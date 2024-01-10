26 Business Review Sites Where Customers Rate You

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Business review sites are an essential part of the customer buying journey today. Purchasers make snap decisions about a firm simply by reading business reviews — without ever calling your company, setting foot in your store or visiting your website. What is your presence like on review sites? Have you found all the sites where customers review your business? Are the reviews mostly positive? Managing your presence is called online reputation management and it's something you should be doing on business review sites. Reputation management involves identifying, monitoring, and influencing your business's credibility and reputation online. And central to review sites are customer reviews. Best Business Review Sites The following 26 sites include the best B2C review sites, important for businesses that sell to consumers (examples: Yelp and HomeAdvisor). We also identify the best B2B review sites, for businesses that sell to other businesses (example: G2). Focus on the sites applicable to your industry so you can reap the benefits when buyers use them to make purchase decisions. We also identify the best B2B review sites, for businesses that sell to other businesses (example: G2). Focus on the sites applicable to your industry so you can reap the benefits when buyers use them to make purchase decisions. 1. Google My Business Google My Business (GMB) is the single most crucial review and listing tool for local businesses. It is is one of the top review sites, replacing what was previously called Google Local. An essential tool for garnering a credible online reputation, it can also help with ranking your business in various kinds of search results. Use this Google My Business Cheat Sheet to get started. 2. Bing Places for Business Bing Places for Business is the Bing search engine’s version of Google My Business. Consumers can leave ratings and reviews about a company. Local businesses, including businesses with multiple locations, can claim their listing and complete a profile to add their listings to Bing Places, all for free. Once verified, information will appear in Bing Local search and map results. Small Business Deals 3. Facebook Ratings and Reviews Facebook is much more than a social media portal to share posts. The hugely popular social media site is also where followers can leave ratings, reviews, and recommendations on a business’s Page using its Facebook Ratings and Reviews platform. Businesses can turn off ratings and reviews in their Facebook Page settings. 4. Better Business Bureau The Better Business Bureau (BBB) prides itself on being an ethical marketplace that allows individuals to recommend businesses. The BBB is one of the oldest and most trusted sites, and verifies all consumer reviews. Businesses can also become a BBB accredited business, and the Better Business Bureau assigns its own ratings from A to F but these ratings are independent from reviews by the public. 5. Amazon Customer Reviews Amazon has been allowing consumers to post reviews about products since 1995. Garnering a string of 4- or 5-star reviews on this leading online retailer’s site can help businesses generate many new sales and build a solid reputation. Business reviews also apply to any listing in Amazon’s Handmade section and to service providers in the Amazon HomeServices section. 6. Yelp Some small business owners and marketing managers have a love-hate relationship with Yelp, feeling that positive reviews at times get less visibility than negative ones at the site. However, you can’t deny Yelp’s importance. Its pages show up frequently in internet searches. It’s a consumer destination, too. The site also trains companies to respond to reviews. A Yelp listing can help businesses manage their online credibility and reputation. Yelp is one of the top review sites and an important place to encourage potential customers to do business with you. 7. Foursquare Using its Swarm and CityGuides apps, Foursquare lets users check-in and rate venues they visit. Users can also leave “tips” for others visiting the establishments. Companies that sign up for Foursquare for Business can take advantage of user analytics. Businesses can also add their own tips to Foursquare and make customer reward offers. Foursquare data is often included in other sites and maps. 8. HomeAdvisor If you operate a home improvement business or provide services to homeowners, listing your services on local business review websites like HomeAdvisor and collecting business reviews can positively impact your business and help you get new customers. All reviews placed on HomeAdvisor go through an extensive screening process and are verified by the site’s moderators. 9. Yellow Pages You can get a free business listing on Yellow Pages which enables businesses to manage the reviews placed on the site about their company. Yellow Pages has transitioned from paper to digital, and is now supporting businesses online with local marketing and reviews. While the yellow pages are no longer the heavyweight driver of new customers the way they were decades ago when print books ruled, make sure to claim your business there. 10. TripAdvisor TripAdvisor is a review platform focused on the hotel, travel, restaurant, airline, or entertainment industries. Customers share reviews of hotels and other establishments connected to the travel industry. Given that TripAdvisor has collected more than 878 million reviews, it’s in every travel business’s interest to claim its listing and generate positive reviews on one of the largest travel sites in existence. 11. Angie’s List Angie’s List is regarded as one of the most credible business review sites, being early to offer business listings. Reviews cannot be from anonymous sources on Angie s List, which again, adds to the credibility of the evaluations posted there. Companies can set up a page on Angie s List for free where customers can leave reviews. 12. TrustRadius TrustRadius is an online review source designed for software businesses. Adding to the credibility of TrustRadius is the fact that all reviewers are authenticated via LinkedIn. This enables users to view what their connections on LinkedIn say about their business and software products. 13. OpenTable If you own or run a restaurant, registering on OpenTable will enable customers to make reservations and write reviews. Restaurants receive a star rating on OpenTable based on the number of reviews and the percentage of people who recommend the restaurant. Naturally, the higher the review rating, the better a restaurant’s credibility and online reputation. 14. PlanetRate PlanetRate enables customers to write reviews on businesses of all industries. Companies can register on PlanetRate and actively collect reviews. Users can write in-depth analyses of companies on PlanetRate. Any positive feedback on this review site can influence how consumers perceive your business. 15. Salesforce AppExchange Salesforce AppExchange is an enterprise cloud marketplace designed to extend the Salesforce platform. It lets users rate businesses through a five-star rating system. Businesses with a Salesforce AppExchange app can keep track of their app’s rating and monitor their online business reviews. 16. Trustpilot Trustpilot allows businesses to generate a profile page and encourage customers to provide reviews. Companies can send customizable review invitations for a higher-level paid membership fee and share their reviews and social ratings on social media. 17. Glassdoor Glassdoor users can search reviews and ratings of more than 700,000 businesses around the world. Employees can also share what it is like to work for a company on Glassdoor. With candid and honest reviews about a business’s services, products, and what it is like to work for, Glassdoor can be an invaluable source for enhancing a company’s reputation with prospective employees. 18. G2 G2 (formerly known as G2 Crowd) is a business review site for companies that sell software. Business software apps are ranked on a five-star scale. With more than five million business users heading to G2 each month to read reviews and buy software, having quality ratings on G2 can directly influence business buying decisions. 19. VendOp Customers can search for vendors of a particular industry and specification on VendOp. The site provides a portal for purchasers to share their experiences with other customers. Users can search reviews by ratings, service, and location on VendOp. 20. Manta Manta is mainly a business review site, one dedicated to small business. Business owners can claim and customize their page to improve online visibility and marketability. Consumers can search from millions of businesses, and registered users can leave star ratings and write reviews. 21. Avvo Avvo is a business review site for attorneys. Consumers can review their lawyer for the benefit of other consumers and assign up to 5 stars. Avvo claims to include 97% of all lawyers in the United States in its database, and also lists them by practice specialty. All reviews are subject to approval by Avvo, which separately provides its own rating of 1 to 10, based on specified criteria. 22. WebMD WebMD is a vast site getting over 100 million visitors a month, containing medical information for consumers. It also has listings of doctors and dentists, and allows consumers to leave business reviews of them. 23. FinancesOnline FinancesOnline is an independent review platform that addresses B2B, SaaS, and financial companies. It helps users find and compare software products and services best suited to their needs. They can also read customer product reviews and reports from experts. Currently, the site has more than 50,000 online reviews from users of software products. 24. Merchant Circle Opening its virtual doors in 2005, Merchant Circle has more than 15 million local business listings across the U.S. in its database. Consumers refer to Merchant Circle to find businesses, read reviews by consumers, and get competitive quotes from companies they seek out. Make sure you claim your business listing. It can be a source for acquiring new customers. 25. Sitejabber Sitejabber is a site with online reviews of businesses which also lets customers get answers to questions from other customers and the business itself. After making a purchase, customers can leave their own feedback and get help resolving any issues that may arise. 26. Which? Which? is an independent not-for-profit UK-based consumer review site that reviews services and products and then writes and shares the reviews. Managing to have commendable reviews written about your products or services on Which? can go a long way in generating a sound and credible online reputation. Business Review Sites Comparison Review Site Name Description Google My Business Essential review and listing tool for local businesses. Bing Places for Business Bing's version of GMB. Allows consumers to leave ratings and reviews. Facebook Ratings and Reviews Platform for followers to leave ratings, reviews, and recommendations. Better Business Bureau (BBB) Ethical marketplace that allows individuals to recommend businesses. Amazon Customer Reviews Review platform for products and services. Yelp Consumer destination for business reviews. Foursquare Allows users to check-in, rate venues, and leave tips. HomeAdvisor Review site for home improvement businesses. Yellow Pages Digital platform for local marketing and reviews. TripAdvisor Review platform for the hotel, travel, and restaurant industries. Angie's List Credible business review site with non-anonymous sources. TrustRadius Online review source for software businesses. OpenTable Reservation and review platform for restaurants. PlanetRate Customers can write reviews on businesses of all industries. Salesforce AppExchange Marketplace for Salesforce platform with a five-star rating system. Trustpilot Profile generation and customizable review invitations for businesses. Glassdoor Reviews and ratings for over 700,000 businesses globally. G2 Review site for companies that sell software. VendOp Portal for purchasers to share their experiences with vendors. Manta Dedicated business review site for small businesses. Avvo Review site for attorneys. WebMD Medical site with listings and reviews for doctors and dentists. FinancesOnline Review platform addressing B2B, SaaS, and financial companies. Merchant Circle Local business listings across the U.S. with consumer reviews. Sitejabber Online reviews of businesses with Q&A functionality. Which? UK-based consumer review site that reviews services and products. Other Review Sites Over 100 larger sites allow user-generated reviews, plus many smaller niche-specific ones.

Some prominent review sites include:

General & Local Businesses : CitiSearch, Local.com, ConsumerAffairs Product & Service Reviews : Viewpoints Handmade & Vintage : Etsy Books : Goodreads Automobiles : Cars.com, Edmunds, CarGuru Services & Freelancers : Care.com, Thumbtack, Fiverr Food & Restaurants : Zomato Travel & Accommodation : VRBO, Airbnb Real Estate & Housing : Zillow, Houzz, Apartments.com Financial : Bankrate Apps : Apple Apps Store, Google Play



What is a Customer Review?



Customer reviews are a form of customer feedback. They usually include some text, as well as a star rating of 1 to 5 stars, with 1 being poor and 5 being excellent. While there are many places you can find online business listings, the sites below go beyond listings and are popular places for customers to leave reviews.

A customer review is a powerful tool in the digital era, acting as a word-of-mouth endorsement or critique based on firsthand experience. Beyond its basic definition, a customer review can significantly influence a potential customer’s perception and decision-making process. About 72% of U.S. consumers have written a review for a local business.

Reviews create a sense of community around a brand, with customers often engaging in discussions and sharing experiences. There are various forms of customer reviews:

Text Reviews : The most common form, offering detailed opinions and experiences.

: The most common form, offering detailed opinions and experiences. Video Reviews : Growing in popularity, these provide a visual and personal touch, often perceived as more authentic and engaging.

: Growing in popularity, these provide a visual and personal touch, often perceived as more authentic and engaging. Image-Based Reviews: Customers share photos of the product in use, providing visual proof of their experience.

The psychological impact of these reviews is profound. Positive reviews can build a sense of trust and reliability around a brand, while negative reviews can raise red flags for potential customers.

However, even negative reviews, when managed well, can demonstrate a company’s commitment to customer satisfaction and improvement.

The Benefits of Business Reviews

Consumer Trust

Potential customers often trust peer reviews over traditional advertisements or promotions. This trust stems from the belief that fellow consumers provide unbiased, genuine experiences. Businesses with higher ratings and positive reviews often enjoy greater credibility in the market, resulting in increased customer acquisition.

Business Improvement

Feedback, both positive and negative, can be invaluable for businesses looking to refine their products, services, or overall customer experience. By acting on customer insights, businesses can address underlying issues, improve their offerings, and demonstrate a commitment to customer satisfaction.

Enhanced Visibility

Positive reviews can significantly bolster a business’s online reputation. The algorithms of many review platforms promote businesses with higher ratings, making them more visible to potential customers. This increased visibility can drive more traffic to a company’s website or physical location, potentially leading to increased sales and growth.

Engagement and Customer Relationship Building

Responding to reviews, both positive and negative, offers businesses a chance to engage directly with their customer base. Addressing concerns, thanking customers for positive feedback, or offering solutions to problems can foster customer loyalty and show potential clients that the business values its community.

Informed Decision Making

Reviews can act as a gauge for understanding market trends, consumer preferences, and areas of innovation. By analyzing feedback patterns, businesses can make data-informed decisions about product development, marketing strategies, and service improvements, ensuring they remain competitive and relevant in their industry.

5 Tips for Leveraging Business Review Sites

The following best practice tips will help you use online review sites to get highly sought-after, positive reviews.

Claim Your Business Profile

Claiming your business profile on various review sites is a crucial first step in managing your online presence. When you claim your profile on platforms like Yelp, Google My Business, and TripAdvisor, it allows you to manage the information displayed about your business. This includes updating contact details, business hours, and responding to customer reviews.

Once claimed, it’s essential to regularly update your profile. For example, posting about any new services, special events, or promotions can keep your profile fresh and engaging. It’s also a platform to showcase your business’s personality through photos and posts.

On Google My Business, for instance, regularly updating your profile can improve your visibility in local search results, making it easier for potential customers to find you.

Encourage Business Reviews

Encouraging customers to leave reviews is a delicate but essential part of managing your online reputation. Start by creating a culture that values customer feedback.

Train your staff to remind customers to leave reviews post-purchase or service. You can also use follow-up emails or texts as gentle reminders.

Remember to make the process as easy as possible for customers. Provide direct links to your review profiles in your digital communications.

On-site, QR codes that lead directly to review platforms can be a convenient option for customers.

Embrace each review as the equivalent of free advertising and an integral part of your digital marketing through happy customers.

Don’t Incentivize Reviews

While it’s important to encourage reviews, offering rewards or incentives for them can backfire. It’s essential to adhere to the guidelines of review platforms. Incentivizing reviews can lead to biased feedback and may violate the terms of service of many platforms.

Instead, focus on creating exceptional customer experiences that naturally prompt customers to leave positive reviews. If customers express satisfaction in person or via email, suggest that they share their experience online. Always express gratitude for any feedback given, whether incentivized or not.

Don’t Write Fake Reviews

The temptation to bolster your business’s online presence with fake reviews should be avoided at all costs. Fake reviews can severely damage your credibility and can lead to penalization by review platforms.

Consumers are increasingly savvy at spotting inauthentic reviews, and getting caught can result in long-term damage to your reputation.

Focus on authentic customer experiences and use negative reviews as an opportunity to show how your business responds constructively to criticism. Transparency and honesty in your online presence are critical to building lasting trust with your audience.

Respond to Negative Reviews

Handling negative reviews with grace and professionalism is crucial for maintaining your business’s reputation. When responding to a negative review, it’s important to remain calm, professional, and empathetic. Apologize if necessary and offer to rectify any legitimate issues raised.

Your response should be personalized, addressing the specific concerns of the reviewer. Offer to continue the conversation offline to find a resolution. This not only helps to potentially salvage a customer relationship but also shows other customers that you’re committed to their satisfaction.

Publicly responding to and resolving negative reviews can turn a potentially harmful situation into a display of excellent customer service.

It turns out that 30% of consumers reverse negative reviews on online review sites when the company responds, according to a survey by ZenBusiness. Yet, only 12% of consumers say their reviews are often or always responded to. Therefore, by responding, you gain a real advantage over all the other small businesses that never respond.

Do I Still Need My Own Website if I Have Review Site Listings?

You should always have your own company website. Some businesses use their Google My Business profile, Facebook page or other business review sites as a replacement for a website of their own. But this is not wise, for one simple reason: third-party sites are outside of your control.

If Facebook decides — however unjustly — to delete your Page, it could take weeks or months to appeal and get it back, if ever. An effective digital marketing strategy should include both your own website as well as business review sites.

Should I Display Reviews on My Website?

Yes. A number of software apps are available to help with aggregating reviews and displaying them on your site. The software reminds customers to review your business post-sale. The apps also automate collecting reviews that have already been published on third-party sites, and provide widgets so you can embed and display reviews on your own website. Examples: GatherUp, Reviews.io and BirdEye.

Do Customer Review Sites Help with Search Engine Rankings?

Information from business listing sites, including user reviews, can show up high in search results in numerous ways. In particular, GMB and Bing Places information is often displayed prominently in the respective Google search engine and Bing search engine pages and maps. A search engine optimization (SEO) professional who specializes in local SEO can help you with a local SEO strategy and explain more.

Rather than focusing just on rankings, however, think broadly about “visibility”. Review sites give you more places to be found online. Too many small businesses are effectively invisible online. The more review websites your company appears in, with positive ratings, the better.

Ready?

The internet has given consumers the power to make or break a business’s reputation by leaving reviews on social media sites like Facebook, search engines, or any number of business review sites like Yelp. It’s in your best interest to embrace review sites to make a positive brand impression.

Image via Shutterstock; various screenshots