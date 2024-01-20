Grants of Up to $100,000 Available to Select Small Businesses Across U.S.

Grant programs can serve many goals, from encouraging innovation to improving facades across commercial districts. States, cities, and community organizations throughout the country periodically launch programs to support their most important goals. Read on for a list of current opportunities that may suit your company’s objectives with these small grant programs.

Delaware EDGE Grants

The Delaware EDGE Grant program is slated to begin accepting applications shortly. Standing for Encouraging Development Growth & Expansion, the competitive grant program awards up to $100,000 to five STEM-based companies twice per year, along with a program that awards up to $50,000 to entrepreneurs. To qualify, companies must have less than seven years in business, have ten or fewer employees, and be majority-located in Delaware. Businesses must also provide a quarter of the total project cost. The next application round will be open February 1 through March 1.

Hawaii Manufacturing Assistance Program

The Hawaii Technology Development Corporation is launching a new grant program to support manufacturing businesses throughout the state. The Manufacturing Assistance Program will offer reimbursement grants of between $1,500 and $100,000, which can cover up to 20 of the costs of an eligible project. To qualify, businesses must be registered in Hawaii, be current on taxes, and have a Certification of Vendor Compliance from Hawaii Compliance Express. Companies that meet all the criteria can apply for reimbursement for various expenses, from manufacturing feasibility studies to new equipment purchases or energy-efficient upgrades. Applications for this program are due on February 16.

Cambridge Small Business COVID-19 Grant Assistance

Cambridge, Massachusetts, is supporting local businesses through a new grant program. The Small Business COVID-19 Grant Assistance will offer up to $15,000 to businesses with a brick-and-mortar location and up to $7,500 for home-based businesses. Companies can use grant funds to cover various expenses, including rent relief, payroll, equipment, or operating costs. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, the program is open to locally owned, non-franchise businesses that were negatively affected by the pandemic. The program will also prioritize businesses with fewer than 50 employees that have not already received COVID-19-related grants from the city. Applications are available online now through February 16.

Eastern Arizona College Small Business Development Center DreamBuilder Grant

The Freeport-McMoRan Foundation recently awarded a grant of $20,000 to the Eastern Arizona College Small Business Development Center to strengthen its DreamBuilder programming, which supports businesses in Graham and Greenlee counties. The DreamBuilder program includes a ten-week course that details the essential skills and knowledge entrepreneurs need to successfully launch and sustain their ventures. This grant supports the programming and does not provide direct financial assistance to entrepreneurs or the program’s participants. However, the additional funds should allow the center to continue and improve its work supporting local entrepreneurs and helping them launch new businesses.

Santa Rosa Small Business Support Program

Santa Rosa, California, is providing over $500,000 in grants to small businesses making facade improvements at their locations. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, the Small Business Support Program offers funds to businesses primarily located in the Roseland commercial areas along Santa Rosa Avenue, Petaluma Hill Road, and other downtown streets. The city just completed the first funding round, distributing up to $40,000 to eligible businesses. They had hoped to complete a second phase of funding, but all funds were allocated during the first round.

Small Business Deals

‘Lift the 404’ Delivered by UPS

The Atlanta Hawks and UPS recently launched a new grant program to support Atlanta area businesses. The ‘Lift the 404’ Delivered by UPS program will award funds to local, minority-owned businesses during Hawks games this season. The program has already awarded one recipient, Simplicity Beverage Company, which was chosen in collaboration with the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs. The Hawks and UPS will recognize four other local companies throughout the rest of the season. Each honoree will also receive a $5,000 grant, two tickets to a Hawks game, and a framed Nike NBA Fly City Edition Hawks jersey.