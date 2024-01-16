How to Sell Amazon Products on Instagram that Resonate with Your Audience

Share User-Generated Content
Don’t just share product images with your audience! When your users share a picture of themselves with your product, reach out to them and ask if you can post it on your official page. You can even go a step farther and find ways to encourage your users to share user-generated content through contests or similar strategies.
Here’s an example from Wayfair, who invited their users to share pictures with their products only to find out that they’re shelving unit doubled as a pretty effective cat tree:
Optimize Your Profile
As an Amazon seller on Instagram, your goal is to increase awareness for your brand and direct Instagram users toward your Amazon product pages. If you don’t explain who you are and where they can find your products, you won’t be doing your brand much good. Make sure that you provide at least a link to your brand page, along with a short description of your company.
Engage Regularly with Followers
Conversations are a two-way street. One of the biggest mistakes that eCommerce brands continually make is treating their Instagram presence like it were a bullhorn. They constantly post new product images and updates but fail to consistently engage with their audience. The thing that they don’t understand is that engagement is the whole point of establishing a presence on Instagram or any social media property.
Talk to your fans. Jump into conversations. Answer questions that they might have. While it’s alright to automate a portion of your overall presence on a platform, you have to make sure that you are genuinely engaging and developing connections with your customers, or else you are diminishing the returns you receive for your efforts.
Seek Out Cross-Promotion Opportunities
Being mentioned by other accounts can expose your brand to new audiences. Working out deals with similar brands and Amazon sellers to cross-promote each other’s products will help you secure more sales. Additionally, it will also help you to grow your following, as well. This business development aspect of growing your social presence does require some effort and acuity to navigate but can pay off for brands of any size.
Consider Influencer Marketing
Sometimes eCommerce brands and Amazon sellers don’t have the time and patience to build an organic following on Instagram. They may have a budget for outsourcing those tasks, though. Paying for mentions, posts, or stories from an influencer with an audience that closely matches your own can help to generate immediate sales. It will also jumpstart awareness within your industry. Influencer marketing can be expensive, with influencers charging brands between $75 and $3,000 per post . Fortunately, they do provide you with a shortcut to generating sales and awareness.
Instagram has Embraced eCommerce with New Features
Instagram is not just a social media platform; it has evolved into a robust channel for eCommerce, especially for Amazon sellers. In the sections below, we’ll explore how Instagram has aligned with eCommerce demographics, engaged active shoppers through specific features, and evolved to support brands with innovative tools.
Aligning with eCommerce Demographics
Beyond the fact that Instagram’s demographics closely align with what any eCommerce business would like to have access to, the platform is an exceptional choice for Amazon sellers. Instagram has gone out of their way to embrace eCommerce companies, recognizing the potential for both buyers and sellers, and has provided numerous features and tools to accommodate both.
Shopping on Instagram: Engaging Active Shoppers
The most prominent example of Instagram’s commitment to eCommerce comes from their “Shopping on Instagram” features. While not a requirement, it could be an ideal strategy for some businesses.
- Engagement with Shopping Posts: Shopping on Instagram allows access to over 90 million people who engage with shopping posts monthly.
- Visual Information Sharing: Provides eCommerce companies with a visual way to share more information about products rather than just linking to their store.
- Direct User Engagement: Companies can show product prices, direct users to product pages, and reach an audience of active shoppers.
Evolution of eCommerce Features on Instagram
These features are part of Instagram’s ongoing support for eCommerce brands.
- “Shop Now” Button (2016): Launched the “Shop Now” button, allowing users to be redirected to outside websites.
- Shopping in Explore (2018): Announced a new “Shopping” section in the “Explore” category, boosting their “Shopping on Instagram” program. Over 200 million accounts visit the “Explore” section daily, offering significant exposure.
- Product Tagging in Stories: Enabled product tagging in Instagram Stories, which features over 400 million daily users.
These features all taken together make one thing clear — Instagram understands the power that their platform has for driving eCommerce sales and appears to be wholly committed to furthering that bond in the coming years.
Now that we know how important Amazon is to eCommerce companies and Amazon sellers, now we’ll dive into why. What benefits does the platform bring to Amazon sellers to make it rise into such a powerful tool in the last ten years?
A Can’t-Miss Opportunity
Getting started with selling Amazon products on Instagram is a process that involves understanding your audience, creating engaging content, utilizing the platform’s unique features, and consistently analyzing and adjusting your approach. B
For Amazon sellers, Instagram is an opportunity that you can’t let pass you by. It’s best to begin establishing a reliable presence on the platform now while it is still experiencing rapid growth. Through consistent, high-quality updates, you’ll grow awareness within your industry. More importantly, you’ll sell more products on Amazon, and develop close-knit connections with your customers and prospects.
Image: Depositphotos.com
More in: Amazon, Instagram
