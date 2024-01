How Franchise Managers Can Best Differentiate While Conforming to Franchise Standards

It does’t matter if you run a fast food restaurant or a hardware store. A franchise owner gets the opportunity to experience entrepreneurship. But this happens without the higher risk levels generally experienced in traditional startups.

However, running a franchise gives several advantages. For example, you get less room for innovation than in a startup. The brand has an image that it needs to maintain, and that means that you won’t have the ability to make decisions regarding things like the product lineup, signage, décor or uniforms.

Sell Your Business ChatGPT Prompts for Business Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Advertise Your Business Here

But it’s still possible to differentiate your location without jeopardizing your commitments to the franchisor brand. By improving your management skills and fine-tuning your approach to your local market, you can cultivate the sense that your business has something special to offer, while still delivering the standardized experiences that attracts people to do business with franchises.

3 Local Franchise Marketing Tactics

It’s a tricky balance. Here’s how you can pull it off.

Service Comes First

Most franchises live and die based on their ability to provide quality customer service. In fact, research from Gartner reveals that 64 percent of shoppers place greater value on the customer experience than the price they pay. This is especially pertinent for franchise owners, who often rely al-most entirely on in-store purchases and pickups – and who might not even have the option to differentiate with price points. As a result, creating a positive company culture that puts the customer experience first an absolute must.

A key part of this is delivering on the expectations customers have come to associate with your franchise. As Seth Lederman, founder and CEO of Frannexus, explains, “If you walk into any of the 30,000 Subways or McDonald’s around the world, you’re guaranteed your meal will be the same (or nearly) no matter where you are. That’s the franchise proposition of uniformity and replicability. Customers know this and seek out the reliability and familiarity of their favorite brands, which have been established over years or decades.”

Small Business Deals

You don’t want to deviate from these expectations, but you can – and should – differentiate your franchise by training employees on how to engage with customers. From responding respectfully to an upset patron to having the know-how to address questions, these employee interactions are often key to creating a positive impression with your target audience.

Make sure your employees are well versed in the franchise’s product lineup and any brand guide-lines for customer interactions. You may not have much room to alter your products and services, but you will play a direct role in how good of a job your employees do at addressing the needs of your customers.

Get Involved in the Community

Your local community is what will ultimately make or break your business. As such, the best way to gain the goodwill of your community (as well as attention in the press) is to get involved.

One example of how a franchise’s community involvement can make a difference is the Ace Hardware franchise located in Maricopa, Arizona. In 2019, the franchise won the city’s Business of the Year award for the third year in the row, as well as a Retailer of the Year award for its legislative district.

A big reason for these awards was its community involvement. According to Maricopa Monitor, the local franchise collects monetary donations for the Phoenix Children’s hospital and provides materials to the hospital to make holiday wreaths, while also hosting Girl Scout cookie sales, veteran’s events and other community activities. The franchise even sponsors a youth baseball team.

Such outreach efforts spur additional engagement between the franchise employees and the community. It gets the brand’s name out in public on a consistent basis and generates goodwill with local customers.

Enhance National Campaigns with Local Franchise Marketing Efforts

Franchisors play a significant role in managing the marketing efforts for their franchisees. The U.S. Small Business Administration explains most franchisees pay ongoing monthly marketing fees to the franchise. And franchises typically base this off your monthly revenue. And your payment for the nationwide campaigns benefits all franchisees.

This helps alleviate some of a franchise’s marketing burden. But this doesn’t mean franchise owners get off the hook. Grow your presence. You must enhance these national-level efforts with your own localized marketing. Get involved with community events and sponsorships. A strong social media presence remains the place franchisees have the greatest autonomy.

Most franchises encourage individual locations to manage their own social media profiles. But lay down rules regarding the type and tone of the content. Carefully review these rules. Make sure you don’t say or post anything that would damage the brand’s reputation. Or you jeopardize your status as a franchised location. Keep posts relevant to your business and the local community.

Caitlin Bagley notes in Digital Examiner, “A steady flow of ‘corporate’ content makes it easier to update local Facebook pages regularly, while still allowing time for crafting posts that are tailored to each location’s footprint and following. Create events and promotions specific to the foot-print, associated with the local franchise’s Facebook page, to increase awareness with local clientele. Take advantage of direct access to engage with your location’s following.”

Building a Successful Franchise

Ensure your day to day operations run smoothly. This remains most important. But this makes up only one part of your job as a franchise owner. Use these and other methods to help your location stand out in your community. Thus you differentiate yourself and gain a loyal customer base.

Standing Out as a Local Franchise: Strategies for Success

Running a franchise offers the benefits of entrepreneurship with less risk compared to traditional startups. While franchises may have limited room for innovation due to maintaining brand image, there are ways to stand out while upholding the franchisor’s standards. Here are some effective tactics to consider:

Elevate Customer Service: Customer experience is paramount for franchises. Studies show that 64% of shoppers value customer experience over price. While maintaining uniformity in products, you can differentiate through excellent customer interactions. Train employees to engage positively with customers, handle queries, and manage concerns. By delivering consistent customer service that aligns with the franchise’s values, you can create a lasting impression.

Customer experience is paramount for franchises. Studies show that 64% of shoppers value customer experience over price. While maintaining uniformity in products, you can differentiate through excellent customer interactions. Train employees to engage positively with customers, handle queries, and manage concerns. By delivering consistent customer service that aligns with the franchise’s values, you can create a lasting impression. Embrace Community Engagement: Your local community plays a pivotal role in your franchise’s success. Active involvement in the community can make a significant impact. A case in point is the Ace Hardware franchise in Maricopa, Arizona, which garnered awards for its community engagement. Participate in charitable activities, sponsor local events, and collaborate with local organizations. This approach not only enhances brand visibility but also fosters goodwill and loyalty among local customers.

Your local community plays a pivotal role in your franchise’s success. Active involvement in the community can make a significant impact. A case in point is the Ace Hardware franchise in Maricopa, Arizona, which garnered awards for its community engagement. Participate in charitable activities, sponsor local events, and collaborate with local organizations. This approach not only enhances brand visibility but also fosters goodwill and loyalty among local customers. Blend National and Local Marketing Efforts: Franchisees often contribute to national marketing campaigns through monthly fees. To amplify your marketing impact, complement these efforts with localized strategies. Participate in community events, manage your social media presence, and tailor content to your specific location while adhering to brand guidelines. Leverage the autonomy granted by the franchisor to engage with your local audience effectively.

Innovative Local Marketing Strategies Within Franchise Limits Franchise managers often face the challenge of adhering to franchise standards while trying to stand out in their local markets. The key to success lies in finding innovative ways to market locally without breaching the broader franchise’s guidelines. Here are strategies that franchise managers can use to effectively market their locations within the set franchise limits: Local Partnerships and Collaborations : Forge partnerships with local businesses or community organizations. This could involve co-hosting events, joint promotions, or supporting local causes. These partnerships can increase your visibility and relevance in the community while staying within the boundaries of the franchise’s branding.

: Forge partnerships with local businesses or community organizations. This could involve co-hosting events, joint promotions, or supporting local causes. These partnerships can increase your visibility and relevance in the community while staying within the boundaries of the franchise’s branding. Localizing Social Media Content : While following the franchise’s digital marketing guidelines, customize your social media content to reflect local events, news, or cultural nuances. Sharing stories or features about your local team, customer experiences, or community involvement can create a more personalized and relatable presence.

: While following the franchise’s digital marketing guidelines, customize your social media content to reflect local events, news, or cultural nuances. Sharing stories or features about your local team, customer experiences, or community involvement can create a more personalized and relatable presence. Hyper-local Advertising : Utilize local advertising channels that are often overlooked by broader franchise marketing strategies. This might include sponsoring local sports teams, advertising in school newsletters, or participating in community bulletin boards.

: Utilize local advertising channels that are often overlooked by broader franchise marketing strategies. This might include sponsoring local sports teams, advertising in school newsletters, or participating in community bulletin boards. Local Influencer Engagements: Collaborate with local influencers or personalities who align with your franchise’s values. They can help in promoting your products or services in a way that resonates with the local audience, driving both awareness and credibility.

Strategy Description Elevate Customer Service Prioritize customer experience, as 64% of shoppers value it over price. Train employees to engage positively, handle queries, and deliver consistent service that aligns with franchise values. Embrace Community Engagement Engage actively with the local community through charitable activities, event sponsorships, and collaborations. Enhance brand visibility, foster goodwill, and build loyalty among local customers. Blend National and Local Marketing Complement national marketing campaigns by participating in local events, managing social media, and creating tailored content. Use franchisor-granted autonomy to effectively engage with the local audience. Focus Beyond Daily Operations While maintaining operational efficiency, adopt strategies like customer service excellence and community involvement to create a distinctive local franchise identity.

As a franchise owner, your focus should extend beyond daily operations. While ensuring smooth day-to-day functioning, embrace these strategies to differentiate your franchise within your community. By prioritizing customer service, community involvement, and a balanced marketing approach, you can create a unique identity while upholding the franchise’s core values.

Conclusion

Navigating the world of franchising offers entrepreneurs a pathway to business ownership with reduced risk compared to conventional startups. While franchises come with certain limitations in terms of innovation, there are proven methods to establish a distinctive and successful local presence while adhering to the franchisor’s guidelines.

By prioritizing exceptional customer service, franchise owners can tap into the significant impact of positive customer experiences. Research underscores the importance of service quality, with 64% of consumers valuing it even above price. While maintaining the hallmark uniformity of franchises, fostering a company culture that emphasizes customer engagement and responsiveness creates a lasting impression that sets you apart.

Community engagement emerges as a powerful tool for local franchise success. Active involvement in the local community fosters goodwill and cultivates brand loyalty. Ace Hardware’s example showcases how community participation can lead to recognition and awards. Aligning your franchise with local causes, hosting events, and supporting community initiatives amplify your brand’s visibility and significance in the local landscape.

Balancing national marketing efforts with localized strategies propels your franchise into a distinctive position. While national campaigns are vital, supplementing them with community-centric marketing, tailored social media content, and participation in local events magnifies your franchise’s influence. Embracing franchisor-granted autonomy for managing social media allows you to engage with your audience directly and meaningfully, increasing brand awareness and loyalty.

To truly thrive as a franchise owner, go beyond the day-to-day operations and embrace these strategies for differentiation. By fostering excellent customer service, cultivating community relationships, and integrating national and local marketing, you can shape a unique identity that resonates within your local community. The synthesis of these elements not only strengthens your franchise’s presence but also cements a loyal customer base that identifies with your brand’s values and offerings.