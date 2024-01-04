Small Business Grants You Can Apply for in January

The start of a new year is the perfect opportunity for small businesses to apply for grants to help them meet major goals. If you need some financial assistance in 2024, there are several opportunities for small business grants that you can apply for this January. Read on for a full list.

Iron County Small Business Grant Program

Iron County, Utah is currently operating its Small Business Grant program to support economic development throughout the area. The Iron County Economic Opportunity Board and Cedar City Business & Innovation Center are facilitating the program, which will distribute $60,000 to businesses that meet the criteria. Interested businesses can fill out a pre-application with their basic information, and the county will sort applications that qualify for the financial aid. Applicants that pass the preliminary round will have the opportunity to fill out a detailed application for the grant program, which requires a one-to-one match. The deadline for pre-applications is January 12.

Maui Federal Disaster Loans

Maui businesses that were impacted by wildfires in 2023 have some extra time to apply for SBA federal disaster loans. The U.S. Small Business Administration recently extended the deadline for eligible businesses to apply for funds. Generally, there is a 45-day window following the FEMA registration period post-disaster. This gave residents and businesses until December 11 to apply for loans. However, the application period remains open thanks to the SBA’s extension. And businesses do not need any extra documentation or explanation to continue to apply. Loans can provide up to $2 million per eligible business, which may cover costs related to disaster recovery or help mitigate future disasters. The deadline to apply for funding thanks to the SBA’s extension is January 25.

NASE Growth Grants

The National Association for the Self-Employed is currently accepting applications for its NASE Growth Grants program. Eligible businesses and self-employed individuals who are NASE members can apply for $4,000 in grant funds. Since the program’s launch in 2006, NASE has awarded nearly $1 million in funding to its members. This latest round is funded through partnerships with AARP and Dell Computers. The current application cycle will run through January, February, and March, with applications reviewed in April. The program then continues to run quarterly throughout the year.

Transform Tucson: Changemakers Grant Program

Tucson, Arizona and Groundswell Capital are teaming up to launch the new Transform Tucson: Changemakers Grant Program. The program includes $500,000 in total funds that will be distributed through multiple grants to serve a wide array of businesses. The Tucson Good Energy Grant Fund will provide up to $10,000 to businesses investing in green initiatives like solar panels or energy-saving appliances. The Upskilling Tucson Fund will award up to $10,000 for businesses investing in workforce development initiatives. The Keep Tucson Amable grant program offers up to $5,000 to businesses that create a positive social impact within the city. The [CREATE] Content With A Purpose grant will offer up to $2,000 for local filmmakers and content creators who produce a short documentary-style video highlighting a local Tucson business. The Groundswell Seed Fund will support new businesses through $5,000 startup grants. And the Groundswell Growth Fund will provide up to $10,000 to businesses looking to scale. Applications for these grants are expected to open in January 2024. Information forms are currently available online, so you can sign up to be notified when applications are being accepted.

Amber Grant Foundation

The Amber Grant Foundation is an ongoing program that supports women-owned businesses throughout the year. The program awards at least $30,000 in grants each month through various programs. To apply, you just need to share basic information about your business. And one application allows you to apply for all of the foundation’s grant programs.

U.S. Small Business Administration State Trade Expansion Program (STEP)

The Small Business Administration State Trade Expansion Program is a program that aims to help businesses interested in exporting. The SBA awards funds to offices in various states, and many of these awards have already been allocated. Interested businesses can apply for funds from their state to cover various expenses related to exporting, like international trade shows or training on international sales.

IFundWomen Universal Grant

The IFundWomen Universal Grant is an ongoing opportunity for women entrepreneurs. The organization partners with corporate sponsors like Visa, COMCAST, and Caress. There are various opportunities that come up throughout the year. The Universal Grant application is one form that business owners can fill out to apply for all relevant current opportunities and get updates about future ones.