How to Sell Amazon Products on Instagram that Resonate with Your Audience

Are you wondering how to sell Amazon products on Instagram and boost your Amazon store’s presence on social media? Tired of relying solely on Amazon search for new sales and eager to expand beyond the platform? Selling products from your Amazon store on Instagram is a prime opportunity for eCommerce companies.

It allows you to showcase your products, connect with your target audience, and build a broader presence that keeps your brand at the forefront of your ideal customers’ minds. Learn how to sell Amazon products on Instagram and elevate your online reach today!

How to Get Started Selling Amazon Products on Instagram

If you’re looking for guidance on how to begin selling Amazon products on Instagram, here’s a step-by-step guide that may be helpful. By following these steps, you can tap into Instagram’s vast user base and promote your Amazon products successfully:

1. Set Up an Instagram Business Account

If you don’t have one, create an Instagram Business Account.

Connect your account to your Facebook Business Page, which must also be connected to your Amazon store.

2. Understand Your Target Audience

Research your target demographic on Instagram.

Use insights and analytics to understand what appeals to your potential customers.

3. Create Engaging Content

Develop high-quality photos and videos of your products.

Share compelling stories that resonate with your audience.

Use relevant hashtags to enhance discoverability.

4. Utilize Instagram’s Shopping Features (If Applicable)

If suitable for your business, use Shopping on Instagram.

Tag products in your posts, providing more information and direct links to your Amazon product pages.

5. Build a Community

Engage with your followers by responding to comments and messages.

Collaborate with influencers in your niche.

Offer exclusive discounts or promotions to your Instagram followers.

6. Use Instagram Ads (Optional)

Consider running Instagram ads to reach a broader audience.

Use Facebook’s Ad Manager to create targeted ad campaigns.

7. Analyze and Adjust

Regularly review Instagram Insights to understand what’s working and what’s not.

Adjust your strategy based on data-driven insights.

8. Comply with All Applicable Rules and Regulations

Ensure that you’re following all of Instagram’s policies and any applicable laws related to online selling.

9. Consider Professional Tools (Optional)

Tools like Vizns social media management might be helpful to target niche audiences and avoid fake followers.

10. Maintain Consistency and Authenticity

Keep a consistent posting schedule.

Maintain authenticity and trust with your followers by being transparent and true to your brand.

This table provides a concise overview of the essential steps for selling Amazon products on Instagram, making it easy to use as a checklist as you embark on your selling journey:

Step Description Set Up an Instagram Business Account Create and connect an Instagram Business Account to your Facebook Business Page and Amazon store. Understand Your Target Audience Research and analyze your target demographic on Instagram. Create Engaging Content Develop quality photos, videos, and stories; use relevant hashtags. Utilize Instagram's Shopping Features If applicable, use Shopping on Instagram and tag products in posts. Build a Community Engage with followers, collaborate with influencers, and offer promotions. Use Instagram Ads (Optional) Run Instagram ads to reach a broader audience through targeted campaigns. Analyze and Adjust Review insights regularly and adjust your strategy accordingly. Comply with All Applicable Rules Follow Instagram's policies and all relevant laws related to online selling. Consider Professional Tools (Optional) Consider using professional tools like Vizns for targeting niche audiences. Maintain Consistency and Authenticity Keep a consistent posting schedule and maintain authenticity with your followers.

Benefits of Instagram to Amazon Sellers

Instagram can provide a number of benefits to Amazon sellers. 60 percent of users learn about new products through Instagram. More than 200 million users visit a business profile on the platform at least once per day. By creating a reliable presence on the platform, you position your products to be the one that Instagram users are learning about.

Some of the benefits that Amazon sellers will find in maintaining and growing a presence on Instagram include:

A Visual Platform

The fact that Instagram is a visual-first platform makes it ideal for Amazon sellers. You want to make sure that you are getting your products in front of interested parties, and nothing can do that better than a picture. Shoppers want to see what they are buying. They want to see the product image, and if you can, images that show how the product works to the benefit of your buyers, either in its usefulness or in the lifestyle that it helps to create.

Get Your Products In Front of Your Intended Audience

Instagram has become a giant in the social networking space. With more than one billion users, you can rest assured that a healthy portion of your audience uses the platform. Additionally, Instagram allows for unfettered access to audiences. Facebook compels companies to pay for their advertising services. They restrict the reach of organic business pages, pushing companies to pay for ads.

Instagram, on the other hand, doesn’t have those sorts of limitations in place. All of your followers will be able to fully access all of your posts. While Instagram does offer advertisement placements it is best to build an organic audience simultaneously.

Promote a Trusted Name

One benefit that Amazon sellers are keenly aware of is the fact that promoting products that are sold on Amazon are generally much easier than trying to promote products on your own website. Amazon is a name that packs a lot of built-in trust with any audience. The trust is inherent. That makes for fewer objections and more conversions on Instagram and other social traffic sources.

Stay Top-of-Mind

For Amazon sellers, it’s so important to stay top-of-mind with your audience. Amazon is a big site and users can quickly lose interest in your product, stumble across a competitor, or forgot to come back and buy after initially discovering your item. Instagram provides you with the ability to consistently drip-feed information about and images of your products to your audience.

Your ability to engage in real-world conversations and develop connections with your ideal customers and industry influencers can put you in a position to reach a wide cross-section of your audience, driving targeted traffic to your Amazon product pages regularly.

Targeted Marketing with Hashtags and Influencers

Instagram’s use of hashtags allows Amazon sellers to target their marketing efforts more precisely. By using relevant hashtags, sellers can reach audiences specifically interested in their product categories. Furthermore, collaborating with influencers who have a significant following in a relevant niche can amplify a product’s visibility. Influencers can provide authentic endorsements, tapping into their followers’ trust, which can lead to increased traffic and sales on Amazon.

Customer Engagement and Feedback

Instagram offers a direct line of communication with customers. Amazon sellers can use the platform to engage with their audience, respond to queries, and gather feedback. This interaction not only builds customer loyalty but also provides valuable insights into customer preferences and trends. By understanding what their audience likes and dislikes, sellers can optimize their Amazon listings and develop products that better meet the needs of their target market. This proactive engagement can lead to improved customer satisfaction and repeat business.

Instagram’s Demographics Benefit eCommerce Companies

Instagram is used by more than 35% of all U.S. adults. Their users are very engaged, with more than 500 million (of the 1 billion total) using the platform on a daily basis. They are slightly more popular with women with 39% of online women using the platform vs. 30% of online men.

Their users skew young and engaged — very young. More than 70% of all 13-17 year olds are on the platform. But their young user-base doesn’t mean that they aren’t popular with the prime buying ages. A whopping 40% of U.S.-based 30-49 year olds use Instagram as well.

U.S. Instagram User Reach by Age

Source: Pew Research Center

The upside of Instagram having the audience it does it that it can help eCommerce companies to reach a younger audience without missing out on individuals within the prime buying age bracket of 30-49.

Instagram users also tend to be educated, with 42 percent of adults who graduated college using the platform. They earn more than the user bases of other platforms. 32% of adults that make between $50,000-$74,999 use Instagram, and 42 percent of adults who make over $75,000 use the platform. In other words — Instagram users have money to spend.

Why Instagram for Amazon and Not Another Social Platform?

Instagram is often cited as the best platform for eCommerce companies to establish a presence. While Facebook and Twitter can be helpful and viable choices for eCommerce companies, Instagram typically stands heads and shoulders above the competition in terms of ROI produced.

First, it is important to understand that when you establish a presence on Instagram, you are securing your position on a rapidly growing platform. After their acquisition by Facebook in 2012, the company has seen sustained growth each year and grew to more than 1 billion users worldwide in 2018.

Showing no signs of slowing down, we can expect to see more rapid growth from the platform in 2019. But the importance of Instagram as a network is about more than just the total number of users. Understanding who those users are and how they use the internet in their buying decisions helps to paint the picture of how useful Instagram can be to eCommerce companies.

Utilizing Instagram for Amazon Sales: Building Real Community and Brand Credibility without Expensive Ads

The Main Challenges with Selling on Amazon

Often, brands that sell on Amazon become too reliant on internal mechanisms to generate sales. Particularly brands that don’t operate a separate eCommerce property and rely on the platform for the majority of their sales. They too often focus on what they can do on Amazon, without putting enough thought into how they can grow their sales by promoting on outside channels and establishing brand credibility that differentiates their listings.

But identifying the right platform can be tough. There are so many social media platforms to choose from, and knowing where your demographic spends their time requires that you dig in and conduct some research. Even so — there are few platforms that perform as well as Instagram does for eCommerce companies and Amazon sellers. Instagram provides a visual medium, engaged audience, and a user-base with demographics that put them among the most frequent online shoppers.

Instagram for Amazon Sellers Best Practices

Even though Instagram is often the right choice of social platform for Amazon sellers, it can still be a tough nut to crack. There are still best practices that must be followed to ensure that you are continually growing your presence and getting your posts in front of your intended audience.

As you start the journey of establishing your brand on Amazon and promoting your Amazon products, keep these best practices in mind:

Consistency is Key

Consistency matters when it comes to Instagram. You need to find the happy medium between posting often enough to stay on the radar of your intended audience without letting the quality of your posts dip. Brands see engagement rates that are 10x on Instagram than they are on Facebook. Instagram images in particular receive an average of 23 percent more engagement than Facebook images. But brands work hard to drive that engagement, with the average brand posting an average of 27+ times per month. Aim to post consistently but not sacrifice quality in the process.

Create Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories are perhaps the hottest feature on Instagram. With more than 400 million daily active Instagram Stories users, the video-centric feature produces high levels of engagement and helps you to stand out from the competition because Instagram Stories show up in a different section of the app than typical postings. Creating regular Instagram stories can be a great way to stay top-of-mind with your customers and grow awareness over time.

Additionally, Instagram stories help to create more reach for your standard posts as well. The more that a user interacts with your Instagram Stories, the more likely your posts are to show up on their feed.

Quality over Quantity

While it is important to ensure that you are posting enough to keep your audience engaged and aware of your presence, you do not want to sacrifice the quality of your posts in the process. Ultimately, the amount that your audience engages with your content affects how often your posts will show up in their feed. Accounts that generate higher levels of engagement have their posts show up more often than accounts that don’t.

Here are a few facts about the Instagram algorithm that all Amazon sellers need to know:

The Instagram algorithm looks at total engagement when deciding what content will be displayed on your follower’s feeds. This means the total number of likes, comments, views, and profile click-throughs all have an effect on your overall score.

Instagram doesn’t just look at overall engagement, they also look at how quickly your audience engaged with the posts as well. Posts that get a lot of comments and likes shortly after posting signal that you’ve posted quality content and Instagram places more priority on displaying it.

The length that a user views your post also plays a role. This is why writing a good caption is so important. You want to give your audience every reason to continue interacting with the content that you share for as long as you possibly can.

Quality is more important than quantity when it comes to maximizing the reach of each post that you make.