Digital Signage Media Player: Picks for Your Business

Digital signage is becoming more common and with good reason. Many studies have shown that digital signage can help encourage impulse buying, increase customer interaction and satisfaction, and make a brand more memorable. If you’re getting started with digital signage, you probably already know that there are several components that you need.

If you plan on using a regular TV or monitor for your signage, you’ll need a media player that can provide you with the essentials you need for successful signage. This typically includes a subscription to design/sharing software, as well as enough power to send your content to several screens at once.

What are digital signage media players?

A digital signage media player is a small device that connects to a TV screen or monitor via HDMI and the internet via Wi-Fi or ethernet. Digital signage media players come with access to software that enables the user to design their content and broadcast it to their locations. Some “regular” media players, such as Fire sticks or the Chromebox, can be used in place of digital signage media players as well, but this usually requires additional equipment and/or software.

We searched the web and found some great digital signage media player options for a small business. These include digital media signage player kits, which include the software needed to create signage. We’ve also included some regular media players that can work as digital signage players as long as the user can create the content they want and make it shareable to the desired screen(s).

How Can My Small Business Benefit From Digital Signage?

A digital signage media kit has emerged as an indispensable tool for small businesses aiming to thrive in this landscape. But why exactly should you, as a small business owner, invest in one?

Increased Engagement : Digital displays capture 400% more views than static displays. This means your message, promotion, or information is more likely to be seen and acted upon.

: Digital displays capture 400% more views than static displays. This means your message, promotion, or information is more likely to be seen and acted upon. Cost-Efficiency : Gone are the days of repeatedly printing posters and banners. With digital signage, updates can be made instantly without the additional printing cost.

: Gone are the days of repeatedly printing posters and banners. With digital signage, updates can be made instantly without the additional printing cost. Flexibility : Promote daily specials, limited-time offers, or upcoming events effortlessly. A digital signage media kit allows for easy content changes in real-time.

: Promote daily specials, limited-time offers, or upcoming events effortlessly. A digital signage media kit allows for easy content changes in real-time. Brand Consistency: Maintain a consistent brand image and message across multiple locations. This uniformity enhances brand recognition and trustworthiness.

Key Benefits:

Real-time Updates : Adapt to market changes quickly.

: Adapt to market changes quickly. Sustainability : Reduce your carbon footprint with less printing.

: Reduce your carbon footprint with less printing. Interactive Opportunities : Engage customers through touch screens, QR codes, or integrated apps.

: Engage customers through touch screens, QR codes, or integrated apps. Enhanced Professionalism: Give your business a modern, up-to-date look.

Choosing the Right Digital Signage Media Player for Your Small Business

When we at Small Business Trends curated our list of digital signage media players, we used a specific set of criteria to ensure that each product not only meets a high standard of quality but also aligns with the unique needs of small businesses. Here’s what we considered:

Compatibility (Critical): Scale: 10/10

10/10 The media player must be compatible with various display types and software systems. This ensures that you can use the player with existing hardware and software, reducing additional investment. Ease of Use (Highly Important): Scale: 8/10

8/10 The interface should be user-friendly. Small businesses often don’t have dedicated IT teams, so a media player that’s easy to set up and manage is crucial. Content Management Features (Important): Scale: 7/10

7/10 Look for players that offer robust content management systems, allowing you to schedule and update content easily. Connectivity Options (Moderately Important): Scale: 6/10

6/10 A good player should have multiple connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth to ensure flexibility in various setups. Cost Efficiency (Highly Important): Scale: 8/10

8/10 As a small business, budget constraints are a reality. We seek products that offer the best value for money without compromising on essential features. Reliability and Durability (Critical): Scale: 10/10

10/10 The player should be reliable and durable, able to operate continuously without issues, as digital signage often runs for extended periods. Support and Warranty (Important): Scale: 7/10

7/10 Good customer support and a solid warranty plan are essential, especially for businesses that rely heavily on digital signage for marketing and information dissemination. Scalability (Moderately Important): Scale: 6/10

6/10 The media player should be scalable to grow with your business, supporting more screens or more advanced content as needed. Security Features (Important): Scale: 7/10

7/10 With increasing cyber threats, a player with robust security features is a must to protect your content and network. Resolution and Quality (Highly Important): Scale: 8/10

8/10 High resolution and image quality are crucial for effective digital signage, ensuring that your content is displayed clearly and attractively.

By using these criteria, we’ve curated a list of digital signage media players that are most suitable for small businesses. Each product on our list has been evaluated based on these factors, helping you make a well-informed decision for your business needs.

Digital Signage Media Player Kits for Your Business

Here are our picks for digital signage media player kits for your business. We’ve included media player kits that are meant to work in conjunction with subscription-based software for optimal results. We’ve also included a few media player devices that can be used to play media content in a similar way, but with limited options. Whichever you choose, be sure to take inventory of your needs, expectations, and budget. Digital signage can be expensive when getting started, although has certainly proven to be a worthwhile investment.

Feature / Product Mandoe Essentials Instant Digital Signage Media Player XOGO Mini Digital Signage Player Kit Sungale Digital Signage Display Box Content Creation/Management Dynamic Content Creation Simple Setup with XOGO Manager app Remote Content Management Display & Resolution Varies 4K Ready Versatile Display Options Design & Size Sleek Yet Robust Compact (3.94"L x 2.76"W x 1.57"H) Compact (4 x 4 x 4.7 inches) Connectivity & Storage USB Integrated 802.11ac WiFi, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage Wi-Fi connectivity Subscription Based Yes Yes Yes

Mandoe Essentials Instant Digital Signage Media Player

Transform how your business communicates with its audience with the Mandoe Essentials Digital Signage Player. Streamlined for usability and efficiency, it amplifies your marketing efforts and makes advertising straightforward.

Key Features:

Dynamic Content Creation: Select from thousands of premier templates tailored to your sector’s unique marketing needs. No design experience? No problem.

Select from thousands of premier templates tailored to your sector’s unique marketing needs. No design experience? No problem. Subscription-based Access: Start with a 1-month trial. A monthly license grants you continual access to the software and a vast library of images and videos.

Start with a 1-month trial. A monthly license grants you continual access to the software and a vast library of images and videos. Elevate Your Marketing: Enhance sales and customer engagement. With this Digital Signage Player, you’re not just advertising; you’re making a statement.

Enhance sales and customer engagement. With this Digital Signage Player, you’re not just advertising; you’re making a statement. Sleek Yet Robust: Designed for aesthetics and functionality, it promises effortless setup and content management.

Designed for aesthetics and functionality, it promises effortless setup and content management. Dedicated Support: Benefit from a plethora of support articles, tutorial videos, and direct email communication.

Mandoe Essentials Instant Digital Signage Media Player

Buy on Amazon

XOGO Mini Digital Signage Player Kit

Boost your digital content display with the XOGO Mini, a state-of-the-art signage player that offers 4K playback capabilities. Whether it’s for a business lobby, a retail display, or an event, this compact device ensures your visuals stand out.

Key Features:

4K Ready: Play 1080HD content now and gear up for full 4K video playback through an automatic software update coming in 2023.

Play 1080HD content now and gear up for full 4K video playback through an automatic software update coming in 2023. Simple Setup: Intuitive use with the XOGO Manager app, available on Windows 10, iOS, and Android. Upload your content and connect your XOGO Mini using a PIN.

Intuitive use with the XOGO Manager app, available on Windows 10, iOS, and Android. Upload your content and connect your XOGO Mini using a PIN. Reliable Cloud Integration: Store your content securely in the XOGO cloud. Your media player caches this data, guaranteeing content playback even in instances of lost Internet connectivity.

Store your content securely in the XOGO cloud. Your media player caches this data, guaranteeing content playback even in instances of lost Internet connectivity. Compact Design with Massive Capability: Measuring just 3.94″L x 2.76″W x 1.57″H, it houses integrated 802.11ac WiFi, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, 2 USB ports, 2 HDMI ports, and an RJ-45 LAN connection.

XOGO Mini Digital Signage Player Kit

Buy on Amazon

Sungale Digital Signage Display Box

With its user-friendly Android platform, Wi-Fi connectivity, and compact size (4 x 4 x 4.7 inches), the Sungale KWS759 is a smart choice for business owners wanting to step into the future of digital advertising. Whether you run an office, bar, restaurant, or hotel, this Digital Signage Display Box allows you to seamlessly broadcast and update digital content from a centralized location.

Key Features:

Remote Content Management: Update and manage digital content for multiple branches or store locations from one central hub.

Update and manage digital content for multiple branches or store locations from one central hub. Scalability: Start with just one unit and expand as needed, with the capability to oversee up to 10,000 units from a single point.

Start with just one unit and expand as needed, with the capability to oversee up to 10,000 units from a single point. Efficient Operation: Simultaneously load and transmit content, ensuring time-saving and reduced chances of errors.

Simultaneously load and transmit content, ensuring time-saving and reduced chances of errors. Versatile Display Options: Showcase videos or images paired with voiceovers or music to captivate your audience.

Showcase videos or images paired with voiceovers or music to captivate your audience. Customizable Content: Tailor the content for each unit individually, catering to specific audiences or promotions.

Sungale Digital Signage Display Box

Buy on Amazon

OptiSigns Android Stick Digital Signage Player

This is definitely the easiest and most cost-effective digital signage player. It’s simply a USB Android stick that has been optimized for digital signage, meaning it can turn any screen into a digital display. A paid subscription is required to use OptiSigns’ Digital Signage feature, but you will have access to over 500 templates for digital content, plus 100+ apps to help you quickly and easily put useful content on the screens.

OptiSigns Android Stick Digital Signage Player

Buy on Amazon

Shuttle Arm Based Digital Signage Solution

Shuttle’s digital signage player comes pre-loaded with free DS Creator 2.0 digital signage software to create and dispatch content. It has a plug-and-play design for ease of use and uses Android 5.1.1 and a Rockchip RK processor. This player also supports an ethernet connection for offline playing.

Shuttle Arm Based Digital Signage Solution

Buy on Office Depot

Nixplay Digital Signage TV Media Player

Another media player with a lower price point is this one by Nixplay. With a content subscription ($19.99 per month), users can control their content and access the 24/7 customer service for help with anything.

Nixplay Digital Signage TV Media Player

Buy on Amazon

SmartSign2go Lite Digital Signage UltraHD 4k Media Player

This player’s easy-to-use plug-and-play setup lets you turn any TV with an HDMI port into a digital sign for your business. It uses cloud-based software, allowing you to control your content from any screen. The software offers designs with user-friendly editing capabilities for text, images, layering, and more, as well as limited video and animation use. You get a 14-day free software trial; afterward, plans start at $21 per month.

SmartSign2go Lite Digital Signage UltraHD 4k Media Player

Buy on Amazon

Asus Chromebox 4

The Asus Chromebox 4 supports up to three 4k screens and has USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 and USB-3.2 Gen 2 A ports for data transfers, power delivery and DisplayPort connections. You also will have access to all of the apps in Google Play.

Asus Chromebox 4

Buy on Office Depot

Fire TV Stick 4K

A great entry-level option is the Amazon fire stick. Small, inexpensive, and versatile, the Fire stick can show your simple content in beautiful 4K color as well as provide TV programs, weather, music, and other entertainment options for customers.

Fire TV Stick 4K

Buy on Amazon

