9 Top Holiday Season Content Ideas

Looking for holiday season content ideas? To prepare for the holiday season, you supplement your inventory with limited edition products and create tailored newsletters and campaigns. But what about content marketing?

The holidays are the ideal time to create engaging articles surrounding the season. Shoppers are eager to consume this type of content and are expecting to see it prominently featured on retailers’ websites.

9 Holiday Season Content Ideas

Get ahead of the competition by starting your holiday content strategy early. Use these ideas to get ready today!

Summary Posts

The year is drawing to an end. Commemorate it by sharing a summary of your best-performing content to date. This is the time to highlight special news, mentions or other accomplishments.

For instance, if your brand was worn by a celebrity or you were featured in an important magazine, highlight it for the holiday season. It will help inspire conversions and grow your brand presence during the busiest shopping season of the year.

Typically, this type of content is formatted as a list where each point references an article. Once you have your content ready, add images to illustrate each point. Shortlists can help generate good website traffic with a low bounce rate, which is win-win for any online store.

Another type of summary article to try is a campaign that highlights the top products of the year. Think of it as “the year’s best-selling products.”

This list can help new visitors learn more about your products and provide context for the most popular items in your store. Optimize it with uuser-generated content that shows customers interacting with the products to shorten the path to purchase.

Holiday Behind-the-Scenes Stories

Holidays are special not just for the consumers, but for businesses as well. Share a glimpse of how your team prepares for the holiday season. Perhaps it’s the making of a special product or the decoration of your store. This kind of content allows customers to connect with your brand on a more personal level.

For example, if you have a special holiday edition product, share stories or videos of how it was conceptualized, the challenges faced, and the joy when it was finally made. This will make that product even more special for your customers, and they might want to be a part of that story by purchasing it.

Similarly, videos or images of your team celebrating holidays, perhaps a small Christmas party, or packing gifts for consumers can be shared. These stories make your brand relatable, instilling trust and loyalty among consumers.

Extend these stories to include employee highlights, showing how your team contributes to the holiday spirit. Share their favorite holiday traditions or how they prepare for the season. This adds a personal touch and helps customers feel a connection with the people behind the brand.

Teases of What Comes Next Year

Excite your customers by giving them a sneak peek of what’s in store for next year. This is your chance to get pre-sales or RSVPs to future launch events. Not sure what products to unveil next year? Use this as an opportunity to gauge your customers’ interest over a particular product.

Give them a list of products you may be considering for 2019 and ask them for their feedback. This data can help you make better informed buying decisions and avoid wasting money on items that may not be successful in the long run. You can also use a survey or poll through Instagram stories or Facebook.

Create a series of teaser posts or videos that slowly unveil what’s coming. This could be sneak peeks of new products, services, or even changes to your business. Use interactive elements like polls or quizzes to engage your audience and get them excited about what’s next.

Interactive Holiday Quizzes

Engage your audience with fun, interactive content like quizzes. They can be about helping them decide which product to buy, determining their holiday personality, or even a fun trivia about the holiday season.

For instance, a quiz titled “Which holiday gift is perfect for you?” can guide your customers to a product based on their answers. It’s a subtle way of promoting your products while keeping your audience entertained.

Quizzes are not just engaging, but also shareable. People love to share their results, and this could increase the visibility of your brand during the holiday season. And with the data you collect, you can further tailor your marketing strategies.

Develop a variety of quizzes to cover different aspects of the holiday season. For instance, create a quiz that helps customers find the perfect gift based on the recipient’s personality, or a fun trivia quiz about holiday traditions around the world.

Holiday Gift Guides

Everyone is looking for gifts on the holidays, but not everyone knows what they want to buy. There are so many different people on a gift list that it can seem overwhelming! There are family members, friends, co-workers, partners, kids, and the list goes on and on! Help your customers shop more efficiently by providing them a detailed guide of what to buy for each person on their list.

The key to making gift guides especially useful is segmenting them as much as possible. For instance, it can be filtered based on budget, type of relationship, interests, age and hobbies. The exact segments will vary based on your customer’s profile and products.

If your average order value is around $50, that can be a good place to use as the starting price and then include some higher price items or add-on products to raise the average order value (AOV).

For example, see how goop created different gift guides according to different buyer personas:

Along with segmented gift guides, consider creating interactive guides where customers can filter products based on different criteria like price, age, or interests. Incorporate video reviews or product demos within the guide to provide more information and encourage purchases.

Holiday Style Guides

Holidays are full of celebrations. There are parties at work, home, friends’ houses, neighbors, etc. What is the best outfit to wear for each of those occasions? Help your customers figure it out by providing a style guide of what to wear to each type of event.

Create complete outfits and feature all the products in a style guide. For example, if you sell pants, shirts, and accessories, you can showcase multiple outfits using a variety of your products based on different occasions.

Think of which outfit would be most appropriate for a family gathering versus an office holiday party, for instance.

Don’t forget to add links to all your products so readers can easily visit your product pages and add products to their cart. As with the holiday gift guide, segment the guide as much as possible by focusing on different demographics.

For instance, you can divide the guide between men, women and children clothing. Here’s how QVC launched their holiday style guide this year:

Collaborate with influencers or local celebrities to showcase these holiday styles. Creating style challenge videos or lookbooks with these collaborations can attract a wider audience and increase engagement.

User-Generated Content

User-generated content (UGC) refers to any type of content that is not directly created by the brand. This content is really effective in influencing consumers because it is usually perceived as more authentic and trustworthy than traditional advertisements.

This type of content should be highlighted year-round as part of your marketing plan. However, during the holidays, it is a good idea to leverage a special edition of UGC using holiday merchandise and seasonal messaging.

For instance, you can create a post of your top holiday outfits wore by influencers this season. It can also include tips on how to wear those outfits in different styles so there is something to please every style.

Host a holiday-themed UGC contest where customers can share photos or videos using your products in their holiday celebrations. Offer incentives for the most creative or heartwarming submissions. This not only provides content but also actively involves your customer base in your holiday marketing.

Benefits of User-Generated Content (UGC) for Holiday Marketing:

Authenticity and Trustworthiness : UGC provides a real and genuine view of how customers are using or experiencing a brand’s products. Consumers are more likely to trust feedback from their peers than a brand’s marketing messages, making UGC a powerful tool to foster trust.

: UGC provides a real and genuine view of how customers are using or experiencing a brand’s products. Consumers are more likely to trust feedback from their peers than a brand’s marketing messages, making UGC a powerful tool to foster trust. Increased Engagement : Content shared by real users, especially during festive times, tends to be relatable, leading to higher engagement rates. Customers are more inclined to interact with a post showcasing someone like them enjoying a product or service.

: Content shared by real users, especially during festive times, tends to be relatable, leading to higher engagement rates. Customers are more inclined to interact with a post showcasing someone like them enjoying a product or service. Cost-Effective : Encouraging UGC can often be more cost-effective than creating professional ad campaigns. By running UGC campaigns or contests, brands can gather a plethora of content that can be repurposed across various channels.

: Encouraging UGC can often be more cost-effective than creating professional ad campaigns. By running UGC campaigns or contests, brands can gather a plethora of content that can be repurposed across various channels. Boosts Conversion Rates : Seeing real people use or endorse a product can significantly influence potential buyers’ purchasing decisions. UGC can act as social proof, leading to increased conversion rates, especially during the high buying intent holiday season.

: Seeing real people use or endorse a product can significantly influence potential buyers’ purchasing decisions. UGC can act as social proof, leading to increased conversion rates, especially during the high buying intent holiday season. Deeper Connection with Customers: When brands showcase their customer’s content, it sends out a message that they value and appreciate their community. This not only fosters loyalty but also deepens the bond between the brand and its audience.

Inspirational Holiday Stories

The holiday season is filled with stories of love, hope, and kindness. Share real stories of how your product or brand made a difference in someone’s life. This could be a customer’s story or even a member of your team.

For instance, if a part of your holiday sales goes to charity, share stories of people who benefited from it. Or if a customer gifted one of your products to their loved ones and it had a special impact, narrate that story.

Heartwarming stories resonate with people, making them feel good about purchasing from you. It adds an emotional layer to the buyer’s journey, which can be incredibly powerful during the holiday season.

Partner with a local charity or community project for the holiday season and share stories of how your collaboration is making a difference. This not only spreads holiday cheer but also enhances your brand’s image as socially responsible.

Holiday Promotions of the Day

This content would be similar to the product and style guides we discussed earlier. The only difference lies in the format. This type of content reads more like a countdown to Christmas, where each day highlights a different outfit or product. You can also opt to feature specific deals on different days.

Ulta Beauty uses this strategy frequently, offering special discounts based on concepts like the “21 Days of Beauty Sale.”It encourages customers to come back to the store for repeated orders, which can transform them into a lifetime customer over time.

Combine these daily promotions with interactive elements like a holiday countdown or an advent calendar on your website or social media. Each day can reveal a new deal or feature a different product, keeping your audience engaged throughout the season.

Holiday Season Content Ideas Summary

How to Maximize Result

All of these content marketing ideas are great, but they only represent half of the effort necessary to drive conversions during the holidays. The rest of the work has to be invested in distributing and promoting content to reach as many potential customers as possible.

Without those additional efforts, your content will just get lost in the crowded marketplace. So, what can you do to distribute and promote your content? Let’s explore a few effective strategies to help you come out on top during the busy season ahead.

Start by using social media to publish organic and paid posts promoting your content. Keep in mind that you can create multiple posts based on the same piece of content; you just have to vary the format.

For instance, you can create a video and a series of posts using different images and copy. The key is to mix up posts to provide variety to keep engagement high.

Another vital marketing tactic is email marketing. Still holding strong in 2018, the ROI on email marketing is still double than all other digital channels.

This messaging doesn’t replace social media. It’s an additional strategy that can strengthen your social media efforts by providing another opportunity to get in front of your potential customers.

More brand exposure brings higher chances of selling products. Similar to your social media posting frequency, you’ll want to send several email campaigns containing holiday-related content to maximize your reach. In the process, remember to A/B test as much as possible, especially subject lines.

With the holiday season rapidly approaching, it’s time to harness the power of content marketing to maximize revenue and grow your brand online.

Armed with a winning strategy, your holiday messaging will help you outpace the competition and take home a larger percentage of seasonal sales.

Content Distribution and Promotion Strategies

Social Media Campaigns: Create themed social media campaigns that align with each content idea. Utilize different formats like stories, posts, reels, or live sessions to keep the content dynamic and engaging.

Create themed social media campaigns that align with each content idea. Utilize different formats like stories, posts, reels, or live sessions to keep the content dynamic and engaging. Email Marketing: Craft a series of themed email newsletters that highlight different content pieces. Segment your email list to send personalized content based on customer interests or past purchase behavior.

Craft a series of themed email newsletters that highlight different content pieces. Segment your email list to send personalized content based on customer interests or past purchase behavior. Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaborate with other brands, influencers, or local businesses to cross-promote your content. This can help you reach a wider audience and tap into new customer segments.

Collaborate with other brands, influencers, or local businesses to cross-promote your content. This can help you reach a wider audience and tap into new customer segments. SEO and Blogging: Optimize your website and blog posts with holiday-related keywords to improve visibility in search engine results. Regularly update your blog with fresh content that ties back to your holiday marketing themes.

Optimize your website and blog posts with holiday-related keywords to improve visibility in search engine results. Regularly update your blog with fresh content that ties back to your holiday marketing themes. Video Marketing: Leverage the power of video by creating engaging holiday-themed videos that can be shared across various platforms. This could include product demos, holiday greetings from your team, or customer testimonials.