Long Island Construction Company Admits to Worker Safety Violations Leading to Employee’s Death

Northridge Construction Corporation, a Long Island-based company, has pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to a worker safety violation that resulted in the death of an employee. The plea was entered in federal court in Central Islip, New York, with a sentencing hearing scheduled for April 3.

The incident, which took place in 2018 at a construction site in East Patchogue, New York, involved the fatal fall of an employee from an improperly secured roof during the construction of a shed on Northridge’s property. This tragic event led to an investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

OSHA’s investigation revealed that Northridge Construction Corporation had violated critical worker safety standards. Specifically, the company failed to maintain the stability of a metal structure during construction, a requirement under OSHA regulations. The company’s plea acknowledges this violation as a direct cause of the employee’s death.

In addition to pleading guilty to the worker safety violation, Northridge also admitted to making two false statements that obstructed OSHA’s inquiry into the incident. Each of the criminal offenses carries a maximum penalty of five years probation and a $500,000 fine, or twice the economic gain to the defendant or loss suffered by the victim due to the crime.

Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD) announced the guilty plea. The case is being prosecuted by Senior Trial Attorneys Daniel Dooher and Richard J. Powers, along with Trial Attorney Rachel Roberts of ENRD’s Environmental Crimes Section.

For small businesses, particularly those in the construction industry, this case underscores the paramount importance of adhering to worker safety regulations. It highlights the severe legal consequences and moral responsibilities companies face when neglecting these standards. The incident serves as a reminder of the critical need for rigorous safety practices and compliance with federal safety regulations to protect employees and avoid tragic outcomes.

Image: Envato Elements