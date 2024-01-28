Commercial Electric Smoker: Choices for Your Restaurant

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Commercial electric smokers bring precision and ease to the smoking process. Restaurants are adopting these devices to enhance their menus, offering smoky flavors without the hassle of traditional smokers. Unlike home versions, commercial smokers are designed to meet the demanding needs of professional kitchens. They are not only efficient but also adaptable to various cooking techniques.

Commercial Electric Smokers in Modern Cuisine

The culinary world has embraced commercial electric smokers for their precision and consistency. These devices allow chefs to experiment with smoke meats and other smoked delicacies, creating unique and flavorful dishes. Restaurants using electric smokers are likely to attract food enthusiasts looking for authentic smoky flavors. As commercial smokers continue to evolve, they are shaping how modern chefs approach cooking. From cold smoke fish to tender, slow-cooked barbecue, commercial electric smokers offer endless possibilities.

Residential Vs. Commercial Electric Smokers

Unlike their residential counterparts, commercial electric smokers are engineered to meet the demands of professional kitchens. They offer more cooking space and advanced features and are built with durability. Indoor smokers designed for home use may be suitable for small gatherings, but commercial smokers are equipped to handle large volumes and continuous use.

With options ranging from pellet smokers to propane smokers, understanding the differences can guide you in selecting the best commercial smoker for your restaurant. Whether it’s a pellet grill’s efficiency or a vertical smoker’s adaptability, each type has specific attributes that cater to different commercial needs.

Choosing the Right Electric Smoker

When it comes to picking the right electric smoker, it’s important to consider a few key factors:

1. Capacity and Size

Importance: 9/10

Consider the amount of food you plan to smoke at a time. Larger capacities are essential for high-volume businesses, while smaller ones may suffice for boutique establishments.

2. Temperature Control and Range

Importance: 10/10

Look for smokers with precise temperature control and a wide range. Consistent temperatures are crucial for quality smoking.

3. Energy Efficiency

Importance: 8/10

Evaluate the energy consumption. More efficient models can reduce operating costs over time.

4. Durability and Build Quality

Importance: 9/10

A sturdy build ensures longevity and reliability. Stainless steel constructions are typically more durable.

5. Ease of Use and Maintenance

Importance: 7/10

User-friendly features like digital controls and easy-to-clean components can save time and effort.

6. Price and Budget Considerations

Importance: 8/10

Balance between features and affordability. Don’t overpay for unnecessary features but don’t compromise on essential ones.

7. Brand Reputation and Customer Support

Importance: 7/10

Well-known brands often offer better customer service and warranty terms.

8. Additional Features

Importance: 6/10

Features like remote monitoring, multiple racks, or integrated meat probes can be beneficial depending on your specific needs.

By evaluating these criteria, we’ve curated a list of great commercial electric smokers available on Amazon. Check out our picks below:

Feature Smokin-It Model #1 Electric Smoker Bradley Electric Smoker Cookshack Smokette Elite Electric BBQ Smoker Size 12.5 x 17.25 x 13.5 inches 14 x 17 x 31 inches 19.5 x 20.5 x 31.75 inches Weight 58 pounds 52 pounds 93 pounds Material Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Capacity Up to 22 lbs of meat Not specified 504 square inches (25 lbs of food) Shelves 3 removable shelves 4 removable racks 2 removable racks Additional Features - Fully assembled - Automatic bisquette advancement - Superior insulation - New side handles - Separate controls for elements Digital controller - NSF certified for restaurant use - Doubles as an oven & dehydrator - Meat probe for temperature monitoring

Smokin-It Electric Smoker

Smokin-It brings you the Model #1 Electric Smoker with a compact size of 12.5 x 17.25 x 13.5 inches and an outer body completely constructed from stainless steel. It’s electrically powered, ensuring a consistent temperature range for optimal smoking.

The inside is crafted from stainless steel, ensuring a clean, rust-free environment for your meats. This model’s size makes it suitable for small to medium businesses.

Key Features:

Electric power source for consistent cooking temperature

Compact size (12.5 x 17.25 x 13.5 inches) for easy placement

Up to 22 lbs of meat capacity per load

400-watt heating element, ensuring efficient operation

Stainless steel construction, ensuring durability and longevity

3 removable shelves are included, with space for four shelves

New side handles for easy movement or lifting of the smoker

NSF certified for restaurant use, verifying its high-quality standards

The Smokin-It Model #1 Electric Smoker is fully assembled and ready to use, saving you from the hassle of complex setup processes. Weighing just over 58 pounds, it’s portable enough to move around your cooking area as needed. You’ll appreciate the attention to detail in its design, from its rubber casters to its conveniently placed handles.

Smokin-It Model #1 Electric Smoker

Go to Amazon

Bradley Electric Smoker

The Bradley Electric Smoker has a stainless steel exterior and interior, this electric smoker is a testament to durability. The smoker has dimensions of 14 x 17 x 31 inches and weighs just 52 pounds, making it ideal for a small business setting.

Offering a host of useful features, this smoker proves its mettle in providing consistent and controlled temperature. It allows you to smoke for up to 8 hours without adding bisquettes, making it a set-and-forget tool for busy owners.

Key Features:

Automatic bisquette advancement for convenience

Stainless steel interior for durability and easy cleaning

Long smoking time of up to 8 hours without adding bisquettes

Separate bisquette burner from the oven element for more control

4 removable racks for flexibility and easy cleaning

Insulated stainless steel interior

Magnetic door for ease of use and safety

A separate heat element for smoke creation

This smoker has a simple-to-use temperature control system, suitable for hot and cold smoking. The smoker also doubles as an oven and dehydrator, thanks to the separate controls for the oven and smoke elements.

Bradley Electric Smoker

Go to Amazon

Cookshack Smokette Elite Electric BBQ Smoker

The Cookshack Smokette Elite Electric BBQ Smoker is a solid tool for the culinary explorations of a small business owner. With an aesthetically pleasing stainless steel exterior, this smoker combines function and fashion effortlessly. Weighing 93 pounds with dimensions of 19.5 x 20.5 x 31.75 inches, this appliance is a compact solution for your smoking needs. Moreover, this sturdy smoker is designed and assembled with pride in the USA, offering quality and durability.

Key Features:

Made in the USA, ensuring quality and reliability

Superior insulation to maintain a steady internal temperature

504 square inches of cooking area, capable of smoking 25 pounds of food at once

Digital controller for precision cooking

Meat probe for accurate monitoring of internal temperatures

A versatile temperature range of 140-300 degrees

Stainless steel construction for durability

Electric powered for convenience and energy efficiency

The smoker’s digital technology lets you set the temperature and cooking time to your preference, while the LED panel displays the cooking and meat temperatures for ease of monitoring. The insulation ensures that the internal temperature remains consistent while keeping the external surface cool to the touch.

Cookshack Smokette Elite Electric BBQ Smoker

Go to Amazon

Landmann Smoky Mountain 26″ Electric Smoker

The Landmann Smoky Mountain 26″ Electric Smoker is an ideal companion for small business owners considering smoking their own food. With its manageable weight of 33 pounds and compact dimensions of 26.7 x 16.6 x 13.2 inches, this appliance is a space-efficient solution to your smoking requirements.

Key Features:

Lightweight and compact for convenient placement and portability

A 3-in-1 combination tray for wood chip box, water pan, and grease pan

Non-insulated cooking chamber for easy handling

1500 Watt heating element for accurate temperature control

Adjustable feet for leveling on uneven surfaces

3 chrome-plated steel cooking grates for ample cooking space

A temperature gauge on the door for optimal temperature regulation

Wrought iron side handles for effortless transportation

This smoker comes with a unique 3-in-1 combination tray, consolidating your wood chip box, water pan, and grease pan in one location for optimal convenience. Its full-view window lets you monitor the progress of your meal without releasing heat or smoke, ensuring optimal cooking conditions are maintained.

Landmann Smoky Mountain 26″ Electric Smoker

Buy on Amazon

Char-Broil Deluxe Digital Electric Smoker

The Char-Broil Deluxe Digital Electric Smoker is a high-quality smoker designed for small business owners who want to enhance their smoking experience. With its advanced features and durable construction, this smoker offers convenience and reliability.

This Char-Broil Deluxe Digital Electric Smoker is made with inner stainless steel material, ensuring durability and longevity. It operates on electricity, providing consistent and reliable heat for optimal smoking results. The dimensions of this smoker are 16.5×32.25×18.25, making it compact yet spacious enough to accommodate large cuts of meat.

Key Features:

Insulated, double-wall construction for efficient heat retention

Advanced control panel with an easy-read, blue LED display for precise temperature and time settings

Removable food thermometer for accurate monitoring of internal meat temperature

Glass door and stainless steel, dual-tone finish for a sleek and modern look

Large, stainless steel locking latch for a smoke-tight seal

725 square inches of primary cooking space for ample room to smoke a variety of meats

Heavy-duty stainless steel grates for rust resistance and durability

Included remote control for convenient operation from a distance

With a warranty of 1 year on other parts and grate/emitter, the Char-Broil Deluxe Digital Electric Smoker offers peace of mind and assurance of quality. Its sleek design, advanced features, and spacious cooking area make it a great investment for small business owners who want to elevate their smoking game.

Char-Broil Deluxe Digital Electric Smoker

Buy on Amazon

Bradley Smoker Natural Draft Electric Vertical Smoker

The Bradley Smoker features 4 included racks, providing ample cooking space for all your smoking needs. This smoker can accommodate it all, whether you’re smoking turkey, chicken, ribs, brisket, or other meats. The natural draft design ensures optimal smoke flavor, giving your dishes that authentic smoky taste.

Key Features:

Specially designed to accommodate 4 included racks

Natural draft electric smoker for optimal smoke flavor

Separate heating elements for maintaining internal temperature and heating bisquettes

Easy-to-clean stainless steel interior that won’t rust

Large-capacity smokebox for up to 10 hours of smoke

Insulated double-wall construction for efficient smoking

Automated wood feeder for up to 9 hours of continuous smoking

Wood bisquettes burn cleanly for pure smoke flavor

One of the standout features of this electric smoker is its ideal temperature smoke box. It utilizes separate heating elements, one for maintaining the internal temperature and another for heating the bisquettes to generate smoke. This ensures a consistent smoke necessary for perfect flavor every time.

Cleaning up after a smoking session is a breeze with the easy-to-clean stainless steel interior. It won’t rust and can be wiped down effortlessly. The removable diffuser further simplifies cleaning, preventing any “black rain” from dripping on your delicious smoked food.

Bradley Smoker 4-Rack Natural Draft Electric Vertical Smoker

Buy on Amazon

Cookshack Smokette Original SM009-2 Electric Smoker

The Cookshack Smokette Original Electric Smoker is a high-quality home smoker proudly made in the USA. It is constructed with stainless steel double walls and 850-degree Fahrenheit Spin-Glas insulation, which maintains a consistent internal temperature and keeps the outside cool. Key Features: Superior insulation maintains a consistent internal temperature and the outside cool to the touch

588 square inches of the cooking area allows for up to 25 pounds of food to be smoked at once

4 lockable casters make the smoker easy to move around but also lock into place when smoking

Grills and racks are removable and dishwasher safe for easy clean up

Temperature range of 140 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit

Three nickel-plated 14 x 14-inch cooking grates offer 588 square inches of cooking area

Comes standard with an aluminum drip pan, manual, 5lbs of Cookshack hickory wood, and a Smoking at Home cookbook

Requires 4.2 Amps/120V/500W With a temperature range of 140 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, you can smoke a variety of meats, fish, and vegetables to perfection. The smoker features three nickel-plated 14 x 14-inch cooking grates, offering 588 square inches of cooking area, allowing up to 25 pounds of food to be smoked at once.

Cookshack Smokette Original SM009-2 Electric Smoker

Buy on Amazon

Masterbuilt 40-inch Digital Electric Smoker

The Masterbuilt 40-inch Digital Electric Smoker is an industry-leading electric smoker with a digital control panel. You can easily adjust the cooking temperature and time, making it easy to achieve the perfect smoke every time. The thermostat-regulated temperature is perfect for both low and slow heating, and with over 970 square inches of cooking space, you can smoke up to 16 chickens, 4 turkeys, 8 racks of ribs, or 8 pork butts.

Key Features:

Digital Control: Power on/off, control cooking temperature and time.

Large Capacity: Over 970 square inches of cooking space.

Patented Woodchip Loading: Add wood chips without opening smoker door.

Cold-rolled steel body and four cooking racks.

Removable grease tray for easy cleanup.

Locking door and easy-access wood chip loader.

Adjustable thermostat and electric timer help you master the art of smoking.

Rear-mounted handle and mobile wheels for easy moving and storage.

The wood chip tray is built into the side of the smoker, so you can try out different flavors without opening the smoker and losing heat. The removable grease tray makes cleanup a breeze, and the locking door and easy-access wood chip loader make it easy to add wood chips without losing heat. The smoker also includes a rear-mounted handle and mobile wheels for easy moving and storage.

The digital control panel, large capacity, and patented woodchip loading system it is easy to use and produces great results every time. The cold-rolled steel body, removable grease tray, and locking door make it easy to clean, and the rear-mounted handle and mobile wheels make it easy to move and store.

Masterbuilt 40-inch Digital Electric Smoker

Buy on Amazon

Dyna-Glo 30″ Digital Electric Smoker

The Dyna-Glo DGU732BDE-D 30″ Digital Electric Smoker is a convenient and easy-to-use smoker that simplifies cooking. With digital push-button controls, you can easily set and monitor the desired cooking time and temperature. The smoker is equipped with a side access wood chip loader, making adding wood chips easy while minimizing smoke and heat loss.

The digitally-controlled meat thermometer displays the internal temperature of food at the push of a button, so you can keep an eye on your food without opening the door. The smoker is made of alloy steel on the outside and stainless steel on the inside, which makes it durable and easy to clean.

Key Features

Four chrome-plated steel cooking grates offer a total of 732 square inches in cooking space

800 watt burner provides abundant cooking power even in colder climates

Digital thermostat with push-button controls for setting and monitoring the cooking time and temperature

Integrated meat thermometer displays internal temperature at the push of a button

Side access wood chip loader minimizes smoke and heat loss when more wood chips are needed

Insulated, double-wall firebox and high-temperature door seal retain heat and smoke during the cooking process

Removable tray for quick and easy disposal of grease and liquids

Made of alloy steel on the outside and stainless steel on the inside, which makes it durable and easy to clean

The four chrome-plated steel cooking grates offer a total of 732 square inches in cooking space, which is perfect for cooking large cuts of meat or multiple items at once. The 800-watt burner provides abundant cooking power even in colder climates, so you can smoke your food all year round.

Dyna-Glo 30″ Digital Electric Smoker

Buy on Amazon

Pit Boss PBV3P1 Vertical Pellet Smoker

Upgrade your smoking game with the Pit Boss PBV3P1 Vertical Pellet Smoker. This smoker offers more cooking space and longer smoking times, making it perfect for hosting the ultimate BBQ feast. With its porcelain-coated cooking racks, you can enjoy even heat distribution for perfectly cooked meals every time.

Key Features:

Porcelain coated cooking racks

More cooking space

Temperature range up to 450°F

40 lbs hopper capacity

Digital LED readout and meat probe

Porcelain coated water and heat deflector

Fully programmable temperature range

Auto-start 300 watt igniter with auto shut-off

The Pit Boss PBV3P1 Vertical Pellet Smoker provides ample cooking space with its 901 square inches of cooking area. This means you can smoke and grill a variety of foods all at once, saving you time and effort. With a temperature range of up to 450°F, this vertical pellet smoker gives you the flexibility to cook a wide range of dishes. The digital LED readout and meat probe allow you to monitor internal temperatures with ease, ensuring that your food is cooked to perfection.

This smoker features a 40+ lb hopper capacity, allowing you to smoke low and slow for over 24 hours without needing to refill the pellets. The auto-start 300-watt igniter with auto shut-off makes it easy to start and stop the smoker, providing convenience and peace of mind.

PIT BOSS Vertical Pellet Smoker

Buy on Amazon

Different Types of Commercial Electric Smokers

Commercial electric smokers come in various types and styles, each offering unique features and benefits. Understanding these different types can help you select the perfect commercial smoker to align with your culinary goals. From pellet smokers to offset smokers, the diversity in designs adds versatility to your cooking process.

Pellet Smokers and Pellet Grills

Pellet smokers and pellet grills use wood pellets as fuel, providing a consistent smoky flavor. These smokers are known for their ease of use and ability to maintain temperature, making them a popular choice among chefs. Pellet smokers offer the flavor of wood chips with the convenience of electricity, providing a unique smoking experience.

You can smoke meat, grill, bake, and roast with pellet grills. It’s an all-in-one solution that can replace several appliances in the kitchen. Pellet smokers and grills offer great flexibility in cooking methods, from cold-smoking delicate dishes to grilling robust meats.

Gas Smokers: Propane and Natural Gas

Gas smokers, including propane and natural gas options, offer a quick and efficient smoking solution. They heat up fast and provide a consistent temperature, making them suitable for commercial environments. Propane smokers are portable and convenient, while natural gas models can be connected to the main gas line for continuous use.

Though gas smokers might not impart the same intensity of smoky flavor as wood or charcoal smokers, they are highly valued for their convenience and control. With adjustable heat settings and the ability to add wood chips for flavor, gas smokers offer a practical solution for commercial kitchens.

Vertical Smokers and Offset Smokers

Vertical smokers are designed to save space while providing excellent heat distribution. They often come with multiple racks, allowing you to smoke different foods simultaneously. On the other hand, offset smokers have a separate firebox for the heat source, providing indirect heating for a more traditional smoking experience.

Vertical smokers are suitable for kitchens with limited space but require efficient smoking solutions. Offset smokers provide more cooking space and offer the chef more control over the smoking process. Understanding the benefits of vertical and offset smokers can guide your selection based on your restaurant’s needs and preferences.

Applications of Commercial Electric Smokers in Restaurants

Commercial electric smokers are more than just tools for smoking meat. Their versatility allows for numerous applications in the restaurant setting, enhancing the menu and providing unique culinary experiences. Let’s explore some of these applications that can elevate your restaurant’s offerings.

Smoking Various Types of Meat

Smoking meat is the most common application of commercial electric smokers. From brisket to ribs, the ability to impart a smoky flavor is unparalleled. Using wood chips or wood pellets allows chefs to experiment with different flavors, creating signature dishes that delight guests.

In addition to traditional meats, electric smokers can also smoke poultry and game. Commercial smokers can handle it all, whether it’s turkey for a special holiday menu or duck for a gourmet dish. The cooking process is controlled, consistent, and efficient, making it a go-to method for many chefs.

Cold Smoking Fish and Other Delicacies

Ccommercial electric smokers are ideal for cold smoking: a process that adds flavor without cooking the food, making it suitable for delicate dishes. Cold smoke fish, cheese, and even vegetables to create distinct flavors that can set your restaurant apart.

It requires careful temperature control, and commercial electric smokers offer the accuracy needed for this process. From salmon to soft cheeses, the possibilities are vast. It’s an application that can add depth to your menu, offering something special for discerning diners.

Vegetarian and Vegan Smoking Options

Commercial electric smokers are not limited to meat and fish. They offer exciting possibilities for vegetarian and vegan menus as well. Smoked tofu, tempeh, and even vegetables like mushrooms can take on a new dimension when smoked.

Creating smoky flavors in plant-based dishes offers a new culinary experience for vegetarian and vegan guests. From appetizers to main courses, the application of smoking in vegetarian cooking can be a game-changer. It’s a way to innovate and expand the menu, catering to a wider audience while utilizing the commercial electric smoker’s full potential.

FAQs

What is the primary advantage of using a commercial electric smoker in a restaurant?

The primary advantage of using a commercial electric smoker is the precise temperature control, allowing consistent and flavorful smoking of various foods. It offers a modern, energy-efficient solution that can elevate the quality and variety of dishes in a restaurant’s menu.

How do commercial electric smokers differ from traditional smoking methods?

Commercial electric smokers differ from traditional methods in their ease of use and control. Unlike wood or charcoal smokers, electric smokers maintain consistent temperature with little monitoring. They are often more energy-efficient, easier to clean, and adaptable to different culinary needs.

Are there any government regulations or standards that must be followed when using a commercial electric smoker?

Yes, commercial electric smokers must comply with various health and safety regulations. These can include electrical safety standards, fire prevention regulations, and food safety guidelines. Compliance may vary by jurisdiction, so it’s essential to consult local laws and authorities.

What should be considered when choosing the size and capacity of a commercial electric smoker?

When choosing the size and capacity, consider factors like the volume of food to be smoked daily, the available kitchen space, and the variety of foods on the menu. Balancing these factors will help in selecting an electric smoker that suits the restaurant’s specific needs.

How can a restaurant ensure that its commercial electric smoker is operating efficiently and sustainably?

To ensure efficiency and sustainability, regularly monitor energy consumption, choose models with energy-saving features, and maintain the smoker properly. Implementing a schedule for routine maintenance checks can also contribute to long-term sustainability and efficiency.

What types of foods are best suited for cooking in a commercial electric smoker?

Commercial electric smokers are versatile and can be used for various foods, including meats like pork, beef, chicken, and fish, as well as vegetables and cheese. The precise temperature control allows chefs to experiment with different recipes and flavors.

Are there any special maintenance or cleaning procedures required for commercial electric smokers?

Yes, proper maintenance and cleaning are essential for optimal performance. This includes regular cleaning of the smoking chamber, racks, and water pans, as well as periodic checks of electrical components and temperature sensors. Following the manufacturer’s guidelines will ensure the longevity and safety of the equipment.

