.

Why You Should Download a Weight Loss App

Besides being available on your smartphones weight loss apps help keep us motivated towards our weight loss goals and maintain healthy lifestyles, additional perks include:

Offer personalized weight loss support: Weight loss apps come with interfaces that are friendly and easy to use. Allowing you to easily count calories and track your weight loss.

Offer effective diet planning: weight loss apps come with planning and scheduling features making it easier for you to monitor progress, and see how far it is to reach your goal.

Keep you accountable: weight loss can be a challenge but apps can help ease the burden by keeping you on the right track. They can help track your caloric intake and exercise levels to know how active you are every day. By providing you with the information and tools you need to live a healthier lifestyle you can keep an eye on what type of calories and nutrients your body needs to maintain its optimal weight.

Plenty of tools, education, and resources: Besides offering you tools to track your progress some great weight loss apps offer weight loss tips, courses, knowledge, and interact with other users through the community where you can get support on the best lifestyle approach.

Go at your own pace: whether you want to work out at the gym or at home weight loss apps offer support from those highly committed lifestyle aficionados to novices.

Types of Weight Loss App

Weight loss apps come in three broad categories fitness apps, health apps and calorie counter apps.

Fitness apps: Fitness apps for businesses provide the users with instructions on exercise routines, physical activity, nutritional programs, or some other fitness topic.

Health apps: health apps are designed to help users make healthier choices in their everyday life by offering advice about fitness or nutrition. Others help doctors and patients communicate from afar, like apps for diabetics that automatically sent glucose readings to their primary care physicians.

Calorie counting or nutrition apps: Calorie counting apps act like food tracking apps that allow users to log and track their daily calorie intake, recommend brain snacks, offer calorie information from food databases, meal planning, food tracking, or upload photos of scanned food labels.

Choosing the Best Weight Loss App for Entrepreneurs- Our Methodology

Embarking on a weight loss journey as an entrepreneur can be a demanding task. At Small Business Trends, we recognize that entrepreneurs often lead busy lives, making it challenging to focus on personal health and weight loss. To help our entrepreneurial readers find the most effective weight loss apps, we’ve established specific criteria for evaluation. Each criterion is ranked on a scale from 1 to 5, where 1 indicates lesser importance and 5 the highest importance in our assessment:

Ease of Use and Accessibility Importance: 4

Considering the busy schedules of entrepreneurs, we prioritize apps that are user-friendly and easily accessible. Quick setup and intuitive navigation are key. Customization to Individual Needs Importance: 5

Every entrepreneur’s weight loss journey is unique. We value apps that offer personalized plans, taking into account individual goals, dietary preferences, and activity levels. Integration with Fitness Devices and Apps Importance: 4

Compatibility with wearable fitness trackers or other health apps is important for streamlined tracking of physical activities and health metrics. Nutritional Information and Diet Tracking Importance: 5

Accurate tracking of dietary intake and access to nutritional information are crucial for effective weight management. We look for apps providing comprehensive food databases and meal tracking functionalities. Motivational Tools and Community Support Importance: 3

Features like goal setting, progress tracking, and community forums can be motivational, especially for entrepreneurs who thrive on networking and peer support. Data Privacy and Security Importance: 5

With sensitive personal health data involved, stringent security and privacy measures are non-negotiable. We recommend apps that demonstrate a strong commitment to data protection. Cost-Effectiveness Importance: 3

While affordability is a consideration, we believe in the value of investing in health. We assess the balance between cost and the features offered. Scientifically Backed Approaches Importance: 4

We give preference to apps that base their recommendations on scientific research and evidence-based practices for weight loss and health improvement.

Our evaluation is tailored to ensure that the weight loss apps we recommend are not only effective in helping entrepreneurs manage their weight but also align with their unique lifestyles and professional demands.

12 Best Free Weight Loss Apps

A good weight loss app will motivate you by either motivating you to get in more activity towards losing weight or by offering you insights into your calorie intake, daily activity, and more. Some come with app purchases, ads and more below are some of our top picks of free weight loss apps:

1. MyFitnessPal: Calorie Counter

The MyFitnessPal app helps users to lose weight and build healthy habits. It comes with a food database that touts of having over 14 million foods to help you accurately log everything you eat. The app lets you log meals, set goals, track progress and even connect with the 200 million-plus community. Its free app’s features include a barcode scanner, body measurements, track calories, exercise log, food diary, goal setting, in-app challenges, track food intake, progress charts, healthy recipes, reminders, water intake tracker, weight log, and more. So you can truly customize the experience to your individual needs and goals. In addition to the free plan, MyFitnessPal Premium version plan comes with a $9.99 monthly subscription offering additional features.

Available on: iOS and Android.

2. MyNetDiary – Calorie Counter

MyNetDiary app lets you count calories, log your food intake, and track macros. This app offers a sleek, smart, simple weight-loss, diet, and nutrition assistant in one easy-to-use interface. Its free version comes with a robust foods mega-database validated and updated daily with restaurants, grocery stores, special diets, and ethnic foods; fast food entry with barcode scanner and instant search capabilities; exercise routine tracking; daily coaching messages and tips; fully customizable dashboard; and more. MyNetDiary comes with an $8.99 a month subscription while the free version is also available.

Available on: iOS and Android.

3. Lose It!

Lose It! is a calorie tracking app that educates users on their nutrition needs and calorie intake. To get started users will just input their profile details with their goal weight and it will calculate the daily calorie budget that best suits them. Users can also use it to track their food intake, weight, and activity. Through the macro tracking, you also have the option to set personalized macronutrient goals to ensure you’re getting enough protein, carbs, and more. Lose It! basic features are free while its Premium features start at a $29.99 monthly subscription.

Available on: iOS and Android.

4. Fitbit

Fitbit’s weight loss app lets you track your stats, and stay motivated on your journey to healthy living. It features tools for choosing workouts, nutrition programs, meditation tracks, sleep tools, and more. Users can also connect with friends, start challenges and join community support to set goals, earn achievement badges and celebrate milestones. It also offers the Fitbit smartwatch to help you further track your activity, workouts, sleep, nutrition, stress, and more. Available for free its premium package comes with a $9.99 monthly subscription and offers habit-forming programs, audio & video workouts, and advanced insights.

5. Cronometer

The Cronometer app offers a calorie and nutrition counter. It comes with a ton of nutrient tracking information which you can access with a free account. In addition to telling you how many calories you consumed, the app monitors macronutrient goals and provides a nutrient summary including vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, lipids, and protein, all backed by scientific data. It helps you develop healthy habits by encouraging you to not just focus on counting calories but on your nutrition as a whole through tracking exercise, biometrics, and health data. Though available for free its paid versions come with a $10.99 monthly subscription offering Ad-free, recipe Importer, timestamps on diary entries, fasting timer, custom charts & biometrics, and more.

Available on: iOS and Android.

6. Fooducate: Nutrition Coach

Fooducate app lets you build healthy eating habits, lose weight, and get motivated through its community. It also offers foods, recipes, and nutrition tips just while letting you log your food intake and exercise; see the quality of calories; count your macros that include protein, fats, and carbs intake; analyze your sugar intake; track your sleep, mood, and hunger levels; seamlessly integrated with Apple Health and more. Fooducate comes free, to buy its robust Pro version comes with a monthly subscription of $1.99.

Available on: iOS and Android.

7. Nike Training Club

Nike Training Club workout app offers workout sessions to strengthen muscles and your mindset with free guidance from trainers, athletes, and wellness experts. Available workouts include yoga, core and strength, home workouts, quick fitness, and even exercises for athletes. When it comes to wellness and nutrition the Nike training club app offers guidance on mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery, and sleep. So you can customize the experience with features that suit your needs.

Available on: iOS and Android.

8. Aaptiv

Aaptiv app comes with audio-only classes for all workouts complemented with music, and a huge library of classes to make the most hardcore exercises enjoyable. With it, users access over 2,500 trainer-led workouts with new classes added every week; and include fitness classes for every level ranging from running, cycling, and elliptical to stretching, yoga, and strength training. If you do not have access to the internet or Wi-Fi you have the option to download classes to listen offline. The app is free but also offers unlimited on-demand classes starting with a monthly subscription of $. 9.99.

Available on: iOS and Android.

Best Weight Loss Apps (Paid)

While free weight loss apps can help you with your weight loss journey but most only offer basic features. If you are looking for a comprehensive weight loss solution you might want to look towards these paid apps:

9. Lifesum: Healthy Eating

Lifesum lets you create personalized diets and meal plans and also track your food and routine. While a lot of its features are reserved for premium members, its free comes with a barcode scanner, body measurements, calorie counter, exercise log, food diary, goal setting, progress charts, water tracker, weight log, and more.

Available on: iOS and Android.

Pricing: Lifesum is available with a $39.99 monthly subscription a limited free version is also available.

10. WeightWatchers (WW app)

WeightWatchers uses nutrition and behavior change, science-backed practices to help users with weight loss and healthy living. It offers users a personalized weight-loss plan to guide them toward a nutritious pattern of eating and help them understand patterns to create healthy habits. The Weight Watchers app features weekly check-in, food log, progress reports, weight loss tracker, sleep tracker, activity tracker, barcode scanner, recipes, and more.

Available on: iOS and Android.

Pricing: WeightWatchers comes with a $23.99 monthly subscription while offering a limited free version.

11. Noom: Healthy Weight Loss

Noom’s app offers a personalized, psychology-based weight loss program for users. It comes with mini-courses that cover specific themes which provide knowledge, tools, and skills users need to change their habits, lose weight, and make progress. Some features on offer include water tracking; interactive lessons on goal setting, stress relief, gratitude, joyful movement, breathing exercises, self-care, triggers, types of hunger; one million food items in its food database; scannable barcodes; and more.

Available on: iOS and Android.

Pricing: Noom comes with a $44.99 a month subscription while offering a free version as well.

12. BetterMe: Health Coaching

BetterMe offers personalized workout and nutrition plans supported by real human coaches, incorporating comprehensive progress tracking, and cognitive therapy practice-based tips. With it, users can customize their weight loss approach; supports at-home or at-the-gym workout sessions for both pros and beginners; get easy-to-follow meal plans, and more.

Available on: iOS and Android.

Pricing: BetterMe’s plan comes with a $ 9.99 monthly subscription while a free version is also available.

What is the best app to lose weight?

MyFitnessPal is considered the best weight loss app as it comes with a huge food database, recipe importer, and a barcode scanner making tracking of food fast and easy. It also lets users log their exercises and steps to monitor physical activity.

What is the best free app for weight loss?

Lose It! weight loss app is considered the best free weight loss app that combines a calorie counting app with a weight tracking app. It lets you set your goals; track your food intake including macros; and more.

What is the best app for losing belly fat?

Fooducate app lets you build healthy eating habits, lose weight, and get motivated through its community. It also offers foods, recipes, and nutrition tips just while letting you log your food intake and exercise; see the quality of calories; count your macros that include protein, fats, and carbs intake; track your sleep, mood, and hunger levels; seamlessly integrated with Apple Health and more.