16 Business Ideas for Musicians

For musicians looking for opportunities within the industry, there are a lot of small business ideas that are worth pursuing. In addition, there are many businesses that keep the music industry running as a whole, and these music businesses be an excellent fit for musicians with an entrepreneurial streak. In this article, we’ll go through some of the best business ideas for musicians and how to get started.

The Music Industry in 2022

The music industry has seen a serious boom with the introduction of streaming services. The live music industry, record labels, and the event industry are all witnessing a demand for musicians and different types of music businesses.

Why You Should Consider Starting a Music-related Business

Music aficionados endowed with an entrepreneurial spirit stand at a crossroads of possibilities. Here’s why the allure of launching a music-related business deserves your attention:

Diverse Ventures for Music Enthusiasts: The realm of music-related business ventures offers a kaleidoscope of options to explore. Whether it's orchestrating music events, delving into music publishing, or engaging in ventures tangential to the industry, a plethora of avenues await your creative touch.

Unlocking Lucrative Potential: The convergence of your passion for music and the intricacies of business can yield substantial rewards. Lucrative opportunities abound, ensuring that your venture aligns with your interests while fueling your financial aspirations.

Trailblazing Entrepreneurial Prowess: Just as music producers have carved their own paths, you too can embark on an independent journey. By establishing your own business, you can harness your expertise to collaborate with budding talents, shaping the landscape of the music industry itself.

Harmonizing Creativity and Commerce: The world of music-related business is a harmonious blend of creativity and commerce. This synergy empowers you to channel your artistic inclinations while building a robust foundation for financial success.

In a world where music resonates as both an art and a commodity, venturing into music-related businesses offers a dynamic platform to orchestrate your aspirations and financial endeavors.

Choosing the Best Business Ideas for Musicians: Our Methodology

When musicians look to expand their careers into business ventures, it’s crucial to consider various factors that not only align with their musical talents but also ensure sustainable growth and profitability. Here’s a breakdown of key criteria that we considered when making our list, along with some for you to consider while selecting your own business idea. Each factor is rated on an importance scale of 1 to 10, with ten being of utmost importance:

Alignment with Musical Skills and Passion Importance: Essential (10/10)

Any business idea should resonate with the musician’s skills and passion. It ensures authenticity and long-term commitment. Market Demand and Audience Reach Importance: High (9/10)

Understanding the target audience and market demand is crucial for success. Musicians must identify niches where their skills are in demand. Scalability Potential Importance: Moderate to High (8/10)

The business idea should have the potential to grow and adapt to changing market trends without losing its core essence. Revenue Model and Profitability Importance: High (9/10)

It’s vital to have a clear, viable revenue model that ensures profitability and sustains the business in the long term. Compatibility with Lifestyle and Goals Importance: Moderate (7/10)

The business should align with the musician’s lifestyle, allowing a balance between personal life and professional growth. Level of Investment Required Importance: Variable (5-8/10)

Consideration of the initial investment and ongoing expenses is crucial. The scale varies based on the musician’s financial situation. Legal and Ethical Considerations Importance: Essential (10/10)

Compliance with legal norms and ethical practices is non-negotiable, especially regarding copyrights and intellectual property. Innovation and Uniqueness Importance: Moderate (7/10)

A unique selling proposition sets the business apart in a crowded market, attracting attention and building brand value. Flexibility and Adaptability Importance: Moderate (6/10)

The ability to adapt to industry changes and audience preferences is important for long-term sustainability. Networking and Collaborative Opportunities Importance: Moderate to High (8/10)

The idea should allow for networking and collaborations, which are vital in the music industry for growth and exposure.

Top Business Ideas for Musicians

There are many great business ideas for those with musical talents and business acumen. We’ll review some of the top music industry businesses you can consider pursuing.

1. Music video director

The music industry comprises many individuals who go behind the camera to direct music videos. You can work with emerging talent as a music video director and bring their vision to life, including the creative direction. This is a highly creative job, with tons of flexibility and opportunities to collaborate with various musicians.

2. Music Producer

Music production could be a good fit for you if your musical talents lie in not just melodies but also in putting together songs. You can work with musicians to produce songs from start to finish, including putting together the lyrics and the beat.

3. Music School

If you’re looking to teach the next generation of musicians and artists, you could start your own music school. This could include classes on music theory, instruments, vocal lessons, and other areas of music.

4. Music Blogger

If you love listening to music and are trying to figure out how to make money listening to music, becoming a music blogger could be a great fit. You could start a music blog with reviews, a music podcast, or write for a reputed music review site to share your opinion on the latest releases and music news. This can be a highly flexible yet scalable venture.

5. Recording Studio Owner

If you’re willing to put up the initial investment to build your own recording studio, you could start your own recording studio. Recording artists can rent it out for specific periods of time for recording sessions for their music. There’s lots of market demand for this type of business, especially in areas with an active music scene.

6. Music Therapy

Another growing area for musicians is music therapy for both adults and children. You can work with clients to provide therapy services through music, and this can look different based on your skills and talents, such as writing songs together, learning instruments, dancing, and more. This is becoming a more in-demand service in many areas.

7. Record Label Owner

For music fans looking for the next big thing, starting your own record label could be a great fit. You can sign different recording artists or a musical act based on the genres you’re interested in or where you see the most potential.

8. Music Teacher

Many music schools are looking for qualified teachers for their students. You could become a music teacher for instruments, singing, and vocals, or even run some business classes that older students might be looking for. This is a flexible option that can be run full-time or on the side and align with a variety of musical talents and interests.

More Profitable Music Business Ideas

There are many other music careers that you can pursue if you would like to play music. We’ll go through some more profitable music business ideas that could be a good fit.

9. Songwriter

If you like to write songs, you can become a professional songwriter. As a songwriter, you could write your own songs that you could pitch and sell to other musicians and record labels looking for new music to license and produce.

10. Music Store Owner

If you’re looking for ways to make music more accessible and available, consider starting your own music store. You could sell musical instruments or even start a music instrument rental service as well as records and music CDs.

11. Music Publicist

For those who are good at networking, a music publicist could be the right fit. You would work with journalists and record labels as a music promoter for recorded music and artists, including facilitating interviews, PR, and other efforts.

12. Recording Artist

For musicians that want to put themselves out there, becoming a recording artist has become a more viable option thanks to streaming music services. You can record and add music to music streaming platforms to gain new listeners. Here’s a resource on how to make money streaming on music platforms and other online video channels.

13. Video Game Audio Creator

Video games are all about the background music; they need talented audio creators to help set the scene and create that ambiance with theme songs. You can work with video game publishers to create the audio for the game, such as a theme song and other audio content. This is a highly in-demand niche, and it’s likely to continue growing.

14. Session Musician

Session musicians work with bands and vocalists that temporarily need a musician for their performance. For example, a band could need a drummer for a few nights to play a gig or a guitarist to add to their recording sessions. Based on your skills and talent, you could work with recording studios to work with their musicians.

15. Voice Coach

Many vocalists are looking for ways to strengthen their voices and train for a specific performance or event. You could become a vocal coach and provide private lessons to vocalists and musicians to prepare them for stage events.

16. Local Event Artist

Many local events seek musicians to perform, such as weekend concerts and seasonal festivals. You can also collaborate with local businesses in the area, such as a wedding band business or a mobile DJ business, to book more gigs.

What Can Musicians Do to Make Money?

For musicians eager to monetize their talents, a multitude of avenues beckon. Beyond traditional gigs, the realm of entrepreneurialism opens up new doors. Venturing into your own business, such as delving into blogging, directing music videos, music distribution, running a song licensing enterprise, and engaging in other facets of the recording industry, can be immensely rewarding.

What Business Can you Start As an Artist?

As an artist, the entrepreneurial landscape presents enticing possibilities. Stepping into the role of a session musician, collaborating with music publishers to market your songwriting, or pioneering your own record label to unearth and nurture fresh talents are all within your grasp. By capitalizing on these opportunities, you not only explore your creative potential but also forge a unique path to financial prosperity within the dynamic world of music.

