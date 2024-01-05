12 Infographic Examples to Inspire Your Own Infographic Design

Quality visuals can help you effectively communicate with your target audience. Infographics can be especially useful when you’re attempting to make a point with data. There are several infographic styles that can convey different types of data. Here’s a guide to the options as well as some amazing infographic examples.

Why Your Business Should Have Infographics

Infographics are generally useful for creating a visual representation of data. Whether it is B2B infographics or sidewalk infographics, you have options. Here are some instances where it can be useful for business:

Content Marketing : Infographics provide a compelling and engaging way to share information within your content. They can break down complex topics into easy-to-understand visuals, making your content more accessible and memorable.

: Infographics provide a compelling and engaging way to share information within your content. They can break down complex topics into easy-to-understand visuals, making your content more accessible and memorable. Providing Value to Blog Readers : Infographics can distill lengthy data or processes into concise visuals, offering immense value to readers. They allow users to quickly grasp the essence of a topic, making your blog more appealing.

: Infographics can distill lengthy data or processes into concise visuals, offering immense value to readers. They allow users to quickly grasp the essence of a topic, making your blog more appealing. Increase Brand Awareness by Promoting Your Graphic on Other Sites : Sharing your infographics on various platforms or with partners can amplify your brand’s reach. Other sites or media outlets might republish them, leading to greater visibility and recognition for your business.

: Sharing your infographics on various platforms or with partners can amplify your brand’s reach. Other sites or media outlets might republish them, leading to greater visibility and recognition for your business. Teaching Employees and Partners : Internal training or onboarding processes can benefit from infographics. They can streamline complex procedures, product features, or company policies, enabling quicker learning and comprehension.

: Internal training or onboarding processes can benefit from infographics. They can streamline complex procedures, product features, or company policies, enabling quicker learning and comprehension. Grabbing Attention for Your Business : In the digital age, where content is abundant, an impactful infographic can stand out. Its visual nature can captivate potential customers, making them more likely to engage with your business.

: In the digital age, where content is abundant, an impactful infographic can stand out. Its visual nature can captivate potential customers, making them more likely to engage with your business. Visualizing Points to Garner Donations or Raise Awareness: For NGOs or businesses running campaigns, infographics can vividly depict pressing issues or causes. By visualizing data or stories, you can evoke emotions and inspire action, be it donations, sign-ups, or simple awareness.

These Good Infographic Examples Offer Data Visualization

If you’re ready to leverage infographics for your business, these examples show the various styles and formats to consider.

1. Social Media Historical Timeline Infographics

Complete History of Social Media: Then and Now (Infographic)

If you want to share a list of events or dates, this interactive infographic provides an example. When you select a time period, more information pops up about the type of social communication in use at that time.

2. Data Loss Percentage Infographic Example

58 Percent of Small Businesses Not Prepared for Data Loss (Infographic).>

Businesses can also create infographics that show various percentages. Depicting these numbers and charts next to one another with small illustrations can provide context. This infographic illustrates complex ideas by including various categories to compare different percentages.

3. Trademark Process Infographics

The Federal Trademark Registration Process (Infographic)

Describing a process with just text may seem dry and confusing. A colorful infographic with visual cues like arrows makes it easier to follow. This one describes the trademark process using interesting graphic design and helpful instructions within each smaller section.

4. Magento Vs. Shopify Comparison Infographics

Shopify vs. Magento: Which Ecommerce Option is Best? (Infographic)

This is a great infographic example for those that need to compare two products or concepts. Each side includes a list of features and qualities. So you can easily use this comparison infographic to make determinations about which is better for a specific purpose.

5. Funding Report Informational Infographics

39% of Small Businesses Have Never Heard of Alternative Financing (Infographic)

This engaging infographic includes a huge array of details about business funding. There are different sections that offer information about everything from market outlook to business debt. The simple graphics that accompany each section make the information more visually appealing and easy to digest.

6. File Sharing Flow Chart Infographic

Confidential Company Data: You Might Be Surprised Where it Ends Up (Infographic).

This successful infographic offers a simple flow chart structure with engaging visuals. From the center, you can follow the flow of data to understand the potential risks of sharing confidential information. This is one of the best infographic examples for those that need to create visual hierarchy or show how certain goods or services can travel through people or places.

7. EMV Compliance List Infographic

5 Really Bad Reasons to Put Off Becoming EMV Chip Card Compliant (Infographic).

Infographic guides can be effective for listing items using a visual medium. This example shares the reasons why companies SHOULDN’T become EMV compliant (in a sarcastic way). This same concept can present data to share practical tips or different types of products or services.

8. Office Furniture Sectioned Infographic

The Real Cost of Lousy Office Desk Chairs (Infographic)

Infographics can provide information about multiple topics at once. For example, this one offers sections about office chairs, art, and lighting. The breakdown into sections makes each point easier to digest. And the individual graphic elements add up to a full infographic that includes tons of valuable and complex information.

9. Productivity Graphs

72 Percent of Small Business Owners Feel Overwhelmed (Infographic)

Graphs provide compelling visuals to depict complicated data. This well designed infographic about business productivity and overwhelm includes bar graphs and other charts that all contribute to an overarching point about entrepreneurial overwhelm.

10. Healthy Business Survey Infographic

Business Owners Prefer Sick Employees to Computer Problems (Infographic)

This simple infographic provides visual information to create content around survey responses. It’s broken down into sections. And each one includes an easy percentage chart to make it easy for visual learners.

11. Millennial Employees Tips Infographic

Want to Know How to Manage Millennial Employees Successfully? Read This (Infographic)

Infographics can also be a great resource for sharing valuable tips. This infographic shows best practices for managing millennial employees. It’s a simple tips list. But each section includes illustrations, bright colors, and standout text, making infographics stand out from simple blog content.

12. Customer Service Effects Infographic

How Much Can Poor Customer Service Cost Your Business? (Infographic)

An infographic makes the ideal tool for showing cause and effect. For example, this one includes charts that show the percentage of customers who prefer certain customer service experiences. It makes it clear what may happen if a company doesn’t provide a high level of care.

Maximizing Engagement with Interactive Infographics Interactive infographics have revolutionized data presentation, offering a dynamic and engaging user experience. Unlike static infographics, interactive ones invite viewers to explore data more deeply, enhancing understanding and retention. These infographics are particularly effective due to their customizable nature, allowing users to focus on aspects of the data that interest them the most. Key Advantages: Enhanced Engagement : By incorporating interactive elements like clickable tabs or hover-over details, users are encouraged to actively explore the information, leading to a more immersive experience.

: By incorporating interactive elements like clickable tabs or hover-over details, users are encouraged to actively explore the information, leading to a more immersive experience. Improved Information Retention : Interactive features facilitate a better understanding of complex data. Users interacting with different elements of the infographic tend to absorb and remember the information more effectively.

: Interactive features facilitate a better understanding of complex data. Users interacting with different elements of the infographic tend to absorb and remember the information more effectively. Customized Data Exploration: Users can personalize their experience, choosing to view specific data sets or explore various scenarios within the infographic. This flexibility makes it ideal for a range of applications, from educational content to detailed data analysis. Creating Interactive Infographics Utilize tools like Adobe Spark or Visme, which offer user-friendly platforms for designing interactive infographics without needing extensive technical skills. Key features to consider include clickable elements for revealing detailed data, animated charts for dynamic data presentation, and storytelling navigation to guide users through the information narrative. Interactive infographics represent a significant leap in how we present and interact with data, making them a powerful tool for any content strategy focused on engagement and effective communication.

Types of Infographics You Could Create

Type of Infographic Main Features Ideal for Social Media Historical Timeline Interactive, Date-based Visualizing evolution or history of a subject Data Loss Percentage Percentages, Comparisons Showing proportions or percentages of a whole Trademark Process Process steps, Visual cues Demonstrating a step-by-step procedure Magento Vs. Shopify Comparison Dual-sided, Comparative features Comparing two or more subjects Funding Report Informational Market outlook, Debt information Presenting diverse data points on a single topic File Sharing Flow Chart Flowchart design, Risks visualization Displaying a progression or sequence of steps EMV Compliance List List format, Reasons Listing items with or without a specific order Office Furniture Sectioned Multi-topic, Sectioned Sharing multi-faceted information on related subjects Productivity Graphs Bar graphs, Charts Representing complex data visually Healthy Business Survey Survey results, Percentage charts Representing survey data Millennial Employees Tips Tips, Illustrations Sharing actionable advice or best practices Customer Service Effects Cause-effect, Charts Demonstrating the consequences of specific actions or behaviors

Create Your Own Infographic Template

The first step in creating your very first infographic is deciding the purpose. You may want to describe a complex process to provide value to customers. Or your goal could be to market your business by comparing your product to a competitor. This can help you select a style and determine what information to include.

Then it’s time to actually gather data. You can do this by surveying customers, combing social media posts, or reading research reports. Then determine the best way to compile that data for a visual learner. A beautiful infographic may include a bar graph, percentages, or just illustrations.

Then it is time to find the best infographic software. If you’re not sure where to start when designing an infographic, software like Piktochart or Venngage can help. You still need the data. But these tools can help you compile the design elements.

Every company is different, but the following tips can help you create compelling infographics:

Outline your goal and target audience

List the data you want included and break it into sections

Seek design inspiration

Create pie charts or graphs to visualize data

Add illustrations and other design elements