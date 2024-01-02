Use “Gift” as Keyword For Valentine’s Day Online Marketing

Valentine’s Day isn’t just a symbol of love; it’s a major commercial event and a key opportunity for businesses, especially those offering classic gifts like chocolates, cards, and bouquets. With the day’s approach, smart integration of ‘gift Valentine’s Day’ keywords in online marketing strategies becomes crucial.

This approach is underscored by the fact that, as per the Bing Ads Insights Team’s report, 40% of Valentine’s Day searches included ‘gift’ as a keyword, highlighting its significance in digital marketing campaigns for this holiday.

Key Highlights

The report presents a number of interesting insights to help you attract customers this holiday season. Here are some of the key findings of the report:

Twenty six percent of consumers plan to research products and compare prices to shop for Valentine’s Day.

The first two weeks in February is when the bulk of Valentine’s Day searches on Bing Ads happen.

Mobile captures roughly one-third of all Valentine’s Day searches.

Jewelry, gift cards and flowers are the top search categories for Valentine’s Day.

Ad copy for gifts works best when there are superlatives such as “best”, “top” and “great” in the ad title.

There are plenty of last-minute searches, with mobile volume being greatest on Valentine’s Day between 3-10 p.m.

Ad click-through-rate improves when ad copy contains certain words (see the top ad copy combinations below).

Key Findings from Valentine’s Day Digital Marketing Insights

For a snapshot view of the key insights from the Bing Ads Valentine’s Day report, refer to the comparison table below:



Insight Category Key Finding Consumer Behavior 26% plan to research products and compare prices for Valentine's Day shopping. Search Timing Bulk of Valentine’s Day searches happen in the first two weeks of February. Device Usage Mobile devices account for roughly one-third of all Valentine’s Day searches. Top Search Categories Jewelry, gift cards, and flowers are the most searched categories. Effective Ad Copy Ad titles with superlatives like “best”, “top”, and “great” perform the best. Last-Minute Searches High mobile search volume on Valentine’s Day between 3-10 p.m. Click-Through Rates Certain word combinations in ad copy lead to improved click-through rates. Non-celebrators Behavior 45% of Americans don’t plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day but many intend to treat themselves.

1. Woo the Lonely Hearts Club on Valentine’s Day

Tap into the market segment of individuals who don’t traditionally celebrate Valentine’s Day but are open to self-indulgence.

Targeting a Unique Demographic: Focus on the 45% of Americans who don’t actively participate in Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Focus on the 45% of Americans who don’t actively participate in Valentine’s Day celebrations. Special Campaigns for Self-Love: Create marketing campaigns that resonate with self-love and self-care themes.

Key Points:

Non-Traditional Celebrators: Many in this group might not engage in conventional Valentine’s Day activities but are inclined to treat themselves or gather informally.

Many in this group might not engage in conventional Valentine’s Day activities but are inclined to treat themselves or gather informally. Self-Gifting Trend: With a notable percentage of singles planning to indulge in self-gifts like jewelry or spa treatments, cater your marketing to this self-gifting trend.

With a notable percentage of singles planning to indulge in self-gifts like jewelry or spa treatments, cater your marketing to this self-gifting trend. Unique Marketing Approach: Develop campaigns that appeal to feelings of self-appreciation and personal joy, distinguishing them from typical romantic messaging.

Develop campaigns that appeal to feelings of self-appreciation and personal joy, distinguishing them from typical romantic messaging. Consumer Behavior Insights: Understand and leverage the subtleties of this group’s consumer behavior to effectively reach and engage them.

Understand and leverage the subtleties of this group’s consumer behavior to effectively reach and engage them. Maximize Market Reach: By targeting this often-overlooked market segment, your business can expand its reach and potentially boost sales during the Valentine’s season.

By targeting this often-overlooked market segment, your business can expand its reach and potentially boost sales during the Valentine’s season. Creative Campaigns: Design innovative and empathetic marketing strategies that specifically address the desires and interests of this audience.

2. Early Marketing Campaigns

Begin your Valentine’s Day marketing strategy in January to capture the attention of early shoppers.

Beat the Competition: By starting early, you get ahead of competitors and secure a market share.

By starting early, you get ahead of competitors and secure a market share. Engage Early Birds: Target customers who prefer to plan and purchase gifts well in advance of Valentine’s Day.

3. Consistent Cross-Device Marketing

Ensure that your offers and campaigns are consistent across all devices, including desktops, smartphones, and tablets.

Unified Experience: Provide a seamless shopping experience for customers regardless of the device they use.

Provide a seamless shopping experience for customers regardless of the device they use. Increase Accessibility: Cater to customers’ preferences and habits by offering the same deals and user experience on every platform.

4. Same-Day Delivery Offers

Offer same-day delivery on February 13th and 14th to attract last-minute shoppers.

Capture Procrastinators: Appeal to customers who wait until the last moment to purchase gifts.

Appeal to customers who wait until the last moment to purchase gifts. Convenience Factor: Same-day delivery provides a convenient solution for those who need quick gift options.

5. Optimized Connection Tools

Make it easier for customers to connect with your business by using Call Extensions, Location Extensions, and Location Targeting.

Enhanced Reach: Use these tools to increase the visibility of your business and make it more accessible.

Use these tools to increase the visibility of your business and make it more accessible. Targeted Approach: Location-based strategies can help you reach customers in specific areas, increasing the relevance of your marketing.

6. Compelling Calls-to-Action

Incorporate persuasive calls-to-action in your marketing materials to entice your audience.

Action-Oriented Messaging: Encourage customers to take immediate action, whether it’s making a purchase or visiting your website.

Encourage customers to take immediate action, whether it’s making a purchase or visiting your website. Increase Engagement: Effective calls-to-action can significantly boost customer interaction and conversion rates.

7. Use “Gift” as a Keyword

Utilize “gift” as a keyword in your marketing campaigns, as it is a highly searched term during the Valentine’s period.

SEO Optimization: Include “gift” in your ad copy, titles, and descriptions to improve search engine visibility.

Include “gift” in your ad copy, titles, and descriptions to improve search engine visibility. Targeted Marketing: Reach customers actively searching for Valentine’s Day gift ideas by focusing on this key term.

8. Appealing to Non-Celebrators

Target the 45% of Americans who don’t plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day but might treat themselves.

Inclusive Marketing: Create campaigns that cater to self-love and self-gifting trends.

Create campaigns that cater to self-love and self-gifting trends. Expanding Audience: Reach a broader market by acknowledging and appealing to those who aren’t celebrating traditionally.

9. Superlative-Infused Ad Copy

Create ad copy that incorporates superlatives like “best”, “top”, and “great” to make your offerings more appealing.

Stand Out: Use impactful language to differentiate your products and services.

Use impactful language to differentiate your products and services. Emphasize Quality: Highlight the superiority of your offerings through these superlatives.

10. Focus on Mobile Searches

Given that mobile captures about one-third of all Valentine’s Day searches, optimize for mobile users.

Mobile-Friendly Experience: Ensure your website and ads are optimized for mobile devices.

Ensure your website and ads are optimized for mobile devices. Target Mobile Users: Tailor your marketing efforts to cater to the significant portion of users who rely on mobile for their searches and purchases.

11. Understanding Consumer Behavior

Tap into consumer behavior insights, such as the tendency for last-minute searches and purchases.

Timely Promotions: Align your marketing efforts with consumer search patterns.

Align your marketing efforts with consumer search patterns. Behavioral Insights: Use data to understand and predict customer behavior, tailoring your strategy accordingly.

12. Analyzing Popular Search Categories

Focus on top search categories like jewelry, gift cards, and flowers to align with consumer interests.

Market Demand: Prioritize products and services that are most sought after during Valentine’s season.

Prioritize products and services that are most sought after during Valentine’s season. Strategic Stocking: Ensure availability and visibility of these popular categories in your inventory and marketing materials.

Success Lies in a Great Valentine’s Day Marketing Strategy

To capitalize on the lucrative Valentine’s Day market, a well-crafted marketing strategy is essential. Considering the billions spent on this day of romance, here are strategic tips to ensure your business thrives:

Early Campaign Launch: Start your marketing initiatives in January. This early bird approach targets shoppers before your competitors step in.

Cross-Device Consistency: Ensure your offers and promotions are uniformly presented across various devices, including desktops, smartphones, and tablets.

Same-Day Delivery Offers: For those last-minute decisions, provide same-day delivery on February 13th and 14th, catering to procrastinators and impulsive buyers.

Enhanced Customer Connectivity: Utilize Call Extensions, Location Extensions, and Location Targeting to simplify the connection process for customers.

Compelling Calls-to-Action: Incorporate strong calls-to-action in your marketing materials to actively engage and persuade your audience.

Key Points:

Preemptive Strategy: By starting early, you can capture the attention of early shoppers and build momentum leading up to the holiday.

By starting early, you can capture the attention of early shoppers and build momentum leading up to the holiday. Seamless Shopping Experience: Consistency across devices ensures a smooth and frustration-free shopping experience for customers.

Consistency across devices ensures a smooth and frustration-free shopping experience for customers. Capturing Last-Minute Sales: Same-day delivery can be a decisive factor for customers making late purchases.

Same-day delivery can be a decisive factor for customers making late purchases. Easy Access for Customers: Simplified contact options can enhance customer interaction and potentially increase sales.

Simplified contact options can enhance customer interaction and potentially increase sales. Effective Engagement: Well-crafted calls-to-action can significantly increase customer engagement and conversion rates.

By implementing these strategies, your business can effectively leverage Valentine’s Day’s commercial potential, ensuring a successful and profitable season.