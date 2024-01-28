Desk Organizer: Top Picks For Your Business or Home Office

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

You want your desk to be a highly functional space so you can do your job easily and efficiently. And no matter what kind of job you have, you will eventually end up with many odds and ends on your desk. The best desk organizers can hold these items and get rid of the clutter.

From pens to scissors, sticky notes, file folders, paperwork, smartphones, and more, you can find desk organizers to hold them all. The key is to find the desk organizer that solves the needs of your own desk. And because the market has hundreds of different types of organizers, finding the one for you can take some time. The best desk organizers on this list will give you a basic idea of what is available. You can then narrow your search to find the right one for you.

Selecting the Ideal Desk Organizer

In our mission to assist small business owners in creating an efficient and productive workspace, we have carefully evaluated a range of desk organizers. Here’s our methodology and the key criteria we consider when recommending desk organizers:

Space Efficiency (Critical): Scale: 10/10

10/10 The organizer must make the most of available desk space without cluttering. Ideal for small offices where space is at a premium. Durability (Highly Important): Scale: 8/10

8/10 It should be sturdy and long-lasting, able to withstand daily use in a busy small business environment. Versatility (Important): Scale: 7/10

7/10 The organizer should be suitable for a variety of items, from documents to office supplies, catering to diverse organizational needs. Design and Aesthetics (Moderately Important): Scale: 6/10

6/10 A well-designed organizer can enhance the overall look of the workspace, contributing to a more pleasant and motivating environment. Cost-Effectiveness (Highly Important): Scale: 8/10

8/10 We seek options that offer good value for money, balancing quality and affordability, especially for businesses with budget constraints. Ease of Maintenance (Important): Scale: 7/10

7/10 The organizer should be easy to clean and maintain, saving time and effort for small business owners. Customization Options (Moderately Important): Scale: 6/10

6/10 Having the ability to customize or expand the organizer can be beneficial as the business and its needs grow. Ergonomics (Important): Scale: 7/10

7/10 The design should promote a comfortable and efficient working posture, reducing strain during long hours of work. Material Quality (Highly Important): Scale: 8/10

8/10 High-quality materials ensure the organizer is both functional and durable. Environmental Friendliness (Moderately Important): Scale: 6/10

6/10 Preference is given to organizers made from sustainable or recycled materials, aligning with eco-friendly business practices.

Each desk organizer recommended on our list is evaluated based on these criteria, ensuring that they meet the diverse needs of small businesses effectively and efficiently.

Our Desk Organizer Picks

Tribesigns Monitor Stand Riser The Office Oasis Desk Organizer Safco Products Onyx Mesh Corner Organizer Material Bamboo construction Bamboo base with magnetic grid and non-slip rubber base Durable, thick, commercial-grade steel Size ‎21.25" x 8.85" x 5.51" 13.5″ x 3.25″ x 3.75″ 15″W x 11″D x 13″H Special Features Multiple compartments for organization, including phone and cup holders. Adjustable and magnetic compartments for versatile storage. Efficient use of corner space for storage. Purpose Organize desk while providing a comfortable viewing height for monitor. Versatile storage for pens, phones, post-it notes, and other desk items. Utilize the underused corner space of the desk for storage.

Tribesigns Monitor Stand Riser

Monitors are ubiquitous on desktops. And the Tribesigns Monitor Stand Riser organizes your desk while making your monitor easier to look at. This organizer is made from bamboo and has a phone holder, a cup holder, two drawers, and a large compartment.

There is also space underneath the riser. You can put your keyboard and mouse in there or use it for additional storage. The company offers a 100% refund as well as a 2-year and lifetime warranty.

Tribesigns Monitor Stand Riser

The Office Oasis Desk Organizer

This desk organizer from The Office Oasis adapts to your space with a magnetic base. The base has six different compartments you organize and rearrange to address your storage needs. Made from bamboo, the base has a magnetic grid with a non-slip rubber base.

The six high-grade plastic containers come in different shapes and sizes for storing pens and pencils, phones, post-it notes, and other items. The organizer has a U.S. patent, and it measures 13.5″ x 3.25″ x 3.75″ and weighs 1.68 pounds.

The Office Oasis Desk Organizer with Magnetic and Adjustable Compartments

Safco Products Onyx Mesh Corner Organizer

The Safco Products organizer is efficient, durable, and uses a space that is often underused – the corner of a desk. This is a great item that delivers value in terms of price and usability.

Made from durable, thick, commercial-grade steel and powder coated, it can resist chipping and scratching. It has four center shelves with a top to hold items along with two outer sections to keep binders, folders, and notebooks.

The organizer has a small footprint measuring 15″W x 11″D x 13″H and weighs just 3 pounds.

Safco Products Onyx Mesh Corner Organizer

Victor Wood Desktop Organizer with Closing Door

If you are looking for an organizer you can close, the Victor is the one for you. When it is closed it looks sleek and modern. Open the door and inside you have four full-sized shelves for storing files, folders, and papers. There is also a drawer with the same size you can access without opening the door.

It is made of wood and comes fully assembled with 5.12 x 5.12 x 2.56-inch dimensions and weighs 11.9 pounds.

Victor Wood Desktop Organizer with Closing Door



EasyAcc Wireless Charger Desk Stand Organizer

Desk organizers do not have to hold everything on your desk. And the EasyAcc wireless charger station organizer addresses that very point. The wireless charger is Qi-Certified, meaning it can charge any phone with this capability. A green indicator light in front lets you know your phone is charging.

In addition to the slot for holding your phone, you also get three more compartments for pens, scissors, stapler, glasses, post-it notes, and more.

At 11.14 x 3.64 x 4.43 inches this a compact and efficient unit that provides a necessary function while organizing your desk.

EasyAcc Wireless Charger Desk Stand Organizer

NEOLETEX Bamboo Desktop Organizer

The NEOLETEX organizer is well designed, compact, and made from natural bamboo. At 14.5 x 12 x 11 inches and 8.98 pounds, you get four tiers of storage. The top has four compartments to hold pens, your phone, a tablet, and other items.

There are two shelves that fit 8 ½ x 11-inch paper, a bottom section with a small drawer, and another compartment. For its size, this organizer provides ample storage. And the bamboo makes it easy to clean, long-lasting, and environmentally friendly.

Bamboo Desktop Organizer – 4 Tier Durable Wood Tabletop Storage

UnionBasic Multifunctional PU Leather Office Desk Organizer

If you want a more stylish desk organizer, the UnionBasic organizer comes in 18 different colors made from PU faux leather. You get seven divided compartments, which include a small drawer. You can store everything from your smartphone to pens and pencils as well chargers and other supplies.

At 11.22″ wide 5.7″ high 5.7″ deep and 1.75 pounds, it is just the right size for desks of all sizes.

UnionBasic Multifunctional PU Leather Office Desk Organizer

FAQs

How often should I clean my desk organizer?

The frequency of cleaning your desk organizer can depend on the material it’s made from and how much it’s used. However, a good rule of thumb is to clean it once a week. This routine ensures that any dust or debris is removed regularly, maintaining a clean and healthy workspace.

Can a desk organizer help improve my productivity?

Absolutely! A well-organized desk can significantly enhance productivity. It eliminates time wasted searching for misplaced items and creates a clean, clutter-free environment that is conducive to focus and efficiency.

What should I do if my desk organizer is too small for my needs?

If your current organizer is not meeting your needs, it may be time to upgrade. Look for an organizer with more compartments or one that’s larger in size. Alternatively, you can use multiple organizers to categorize your items better.

How can I organize my desk organizer effectively?

Start by categorizing your items. Keep frequently used items like pens, sticky notes, and your phone in easily accessible areas. Less frequently used items can go in the back or bottom. Use labels if your organizer has drawers or closed compartments. Regularly decluttering and reorganizing your desk organizer will also keep your workspace efficient and tailored to your current needs.

The right desk organizer can transform your desk from a chaotic jumble into an efficient workspace. Take the time to evaluate your options, considering the factors above, and select an organizer that complements your work style and needs. With the right tool, you can stay organized and focused, making your work life smoother and more productive.

