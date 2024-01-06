Connect and Get Inspired at MIAMI’S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO

The Miami Small Business Expo is Miami’s biggest business networking and educational event for small business owners and entrepreneurs.
It’s a great opportunity to:
- Connect with fellow business owners and entrepreneurs
- Showcase your products and services
- Gain valuable insights from industry experts
- Discover innovative strategies to boost your sales, marketing, and overall business performance
- Learn from successful entrepreneurs who have overcome the challenges of running a small business
Click on the red button and register to attend the expo on March 14, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST at the Miami Airport Convention Center.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
Miami Small Business Expo 2024
March 14, 2024, Miami, Florida
Small Business Expo is Miami’s BIGGEST business networking & educational event for Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs. Come join other passionate Miami Business Owners and learn how to increase revenue & grow your business.
More Events
More Contests
