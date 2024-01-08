In 2017, 80% of Americans shopped online at least monthly. Having a website to showcase your services or products is pivotal in remaining commercially competitive in the 21st century. That said, if nobody is visiting your website to browse your products or services, it might as well not exist.

How to Increase Traffic to Your Website

Take a look at the following 30 ways to get more people to your website.

Use Social Media to Attract Visitors

Use social media to promote your website and attract visitors. Post interesting and engaging content on social media with a link to your website, to encourage people to head to your site.

Ensure Your Site is Search Engine Optimized

Optimizing your site by using the right keywords and regularly updating it with fresh content will help it rank better on the search engines, boosting your organic traffic.

Have a Blog on Your Site and Regularly Update It

Having a blog on your website is one of the most effective ways to build engagement with your brand and encourage people to visit your site. Regularly update your blog with informative, entertaining and engaging content to encourage visitors to keep returning to your site.

Use Pay Per Click Campaigns

As online marketing influencer Neil Patel notes, one of the basic ways to drive traffic to a business website is through paid campaigns. PPC, where you bid on different types of keywords, is an easy way to promote your website to an audience who might not otherwise see it.

Use Business Cards for Offline Promotion

Good old-fashioned business cards are by no means dead and buried. Handing out business cards with details of your site’s URL printed on them at every opportunity to lure prospects to your site, is one of the most cost-effective offline marketing strategies.

Visit Trade Shows

Trade shows are a great way to promote your brand, build your network and attract prospects. Use trade shows as a means of handing out fliers and business cards, which has details of your website on them.

Use Influencer Marketing to Attract Traffic

Influencer marketing, whereby an influential individual in your niche with hordes of followers deliberately promotes your brand, products or services, is a proven way for businesses to attract people to their website.

Include Your Web Address on Branded Uniforms

If your business requires branded uniforms, utilize employees’ uniforms to the maximum by including your website address on branded shirts and jackets.

Make Your Website Mobile Friendly

A record amount of digital traffic is now coming from mobile devices. Ensure your website is navigational from the likes of smartphones and tablets, by using mobile friendly web design.

Guest Blog on Other Sites

Rather than limiting new blogs to your own site, aim to get them published as guest blogs on other sites. Having links to your website on credible sites with high Domain Authority (DA), is a great way to boost your SEO and the organic traffic to your site.

Invite Other People to Guest Blog on Your Site

Inviting others to post high-quality and engaging articles that are void of spammy links on your website, is a great way to increase traffic to your site, as the author of the guest blogs are likely to share the content and build up rapport with your brand.

Post Content on LinkedIn Pulse

Drive targeted business traffic to your site by posting unique and engaging content on LinkedIn Pulse.

Display Your Website Details in Your Office or Shop Window

Promote your site’s URL to those passing by your shop or office by simply displaying your web address in the window – an incredibly simple and cost-effective marketing tactic.

Use Car Wraps to Promote Your URL

Ensure your vehicle acts as marketing pedestal to every passer-by by wrapping it with your business’s logo and your website’s URL.

Email Marketing Campaigns

Develop an email marketing strategy to engage with your audience regularly. Collect emails through your website and social media channels, and send out newsletters, product updates, or exclusive offers. Make sure your emails include links to relevant pages on your website. Personalize the emails based on the recipient’s previous interactions with your site for a more targeted approach.

Host Webinars or Online Workshops

Offering free webinars or workshops on topics relevant to your audience can be a powerful way to drive traffic. Promote these events through your social media channels, email lists, and website. During the webinar, provide valuable content and mention your website or specific landing pages where attendees can learn more or access special offers.

Create an Affiliate Program

An affiliate program can leverage the networks of others to drive traffic to your site. You can offer a commission to bloggers, influencers, or other website owners for directing their audience to your products or services. This incentivizes them to link to your site, potentially driving significant traffic and sales.

Participate in Online Communities and Forums: Engage with online communities related to your industry on platforms like Reddit, Quora, or specific forums. By actively participating in discussions and providing helpful answers, you can establish yourself as a knowledgeable source in your field. When appropriate, include a link to your website for further information.

Use Retargeting Ads

Implement retargeting strategies to attract visitors who have previously visited your site but did not make a purchase or take a desired action. You can use retargeting ads on social media platforms and Google Ads to remind them of your products or services, bringing them back to your website.

Advertise in Print Media

With 17% of small businesses still advertising regularly in newspaper, print advertising is by no means dead. Use the likes of newspapers and magazines to advertise your business, including details of your website to encourage readers to visit your site.

Use Direct Mail Campaigns

Leaving promotional material on coffee tables in waiting rooms and posting it through letter boxes that includes your URL can be a highly successful way to alert prospects to your website.

Publish Interviews with Thought Leaders on Your Website

Publishing interviews or commentary from leading figures in your market can be a great way to encourage people to head to your site and boost its credibility.

Be Interviewed for Other Sites

By the same token, why not start doing interviews yourself as a thought leader in your industry to help raise your online credibility and presence and attract people to your site?

Attend Networking Events

Networking brings a multitude of benefits to small businesses, including the opportunity to promote your website to the right audience.

Place Internal Links on Your Site

When publishing content on your website, use relevant and credible internal links in the content to help boost your SEO and make the content a more useful experience for the reader – a key attribute in increasing website traffic.

Publish Original Research on Your Site

Original research helps drive traffic to a website, so endeavor to get your hands on research that’s not available anywhere else, whether it’s through webinars, whitepapers or how-tos.

Fine-Tune Existing Content

Does the existing content on your website ‘make the grade’ in terms of being readable and engaging to visitors? Tweaking the content on your site so it’s more engaging, promotional (but not spammy) and has a healthy scattering of relevant keywords, will be an effective way to help increase traffic to your site.

Advertise on Local Radio

Advertising on local radio stations remains an effective way to promote your website to a local audience.

Upgrade Old Blogs

Putting fresh life into old blogs by making them relevant to today and to your target audiences can be a cost-effective and simple way to improve your SEO and increase traffic to your site.

Use YouTube to Promote Your Site

YouTube has positioned itself as a respected social site for small businesses. Post creative videos on YouTube to encourage people to subscribe to your channel. Don’t forget to mention your URL to promote your website to your YouTube audience.

The Power of User Experience (UX) in Driving Website Traffic

In the quest to increase website traffic, it’s vital to prioritize user experience (UX) as a central element of your strategy. A seamless and enjoyable UX not only retains visitors but also encourages them to explore your site further and even share it with others. Here’s why and how you should focus on enhancing UX:

Importance of UX:

Search Engine Ranking: Search engines like Google consider factors like page load speed, mobile-friendliness, and overall usability when ranking websites. A well-optimized UX can positively impact your search engine rankings, leading to increased organic traffic.

Search engines like Google consider factors like page load speed, mobile-friendliness, and overall usability when ranking websites. A well-optimized UX can positively impact your search engine rankings, leading to increased organic traffic. Visitor Engagement: A user-friendly interface, easy navigation, and intuitive design keep visitors engaged and encourage them to spend more time on your site. Engaged users are more likely to convert into customers and return for future visits.

A user-friendly interface, easy navigation, and intuitive design keep visitors engaged and encourage them to spend more time on your site. Engaged users are more likely to convert into customers and return for future visits. Reduced Bounce Rates: A poor UX can lead to high bounce rates, where visitors leave your site quickly after landing. Ensuring that your website provides valuable and relevant content, loads quickly, and is easy to navigate can reduce bounce rates and keep visitors on your site longer.

A poor UX can lead to high bounce rates, where visitors leave your site quickly after landing. Ensuring that your website provides valuable and relevant content, loads quickly, and is easy to navigate can reduce bounce rates and keep visitors on your site longer. Referral Traffic: A positive user experience can lead to word-of-mouth referrals and social media shares. When users have a great experience on your site, they’re more likely to recommend it to their friends, family, and followers.

How to Enhance UX for Increased Traffic:

Optimize Page Load Speed: Slow-loading pages frustrate users and can lead to abandonment. Compress images, use browser caching, and minimize unnecessary scripts to improve load times.

Slow-loading pages frustrate users and can lead to abandonment. Compress images, use browser caching, and minimize unnecessary scripts to improve load times. Mobile Responsiveness: With the rise of mobile browsing, having a responsive design that adapts to different devices is crucial for a seamless user experience.

With the rise of mobile browsing, having a responsive design that adapts to different devices is crucial for a seamless user experience. Clear Navigation: Organize your content with a clear and intuitive navigation menu. Users should easily find what they’re looking for without confusion.

Organize your content with a clear and intuitive navigation menu. Users should easily find what they’re looking for without confusion. Readable Content: Use legible fonts, proper spacing, and a clean layout to make your content easy to read. Break up long paragraphs with headings, bullet points, and visuals.

Use legible fonts, proper spacing, and a clean layout to make your content easy to read. Break up long paragraphs with headings, bullet points, and visuals. Minimize Pop-ups: While pop-ups can be effective for capturing leads, excessive and intrusive pop-ups can annoy users. Use them sparingly and ensure they’re easy to dismiss.

While pop-ups can be effective for capturing leads, excessive and intrusive pop-ups can annoy users. Use them sparingly and ensure they’re easy to dismiss. Accessible Design: Ensure your website is accessible to all users, including those with disabilities. Use alt text for images, provide captions for videos, and follow accessibility guidelines.

Ensure your website is accessible to all users, including those with disabilities. Use alt text for images, provide captions for videos, and follow accessibility guidelines. Testing and Optimization: Continuously test different elements of your website, such as calls-to-action, forms, and layouts, to determine what works best for your audience. A/B testing can help you refine your UX over time.

Continuously test different elements of your website, such as calls-to-action, forms, and layouts, to determine what works best for your audience. A/B testing can help you refine your UX over time. Interactive Elements: Incorporate interactive elements like quizzes, calculators, and polls to engage users and encourage them to stay on your site longer.

Incorporate interactive elements like quizzes, calculators, and polls to engage users and encourage them to stay on your site longer. Feedback and Reviews: Encourage users to provide feedback and leave reviews. Positive reviews build trust and credibility, while constructive feedback helps you improve your site.

Aspect Importance Strategies Search Engine Ranking Improved ranking on search engines leads to - Optimize page load speed - Mobile responsiveness - Clear navigation - Readable content - Minimize pop-ups higher organic traffic. - Accessible design - Testing and optimization Visitor Engagement User-friendly design encourages visitors to - Optimize page load speed - Mobile responsiveness - Clear navigation - Interactive elements - Feedback and reviews stay longer and explore further. Reduced Bounce Rates A positive UX reduces bounce rates, keeping - Optimize page load speed - Mobile responsiveness - Clear navigation - Readable content - Accessible design visitors engaged. - Testing and optimization Referral Traffic Good experience leads to word-of-mouth - Mobile responsiveness - Interactive elements - Feedback and reviews referrals and social media shares.

Remember that a website with a focus on excellent UX not only attracts more visitors but also retains them, increases conversions, and fosters a positive online reputation. In the digital age, where competition is fierce, a user-centered approach can set you apart and lead to sustained growth in website traffic.

