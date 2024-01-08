About Us   |  

National Day Calendar for Business 2024

Published: Jan 7, 2024 by Annie Pilon In Marketing Tips 0
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
Share on Flipboard
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest
Share on BizSugar
Email this Article
national days calendar 2024

Holidays and celebrations can be perfect opportunities for businesses to offer promotions or highlight their offerings. Even if you want to celebrate every day, there are enough national days to accomplish that goal. The following national day calendar can help you plan your marketing materials and bring some fun to your business throughout all of 2024.

What National Day is it Today?

National days provide a great way to promote your business throughout the entire year. There are national days and celebrations on nearly every date on the calendar. Look at our national day calendar below to find the specific holidays that are most relevant today.

Use Our National Days Calendar to Promote Your Business in 2024

Expanding on the content provided, using national days in your small business marketing strategy can be a highly effective way to attract new customers, engage with your existing clientele, and build your brand reputation. For instance, if you’re a bookstore owner looking to diversify your revenue stream, learning how to sell comic books and hosting a sales event on National Comic Book Day can be an exciting and profitable venture.

Sell Your Business
ChatGPT Prompts for Business
Discover the Zoho Ecosystem

Let’s explore how to optimize this strategy:

  1. Identify Relevant Holidays: Make use of the national day calendar to spot holidays that align with your business. If you’re a bookstore, National Book Lovers Day or National Comic Book Day could be ideal. If you’re a restaurant, National Food Days might be more appropriate.
  2. Plan Ahead: Once you’ve identified the holidays that are relevant to your business, planning is crucial. Start preparing for the event at least a month in advance. This could involve ordering extra stock, arranging for guest appearances by local comic book artists, or creating engaging social media content.
  3. Promote Your Event: Utilize different channels to advertise your event. This could be through social media, email newsletters, or even local newspapers and radio stations. Create a business advertising guide that will help you plan your promotions across various channels and mediums.
  4. Engage with Your Customers: During the event, interact with your customers, ask for their feedback, and engage with them on social media. This can help build a sense of community and loyalty towards your business.
  5. Offer Special Promotions: On these special days, consider offering special discounts or incentives. For example, you could provide a discount on comic books on National Comic Book Day or offer a free bookmark with every purchase.
  6. Evaluate and Improve: After the event, take time to review its success. Consider what worked, what didn’t, and how you can improve for next time. This could involve surveying customers or tracking sales and engagement metrics.

Remember, using national days as part of your marketing strategy isn’t just about boosting sales for one day. It’s about creating memorable experiences for your customers, fostering a sense of community, and positioning your business as a go-to hub for your specific products or services.

The above examples of the bookstore offering comic books or the Mexican restaurant providing discounts on National Tequila Day are practical illustrations of how national days can be utilized effectively. By integrating these holidays into your marketing plan, you can increase visibility, boost customer engagement, and ultimately, enhance your business’s profitability.

 

National Day Calendar 2024

This national day calendar includes a full list of dates, months, and weeks throughout the year that may be relevant to small businesses. Read on for a complete list of occasions that your company and customers may want to celebrate throughout the year.

Small Business Deals

Monthly Holidays in January

National Hobby Month
National Mentoring Month
National Soup Month
National Oatmeal Month
National Hot Tea Month
National CBD Month
National Bath Safety Month

National Weeks in January

January 1-7New Year's Resolutions Week
January 14-20National Home Office Safety and Security Week
January 14-20National Pizza Week
January 28-February 4Meat Week

National Days in January

January 1New Year's Day
January 1National Hangover Day
January 1National Bloody Mary Day
January 2World Introvert Day
January 2Personal Trainer Awareness Day
January 2Buffet Day
January 2National Science Fiction Day
January 3National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day
January 4National Trivia Day
January 4National Spaghetti Day
January 5National Bird Day
January 5National Whipped Cream Day
January 5National Keto Day
January 6Three Kings Day
January 6National Technology Day
January 7National Play Outside Day
January 8National Bubble Bath Day
January 8National Winter Skin Relief Day
January 8National Career Coach Day
January 8National Clean Off Your Desk Day
January 9National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
January 9National Shop for Travel Day
January 10National Cut Your Energy Costs Day
January 11National Milk Day
January 12National Pharmacist Day
January 13National Sticker Day
January 14National Dress Up Your Pet Day
January 15National Bagel Day
January 15National Hat Day
January 15Martin Luther King Jr. Day
January 16International Hot and Spicy Food Day
January 17International Mentoring Day
January 18National Thesaurus Day
January 18Get to Know Your Customers Day
January 19National Popcorn Day
January 20National Cheese Lovers Day
January 20National Disc Jockey Day
January 20National Use Your Gift Card Day
January 22National Polka Dot Day
January 23National Pie Day
January 23National Handwriting Day
January 24National Peanut Butter Day
January 24International Day of Education
January 24Library Shelfie Day
January 25National Irish Coffee Day
January 25National Opposite Day
January 26National Spouses Day
January 26National Green Juice Day
January 27Holocaust Remembrance Day
January 27National Chocolate Cake Day
January 28Global Community Engagement Day
January 28Data Privacy Day
January 28National Fun at Work Day
January 29National Puzzle Day
January 29National Bubble Wrap Day
January 30National Croissant Day
January 30National Plan for Vacation Day
January 31National Hot Chocolate Day
January 31Inspire Your Heart with Art Day

Monthly Holidays in February

Black History Month
American Heart Month
National Cancer Prevention Month
Children’s Dental Health Month
Responsible Pet Owner Month
National Hot Breakfast Month
National Snack Food Month
Free and Open Source Software Month

National Weeks in February

February 1-7National Patient Recognition Week
February 5-9National Pride in Foodservice Week
February 5-11National Freelance Writer Appreciation Week
February 5-11International Networking Week
February 12-18National Secondhand Wardrobe Week
February 14-21Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Education Week

National Days in February

February 1National Dark Chocolate Day
February 1Optimist Day
February 2Groundhog Day
February 2National Tater Tot Day
February 2Bubble Gum Day
February 2National Wear Red Day
February 3Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
February 4National Hemp Day
February 5World Nutella Day
February 5National Pork Rind Day
February 6National Frozen Yogurt Day
February 6Safer Internet Day
February 7National Fettuccini Alfredo Day
February 7National Girls and Women in Sports Day
February 7National Send a Card to a Friend Day
February 8Paczki Day
February 9National Pizza Day
February 9National Toothache Day
February 10National Home Warranty Day
February 10Global Movie Day
February 11National Inventor's Day
February 11Super Bowl Sunday
February 12National Football Hangover Day
February 12National Clean Out Your Computer Day
February 13Galentine's Day
February 13Fat Tuesday
February 14Valentine's Day
February 14Ash Wednesday
February 15Single's Awareness Day
February 15National Gumdrop Day
February 16National Almond Day
February 16National Caregivers Day
February 17National Random Acts of Kindness Day
February 18National Drink Wine Day
February 18National Battery Day
February 19National Lash Day
February 19President's Day
February 20National Leadership Day
February 20National Comfy Day
February 20National Muffin Day
February 20National Love Your Pet Day
February 21National Grain Free Day
February 22National Supermarket Employee Day
February 22National Margarita Day
February 23National Dog Biscuit Day
February 22National Chili Day
February 23National Tile Day
February 23National Skip the Straw Day
February 24National Tortilla Chip Day
February 25National Clam Chowder Day
February 26National Pistachio Day
February 27National Strawberry Day
February 27National Retro Day
February 28National Tooth Fairy Day
February 28National Pancake Day (also on September 26)
February 27World Spay Day
February 28National Floral Design Day
February 29National Toast Day

Monthly Holidays in March

Women’s History Month
National Athletic Training Month
Irish American Heritage Month
National Craft Month
National Nutrition Month
National Credit Education Month
Asset Management Awareness Month
National Brain Injury Awareness Month
Endometriosis Awareness Month
Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month
National Sauce Month

National Weeks in March

March 1-7National Invest in Veterans Week
March 2-8International Women's Week
March 3-9Read an eBook Week
March 4-8Dental Assistant Recognition Week
March 4-10Telecommuter Appreciation Week
March 10-16National Glaucoma Week
March 17-23National Agriculture Week
March 18-24Fix a Leak Week
March 24-30National Cleaning Week
March 25-31National Physicians Week

National Days in March

March 1World Music Therapy Day
March 1National Peanut Butter Lover's Day
March 1National Employee Appreciation Day
March 1National Day of Unplugging
March 2Read Across America Day
March 2 (first Saturday of every month)National Play Outside Day
March 3National Mulled Wine Day
March 4National Sons Day
March 5National Absinthe Day
March 6National Frozen Food Day
March 6National Dress Day
March 6National Dentist's Day
March 7National Cereal Day
March 7National Flapjack Day
March 8International Women's Day
March 8National Proofreading Day
March 9National Meatball Day
March 9National Barbie Day
March 10National Pack Your Lunch Day
March 10Daylight Savings Time
March 11World Plumbing Day
March 12National Working Moms Day
March 12Plant a Flower Day
March 12National Equal Pay Day
March 13National Jewel Day
March 13National Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day
March 14Pi Day
March 14National Children's Craft Day
March 14National Potato Chip Day
March 14International Day of Mathematics
March 16National Curl Crush Day
March 16National Quilting Day
March 16National Corn Dog Day
March 17St. Patrick's Day
March 17National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day
March 18Global Recycling Day
March 18National Biodiesel Day
March 18National Sloppy Joe Day
March 19International Clients Day
March 19National Backyard Day
March 19National Certified Nurses Day
March 19National Poultry Day
March 19International Read to Me Day
March 19First Day of Spring
March 20World Oral Health Day
March 20National Ravioli Day
March 20World Storytelling Day
March 21Absolutely Incredible Kids Day
March 21National Single Parent Day
March 21National Fragrance Day
March 21World Poetry Day
March 21International Colour Day
March 22National Goof Off Day
March 23National Puppy Day
March 23National Chia Day
March 23National Chip and Dip Day
March 23National Tamale Day
March 24National Cocktail Day
March 24National Cheesesteak Day
March 25Tolkien Reading Day
March 26National Spinach Day
March 26Epilepsy Awareness Day
March 27International Whiskey Day
March 28World Piano Day
March 29National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day
March 29Good Friday
March 30National Doctors Day
March 30National Virtual Vacation Day
March 31International Transgender Day of Visibility
March 31World Backup Day
March 31National Tater Day
March 31Easter

Monthly Holidays in April

 

National Brunch Month
National Financial Literacy Month
National Garden Month
National Decorating Month
Stress Awareness Month
National Landscape Architecture Month
National Poetry Month
National Soft Pretzel Month
National Internship Awareness Month
International Guitar Month
National Autism Awareness Month

National Weeks in April

April 1-7International Pooper Scooper Week
April 15- 19National Work Zone Awareness Week
April 21-27National Coin Week
April 21-27National Administrative Professionals Week
April 22-26Every Kid Healthy Week

National Days in April

April 1April Fools Day
April 6National Handmade Day
April 6National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of every month)
April 2World Autism Awareness Day
April 2National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day
April 3World Party Day
April 3National Tweed Day
April 4National Vitamin C Day
April 5National Deep Dish Pizza Day
April 3National Walking Day
April 4National Burrito Day
April 6National Caramel Popcorn Day
April 6National Employee Benefits Day
April 7National Beer Day
April 8National Empanada Day
April 8National Zoo Day
April 9National Cherish an Antique Day
April 10National Siblings Day
April 10National Encourage a Young Writers Day
April 11National Pet Day
April 12National Only Child Day
April 12National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day
April 13National Make Lunch Count Day
April 13National Scrabble Day
April 14National Gardening Day
April 15Tax Day
April 15National Laundry Day
April 16National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day
April 16National Eggs Benedict Day
April 17National Haiku Poetry Day
April 17National Banana Day
April 17National Crawfish Day
April 18National Linemen Appreciation Day
April 18National Animal Crackers Day
April 18Get to Know Your Customers Day (third Thursday of every quarter)
April 19National Garlic Day
April 20National Record Store Day
April 20Volunteer Appreciation Day
April 21National Kindergarted Day
April 22Earth Day
April 23National Picnic Day
April 24National Pigs in a Blanket Day
April 24Denim Day
April 24Stop Food Waste Day
April 24National Administrative Professionals Day
April 25National Hug a Plumber Day
April 26National Kids and Pets Day
April 26National Pretzel Day
April 25National Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day
April 26Arbor Day
April 27Independent Bookstore Day
April 27Celebrate Trails Day
April 27National Pool Opening Day
April 27World Veterinary Day
April 28National Superhero Day
April 28National Pet Parents Day
April 30National Bubble Tea Day
April 30National Hairstylist Appreciation Day

Monthly Holidays in May

 

Global Employee Health and Fitness Month
Skin Cancer Awareness Month
National Dental Care Month
National Foster Care Month
Celiac Disease Awareness Month
National Moving Month
National Military Appreciation Month
National Mental Health Awareness Month
National Hamburger Month
National Egg Month
National Photography Month
National Barbecue Month
Older Americans Month
National Inventors Month
Date Your Mate Month
National Water Safety Month
National Strawberry Month
National Salsa Month
Jewish American Heritage Month

National Weeks in May

April 28-May 4National Small Business Week
May 6-10Teacher Appreciation Week
May 6-12Nurses Week
May 5-11National Pet Week
May 12-18National Police Week
May 15-21National Bike to Work Week
May 16-22American Craft Beer Week

National Days in May

May 1May Day
May 1International Workers Day
May 1Law Day
May 1National Skilled Trades Day
May 2National Life Insurance Day
May 2World Password Day
May 3National Textiles Day
May 4National Self-Employed Day
May 4Star Wars Day
May 4National Orange Juice Day
May 4National Bird Day
May 4National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of every month)
May 4National Fitness Day
May 4Kentucky Derby Day
May 4National Scrapbooking Day
May 4International Infertility Survival Day
May 4Free Comic Book Day
May 5Cinco de Mayo
May 6National Beverage Day
May 6National Nurses Day
May 6International No Diet Day
May 7National Teacher Appreciation Day
May 7National Packaging Design Day
May 8National Have a Coke Day
May 9National Moscato Day
May 8National Receptionist Day
May 10National Clean Up Your Room Day
May 11National Eat What You Want Day
May 11National Dog Moms Day
May 11National Babysitter's Day
May 11National Miniature Golf Day
May 11National Train Day
May 12National Limerick Day
May 12Mother's Day
May 12International Nurses Day
May 13National Women's Checkup Day
May 13National Apple Pie Day
May 15International Day of Families
May 16National Mimosa Day
May 16National Barbecue Day
May 16National Piercing Day
May 16National Check Your Wipers Day (semi-annual also Nov. 16)
May 17National Pack Rat Day
May 17National Bike to Work Day
May 17National Pizza Party Day
May 18International Museum Day
May 20National Rescue Dog Day
May 20National Streaming Day
May 20National Be a Millionaire Day
May 21National Waitstaff Day
May 21National Memo Day
May 21International Tea Day
May 22National Craft Distillery Day
May 22World Paloma Day
May 22National Buy a Musical Instrument Day
May 23National Taffy Day
May 24Brother's Day
May 24National Scavenger Hunt Day
May 24National Road Trip Day
May 24National Cooler Day
May 24National Don't Fry Day
May 25Geek Pride Day
May 25International Plastic Free Day
May 25National Wine Day
May 27National Grape Popsicle Day
May 27Memorial Day
May 28National Hamburger Day
May 28National Brisket Day
May 29National 529 Day
May 29National Senior Health and Fitness Day
May 29National Flip Flop Day
May 30National Creativity Day
May 31National Smile Day

Monthly Holidays in June

 

Pride Month
National Homeownership Month
National Dairy Month
National Candy Month
National Camping Month
National Safety Month
National DJ Month
National Soul Food Month
National Great Outdoors Month
Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month

National Weeks in June

June 1-9National Fishing and Boating Week
June 2-8National Garden Week
June 4-10National Bed Bugs Awareness Week
June 10-16Men's Health Week
June 13-19National Nursing Assistant's Week
June 17-23National Waste and Recycling Workers Week

National Days in June

June 1Global Parents Day
June 1World Milk Day
June 1National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of every month)
June 1National Trails Day
June 2National Rotisserie Chicken Day
June 3National Leave the Office Early Day
June 3World Bicycle Day
June 3National Egg Day
June 4National Cheese Day
June 5World Environment Day
June 5National Running Day
June 6D-Day
June 6National Drive-In Movie Day
June 7National Chocolate Ice Cream Day
June 7World Food Safety Day
June 7National Donut Day
June 8National Best Friends Day
June 8National Outlet Shopping Day
June 8World Oceans Day
June 8National Rosé Day
June 9Children's Day
June 10National Iced Tea Day
June 11National Corn on the Cob Day
June 11National Call Your Doctor Day
June 12National Loving Day
June 12National Red Rose Day
June 13International Axe Throwing Day
June 13National Sewing Machine Day
June 14National Movie Night
June 14National Bourbon Day
June 14National Blood Donor Day
June 14Flag Day
June 15Nature Photography Day
June 15National Smile Power Day
June 16National Fudge Day
June 16Father's Day
June 17National Eat Your Vegetables Day
June 17Global Garbage Man Day
June 18International Sushi Day
June 18World Wanna Get Away Day
June 18National Splurge Day
June 18National Go Fishing Day
June 19Juneteenth
June 19National Watch Day
June 19World Martini Day
June 20World Productivity Day
June 20National Vanilla Milkshake Day
June 20National Ice Cream Soda Day
June 20First Day of Summer
June 21National Smoothie Day
June 21International Yoga Day
June 21National Take Your Dog to Work Day
June 21Take Back the Lunchbreak Day
June 21National Selfie Day
June 21National Hydration Day
June 22National HVAC Tech Day
June 25National Strawberry Parfait Day
June 26National Beautician's Day
June 27Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Day
June 27National Handshake Day
June 28National Logistics Day
June 28National Insurance Awareness Day
June 29National Camera Day
June 30Social Media Day
June 30National OOTD Day

Monthly Holidays in July

 

National Independent Retailer Month
National Ice Cream Month
National Hot Dog Month
National Grilling Month
World Watercolor Month
National Anti-Boredom Month
National Culinary Arts Month
National Hemp Month

National Weeks in July

July 14-20Everybody Deserves a Massage Week

National Days in July

July 1National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day
July 1National Postal Worker Day
July 2National Anisette Day
July 3National Eat Your Beans Day
July 4Independence Day
July 4National Caesar Salad Day
July 5National Workaholics Day
July 5National Bikini Day
July 6National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of every Month)
July 6National Fried Chicken Day
July 7National Dive Bar Day
July 7National Macaroni Day
July 8National Freezer Pop Day
July 9National Sugar Cookie Day
July 10National Kitten Day
July 10National Pina Colada Day
July 11All American Pet Photo Day
July 11National Mojito Day
July 12National Simplicity Day
July 12National French Fry Day
July 12Collector Car Appreciation Day
July 13National Beans 'n' Franks Day
July 14National Mac and Cheese Day
July 15National I Love Horses Day
July 15National Clean Beauty Day
July 16National Personal Chef Day
July 17National Tattoo Day
July 17National Lottery Day
July 17National Hot Dog Day
July 18National Caviar Day
July 18Get to Know Your Customers Day (third Thursday of each quarter)
July 19National Daquiri Day
July 20National Fortune Cookie Day
July 21National Ice Cream Day
July 21National Junk Food Day
July 22National Hammock Day
July 23National Gorgeous Grandma Day
July 23National Vanilla Ice Cream Day
July 24National Drive-Thru Day
July 24International Self Care Day
July 24National Tequila Day
July 24National Cousins' Day
July 25National Wine and Cheese Day
July 25National Intern Day
July 25National Chili Dog Day
July 25National Hot Fudge Sundae Day
July 26National Aunt and Uncle's Day
July 26National Talk in an Elevator Day
July 27National Scotch Day
July 28National Parents' Day
July 28National Milk Chocolate Day
July 28National Waterpark Day
July 29National Chicken Wing Day
July 29National Lasagna Day
July 29National Lipstick Day
July 30National Father-in-Law Day
July 30National Cheesecake Day
July 31National Mutt Day
July 31National Avocado Day

Monthly Holidays in August

 

National Dog Month
National Wellness Month
Black Business Month
National Back to School Month
National Sandwich Month
National Golf Month
Family Fun Month
National Eye Exam Month

National Weeks in August

August 1-7World Breastfeeding Week
August 4-10National Farmers Market Week
August 5-11Simplify Your Life Week
August 12-18National Bargain Hunting Week
August 18-24National Management Training Week

National Days in August

August 1National Girlfriends Day
August 1National IPA Day
August 2National Coloring Book Day
August 2National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
August 2International Beer Day
August 3National Watermelon Day
August 3National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of every month)
August 3National Disc Golf Day
August 3National Mustard Day
August 4National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
August 4National Sisters Day
August 4National Friendship Day
August 4American Family Day
August 5National Work Like a Dog Day
August 5National Underwear Day
August 6National Fresh Breath Day
August 7National Lighthouse Day
August 8International Cat Day
August 8National CBD Day
August 8National Frozen Custard Day
August 9International Coworking Day
August 9National Book Lovers Day
August 10National Lazy Day
August 10National S'mores Day
August 10National Shapewear Day
August 10National Bowling Day
August 11National Sons and Daughters Day
August 12International Youth Day
August 12National Vinyl Record Day
August 13National Left Handers Day
August 13National Prosecco Day
August 13National Filet Mignon Day
August 14National Creamsicle Day
August 15National Relaxation Day
August 15National Leathercraft Day
August 16National Rum Day
August 16National Roller Coaster Day
August 17Black Cat Appreciation Day
August 17National Nonprofit Day
August 17National Thrift Store Day
August 18National Fajita Day
August 18National Pinot Noir Day
August 18National Mail Order Catalog Day
August 19World Photography Day
August 19National Potato Day
August 20International Day of Medical Transporters
August 20National Lemonade Day
August 21National Senior Citizens Day
August 21Brazilian Blowout Day
August 22National Tooth Fairy Day
August 22World Plant Milk Day
August 23National Cuban Sandwich Day
August 24National Waffle Day
August 25National Secondhand Wardrobe Day
August 25National Whiskey Sour Day
August 26National Dog Day
August 26National Women's Equality Day
August 27National Just Because Day
August 28National Red Wine Day
August 28International Read Comics in Public Day
August 29National Chop Suey Day
August 30National Beach Day
August 30National Grief Awareness Day
August 31National Eat Outside Day
August 31National Matchmaker Day

Monthly Holidays in September

 

National Suicide Prevention Month
Self Care Awareness Month
National Sewing Month
National Mortgage Professional Month
National Piano Month
Baby Safety Month
Self Improvement Month
National Potato Month
National Chicken Month
National Rice Month
National Preparedness Month
Sourdough September

National Weeks in September

September 1-7National Waffle Week
September 1-7National Compassionate Leadership Week
September 3-7National Payroll Week
September 8-14National Suicide Prevention Week
September 8-14National Assisted Living Week
September 8-14National Beauty and Barber Week
September 15-21National Truck Driver Appreciation Week
September 15-21National Singles Week
September 15-21National Indoor Plant Week
September 15-21National Surgical Technologists Week
September 22-28National Keep Kids Creative Week

National Days in September

September 1National Hotel Employee Day
September 2World Coconut Day
September 2Labor Day
September 3U.S. Bowling League Day
September 4National Wildlife Day
September 5National Cheese Pizza Day
September 6National Food Bank Day
September 6National Read a Book Day
September 7National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of every month)
September 7National Tailgating Day
September 7National Cinema Day
September 7National Beer Lovers Day
September 8Star Trek Day
September 8National Grandparents Day
September 9National Teddy Bear Day
September 9National Boss/Employee Exchange Day
September 10National Swap Ideas Day
September 11Patriot Day
September 11National Make Your Bed Day
September 12National Video Games Day
September 12National Chocolate Milkshake Day
September 12Day of the Programmer
September 13National Kids Take Over the Kitchen Day
September 13National Celiac Disease Awareness Day
September 14National Live Creative Day
September 14National Parents Day Off
September 15National Online Learning Day
September 15National Double Cheeseburger Day
September 15National Neonatal Nurse Day
September 15Wife Appreciation Day
September 16National Working Parents Day
September 16National Stepfamily Day
September 16National Tradesmen Day
September 16National Guacamole Day
September 17National IT Professionals Day
September 18National Cheeseburger Day
September 19Talk Like a Pirate Day
September 20National Care for Kids Day
September 20Pepperoni Pizza Day
September 21National Cleanup Day
September 21National Dance Day
September 21National Singles Day
September 22American Business Women's Day
September 22National Girls' Night
September 22National Online Recovery Day
September 22First Day of Fall
September 25National Daughters Day
September 25National Comic Book Day
September 25National Lobster Day (semiannual also on June 15)
September 25National Women's Health and Fitness Day
September 26National Family Day
September 26National Pancake Day (also on February 28)
September 27National Scarf Day
September 28National Drink Beer Day
September 28National Good Neighbor Day
September 28National Family Health and Fitness Day
September 28National Hunting and Fishing Day
September 29National Coffee Day
September 30National Chewing Gum Day

Monthly Holidays in October

 

National Women’s Small Business Month
National Work and Family Month
National Disability Employment Awareness Month
National Cybersecurity Awareness Month
National Dental Hygiene Month
National Book Month
Financial Planning Month
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
LGBT History Month
National Cryptocurrency Month
National Vegetarian Month
National Pizza Month
National Pasta Month
National Dessert Month
National Cookie Month
National Cookbook Month
National Physical Therapy Month
National Kitchen and Bath Month
National Field Trip Month
National Fair Trade Month
Photographer Appreciation Month
Self Promotion Month
National Sausage Month
National Seafood Month
National Stamp Collecting Month
National Reading Group Month
National Pretzel Month
National Fire Prevention Month

National Weeks in October

September 30-October 6National Active Aging Week
October 1 - 7National Spinning and Weaving Week
October 7-11National Customer Service Week
October 6-12National Physician Assistants Week
October 13-19Healthcare Security and Safety Week
October 20-26National Healthcare Quality Week
October 20-26National Retirement Security Week
October 20-26National Business Women's Week
October 20-26National Massage Therapy Week
October 21-27National Pharmacy Week

National Days in October

October 1National Pumpkin Spice Day
October 1National Homemade Cookie Day
October 2National Custodial Workers Recognition Day
October 3National Boyfriend Day
October 3National Techies Day
October 3National Fruit at Work Day
October 3Mean Girls Day
October 4National Vodka Day
October 4National Golf Lovers Day
October 5National Do Something Nice Day
October 5National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of every month)
October 6National Coaches Day
October 6National Noodle Day
October 6World Smile Day
October 7National Consignment Day
October 7National Child Health Day
October 8National Offroad Day
October 8National Pierogi Day
October 10World Mental Health Day
October 10National Cake Decorating Day
October 11National Coming Out Day
October 12National Savings Day
October 12National Farmer Day
October 12I Love Yarn Day
October 12National Motorcycle Ride Day
October 13National Train Your Brain Day
October 14Indigenous People's Day
October 14Columbus Day
October 14National Online Bank Day
October 14National Dessert Day
October 15National Aesthetician Day
October 15National Pharmacy Technician Day
October 16World Food Day
October 16National Liqueur Day
October 16National Take Your Parents to Lunch Day
October 16Global Cat Day
October 16National Boss's Day
October 16Department Store Day
October 16National Sports Day
October 16Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day
October 17Get to Know Your Customers Day (third Thursday of each quarter)
October 17National Pasta Day
October 17National Get Smart About Credit Day
October 18National Legging Day
October 19National LGBT Center Awareness Day
October 19Sweetest Day
October 20International Chefs Day
October 20National Chicken and Waffles Day
October 21National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day
October 22National Make a Dog's Day
October 22National Nut Day
October 22National Color Day
October 23National Croc Day
October 24National Food Day
October 25International Artists Day
October 25National Greasy Foods Day
October 25Frankenstein Friday
October 25National Breadstick Day
October 26National Pumpkin Day
October 26National Trick or Treat Day
October 27National Black Cat Day
October 27National Mother-in-Law Day
October 27National American Beer Day
October 28National First Responders Day
October 28National Chocolate Day
October 29National Cat Day
October 29National Oatmeal Day
October 30National Publicist Day
October 30National Candy Corn Day
October 31Halloween
October 31National Caramel Apple Day
October 31Knock Knock Joke Day
October 31National Magic Day

Monthly Holidays in November

 

National Career Development Month
National Novel Writing Month
National Family Literacy Month
World Vegan Month
Gluten Free Diet Awareness Month
National Gratitude Month
National Adopt a Senior Pet Month
National Long-Term Care Awareness Month
National Diabetes Month
National Alzheimer’s Month
National Hospice and Palliative Care Month

National Weeks in November

November 10-16International Fraud Awareness Week
November 11-15National Young Readers Week
November 11-17Global Entrepreneurship Week
November 11-17World Kindness Week
November 27-December 4National Farm City Week

National Days in November

Nov. 1Day of the Dead
Nov. 1All Saints Day
Nov. 1World Vegan Day
Nov. 1National Brush Day
Nov. 1National Author's Day
Nov. 1National Family Literacy Day
Nov. 2All Souls Day
Nov. 2National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of every month)
Nov. 3One Health Day
Nov. 3End of Daylight Savings Time
Nov. 3National Housewife's Day
Nov. 3National Sandwich Day
Nov. 4Job Action Day
Nov. 4National Candy Day
Nov. 5National Donut Day (semiannual also first Friday in June)
Nov. 5National Love Your Red Hair Day
Nov. 6National Stress Awareness Day
Nov. 6National Nacho Day
Nov. 7National Retinol Day
Nov. 7National Men Make Dinner Day
Nov. 7National Merlot Day
Nov. 8National STEM Day
Nov. 8National Cappuccino Day
Nov. 9World Adoption Day
Nov. 10National Vanilla Cupcake Day
Nov. 11Veterans Day
Nov. 11National Sundae Day
Nov. 12National French Dip Day
Nov. 13World Kindness Day
Nov. 14National Family PJ Day
Nov. 14World Diabetes Day
Nov. 15America Recycles Day
Nov. 16International Check Your Wipers Day
Nov. 16National Fast Food Day
Nov. 17National Take a Hike Day
Nov. 18National Princess Day
Nov. 19World Toilet Day
Nov. 20World Children Day
Nov. 20National Child's Day
Nov. 21World Television Day
Nov. 21National Rural Health Day
Nov. 21National Stuffing Day
Nov. 22National Cranberry Relish Day
Nov. 22Substitute Educators Day
Nov. 23National Espresso Day
Nov. 25National Flossing Day
Nov. 25National Brand Day
Nov. 26National Cake Day
Nov. 28Thanksgiving
Nov. 28National French Toast Day
Nov. 29Black Friday
Nov. 29National Native American Heritage Day
Nov. 29Electronic Greetings Day
Nov. 30Computer Security Day
Nov. 30Small Business Saturday

Monthly Holidays in December

 

National Write a Business Plan Month
Safe Toys and Gifts Month
Learn a Foreign Language Month
Worldwide Food Service Safety Month

National Weeks in December

December 11-16Computer Science Education Week
December 15-21Gluten Free Baking Week

National Days in December

December 7National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of each month)
December 2National Bartender Day
December 6Faux Fur Friday
December 2Cyber Monday
December 3Giving Tuesday
December 3International Day of Persons with Disabilities
December 4National Cookie Day
December 4National Sock Day
December 5Bathtub Party Day
December 6Mitten Tree Day
December 6National Pawnbrokers Day
December 7Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
December 25First Day of Hanukkah
December 8National Brownie Day
December 9Christmas Card Day
December 13National Salesperson's Day
December 10National Lager Day
December 11National App Day
December 11National Stretching Day
December 11International Mountain Day
December 12Gingerbread House Day
December 12National Poinsettia Day
December 13National Cocoa Day
December 13National Violin Day
December 14Free Shipping Day (can't confirm if it fluctuates)
December 15National Cupcake Day
December 20National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day
December 17National Maple Syrup Day
December 18National Twin Day
December 19Look for an Evergreen Day
December 20Go Caroling Day
December 21First Day of Winter
December 21Crossword Puzzle Day
December 22National Mathematics Day
December 23Festivus
December 24Christmas Eve
December 24National Eggnog Day
December 25Christmas
December 26First Day of Kwanzaa
December 26Boxing Day
December 26National Candy Cane Day
December 27National Fruitcake Day
December 27Make Cutout Snowflakes Day
December 28National Card Playing Day
December 29National Hero Day (or Oct. 8?)
December 30National Bacon Day
December 31New Year's Eve

Use Our Monthly Calendars to Plan Your Marketing Strategy in 2024

The national day calendar above includes a full selection of occasions you may want to integrate into your marketing research or marketing courses throughout the year. To use the data above, start by completing a review of the national day calendar to find the holidays that are most relevant to your business. For example, a grocery store may run a special on National Peanut Butter Day, and a social media influencer might run a branded campaign with a fashion partner on National Denim Day.

There are so many holidays that may relate to businesses throughout the year. So review this calendar at the beginning of each month or whenever you’re planning your marketing campaigns for the year, quarter, or month. Then you can decide whether you want to build an entire campaign or include a simple email or social post around the holiday.

Image: Depositphotos, Envato Elements, Canva

More in: , Comment ▼
Annie Pilon
Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2024, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.