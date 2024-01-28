Flashlights For Sale: Our Top Picks

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Every small business owner knows the importance of being prepared for the unexpected. As such, you may find yourself browsing through flashlights for sale. After all, they are an essential tool for day-to-day operations, and can be a real game-changer in an emergency, too.

Safety First: Regardless of the nature of your business, ensuring the safety of both employees and customers is paramount. Power outages, emergencies, or even a blown fuse can leave an area in darkness. A reliable flashlight can illuminate the space, preventing accidents and mishaps. Increased Productivity: Many tasks require a precise focus on details. Whether it’s repairing machinery, inspecting products, or simply navigating a dimly lit storage room, a good flashlight can help get the job done quickly and efficiently. Durability: High-quality flashlights are built to last. They often come with features like water resistance, shock-proof design, and long battery life. Over time, investing in a durable flashlight will save money compared to frequently replacing cheaper models.

Types of Flashlights

General Flashlights – This is the kind of flashlight you use for finding things, going outside at night, and doing other everyday tasks. They tend to be lightweight, handheld, and inexpensive.

Industrial Flashlights – These flashlights are made to withstand hazardous material found in warehouses, construction sites, etc. They are safety rated and follow specific safety standards to ensure they are safe to use.

Tactical Flashlights – These flashlights are used by first responders, security guards, hunters, etc. and are lightweight and easy to maneuver. They produce a lot of light and can thusly be used for self-defense.

Flashlights For Sale – Our Top Choices From Amazon

For the flashlights on our list, we carefully considered the following criteria in our recommendations. Each criterion is rated on its importance:

Brightness and Light Quality (9/10): Lumen Output: High-intensity brightness for visibility.

High-intensity brightness for visibility. Beam Distance: Effective range of the light beam.

Effective range of the light beam. Light Modes: Multiple settings (e.g., high, low, strobe). Durability and Build Quality (8/10): Material: Robust, impact-resistant construction.

Robust, impact-resistant construction. Water Resistance: Ability to withstand moisture and rain. Battery Life and Power Source (8/10): Battery Duration: Long-lasting power on a single charge or set of batteries.

Long-lasting power on a single charge or set of batteries. Battery Type: Rechargeable vs. disposable batteries. Size and Portability (7/10): Weight and Dimensions: Easy to carry and store.

Easy to carry and store. Clip or Strap: For hands-free use. Ease of Use (6/10): Switch Type: Simple and reliable on/off mechanism.

Simple and reliable on/off mechanism. Grip and Handling: Comfortable and secure in hand. Versatility and Features (6/10): Adjustable Focus: Zoom in/out for focused or wide beam.

Zoom in/out for focused or wide beam. Additional Features: Such as a magnetic base or SOS signal. Price and Value (7/10): Affordability: Reasonably priced for the features offered.

Reasonably priced for the features offered. Cost-Effectiveness: Good balance between quality and cost. Brand Reputation and Warranty (5/10): Brand Reliability: Known for quality products.

Known for quality products. Warranty: Adequate coverage for defects or issues. Environmental Impact (4/10): Energy Efficiency: LED bulbs for lower energy consumption.

LED bulbs for lower energy consumption. Sustainable Practices: Environmentally conscious manufacturing.

These criteria helped us to ensure that the flashlights we recommend are not only practical and durable but also offer the best value and performance for a variety of needs. See our picks below:

MagLite 2-Cell LED Flashlight

MagLite has been making high-quality flashlights in the USA since 1979, and it shows. Their materials and craftsmanship have consistently provided long-lasting flashlights used by thousands of law enforcement officers, first responders, and military personnel.

The 2-cell LED flashlight has an aluminum body, water-resistant seals, and a diamond knurl design for comfortable handling. The beam is adjustable, and the flashlight has a brightness of 168 lumens.

MagLite 2-Cell LED Flashlight

BUYSIGHT Rechargeable Flashlight

With 3 brightness modes, including SOS mode, this rechargeable flashlight is ideal to have on a worksite, campsite, or anywhere a lot of light is needed. This flashlight is lightweight and easy to carry. It is made with 3 built-in rechargeable batteries that can last up to 20 hours on 1 charge. Addionally, it is waterproof up to 3ft deep and has a universal USB charging port.

BUYSIGHT Rechargeable Flashlight

GearLight LED Flashlight 2pack

Get 2 small LED flashlights in this set from Gearlight. Each flashlight has a waterproof and break-resistant aluminum body and takes AAA batteries. These flashlights fit perfectly in the palm of your hand, or in a pocket or purse. They also come with a nylon carrying bag.

GearLight LED Flashlight 2pack

ThruNite LED Flashlight Archer

This is a sturdy, compact flashlight that can be used by pretty much anyone. It has 5 brightness settings, strobe mode for emergencies, and overheat and reverse polarity protection. It is made from aircraft-grade aluminum and is water and impact resistant.

ThruNite LED Flashlight Archer

Energizer LED Tactical Flashlight

Energizer’s tactical flashlight is rechargeable and extremely bright. It features a shatterproof lens, durable aluminum body, and a USB port out to charge your other devices. This flashlight produces 1000 lumens on High mode, and can run for 4 hours on a single charge. It’s also water and impact resistant.

Energizer LED Tactical Flashlight

OLIGHT Seeker 3 Pro

This flashlight has 4 high-performance cool white LEDs that boast an incredible max output of 4,200 lumens. You can adjust the brightness levels with an easy-to-reach knob, and hold it easily thanks to its ergonomic nonslip grip.

This flashlight has safety features too: it will self-lock after 30 seconds of non-operation, and automatically reduce the brightness to prevent overheating.

OLIGHT Seeker 3 Pro

Dsstoc LED Rechargeable Flashlight

This LED tactical flashlight has telescopic zoom, reverse charging technology, and a waterproof/dustproof body. Its brightness modes include SOS and strobe for emergencies. Its rechargeable battery has a high capacity of 5000mAh and can work for 8-20 hours, using high-lumen LED chips to provide light.

Dsstoc LED Rechargeable Flashlight

Lylting Rechargeable LED Flashlight

The long, wide body of this flashlight makes it easy to hold and carry. It is powered by two 5000 mAh rechargeable batteries and is made from heavy-duty, waterproof aluminum. It also features a slip-proof grip and can produce an ultra-high-output of up to 90000 lumens.

Lylting Rechargeable LED Flashlight

DARKBEAM UV Flashlight

Get up to 8 hours of runtime from the 3400mAh rechargeable battery and charge up fully in just 3 hours. This multifunctional UV flashlight has a zoomable lens and can be used to detect hidden stains, identify counterfeit bank notes, finding cracks in need of repairs, and much more.

This compact flashlight has a detachable clip for conveniently keeping it on your person.

DARKBEAM UV Flashlight

ENERGIZER Eveready Industrial LED Flashlight

Energizer’s industrial flashlight is made from nonconductive materials. Its chemical-resistant polypropylene body resists staining and corrosion. It can produce 35 lumens and runs for 113 hours, running on 2 D batteries.

ENERGIZER Eveready Industrial LED Flashlight

