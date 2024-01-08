National Day Calendar for Business 2024

Holidays and celebrations can be perfect opportunities for businesses to offer promotions or highlight their offerings. Even if you want to celebrate every day, there are enough national days to accomplish that goal. The following national day calendar can help you plan your marketing materials and bring some fun to your business throughout all of 2024.
What National Day is it Today?
National days provide a great way to promote your business throughout the entire year. There are national days and celebrations on nearly every date on the calendar. Look at our national day calendar below to find the specific holidays that are most relevant today.
Use Our National Days Calendar to Promote Your Business in 2024
Expanding on the content provided, using national days in your small business marketing strategy can be a highly effective way to attract new customers, engage with your existing clientele, and build your brand reputation. For instance, if you’re a bookstore owner looking to diversify your revenue stream, learning how to sell comic books and hosting a sales event on National Comic Book Day can be an exciting and profitable venture.
Let’s explore how to optimize this strategy:
- Identify Relevant Holidays: Make use of the national day calendar to spot holidays that align with your business. If you’re a bookstore, National Book Lovers Day or National Comic Book Day could be ideal. If you’re a restaurant, National Food Days might be more appropriate.
- Plan Ahead: Once you’ve identified the holidays that are relevant to your business, planning is crucial. Start preparing for the event at least a month in advance. This could involve ordering extra stock, arranging for guest appearances by local comic book artists, or creating engaging social media content.
- Promote Your Event: Utilize different channels to advertise your event. This could be through social media, email newsletters, or even local newspapers and radio stations. Create a business advertising guide that will help you plan your promotions across various channels and mediums.
- Engage with Your Customers: During the event, interact with your customers, ask for their feedback, and engage with them on social media. This can help build a sense of community and loyalty towards your business.
- Offer Special Promotions: On these special days, consider offering special discounts or incentives. For example, you could provide a discount on comic books on National Comic Book Day or offer a free bookmark with every purchase.
- Evaluate and Improve: After the event, take time to review its success. Consider what worked, what didn’t, and how you can improve for next time. This could involve surveying customers or tracking sales and engagement metrics.
Remember, using national days as part of your marketing strategy isn’t just about boosting sales for one day. It’s about creating memorable experiences for your customers, fostering a sense of community, and positioning your business as a go-to hub for your specific products or services.
The above examples of the bookstore offering comic books or the Mexican restaurant providing discounts on National Tequila Day are practical illustrations of how national days can be utilized effectively. By integrating these holidays into your marketing plan, you can increase visibility, boost customer engagement, and ultimately, enhance your business’s profitability.
National Day Calendar 2024
This national day calendar includes a full list of dates, months, and weeks throughout the year that may be relevant to small businesses. Read on for a complete list of occasions that your company and customers may want to celebrate throughout the year.
Monthly Holidays in January
National Hobby Month
National Mentoring Month
National Soup Month
National Oatmeal Month
National Hot Tea Month
National CBD Month
National Bath Safety Month
National Weeks in January
|January 1-7
|New Year's Resolutions Week
|January 14-20
|National Home Office Safety and Security Week
|January 14-20
|National Pizza Week
|January 28-February 4
|Meat Week
National Days in January
|January 1
|New Year's Day
|January 1
|National Hangover Day
|January 1
|National Bloody Mary Day
|January 2
|World Introvert Day
|January 2
|Personal Trainer Awareness Day
|January 2
|Buffet Day
|January 2
|National Science Fiction Day
|January 3
|National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day
|January 4
|National Trivia Day
|January 4
|National Spaghetti Day
|January 5
|National Bird Day
|January 5
|National Whipped Cream Day
|January 5
|National Keto Day
|January 6
|Three Kings Day
|January 6
|National Technology Day
|January 7
|National Play Outside Day
|January 8
|National Bubble Bath Day
|January 8
|National Winter Skin Relief Day
|January 8
|National Career Coach Day
|January 8
|National Clean Off Your Desk Day
|January 9
|National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
|January 9
|National Shop for Travel Day
|January 10
|National Cut Your Energy Costs Day
|January 11
|National Milk Day
|January 12
|National Pharmacist Day
|January 13
|National Sticker Day
|January 14
|National Dress Up Your Pet Day
|January 15
|National Bagel Day
|January 15
|National Hat Day
|January 15
|Martin Luther King Jr. Day
|January 16
|International Hot and Spicy Food Day
|January 17
|International Mentoring Day
|January 18
|National Thesaurus Day
|January 18
|Get to Know Your Customers Day
|January 19
|National Popcorn Day
|January 20
|National Cheese Lovers Day
|January 20
|National Disc Jockey Day
|January 20
|National Use Your Gift Card Day
|January 22
|National Polka Dot Day
|January 23
|National Pie Day
|January 23
|National Handwriting Day
|January 24
|National Peanut Butter Day
|January 24
|International Day of Education
|January 24
|Library Shelfie Day
|January 25
|National Irish Coffee Day
|January 25
|National Opposite Day
|January 26
|National Spouses Day
|January 26
|National Green Juice Day
|January 27
|Holocaust Remembrance Day
|January 27
|National Chocolate Cake Day
|January 28
|Global Community Engagement Day
|January 28
|Data Privacy Day
|January 28
|National Fun at Work Day
|January 29
|National Puzzle Day
|January 29
|National Bubble Wrap Day
|January 30
|National Croissant Day
|January 30
|National Plan for Vacation Day
|January 31
|National Hot Chocolate Day
|January 31
|Inspire Your Heart with Art Day
Monthly Holidays in February
Black History Month
American Heart Month
National Cancer Prevention Month
Children’s Dental Health Month
Responsible Pet Owner Month
National Hot Breakfast Month
National Snack Food Month
Free and Open Source Software Month
National Weeks in February
|February 1-7
|National Patient Recognition Week
|February 5-9
|National Pride in Foodservice Week
|February 5-11
|National Freelance Writer Appreciation Week
|February 5-11
|International Networking Week
|February 12-18
|National Secondhand Wardrobe Week
|February 14-21
|Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Education Week
National Days in February
|February 1
|National Dark Chocolate Day
|February 1
|Optimist Day
|February 2
|Groundhog Day
|February 2
|National Tater Tot Day
|February 2
|Bubble Gum Day
|February 2
|National Wear Red Day
|February 3
|Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
|February 4
|National Hemp Day
|February 5
|World Nutella Day
|February 5
|National Pork Rind Day
|February 6
|National Frozen Yogurt Day
|February 6
|Safer Internet Day
|February 7
|National Fettuccini Alfredo Day
|February 7
|National Girls and Women in Sports Day
|February 7
|National Send a Card to a Friend Day
|February 8
|Paczki Day
|February 9
|National Pizza Day
|February 9
|National Toothache Day
|February 10
|National Home Warranty Day
|February 10
|Global Movie Day
|February 11
|National Inventor's Day
|February 11
|Super Bowl Sunday
|February 12
|National Football Hangover Day
|February 12
|National Clean Out Your Computer Day
|February 13
|Galentine's Day
|February 13
|Fat Tuesday
|February 14
|Valentine's Day
|February 14
|Ash Wednesday
|February 15
|Single's Awareness Day
|February 15
|National Gumdrop Day
|February 16
|National Almond Day
|February 16
|National Caregivers Day
|February 17
|National Random Acts of Kindness Day
|February 18
|National Drink Wine Day
|February 18
|National Battery Day
|February 19
|National Lash Day
|February 19
|President's Day
|February 20
|National Leadership Day
|February 20
|National Comfy Day
|February 20
|National Muffin Day
|February 20
|National Love Your Pet Day
|February 21
|National Grain Free Day
|February 22
|National Supermarket Employee Day
|February 22
|National Margarita Day
|February 23
|National Dog Biscuit Day
|February 22
|National Chili Day
|February 23
|National Tile Day
|February 23
|National Skip the Straw Day
|February 24
|National Tortilla Chip Day
|February 25
|National Clam Chowder Day
|February 26
|National Pistachio Day
|February 27
|National Strawberry Day
|February 27
|National Retro Day
|February 28
|National Tooth Fairy Day
|February 28
|National Pancake Day (also on September 26)
|February 27
|World Spay Day
|February 28
|National Floral Design Day
|February 29
|National Toast Day
Monthly Holidays in March
Women’s History Month
National Athletic Training Month
Irish American Heritage Month
National Craft Month
National Nutrition Month
National Credit Education Month
Asset Management Awareness Month
National Brain Injury Awareness Month
Endometriosis Awareness Month
Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month
National Sauce Month
National Weeks in March
|March 1-7
|National Invest in Veterans Week
|March 2-8
|International Women's Week
|March 3-9
|Read an eBook Week
|March 4-8
|Dental Assistant Recognition Week
|March 4-10
|Telecommuter Appreciation Week
|March 10-16
|National Glaucoma Week
|March 17-23
|National Agriculture Week
|March 18-24
|Fix a Leak Week
|March 24-30
|National Cleaning Week
|March 25-31
|National Physicians Week
National Days in March
|March 1
|World Music Therapy Day
|March 1
|National Peanut Butter Lover's Day
|March 1
|National Employee Appreciation Day
|March 1
|National Day of Unplugging
|March 2
|Read Across America Day
|March 2 (first Saturday of every month)
|National Play Outside Day
|March 3
|National Mulled Wine Day
|March 4
|National Sons Day
|March 5
|National Absinthe Day
|March 6
|National Frozen Food Day
|March 6
|National Dress Day
|March 6
|National Dentist's Day
|March 7
|National Cereal Day
|March 7
|National Flapjack Day
|March 8
|International Women's Day
|March 8
|National Proofreading Day
|March 9
|National Meatball Day
|March 9
|National Barbie Day
|March 10
|National Pack Your Lunch Day
|March 10
|Daylight Savings Time
|March 11
|World Plumbing Day
|March 12
|National Working Moms Day
|March 12
|Plant a Flower Day
|March 12
|National Equal Pay Day
|March 13
|National Jewel Day
|March 13
|National Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day
|March 14
|Pi Day
|March 14
|National Children's Craft Day
|March 14
|National Potato Chip Day
|March 14
|International Day of Mathematics
|March 16
|National Curl Crush Day
|March 16
|National Quilting Day
|March 16
|National Corn Dog Day
|March 17
|St. Patrick's Day
|March 17
|National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day
|March 18
|Global Recycling Day
|March 18
|National Biodiesel Day
|March 18
|National Sloppy Joe Day
|March 19
|International Clients Day
|March 19
|National Backyard Day
|March 19
|National Certified Nurses Day
|March 19
|National Poultry Day
|March 19
|International Read to Me Day
|March 19
|First Day of Spring
|March 20
|World Oral Health Day
|March 20
|National Ravioli Day
|March 20
|World Storytelling Day
|March 21
|Absolutely Incredible Kids Day
|March 21
|National Single Parent Day
|March 21
|National Fragrance Day
|March 21
|World Poetry Day
|March 21
|International Colour Day
|March 22
|National Goof Off Day
|March 23
|National Puppy Day
|March 23
|National Chia Day
|March 23
|National Chip and Dip Day
|March 23
|National Tamale Day
|March 24
|National Cocktail Day
|March 24
|National Cheesesteak Day
|March 25
|Tolkien Reading Day
|March 26
|National Spinach Day
|March 26
|Epilepsy Awareness Day
|March 27
|International Whiskey Day
|March 28
|World Piano Day
|March 29
|National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day
|March 29
|Good Friday
|March 30
|National Doctors Day
|March 30
|National Virtual Vacation Day
|March 31
|International Transgender Day of Visibility
|March 31
|World Backup Day
|March 31
|National Tater Day
|March 31
|Easter
Monthly Holidays in April
National Brunch Month
National Financial Literacy Month
National Garden Month
National Decorating Month
Stress Awareness Month
National Landscape Architecture Month
National Poetry Month
National Soft Pretzel Month
National Internship Awareness Month
International Guitar Month
National Autism Awareness Month
National Weeks in April
|April 1-7
|International Pooper Scooper Week
|April 15- 19
|National Work Zone Awareness Week
|April 21-27
|National Coin Week
|April 21-27
|National Administrative Professionals Week
|April 22-26
|Every Kid Healthy Week
National Days in April
|April 1
|April Fools Day
|April 6
|National Handmade Day
|April 6
|National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of every month)
|April 2
|World Autism Awareness Day
|April 2
|National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day
|April 3
|World Party Day
|April 3
|National Tweed Day
|April 4
|National Vitamin C Day
|April 5
|National Deep Dish Pizza Day
|April 3
|National Walking Day
|April 4
|National Burrito Day
|April 6
|National Caramel Popcorn Day
|April 6
|National Employee Benefits Day
|April 7
|National Beer Day
|April 8
|National Empanada Day
|April 8
|National Zoo Day
|April 9
|National Cherish an Antique Day
|April 10
|National Siblings Day
|April 10
|National Encourage a Young Writers Day
|April 11
|National Pet Day
|April 12
|National Only Child Day
|April 12
|National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day
|April 13
|National Make Lunch Count Day
|April 13
|National Scrabble Day
|April 14
|National Gardening Day
|April 15
|Tax Day
|April 15
|National Laundry Day
|April 16
|National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day
|April 16
|National Eggs Benedict Day
|April 17
|National Haiku Poetry Day
|April 17
|National Banana Day
|April 17
|National Crawfish Day
|April 18
|National Linemen Appreciation Day
|April 18
|National Animal Crackers Day
|April 18
|Get to Know Your Customers Day (third Thursday of every quarter)
|April 19
|National Garlic Day
|April 20
|National Record Store Day
|April 20
|Volunteer Appreciation Day
|April 21
|National Kindergarted Day
|April 22
|Earth Day
|April 23
|National Picnic Day
|April 24
|National Pigs in a Blanket Day
|April 24
|Denim Day
|April 24
|Stop Food Waste Day
|April 24
|National Administrative Professionals Day
|April 25
|National Hug a Plumber Day
|April 26
|National Kids and Pets Day
|April 26
|National Pretzel Day
|April 25
|National Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day
|April 26
|Arbor Day
|April 27
|Independent Bookstore Day
|April 27
|Celebrate Trails Day
|April 27
|National Pool Opening Day
|April 27
|World Veterinary Day
|April 28
|National Superhero Day
|April 28
|National Pet Parents Day
|April 30
|National Bubble Tea Day
|April 30
|National Hairstylist Appreciation Day
Monthly Holidays in May
Global Employee Health and Fitness Month
Skin Cancer Awareness Month
National Dental Care Month
National Foster Care Month
Celiac Disease Awareness Month
National Moving Month
National Military Appreciation Month
National Mental Health Awareness Month
National Hamburger Month
National Egg Month
National Photography Month
National Barbecue Month
Older Americans Month
National Inventors Month
Date Your Mate Month
National Water Safety Month
National Strawberry Month
National Salsa Month
Jewish American Heritage Month
National Weeks in May
|April 28-May 4
|National Small Business Week
|May 6-10
|Teacher Appreciation Week
|May 6-12
|Nurses Week
|May 5-11
|National Pet Week
|May 12-18
|National Police Week
|May 15-21
|National Bike to Work Week
|May 16-22
|American Craft Beer Week
National Days in May
|May 1
|May Day
|May 1
|International Workers Day
|May 1
|Law Day
|May 1
|National Skilled Trades Day
|May 2
|National Life Insurance Day
|May 2
|World Password Day
|May 3
|National Textiles Day
|May 4
|National Self-Employed Day
|May 4
|Star Wars Day
|May 4
|National Orange Juice Day
|May 4
|National Bird Day
|May 4
|National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of every month)
|May 4
|National Fitness Day
|May 4
|Kentucky Derby Day
|May 4
|National Scrapbooking Day
|May 4
|International Infertility Survival Day
|May 4
|Free Comic Book Day
|May 5
|Cinco de Mayo
|May 6
|National Beverage Day
|May 6
|National Nurses Day
|May 6
|International No Diet Day
|May 7
|National Teacher Appreciation Day
|May 7
|National Packaging Design Day
|May 8
|National Have a Coke Day
|May 9
|National Moscato Day
|May 8
|National Receptionist Day
|May 10
|National Clean Up Your Room Day
|May 11
|National Eat What You Want Day
|May 11
|National Dog Moms Day
|May 11
|National Babysitter's Day
|May 11
|National Miniature Golf Day
|May 11
|National Train Day
|May 12
|National Limerick Day
|May 12
|Mother's Day
|May 12
|International Nurses Day
|May 13
|National Women's Checkup Day
|May 13
|National Apple Pie Day
|May 15
|International Day of Families
|May 16
|National Mimosa Day
|May 16
|National Barbecue Day
|May 16
|National Piercing Day
|May 16
|National Check Your Wipers Day (semi-annual also Nov. 16)
|May 17
|National Pack Rat Day
|May 17
|National Bike to Work Day
|May 17
|National Pizza Party Day
|May 18
|International Museum Day
|May 20
|National Rescue Dog Day
|May 20
|National Streaming Day
|May 20
|National Be a Millionaire Day
|May 21
|National Waitstaff Day
|May 21
|National Memo Day
|May 21
|International Tea Day
|May 22
|National Craft Distillery Day
|May 22
|World Paloma Day
|May 22
|National Buy a Musical Instrument Day
|May 23
|National Taffy Day
|May 24
|Brother's Day
|May 24
|National Scavenger Hunt Day
|May 24
|National Road Trip Day
|May 24
|National Cooler Day
|May 24
|National Don't Fry Day
|May 25
|Geek Pride Day
|May 25
|International Plastic Free Day
|May 25
|National Wine Day
|May 27
|National Grape Popsicle Day
|May 27
|Memorial Day
|May 28
|National Hamburger Day
|May 28
|National Brisket Day
|May 29
|National 529 Day
|May 29
|National Senior Health and Fitness Day
|May 29
|National Flip Flop Day
|May 30
|National Creativity Day
|May 31
|National Smile Day
Monthly Holidays in June
Pride Month
National Homeownership Month
National Dairy Month
National Candy Month
National Camping Month
National Safety Month
National DJ Month
National Soul Food Month
National Great Outdoors Month
Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month
National Weeks in June
|June 1-9
|National Fishing and Boating Week
|June 2-8
|National Garden Week
|June 4-10
|National Bed Bugs Awareness Week
|June 10-16
|Men's Health Week
|June 13-19
|National Nursing Assistant's Week
|June 17-23
|National Waste and Recycling Workers Week
National Days in June
|June 1
|Global Parents Day
|June 1
|World Milk Day
|June 1
|National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of every month)
|June 1
|National Trails Day
|June 2
|National Rotisserie Chicken Day
|June 3
|National Leave the Office Early Day
|June 3
|World Bicycle Day
|June 3
|National Egg Day
|June 4
|National Cheese Day
|June 5
|World Environment Day
|June 5
|National Running Day
|June 6
|D-Day
|June 6
|National Drive-In Movie Day
|June 7
|National Chocolate Ice Cream Day
|June 7
|World Food Safety Day
|June 7
|National Donut Day
|June 8
|National Best Friends Day
|June 8
|National Outlet Shopping Day
|June 8
|World Oceans Day
|June 8
|National Rosé Day
|June 9
|Children's Day
|June 10
|National Iced Tea Day
|June 11
|National Corn on the Cob Day
|June 11
|National Call Your Doctor Day
|June 12
|National Loving Day
|June 12
|National Red Rose Day
|June 13
|International Axe Throwing Day
|June 13
|National Sewing Machine Day
|June 14
|National Movie Night
|June 14
|National Bourbon Day
|June 14
|National Blood Donor Day
|June 14
|Flag Day
|June 15
|Nature Photography Day
|June 15
|National Smile Power Day
|June 16
|National Fudge Day
|June 16
|Father's Day
|June 17
|National Eat Your Vegetables Day
|June 17
|Global Garbage Man Day
|June 18
|International Sushi Day
|June 18
|World Wanna Get Away Day
|June 18
|National Splurge Day
|June 18
|National Go Fishing Day
|June 19
|Juneteenth
|June 19
|National Watch Day
|June 19
|World Martini Day
|June 20
|World Productivity Day
|June 20
|National Vanilla Milkshake Day
|June 20
|National Ice Cream Soda Day
|June 20
|First Day of Summer
|June 21
|National Smoothie Day
|June 21
|International Yoga Day
|June 21
|National Take Your Dog to Work Day
|June 21
|Take Back the Lunchbreak Day
|June 21
|National Selfie Day
|June 21
|National Hydration Day
|June 22
|National HVAC Tech Day
|June 25
|National Strawberry Parfait Day
|June 26
|National Beautician's Day
|June 27
|Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Day
|June 27
|National Handshake Day
|June 28
|National Logistics Day
|June 28
|National Insurance Awareness Day
|June 29
|National Camera Day
|June 30
|Social Media Day
|June 30
|National OOTD Day
Monthly Holidays in July
National Independent Retailer Month
National Ice Cream Month
National Hot Dog Month
National Grilling Month
World Watercolor Month
National Anti-Boredom Month
National Culinary Arts Month
National Hemp Month
National Weeks in July
|July 14-20
|Everybody Deserves a Massage Week
National Days in July
|July 1
|National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day
|July 1
|National Postal Worker Day
|July 2
|National Anisette Day
|July 3
|National Eat Your Beans Day
|July 4
|Independence Day
|July 4
|National Caesar Salad Day
|July 5
|National Workaholics Day
|July 5
|National Bikini Day
|July 6
|National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of every Month)
|July 6
|National Fried Chicken Day
|July 7
|National Dive Bar Day
|July 7
|National Macaroni Day
|July 8
|National Freezer Pop Day
|July 9
|National Sugar Cookie Day
|July 10
|National Kitten Day
|July 10
|National Pina Colada Day
|July 11
|All American Pet Photo Day
|July 11
|National Mojito Day
|July 12
|National Simplicity Day
|July 12
|National French Fry Day
|July 12
|Collector Car Appreciation Day
|July 13
|National Beans 'n' Franks Day
|July 14
|National Mac and Cheese Day
|July 15
|National I Love Horses Day
|July 15
|National Clean Beauty Day
|July 16
|National Personal Chef Day
|July 17
|National Tattoo Day
|July 17
|National Lottery Day
|July 17
|National Hot Dog Day
|July 18
|National Caviar Day
|July 18
|Get to Know Your Customers Day (third Thursday of each quarter)
|July 19
|National Daquiri Day
|July 20
|National Fortune Cookie Day
|July 21
|National Ice Cream Day
|July 21
|National Junk Food Day
|July 22
|National Hammock Day
|July 23
|National Gorgeous Grandma Day
|July 23
|National Vanilla Ice Cream Day
|July 24
|National Drive-Thru Day
|July 24
|International Self Care Day
|July 24
|National Tequila Day
|July 24
|National Cousins' Day
|July 25
|National Wine and Cheese Day
|July 25
|National Intern Day
|July 25
|National Chili Dog Day
|July 25
|National Hot Fudge Sundae Day
|July 26
|National Aunt and Uncle's Day
|July 26
|National Talk in an Elevator Day
|July 27
|National Scotch Day
|July 28
|National Parents' Day
|July 28
|National Milk Chocolate Day
|July 28
|National Waterpark Day
|July 29
|National Chicken Wing Day
|July 29
|National Lasagna Day
|July 29
|National Lipstick Day
|July 30
|National Father-in-Law Day
|July 30
|National Cheesecake Day
|July 31
|National Mutt Day
|July 31
|National Avocado Day
Monthly Holidays in August
National Dog Month
National Wellness Month
Black Business Month
National Back to School Month
National Sandwich Month
National Golf Month
Family Fun Month
National Eye Exam Month
National Weeks in August
|August 1-7
|World Breastfeeding Week
|August 4-10
|National Farmers Market Week
|August 5-11
|Simplify Your Life Week
|August 12-18
|National Bargain Hunting Week
|August 18-24
|National Management Training Week
National Days in August
|August 1
|National Girlfriends Day
|August 1
|National IPA Day
|August 2
|National Coloring Book Day
|August 2
|National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
|August 2
|International Beer Day
|August 3
|National Watermelon Day
|August 3
|National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of every month)
|August 3
|National Disc Golf Day
|August 3
|National Mustard Day
|August 4
|National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
|August 4
|National Sisters Day
|August 4
|National Friendship Day
|August 4
|American Family Day
|August 5
|National Work Like a Dog Day
|August 5
|National Underwear Day
|August 6
|National Fresh Breath Day
|August 7
|National Lighthouse Day
|August 8
|International Cat Day
|August 8
|National CBD Day
|August 8
|National Frozen Custard Day
|August 9
|International Coworking Day
|August 9
|National Book Lovers Day
|August 10
|National Lazy Day
|August 10
|National S'mores Day
|August 10
|National Shapewear Day
|August 10
|National Bowling Day
|August 11
|National Sons and Daughters Day
|August 12
|International Youth Day
|August 12
|National Vinyl Record Day
|August 13
|National Left Handers Day
|August 13
|National Prosecco Day
|August 13
|National Filet Mignon Day
|August 14
|National Creamsicle Day
|August 15
|National Relaxation Day
|August 15
|National Leathercraft Day
|August 16
|National Rum Day
|August 16
|National Roller Coaster Day
|August 17
|Black Cat Appreciation Day
|August 17
|National Nonprofit Day
|August 17
|National Thrift Store Day
|August 18
|National Fajita Day
|August 18
|National Pinot Noir Day
|August 18
|National Mail Order Catalog Day
|August 19
|World Photography Day
|August 19
|National Potato Day
|August 20
|International Day of Medical Transporters
|August 20
|National Lemonade Day
|August 21
|National Senior Citizens Day
|August 21
|Brazilian Blowout Day
|August 22
|National Tooth Fairy Day
|August 22
|World Plant Milk Day
|August 23
|National Cuban Sandwich Day
|August 24
|National Waffle Day
|August 25
|National Secondhand Wardrobe Day
|August 25
|National Whiskey Sour Day
|August 26
|National Dog Day
|August 26
|National Women's Equality Day
|August 27
|National Just Because Day
|August 28
|National Red Wine Day
|August 28
|International Read Comics in Public Day
|August 29
|National Chop Suey Day
|August 30
|National Beach Day
|August 30
|National Grief Awareness Day
|August 31
|National Eat Outside Day
|August 31
|National Matchmaker Day
Monthly Holidays in September
National Suicide Prevention Month
Self Care Awareness Month
National Sewing Month
National Mortgage Professional Month
National Piano Month
Baby Safety Month
Self Improvement Month
National Potato Month
National Chicken Month
National Rice Month
National Preparedness Month
Sourdough September
National Weeks in September
|September 1-7
|National Waffle Week
|September 1-7
|National Compassionate Leadership Week
|September 3-7
|National Payroll Week
|September 8-14
|National Suicide Prevention Week
|September 8-14
|National Assisted Living Week
|September 8-14
|National Beauty and Barber Week
|September 15-21
|National Truck Driver Appreciation Week
|September 15-21
|National Singles Week
|September 15-21
|National Indoor Plant Week
|September 15-21
|National Surgical Technologists Week
|September 22-28
|National Keep Kids Creative Week
National Days in September
|September 1
|National Hotel Employee Day
|September 2
|World Coconut Day
|September 2
|Labor Day
|September 3
|U.S. Bowling League Day
|September 4
|National Wildlife Day
|September 5
|National Cheese Pizza Day
|September 6
|National Food Bank Day
|September 6
|National Read a Book Day
|September 7
|National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of every month)
|September 7
|National Tailgating Day
|September 7
|National Cinema Day
|September 7
|National Beer Lovers Day
|September 8
|Star Trek Day
|September 8
|National Grandparents Day
|September 9
|National Teddy Bear Day
|September 9
|National Boss/Employee Exchange Day
|September 10
|National Swap Ideas Day
|September 11
|Patriot Day
|September 11
|National Make Your Bed Day
|September 12
|National Video Games Day
|September 12
|National Chocolate Milkshake Day
|September 12
|Day of the Programmer
|September 13
|National Kids Take Over the Kitchen Day
|September 13
|National Celiac Disease Awareness Day
|September 14
|National Live Creative Day
|September 14
|National Parents Day Off
|September 15
|National Online Learning Day
|September 15
|National Double Cheeseburger Day
|September 15
|National Neonatal Nurse Day
|September 15
|Wife Appreciation Day
|September 16
|National Working Parents Day
|September 16
|National Stepfamily Day
|September 16
|National Tradesmen Day
|September 16
|National Guacamole Day
|September 17
|National IT Professionals Day
|September 18
|National Cheeseburger Day
|September 19
|Talk Like a Pirate Day
|September 20
|National Care for Kids Day
|September 20
|Pepperoni Pizza Day
|September 21
|National Cleanup Day
|September 21
|National Dance Day
|September 21
|National Singles Day
|September 22
|American Business Women's Day
|September 22
|National Girls' Night
|September 22
|National Online Recovery Day
|September 22
|First Day of Fall
|September 25
|National Daughters Day
|September 25
|National Comic Book Day
|September 25
|National Lobster Day (semiannual also on June 15)
|September 25
|National Women's Health and Fitness Day
|September 26
|National Family Day
|September 26
|National Pancake Day (also on February 28)
|September 27
|National Scarf Day
|September 28
|National Drink Beer Day
|September 28
|National Good Neighbor Day
|September 28
|National Family Health and Fitness Day
|September 28
|National Hunting and Fishing Day
|September 29
|National Coffee Day
|September 30
|National Chewing Gum Day
Monthly Holidays in October
National Women’s Small Business Month
National Work and Family Month
National Disability Employment Awareness Month
National Cybersecurity Awareness Month
National Dental Hygiene Month
National Book Month
Financial Planning Month
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
LGBT History Month
National Cryptocurrency Month
National Vegetarian Month
National Pizza Month
National Pasta Month
National Dessert Month
National Cookie Month
National Cookbook Month
National Physical Therapy Month
National Kitchen and Bath Month
National Field Trip Month
National Fair Trade Month
Photographer Appreciation Month
Self Promotion Month
National Sausage Month
National Seafood Month
National Stamp Collecting Month
National Reading Group Month
National Pretzel Month
National Fire Prevention Month
National Weeks in October
|September 30-October 6
|National Active Aging Week
|October 1 - 7
|National Spinning and Weaving Week
|October 7-11
|National Customer Service Week
|October 6-12
|National Physician Assistants Week
|October 13-19
|Healthcare Security and Safety Week
|October 20-26
|National Healthcare Quality Week
|October 20-26
|National Retirement Security Week
|October 20-26
|National Business Women's Week
|October 20-26
|National Massage Therapy Week
|October 21-27
|National Pharmacy Week
National Days in October
|October 1
|National Pumpkin Spice Day
|October 1
|National Homemade Cookie Day
|October 2
|National Custodial Workers Recognition Day
|October 3
|National Boyfriend Day
|October 3
|National Techies Day
|October 3
|National Fruit at Work Day
|October 3
|Mean Girls Day
|October 4
|National Vodka Day
|October 4
|National Golf Lovers Day
|October 5
|National Do Something Nice Day
|October 5
|National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of every month)
|October 6
|National Coaches Day
|October 6
|National Noodle Day
|October 6
|World Smile Day
|October 7
|National Consignment Day
|October 7
|National Child Health Day
|October 8
|National Offroad Day
|October 8
|National Pierogi Day
|October 10
|World Mental Health Day
|October 10
|National Cake Decorating Day
|October 11
|National Coming Out Day
|October 12
|National Savings Day
|October 12
|National Farmer Day
|October 12
|I Love Yarn Day
|October 12
|National Motorcycle Ride Day
|October 13
|National Train Your Brain Day
|October 14
|Indigenous People's Day
|October 14
|Columbus Day
|October 14
|National Online Bank Day
|October 14
|National Dessert Day
|October 15
|National Aesthetician Day
|October 15
|National Pharmacy Technician Day
|October 16
|World Food Day
|October 16
|National Liqueur Day
|October 16
|National Take Your Parents to Lunch Day
|October 16
|Global Cat Day
|October 16
|National Boss's Day
|October 16
|Department Store Day
|October 16
|National Sports Day
|October 16
|Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day
|October 17
|Get to Know Your Customers Day (third Thursday of each quarter)
|October 17
|National Pasta Day
|October 17
|National Get Smart About Credit Day
|October 18
|National Legging Day
|October 19
|National LGBT Center Awareness Day
|October 19
|Sweetest Day
|October 20
|International Chefs Day
|October 20
|National Chicken and Waffles Day
|October 21
|National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day
|October 22
|National Make a Dog's Day
|October 22
|National Nut Day
|October 22
|National Color Day
|October 23
|National Croc Day
|October 24
|National Food Day
|October 25
|International Artists Day
|October 25
|National Greasy Foods Day
|October 25
|Frankenstein Friday
|October 25
|National Breadstick Day
|October 26
|National Pumpkin Day
|October 26
|National Trick or Treat Day
|October 27
|National Black Cat Day
|October 27
|National Mother-in-Law Day
|October 27
|National American Beer Day
|October 28
|National First Responders Day
|October 28
|National Chocolate Day
|October 29
|National Cat Day
|October 29
|National Oatmeal Day
|October 30
|National Publicist Day
|October 30
|National Candy Corn Day
|October 31
|Halloween
|October 31
|National Caramel Apple Day
|October 31
|Knock Knock Joke Day
|October 31
|National Magic Day
Monthly Holidays in November
National Career Development Month
National Novel Writing Month
National Family Literacy Month
World Vegan Month
Gluten Free Diet Awareness Month
National Gratitude Month
National Adopt a Senior Pet Month
National Long-Term Care Awareness Month
National Diabetes Month
National Alzheimer’s Month
National Hospice and Palliative Care Month
National Weeks in November
|November 10-16
|International Fraud Awareness Week
|November 11-15
|National Young Readers Week
|November 11-17
|Global Entrepreneurship Week
|November 11-17
|World Kindness Week
|November 27-December 4
|National Farm City Week
National Days in November
|Nov. 1
|Day of the Dead
|Nov. 1
|All Saints Day
|Nov. 1
|World Vegan Day
|Nov. 1
|National Brush Day
|Nov. 1
|National Author's Day
|Nov. 1
|National Family Literacy Day
|Nov. 2
|All Souls Day
|Nov. 2
|National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of every month)
|Nov. 3
|One Health Day
|Nov. 3
|End of Daylight Savings Time
|Nov. 3
|National Housewife's Day
|Nov. 3
|National Sandwich Day
|Nov. 4
|Job Action Day
|Nov. 4
|National Candy Day
|Nov. 5
|National Donut Day (semiannual also first Friday in June)
|Nov. 5
|National Love Your Red Hair Day
|Nov. 6
|National Stress Awareness Day
|Nov. 6
|National Nacho Day
|Nov. 7
|National Retinol Day
|Nov. 7
|National Men Make Dinner Day
|Nov. 7
|National Merlot Day
|Nov. 8
|National STEM Day
|Nov. 8
|National Cappuccino Day
|Nov. 9
|World Adoption Day
|Nov. 10
|National Vanilla Cupcake Day
|Nov. 11
|Veterans Day
|Nov. 11
|National Sundae Day
|Nov. 12
|National French Dip Day
|Nov. 13
|World Kindness Day
|Nov. 14
|National Family PJ Day
|Nov. 14
|World Diabetes Day
|Nov. 15
|America Recycles Day
|Nov. 16
|International Check Your Wipers Day
|Nov. 16
|National Fast Food Day
|Nov. 17
|National Take a Hike Day
|Nov. 18
|National Princess Day
|Nov. 19
|World Toilet Day
|Nov. 20
|World Children Day
|Nov. 20
|National Child's Day
|Nov. 21
|World Television Day
|Nov. 21
|National Rural Health Day
|Nov. 21
|National Stuffing Day
|Nov. 22
|National Cranberry Relish Day
|Nov. 22
|Substitute Educators Day
|Nov. 23
|National Espresso Day
|Nov. 25
|National Flossing Day
|Nov. 25
|National Brand Day
|Nov. 26
|National Cake Day
|Nov. 28
|Thanksgiving
|Nov. 28
|National French Toast Day
|Nov. 29
|Black Friday
|Nov. 29
|National Native American Heritage Day
|Nov. 29
|Electronic Greetings Day
|Nov. 30
|Computer Security Day
|Nov. 30
|Small Business Saturday
Monthly Holidays in December
National Write a Business Plan Month
Safe Toys and Gifts Month
Learn a Foreign Language Month
Worldwide Food Service Safety Month
National Weeks in December
|December 11-16
|Computer Science Education Week
|December 15-21
|Gluten Free Baking Week
National Days in December
|December 7
|National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of each month)
|December 2
|National Bartender Day
|December 6
|Faux Fur Friday
|December 2
|Cyber Monday
|December 3
|Giving Tuesday
|December 3
|International Day of Persons with Disabilities
|December 4
|National Cookie Day
|December 4
|National Sock Day
|December 5
|Bathtub Party Day
|December 6
|Mitten Tree Day
|December 6
|National Pawnbrokers Day
|December 7
|Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|December 25
|First Day of Hanukkah
|December 8
|National Brownie Day
|December 9
|Christmas Card Day
|December 13
|National Salesperson's Day
|December 10
|National Lager Day
|December 11
|National App Day
|December 11
|National Stretching Day
|December 11
|International Mountain Day
|December 12
|Gingerbread House Day
|December 12
|National Poinsettia Day
|December 13
|National Cocoa Day
|December 13
|National Violin Day
|December 14
|Free Shipping Day (can't confirm if it fluctuates)
|December 15
|National Cupcake Day
|December 20
|National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day
|December 17
|National Maple Syrup Day
|December 18
|National Twin Day
|December 19
|Look for an Evergreen Day
|December 20
|Go Caroling Day
|December 21
|First Day of Winter
|December 21
|Crossword Puzzle Day
|December 22
|National Mathematics Day
|December 23
|Festivus
|December 24
|Christmas Eve
|December 24
|National Eggnog Day
|December 25
|Christmas
|December 26
|First Day of Kwanzaa
|December 26
|Boxing Day
|December 26
|National Candy Cane Day
|December 27
|National Fruitcake Day
|December 27
|Make Cutout Snowflakes Day
|December 28
|National Card Playing Day
|December 29
|National Hero Day (or Oct. 8?)
|December 30
|National Bacon Day
|December 31
|New Year's Eve
Use Our Monthly Calendars to Plan Your Marketing Strategy in 2024
The national day calendar above includes a full selection of occasions you may want to integrate into your marketing research or marketing courses throughout the year. To use the data above, start by completing a review of the national day calendar to find the holidays that are most relevant to your business. For example, a grocery store may run a special on National Peanut Butter Day, and a social media influencer might run a branded campaign with a fashion partner on National Denim Day.
There are so many holidays that may relate to businesses throughout the year. So review this calendar at the beginning of each month or whenever you’re planning your marketing campaigns for the year, quarter, or month. Then you can decide whether you want to build an entire campaign or include a simple email or social post around the holiday.
