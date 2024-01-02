Holiday Office Party Playlist With LinkedIn, Spotify and Bublé

You can’t have a great party without an accompanying playlist. Putting one together is an art form in some circles.

And it’s likely you’ll be attending or hosting at least one holiday party in the coming weeks. Most employees are actually starting to feel something short of dread when it comes to going to these parties anymore. But how would they feel about a party set to just the right soundtrack?

That’s where a collaborative effort between LinkedIn and Spotify comes in.

“When it comes to holiday music in the workplace, the best way to avoid a clash with colleagues is to stick with the tried and true,” editorial marketing director Blair Decembrele writes on the LinkedIn blog.

They’ve got a Christmas music playlist they say will liven even the most awkward office party this season. It’s now ready to stream from your Bluetooth device to your office speakers right away.

Decembrele says the LinkedIn picks are the most popular Christmas songs currently included on office playlists available on Spotify.

This list of tunes may require editing based on your acceptable level of Bublé. Michael Bublé appears 7 times on a 20-track list.

And “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” appears three times by three artists — again including Bublé. The other versions on the list are by The Jackson 5 and Bruce Springsteen’s “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town”.

The list also shows a shift in the traditional songs people are used to hearing this time of year. The standards may be on the list but they’re not by the original singers. But the list also features some contemporary favorites — at least songs that were popularized in the 1980s and 1990s.

Again, if you’re in a jam, the list is ready to play right away. You can also drag this into your Spotify player and tinker with some of the tracks to add your favorites. You can also poll your employees to find out their favorites to add to create and share your own office’s playlist.

Top 20 Songs on LinkedIn/Spotify Holiday Office Party Playlist

1. All I Want for Christmas Is You (Mariah Carey)

2. Last Christmas (Wham!)

3. It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas (Michael Bublé)

4. It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Andy Williams)

5. Holly Jolly Christmas (Michael Bublé)

6. Feliz Navidad (José Feliciano)

7. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (Bruce Springsteen)

8. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (The Jackson 5)

9. Do They Know It’s Christmas? (Band Aid)

10. Blue Christmas (Elvis Presley)

11. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays (*NSYNC)

12. Jingle Bells (Michael Bublé, feat. The Puppini Sisters)

13. Step Into Christmas (Elton John)

14.Sleigh Ride (The Ronettes)

15. White Christmas (Michael Bublé, duet With Shania Twain)

16. Fairytale of New York (The Pogues, feat. Kirsty MacColl)

17. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Frank Sinatra)

18. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (Michael Bublé)

19. Christmas [Baby Please Come Home] (Michael Bublé)

20. All I Want For Christmas Is You (Michael Bublé)

Tip Description Incorporate Holiday Classics Include well-known traditional holiday songs for a nostalgic and festive atmosphere. Mix Old and New Blend classic tunes with modern favorites to cater to various musical preferences. Collaborate with Colleagues Involve coworkers in song selection to promote inclusivity and consider diverse tastes. Avoid Overplaying Balance iconic holiday tracks with lesser-played ones to keep the playlist fresh and enjoyable. Add Variety Incorporate diverse genres (pop, rock, jazz, R&B) to maintain playlist dynamism and engagement. Consider Instrumentals Include instrumental holiday songs for relaxed ambiance during conversations and mingling. Personalize the Playlist Use platforms like Spotify to tailor the playlist to your office's musical taste and encourage employee contributions. Create a Flow Arrange songs in a sequence that builds energy and excitement, ensuring smooth transitions between tracks. Theme-Based Selections Craft mini-themes within the playlist, like "Dance Party" or "Cozy Classics," to add variety and interest. Include Lesser-Known Tracks Introduce hidden holiday gems to spark conversations and intrigue among colleagues. Remember the Lyrics Opt for cheerful and appropriate lyrics that match the festive spirit and contribute to the joyful atmosphere. Interactive Elements Add a song request segment to allow attendees to contribute their favorite tracks, promoting engagement. Mind the Volume Set a suitable volume level that maintains music as a background while enabling conversations. Engage and Enjoy Encourage participation in dancing, singing, and enjoying the lively ambiance created by the playlist.

