Connect and Get Inspired at MIAMI’S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO

The Miami Small Business Expo is Miami’s biggest business networking and educational event for small business owners and entrepreneurs.

It’s a great opportunity to:

Connect with fellow business owners and entrepreneurs

Showcase your products and services

Gain valuable insights from industry experts

Discover innovative strategies to boost your sales, marketing, and overall business performance

Learn from successful entrepreneurs who have overcome the challenges of running a small business

Click on the red button and register to attend the expo on March 14, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST at the Miami Airport Convention Center.

Miami Small Business Expo 2024

March 14, 2024, Miami, Florida

Reuters Events: Strategic Marketing West 2024

May 08, 2024, Universal City, California

With a 16-year legacy, Reuters Events: Strategic Marketing West 2024 unites 250+ senior marketing leaders to master data-driven creativity: effectively manage data to capture customer insight, evolve culture alongside consumer trends, and harness cutting-edge technology to its fullest potential.

