20 Incredible Marketing Best Practices Examples

Network Online and Offline
Attending networking sessions, both online on portals like LinkedIn and offline by attending networking sessions in person, is an effective marketing practice for small business owners.
Networking is essential for building relationships and uncovering new opportunities. Engage in online communities relevant to your industry and attend local events or conferences to connect with peers, potential clients, and industry influencers.
Join Local Business Groups
One effective way to physically network and to showcase your business is to join local business groups where you’ll have the opportunity to meet like-minded people and share common business stories and goals.
Send Out Surveys
Customer feedback is a powerful tool for small business owners, as WordStream writes, “Look for feedback, because the best companies are constantly improving.”
Make Applications for Awards
You might be a small business but that doesn’t mean to say you can’t win a fantastic business award. Being an “award-winning business” can be one of the most effective ways to boost your business’s credibility and success.
Be Different and Stand Out
In a saturated market, standing out from the crowd is essential for attracting and retaining customers. To ensure your small business gets noticed, consider:
- Taking a controversial stand on industry trends and issues: While this should be done judiciously, it can spark conversation and engagement.
- Publishing striking content that nobody can resist: This could be unique insights, compelling stories, or high-quality graphics and videos that capture attention and encourage sharing.
Hers a handy summary of those marketing best practices for your reference:
|Marketing Practice
|Digital/Offline
|Cost Involved
|Engagement Potential
|Setting Attainable Goals
|Both
|Low
|High
|Define Target Market
|Both
|Low
|High
|Establish Clear Brand Identity
|Both
|Medium
|High
|Having a Website
|Digital
|Medium
|High
|Facebook Advertising
|Digital
|Medium
|High
|Multi-Channel Marketing
|Both
|Medium
|High
|Google My Business
|Digital
|Low
|Medium
|Google Ads Campaign
|Digital
|High
|High
|SEO
|Digital
|Medium
|High
|Email Marketing
|Digital
|Low
|Medium
|Mobile-friendly Emails
|Digital
|Low
|Medium
|Content Marketing
|Both
|Medium
|High
|Combine Online and Offline Strategies
|Both
|High
|High
|Sharing Knowledge
|Both
|Low
|High
|Promoting Free Consultations
|Both
|Low
|Medium
|Networking (Online and Offline)
|Both
|Low
|Medium
|Joining Local Business Groups
|Offline
|Low
|Medium
|Sending Out Surveys
|Both
|Low
|Medium
|Applying for Awards
|Both
|Low
|Medium
|Being Different and Standing Out
|Both
|Low
|High
Image: Depositphotos.com
Good advice, but I would note that Google AdWords rebranded to Google Ads a few weeks ago.
This shows that if marketing is done right, it will work and it can have a positive impact on your business.
Thanks, Gabrielle
I think we should mainly focus on inbound marketing both for our business and our client’s, and we will also invest more on remarketing ad, which has been a huge success in 2018. In 2019, however, I personally think that A.I-driven tools and technologies will be even more popular in 2019. For example, in content marketing, A.I.-driven content curation tools like Frase.io will be even more popular with a more perfect technology. Chatbots and customer behavior analytics tools are also popular applications of A.I./machine learning in the marketing world.
We also believe that voice search optimization will be an important marketing initiative to take in 2019. More and more people will search and browse using voice on their mobile devices and smart home assistants, and we should optimize SEO on conversational-based queries as well as “near me” queries (restaurants near me, bookstores near me, etc.). Thanks to this, we also believe ranking on Google Maps listing (local SEO) will also be very important in 2019.
Thanks for sharing such useful articles related to “20 Incredible Marketing Best Practices Examples”. It helps youngsters to know more about it.
“Keep Sharing”
Best Digital Marketing Company in Delhi
Hey was just thinking about the screen recording of the hands.
Since online gambling is illegal in Aus maybe it’s not a good idea.
And maybe don’t mention your location in vlogs also..
I dunno just something to think of
Era of lazy marketers is dead said GaryVee. There is a great list of new trends, however, it’s important to consider real resources to cover them. Don’t try to cover everything – choose one or a few trends and jump there.
DJ MoreMusic
Informative blog and well-written. We also have an official blog for the latest news, updates, feeds, and useful information on mobile app development along with SEO, digital marketing, and web development.