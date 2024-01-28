Commercial Soap Dispenser: Top Picks For Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Cleanliness is a top priority in an office, shop, restaurant, hotel, or any facility. As a business, you will need to provide your staff and customers with safe and effective ways to sanitize their hands. Soap dispensers help prevent the spread of germs and bacteria and provide a level of safety. They can also help reduce illnesses and sick days among your staff, thus boosting productivity.

On a practical matter, soap dispensers make hand washing easy and offer an economical way to store soap. And they are an excellent alternative to the traditional soap that gets slippery and messy.

Commercial Soap Dispenser: Our Recommendations

Commercial soap dispensers are an essential item for maintaining hygiene in businesses, especially those with high foot traffic like restaurants, offices, or public facilities. We’ve used the following criteria when curating our recommended product list:

Dispenser Type (Manual or Automatic) Importance Scale: 8/10

Automatic dispensers offer a touchless, hygienic solution, while manual dispensers are more traditional and often less expensive. Capacity and Size Importance Scale: 9/10

Larger capacity means less frequent refills, crucial for high-traffic areas. Material and Durability Importance Scale: 9/10

Durable materials like stainless steel or heavy-duty plastic ensure longevity and resistance to wear and tear. Ease of Refill and Maintenance Importance Scale: 8/10

Simple refill processes and low maintenance requirements save time and effort. Compatibility with Different Soaps Importance Scale: 7/10

Ability to use a variety of soap types (liquid, foam, gel) offers flexibility. Design and Aesthetics Importance Scale: 6/10

The dispenser should complement the décor and style of the facility. Installation Ease Importance Scale: 7/10

Easy installation reduces setup time and potential additional costs. Cost and Value for Money Importance Scale: 8/10

Balancing upfront costs with long-term benefits and durability. Brand Reputation and Warranty Importance Scale: 6/10

Reputable brands often provide better customer support and warranties. Eco-Friendliness Importance Scale: 5/10

Features like refillable reservoirs reduce waste and support sustainability efforts.

These criteria guide our selection of commercial soap dispensers, ensuring we recommend products that are not only functional and durable but also offer great value and align with the varied needs of different businesses.

Alpine Industries Soap & Hand Sanitizer Dispenser

This surface-mounted unit comes from Alpine Industries – a well-established name in commercial products. It is tailored for high-traffic areas and designed for efficient, hygienic hand care.

Key Features:

Small Business Deals

Robust Build: Crafted from ABS plastic, it is known for its resistance to chemicals, heat, and impact. Ensures longevity and ease of cleaning.

Crafted from ABS plastic, it is known for its resistance to chemicals, heat, and impact. Ensures longevity and ease of cleaning. Dual Functionality: Features two tanks, each holding 18.5 oz., allowing simultaneous use of soap and sanitizer. Comes with stickers for content identification and clear windows to check fill levels.

Features two tanks, each holding 18.5 oz., allowing simultaneous use of soap and sanitizer. Comes with stickers for content identification and clear windows to check fill levels. Universal Application: Ideal for commercial and public spaces, including offices, eateries, hospitals, educational institutions, and more.

Ideal for commercial and public spaces, including offices, eateries, hospitals, educational institutions, and more. ADA Compliant: Designed for one-handed operation, ensuring accessibility in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Designed for one-handed operation, ensuring accessibility in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Sleek Design: Its vertical build sports a rounded top to deter misuse and includes a lock for added security. The grey hue and modern style seamlessly blend with various decors.

Its vertical build sports a rounded top to deter misuse and includes a lock for added security. The grey hue and modern style seamlessly blend with various decors. Compact Size: Measures 5.7″L x 3.7″W x 9.8″H, optimizing space and functionality.

Safeline360 Touchless Commercial Wall Mounted Automatic Dispenser

This is another dispenser with a large 34 fl oz capacity that is well suited for high-traffic areas. It has three nozzles so you can fill foam, spray, or liquid drop soaps or sanitizers. This means you can use gel sanitizers or even alcohol.

According to the company, the four double AA batteries can deliver 20,000 to 30,000 single-use sprays. And the dispenser comes with a hassle-free two-year warranty.

AIKE Commercial Automatic Liquid Soap Dispenser

Elevate hygiene standards in your commercial space with the AIKE automatic soap dispenser. Designed for optimal performance, it combines capacity with customization, ensuring both convenience and style.

Features:

Material: Crafted with #304 stainless steel, 80mm thickness guarantees durability and a polished aesthetic.

Crafted with #304 stainless steel, 80mm thickness guarantees durability and a polished aesthetic. Installation: Simple surface mount with screws. Requires a minimum installation distance of 10″ for standard desktops and 13.8″ for reflective ones.

Simple surface mount with screws. Requires a minimum installation distance of 10″ for standard desktops and 13.8″ for reflective ones. Large Capacity: With a volume of 1100 ml, it caters to busy environments, offering 500+ dispenses, aligning with commercial-grade requirements.

With a volume of 1100 ml, it caters to busy environments, offering 500+ dispenses, aligning with commercial-grade requirements. Customizable Dispensing: Choose from five soap supply levels, ranging from 0.5ml to 2.5ml. Adjustability at your fingertips.

Choose from five soap supply levels, ranging from 0.5ml to 2.5ml. Adjustability at your fingertips. Universal Design: Versatile enough to accommodate liquid soap, gel, and hand sanitizers.

Versatile enough to accommodate liquid soap, gel, and hand sanitizers. Dimensions: Streamlined at 4.33″L x 5.91″W x 12.2″H.

YIKHOM Automatic Liquid Soap Dispenser

Upgrade your handwashing experience with the YIKHOM Automatic Liquid Soap Dispenser. Its fusion of intelligent design and affordability ensures efficient, hygienic, and convenient operation.

Key Features:

Eco-friendly Powering: USB-C rechargeable, lasting up to 60 days on a single charge. Eliminates the need for frequent battery replacements.

USB-C rechargeable, lasting up to 60 days on a single charge. Eliminates the need for frequent battery replacements. Advanced Sensing: Features infrared motion sensing technology for quick and touchless soap dispensing. Especially enticing for children.

Features infrared motion sensing technology for quick and touchless soap dispensing. Especially enticing for children. Customizable Dispensing: Adjust the soap volume with 1 to 5 settings using the touchpad. Ensures the perfect amount every time.

Adjust the soap volume with 1 to 5 settings using the touchpad. Ensures the perfect amount every time. Safety Assured: Boasts an IPX4 waterproof design, preventing any damage from water or soap. Ensures longevity and durability.

Boasts an IPX4 waterproof design, preventing any damage from water or soap. Ensures longevity and durability. No-Mess Design: Crafted to prevent drips or leaks, maintaining a clean and tidy area.

Crafted to prevent drips or leaks, maintaining a clean and tidy area. Versatile Use: Suitable for various liquids such as soap, facial cleansers, shampoos, and sanitizers. Ideal for homes, hotels, schools, and more.

Suitable for various liquids such as soap, facial cleansers, shampoos, and sanitizers. Ideal for homes, hotels, schools, and more. Dimensions: Compact at 5″L x 3″W x 7.8″H.

Secura Electric Automatic Soap Dispenser

Secura’s automatic soap dispenser merges functionality with style for both commercial and home environments. It can be used with soap or a variety of other liquids, such as shampoo, hand lotion, and shower gel.

Key Features:

Touchless Dispensing: Equipped with an infrared sensor detecting hands from up to 2.75 inches away for hygienic, hands-free operation.

Equipped with an infrared sensor detecting hands from up to 2.75 inches away for hygienic, hands-free operation. Adjustable Volume: Features an ON/OFF switch and a control dial to customize soap dispensing volume between 0.03~0.19 oz. per use.

Features an ON/OFF switch and a control dial to customize soap dispensing volume between 0.03~0.19 oz. per use. Ample Capacity: Holds up to 17 oz. of liquid, reducing the frequency of refills.

Holds up to 17 oz. of liquid, reducing the frequency of refills. Versatile Placement: Designed for wall mounting or countertop placement, fitting seamlessly in any space.

Designed for wall mounting or countertop placement, fitting seamlessly in any space. Broad Compatibility: Functions with various liquids like hand lotion, dish soap, shampoos, and shower gels.

Functions with various liquids like hand lotion, dish soap, shampoos, and shower gels. Battery-Powered: Operates with 4*AA alkaline batteries (not included), ensuring consistent performance.

Operates with 4*AA alkaline batteries (not included), ensuring consistent performance. Aesthetic Design: Features a sleek chrome finish combined with a transparent soap container, complementing any decor.

Features a sleek chrome finish combined with a transparent soap container, complementing any decor. Dimensions: Sized at 6″L x 3.3″W x 8.7″H.

EnBath Touchless Commercial Soap Dispenser

For anyone looking to seamlessly integrate technology and hygiene, EnBath’s dispenser offers an intuitive solution that is both attractive and functional. Designed for both business and home bathrooms, it combines functionality with sophistication.

Key Features:

Sleek Stainless Steel Design: Modern brushed stainless steel finish elevates your bathroom’s decor and adds a touch of elegance.

Modern brushed stainless steel finish elevates your bathroom’s decor and adds a touch of elegance. Touchless & Hygienic: With the automatic sensor, say goodbye to the conventional way of pumping soap. This ensures a more sanitary experience as physical contact is minimized.

With the automatic sensor, say goodbye to the conventional way of pumping soap. This ensures a more sanitary experience as physical contact is minimized. Stainless Steel’s Hygienic Advantage: Being non-porous, stainless steel doesn’t harbor bacteria, making the dispenser easy to clean and maintain.

Being non-porous, stainless steel doesn’t harbor bacteria, making the dispenser easy to clean and maintain. Impressive Capacity: Holding up to 40oz of liquid, this dispenser can work up to 1200 times before needing a refill, reducing maintenance efforts.

Holding up to 40oz of liquid, this dispenser can work up to 1200 times before needing a refill, reducing maintenance efforts. Effortless Installation & Use: Easily mount it on the wall, fill it up, and let it work its magic.

Easily mount it on the wall, fill it up, and let it work its magic. Dimensions: Measures 9.25″L x 5.5″W x 4″H, making it compact yet spacious.

Measures 9.25″L x 5.5″W x 4″H, making it compact yet spacious. Reliable & Trustworthy: Backed by EnBath’s product assurance policy, this dispenser guarantees satisfaction. In case of any issues, they’re ready to assist.

GOJO Touch-Free Foam Hand Soap Dispenser

Stay ahead with the smart and efficient design of this GOJO model. Designed with small businesses in mind, this dispenser offers reliable, touch-free foam soap dispensing that promotes good hygiene without compromising on style.

Key Features:

Touch-Free Operation: Minimize cross-contamination with hands-free dispensing.

Minimize cross-contamination with hands-free dispensing. Durable Construction: Made of sturdy ABS plastic and rugged polycarbonate view windows.

Made of sturdy ABS plastic and rugged polycarbonate view windows. Smart Electronics: Say goodbye to frequent battery replacements with its long-lasting electronic mechanism.

Say goodbye to frequent battery replacements with its long-lasting electronic mechanism. Visibility: Features a large sight window and skylight for easy product monitoring.

Features a large sight window and skylight for easy product monitoring. Secure: Easily converts to a locked dispenser for added safety.

Easily converts to a locked dispenser for added safety. Size & Fit: Measures 5.72″L x 3.33″W x 10.56″H. Compatible with 1200 mL GOJO Foam Soap refills like 1911-02, 1912-02, and 1916-02 (refills not included).

Measures 5.72″L x 3.33″W x 10.56″H. Compatible with 1200 mL GOJO Foam Soap refills like 1911-02, 1912-02, and 1916-02 (refills not included). Battery Requirement: Operates on 4 D-cell batteries (not included).

Genuine Joe 30 oz Soap Dispenser

The Genuine Joe soap dispenser is a functional and economical solution for bathrooms or kitchen spaces. Designed for ease of use and efficient dispensing, this product stands out for its practical features.

Key Features:

Clear Visibility: The clear, see-through smoked tank ensures you can easily determine when a refill is required, eliminating guesswork.

The clear, see-through smoked tank ensures you can easily determine when a refill is required, eliminating guesswork. Improved Design: The dispenser is designed to reduce soap waste, ensuring efficient use of soap and longevity of the refill.

The dispenser is designed to reduce soap waste, ensuring efficient use of soap and longevity of the refill. Water-Resistant: It features a water-resistant top that is ideal for wet bathroom environments and ensures the durability of the product.

It features a water-resistant top that is ideal for wet bathroom environments and ensures the durability of the product. Large Push Bar: Designed for high performance, the large push bar ensures easy access and dispensing.

Designed for high performance, the large push bar ensures easy access and dispensing. Precise Dispensing: Each stroke of the dispenser gives out approximately 1 cc of soap, reducing waste and ensuring consistent amounts per use.

Each stroke of the dispenser gives out approximately 1 cc of soap, reducing waste and ensuring consistent amounts per use. Versatility: Proven to be compatible with a range of soaps, including antiseptic variants.

Proven to be compatible with a range of soaps, including antiseptic variants. Dimensions: Compact in size, measuring at 6.3″L x 4″W x 4.5″H.

Enbath Commercial Stainless Steel Soap Dispenser

Enhance your bathroom space with the robust and sleek wall-mounted soap dispenser by EnBath. Built for durability and seamless operation, it’s perfect for small business settings where functionality meets aesthetics.

Key Features:

Material: High-quality stainless steel ensures longevity and easy maintenance.

High-quality stainless steel ensures longevity and easy maintenance. Anti-Leak Design: Equipped with an all-brass pump, expect consistent, drip-free dispensing.

Equipped with an all-brass pump, expect consistent, drip-free dispensing. Corrosion-Resistant Lining: Unique polymer lining guards against corrosion, a feature absent in many competing products.

Unique polymer lining guards against corrosion, a feature absent in many competing products. User-Friendly: Intuitive to install, operate, monitor soap levels, and replenish. Comes with a tamper-resistant lock for added security.

Intuitive to install, operate, monitor soap levels, and replenish. Comes with a tamper-resistant lock for added security. Advanced Engineering: Crafted to eliminate issues typically found in other soap dispenser brands.

Crafted to eliminate issues typically found in other soap dispenser brands. Capacity: Generous 37oz (1100ml) volume reduces refill frequency.

Generous 37oz (1100ml) volume reduces refill frequency. Dimensions: Compact at 4.88″L x 4.88″W x 8″H.

Stardrix Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Wall Mount Soap Dispenser

Upgrade your space with the Stardrix soap dispenser, a handy blend of utility and durability, crafted for both commercial and home use.

Key Features:

Quality Build: Constructed from resilient stainless steel, ensuring durability and easy cleaning.

Constructed from resilient stainless steel, ensuring durability and easy cleaning. Corrosion-Free: Unique in its class with an in-built plastic liner inside the steel tank.

Unique in its class with an in-built plastic liner inside the steel tank. Precision Pumping: Dispenses consistent soap quantities designed for over 150,000 pump actions.

Dispenses consistent soap quantities designed for over 150,000 pump actions. Theft-Proof Design: Features internal fastening to a locking wall bracket. A specialized key allows secure refilling.

Features internal fastening to a locking wall bracket. A specialized key allows secure refilling. Versatile Usage: Perfect for diverse settings like offices, schools, eateries, medical facilities, and retail spaces.

Perfect for diverse settings like offices, schools, eateries, medical facilities, and retail spaces. Dimensions: A sleek 4.8″L x 4.8″W x 7.9″H design that saves space while ensuring functionality.

A sleek 4.8″L x 4.8″W x 7.9″H design that saves space while ensuring functionality. Material Assurance: Designed lead-free for safety.

Alpine Wall Mountable Universal Foam Soap Dispenser

Last on our list is another model by Alpine Industries, designed for diverse environments ranging from offices to manufacturing plants. Prioritizing both hygiene and convenience, this dispenser ensures minimal waste and a seamless experience.

Key Features:

Touch-Free Delivery: Automated dispensing at 0.70 ml per activation promotes hygiene and reduces waste.

Automated dispensing at 0.70 ml per activation promotes hygiene and reduces waste. Cordless Convenience: Powered by four C batteries, it offers up to 55,000 activations before a battery change.

Powered by four C batteries, it offers up to 55,000 activations before a battery change. Universal Compatibility: Suitable for most free-flowing, all-purpose liquid soap brands.

Suitable for most free-flowing, all-purpose liquid soap brands. Transparent Window: Facilitates easy monitoring of soap levels, prompting timely refills.

Facilitates easy monitoring of soap levels, prompting timely refills. ADA Compliant: Conforms to the Americans with Disabilities Act standards, ensuring accessibility for all users.

Conforms to the Americans with Disabilities Act standards, ensuring accessibility for all users. High Capacity: A generous 1000ml volume minimizes the need for frequent refills.

A generous 1000ml volume minimizes the need for frequent refills. Versatile Application: Ideal for offices, schools, food service areas, healthcare settings, and industrial sites.

Ideal for offices, schools, food service areas, healthcare settings, and industrial sites. Material: Crafted from durable ABS plastic in a pristine white finish.

Crafted from durable ABS plastic in a pristine white finish. Safety Alert: Contains materials known to Prop 65 – Lead and DEHP.

How to Choose the Right Soap Dispenser

As you can see from our list, soap dispensers come in different sizes and materials and use different kinds of soap. Use this guide below to help distinguish the differences:

Manual vs. Automatic Soap Dispensers

Manual dispensers require less maintenance and upkeep compared to automatic soap dispensers. They are relatively cost-effective, don’t need a power source, and allow users to determine how much soap they want to dispense into their hands.

Automatic dispensers, for their part, help maintain a clean facility by reducing cross-contamination between users. Because they are touchless, they are more sanitary and help stop the spread of bacteria and germs. Automatics dispensers use sensors, which also makes them more efficient.

Countertop vs. wall mount

Countertop dispensers are OK if you plan to move your dispenser from room to room or for a small space. However, there is some risk of it getting knocked over or broken.

Wall-mounted dispensers do not risk getting knocked off countertops and are excellent in places where there is high traffic. Wall-mounted dispensers can easily be fitted into walls and offer reliability and security.

Durability

Look for stainless steel or plastic for long-lasting dispensers. Besides stainless steel, some dispensers are made from chrome or a blend of metals. And whether it is automatic or manual, make sure the mechanism is well-made and easy to clean and refill.

Liquid vs. Foaming Soap Dispensers

Liquid soap dispensers produce liquid soap, while a foaming soap dispenser mixes the soap with air to deliver a lather. This is more of a personal choice, but liquid soap is touted to encourage users to rub their hands to produce a rich lather which can help to reduce the microbial load in the process.

Some dispensers will only work with one or the other. Other models may be able to dispense both. Make sure the dispenser you are looking at is compatible with your chosen hand soap before buying it.

Cartridges vs. Manual Refills and Capacity

There are two main ways to refill soap dispensers: cartridges and manual bulk refills. The easier and cheaper option is the manual way, where the soap is filled manually into the dispenser from a larger bottle of soap. If your soap dispenser requires cartridges, make sure they are easily available. You simply need to swap them out whenever they run empty with cartridges.

The capacity of the soap dispensers will help you determine how long it will last before it needs to be refilled. Soap dispensers with low storage capacities will mean you will need more frequent refills. Also, look for dispensers that have a transparent refill indicator so you will know how much soap is available.

Soap Dispensers are Essential

Soap dispensers are essential in kitchens, public restrooms, and breakrooms. A hand wash station can help provide peace of mind and keep customers’ and employees’ hands clean during these hygiene-sensitive times. You may also want to hang a sign encouraging people to wash their hands upon leaving the restroom, kitchen, or another area.

The CDC recommends washing your hands after using the bathroom, blowing or wiping your nose, sneezing, handling garbage, before and after preparing and handling food, and many more. They also state that soap and water is the most effective way of washing your hands, but hand sanitizer will suffice if none are available. You can find more information about hand washing on the CDC’s website.

With soap dispensers, you don’t just stop the soap inside from getting dirty, but the dispenser also protects against other forms of contamination. No one wants to use a slimy bar of soap that’s been handled and dropped. Getting fresh soap or sanitizer from a dispenser ensures the user is actually cleaning their hands when they wash them.

Soap dispensers come in many styles and shapes. When choosing one, keep in mind that it must be suitable and appropriate for the space you will use it in. It should also be easy to clean and maintain. A small office and warehouse have different requirements, so choose accordingly to get the best out of the dispenser you purchase.