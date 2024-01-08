National Day Calendar for Business 2024

Holidays and celebrations can be perfect opportunities for businesses to offer promotions or highlight their offerings. Even if you want to celebrate every day, there are enough national days to accomplish that goal. The following national day calendar can help you plan your marketing materials and bring some fun to your business throughout all of 2024.

What National Day is it Today?

National days provide a great way to promote your business throughout the entire year. There are national days and celebrations on nearly every date on the calendar. Look at our national day calendar below to find the specific holidays that are most relevant today.

Use Our National Days Calendar to Promote Your Business in 2024

Expanding on the content provided, using national days in your small business marketing strategy can be a highly effective way to attract new customers, engage with your existing clientele, and build your brand reputation. For instance, if you’re a bookstore owner looking to diversify your revenue stream, learning how to sell comic books and hosting a sales event on National Comic Book Day can be an exciting and profitable venture.

Let’s explore how to optimize this strategy:

Identify Relevant Holidays: Make use of the national day calendar to spot holidays that align with your business. If you’re a bookstore, National Book Lovers Day or National Comic Book Day could be ideal. If you’re a restaurant, National Food Days might be more appropriate. Plan Ahead: Once you’ve identified the holidays that are relevant to your business, planning is crucial. Start preparing for the event at least a month in advance. This could involve ordering extra stock, arranging for guest appearances by local comic book artists, or creating engaging social media content. Promote Your Event: Utilize different channels to advertise your event. This could be through social media, email newsletters, or even local newspapers and radio stations. Create a business advertising guide that will help you plan your promotions across various channels and mediums. Engage with Your Customers: During the event, interact with your customers, ask for their feedback, and engage with them on social media. This can help build a sense of community and loyalty towards your business. Offer Special Promotions: On these special days, consider offering special discounts or incentives. For example, you could provide a discount on comic books on National Comic Book Day or offer a free bookmark with every purchase. Evaluate and Improve: After the event, take time to review its success. Consider what worked, what didn’t, and how you can improve for next time. This could involve surveying customers or tracking sales and engagement metrics.

Remember, using national days as part of your marketing strategy isn’t just about boosting sales for one day. It’s about creating memorable experiences for your customers, fostering a sense of community, and positioning your business as a go-to hub for your specific products or services.

The above examples of the bookstore offering comic books or the Mexican restaurant providing discounts on National Tequila Day are practical illustrations of how national days can be utilized effectively. By integrating these holidays into your marketing plan, you can increase visibility, boost customer engagement, and ultimately, enhance your business’s profitability.

National Day Calendar 2024

This national day calendar includes a full list of dates, months, and weeks throughout the year that may be relevant to small businesses. Read on for a complete list of occasions that your company and customers may want to celebrate throughout the year.

Monthly Holidays in January

National Hobby Month

National Mentoring Month

National Soup Month

National Oatmeal Month

National Hot Tea Month

National CBD Month

National Bath Safety Month

National Weeks in January

January 1-7 New Year's Resolutions Week January 14-20 National Home Office Safety and Security Week January 14-20 National Pizza Week January 28-February 4 Meat Week

National Days in January

January 1 New Year's Day January 1 National Hangover Day January 1 National Bloody Mary Day January 2 World Introvert Day January 2 Personal Trainer Awareness Day January 2 Buffet Day January 2 National Science Fiction Day January 3 National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day January 4 National Trivia Day January 4 National Spaghetti Day January 5 National Bird Day January 5 National Whipped Cream Day January 5 National Keto Day January 6 Three Kings Day January 6 National Technology Day January 7 National Play Outside Day January 8 National Bubble Bath Day January 8 National Winter Skin Relief Day January 8 National Career Coach Day January 8 National Clean Off Your Desk Day January 9 National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day January 9 National Shop for Travel Day January 10 National Cut Your Energy Costs Day January 11 National Milk Day January 12 National Pharmacist Day January 13 National Sticker Day January 14 National Dress Up Your Pet Day January 15 National Bagel Day January 15 National Hat Day January 15 Martin Luther King Jr. Day January 16 International Hot and Spicy Food Day January 17 International Mentoring Day January 18 National Thesaurus Day January 18 Get to Know Your Customers Day January 19 National Popcorn Day January 20 National Cheese Lovers Day January 20 National Disc Jockey Day January 20 National Use Your Gift Card Day January 22 National Polka Dot Day January 23 National Pie Day January 23 National Handwriting Day January 24 National Peanut Butter Day January 24 International Day of Education January 24 Library Shelfie Day January 25 National Irish Coffee Day January 25 National Opposite Day January 26 National Spouses Day January 26 National Green Juice Day January 27 Holocaust Remembrance Day January 27 National Chocolate Cake Day January 28 Global Community Engagement Day January 28 Data Privacy Day January 28 National Fun at Work Day January 29 National Puzzle Day January 29 National Bubble Wrap Day January 30 National Croissant Day January 30 National Plan for Vacation Day January 31 National Hot Chocolate Day January 31 Inspire Your Heart with Art Day

Monthly Holidays in February

Black History Month

American Heart Month

National Cancer Prevention Month

Children’s Dental Health Month

Responsible Pet Owner Month

National Hot Breakfast Month

National Snack Food Month

Free and Open Source Software Month

National Weeks in February

February 1-7 National Patient Recognition Week February 5-9 National Pride in Foodservice Week February 5-11 National Freelance Writer Appreciation Week February 5-11 International Networking Week February 12-18 National Secondhand Wardrobe Week February 14-21 Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Education Week

National Days in February

February 1 National Dark Chocolate Day February 1 Optimist Day February 2 Groundhog Day February 2 National Tater Tot Day February 2 Bubble Gum Day February 2 National Wear Red Day February 3 Ice Cream for Breakfast Day February 4 National Hemp Day February 5 World Nutella Day February 5 National Pork Rind Day February 6 National Frozen Yogurt Day February 6 Safer Internet Day February 7 National Fettuccini Alfredo Day February 7 National Girls and Women in Sports Day February 7 National Send a Card to a Friend Day February 8 Paczki Day February 9 National Pizza Day February 9 National Toothache Day February 10 National Home Warranty Day February 10 Global Movie Day February 11 National Inventor's Day February 11 Super Bowl Sunday February 12 National Football Hangover Day February 12 National Clean Out Your Computer Day February 13 Galentine's Day February 13 Fat Tuesday February 14 Valentine's Day February 14 Ash Wednesday February 15 Single's Awareness Day February 15 National Gumdrop Day February 16 National Almond Day February 16 National Caregivers Day February 17 National Random Acts of Kindness Day February 18 National Drink Wine Day February 18 National Battery Day February 19 National Lash Day February 19 President's Day February 20 National Leadership Day February 20 National Comfy Day February 20 National Muffin Day February 20 National Love Your Pet Day February 21 National Grain Free Day February 22 National Supermarket Employee Day February 22 National Margarita Day February 23 National Dog Biscuit Day February 22 National Chili Day February 23 National Tile Day February 23 National Skip the Straw Day February 24 National Tortilla Chip Day February 25 National Clam Chowder Day February 26 National Pistachio Day February 27 National Strawberry Day February 27 National Retro Day February 28 National Tooth Fairy Day February 28 National Pancake Day (also on September 26) February 27 World Spay Day February 28 National Floral Design Day February 29 National Toast Day

Monthly Holidays in March

Women’s History Month

National Athletic Training Month

Irish American Heritage Month

National Craft Month

National Nutrition Month

National Credit Education Month

Asset Management Awareness Month

National Brain Injury Awareness Month

Endometriosis Awareness Month

Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month

National Sauce Month

National Weeks in March

March 1-7 National Invest in Veterans Week March 2-8 International Women's Week March 3-9 Read an eBook Week March 4-8 Dental Assistant Recognition Week March 4-10 Telecommuter Appreciation Week March 10-16 National Glaucoma Week March 17-23 National Agriculture Week March 18-24 Fix a Leak Week March 24-30 National Cleaning Week March 25-31 National Physicians Week

National Days in March

March 1 World Music Therapy Day March 1 National Peanut Butter Lover's Day March 1 National Employee Appreciation Day March 1 National Day of Unplugging March 2 Read Across America Day March 2 (first Saturday of every month) National Play Outside Day March 3 National Mulled Wine Day March 4 National Sons Day March 5 National Absinthe Day March 6 National Frozen Food Day March 6 National Dress Day March 6 National Dentist's Day March 7 National Cereal Day March 7 National Flapjack Day March 8 International Women's Day March 8 National Proofreading Day March 9 National Meatball Day March 9 National Barbie Day March 10 National Pack Your Lunch Day March 10 Daylight Savings Time March 11 World Plumbing Day March 12 National Working Moms Day March 12 Plant a Flower Day March 12 National Equal Pay Day March 13 National Jewel Day March 13 National Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day March 14 Pi Day March 14 National Children's Craft Day March 14 National Potato Chip Day March 14 International Day of Mathematics March 16 National Curl Crush Day March 16 National Quilting Day March 16 National Corn Dog Day March 17 St. Patrick's Day March 17 National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day March 18 Global Recycling Day March 18 National Biodiesel Day March 18 National Sloppy Joe Day March 19 International Clients Day March 19 National Backyard Day March 19 National Certified Nurses Day March 19 National Poultry Day March 19 International Read to Me Day March 19 First Day of Spring March 20 World Oral Health Day March 20 National Ravioli Day March 20 World Storytelling Day March 21 Absolutely Incredible Kids Day March 21 National Single Parent Day March 21 National Fragrance Day March 21 World Poetry Day March 21 International Colour Day March 22 National Goof Off Day March 23 National Puppy Day March 23 National Chia Day March 23 National Chip and Dip Day March 23 National Tamale Day March 24 National Cocktail Day March 24 National Cheesesteak Day March 25 Tolkien Reading Day March 26 National Spinach Day March 26 Epilepsy Awareness Day March 27 International Whiskey Day March 28 World Piano Day March 29 National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day March 29 Good Friday March 30 National Doctors Day March 30 National Virtual Vacation Day March 31 International Transgender Day of Visibility March 31 World Backup Day March 31 National Tater Day March 31 Easter

Monthly Holidays in April

National Brunch Month

National Financial Literacy Month

National Garden Month

National Decorating Month

Stress Awareness Month

National Landscape Architecture Month

National Poetry Month

National Soft Pretzel Month

National Internship Awareness Month

International Guitar Month

National Autism Awareness Month

National Weeks in April

April 1-7 International Pooper Scooper Week April 15- 19 National Work Zone Awareness Week April 21-27 National Coin Week April 21-27 National Administrative Professionals Week April 22-26 Every Kid Healthy Week

National Days in April

April 1 April Fools Day April 6 National Handmade Day April 6 National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of every month) April 2 World Autism Awareness Day April 2 National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day April 3 World Party Day April 3 National Tweed Day April 4 National Vitamin C Day April 5 National Deep Dish Pizza Day April 3 National Walking Day April 4 National Burrito Day April 6 National Caramel Popcorn Day April 6 National Employee Benefits Day April 7 National Beer Day April 8 National Empanada Day April 8 National Zoo Day April 9 National Cherish an Antique Day April 10 National Siblings Day April 10 National Encourage a Young Writers Day April 11 National Pet Day April 12 National Only Child Day April 12 National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day April 13 National Make Lunch Count Day April 13 National Scrabble Day April 14 National Gardening Day April 15 Tax Day April 15 National Laundry Day April 16 National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day April 16 National Eggs Benedict Day April 17 National Haiku Poetry Day April 17 National Banana Day April 17 National Crawfish Day April 18 National Linemen Appreciation Day April 18 National Animal Crackers Day April 18 Get to Know Your Customers Day (third Thursday of every quarter) April 19 National Garlic Day April 20 National Record Store Day April 20 Volunteer Appreciation Day April 21 National Kindergarted Day April 22 Earth Day April 23 National Picnic Day April 24 National Pigs in a Blanket Day April 24 Denim Day April 24 Stop Food Waste Day April 24 National Administrative Professionals Day April 25 National Hug a Plumber Day April 26 National Kids and Pets Day April 26 National Pretzel Day April 25 National Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day April 26 Arbor Day April 27 Independent Bookstore Day April 27 Celebrate Trails Day April 27 National Pool Opening Day April 27 World Veterinary Day April 28 National Superhero Day April 28 National Pet Parents Day April 30 National Bubble Tea Day April 30 National Hairstylist Appreciation Day

Monthly Holidays in May

Global Employee Health and Fitness Month

Skin Cancer Awareness Month

National Dental Care Month

National Foster Care Month

Celiac Disease Awareness Month

National Moving Month

National Military Appreciation Month

National Mental Health Awareness Month

National Hamburger Month

National Egg Month

National Photography Month

National Barbecue Month

Older Americans Month

National Inventors Month

Date Your Mate Month

National Water Safety Month

National Strawberry Month

National Salsa Month

Jewish American Heritage Month

National Weeks in May

April 28-May 4 National Small Business Week May 6-10 Teacher Appreciation Week May 6-12 Nurses Week May 5-11 National Pet Week May 12-18 National Police Week May 15-21 National Bike to Work Week May 16-22 American Craft Beer Week

National Days in May

May 1 May Day May 1 International Workers Day May 1 Law Day May 1 National Skilled Trades Day May 2 National Life Insurance Day May 2 World Password Day May 3 National Textiles Day May 4 National Self-Employed Day May 4 Star Wars Day May 4 National Orange Juice Day May 4 National Bird Day May 4 National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of every month) May 4 National Fitness Day May 4 Kentucky Derby Day May 4 National Scrapbooking Day May 4 International Infertility Survival Day May 4 Free Comic Book Day May 5 Cinco de Mayo May 6 National Beverage Day May 6 National Nurses Day May 6 International No Diet Day May 7 National Teacher Appreciation Day May 7 National Packaging Design Day May 8 National Have a Coke Day May 9 National Moscato Day May 8 National Receptionist Day May 10 National Clean Up Your Room Day May 11 National Eat What You Want Day May 11 National Dog Moms Day May 11 National Babysitter's Day May 11 National Miniature Golf Day May 11 National Train Day May 12 National Limerick Day May 12 Mother's Day May 12 International Nurses Day May 13 National Women's Checkup Day May 13 National Apple Pie Day May 15 International Day of Families May 16 National Mimosa Day May 16 National Barbecue Day May 16 National Piercing Day May 16 National Check Your Wipers Day (semi-annual also Nov. 16) May 17 National Pack Rat Day May 17 National Bike to Work Day May 17 National Pizza Party Day May 18 International Museum Day May 20 National Rescue Dog Day May 20 National Streaming Day May 20 National Be a Millionaire Day May 21 National Waitstaff Day May 21 National Memo Day May 21 International Tea Day May 22 National Craft Distillery Day May 22 World Paloma Day May 22 National Buy a Musical Instrument Day May 23 National Taffy Day May 24 Brother's Day May 24 National Scavenger Hunt Day May 24 National Road Trip Day May 24 National Cooler Day May 24 National Don't Fry Day May 25 Geek Pride Day May 25 International Plastic Free Day May 25 National Wine Day May 27 National Grape Popsicle Day May 27 Memorial Day May 28 National Hamburger Day May 28 National Brisket Day May 29 National 529 Day May 29 National Senior Health and Fitness Day May 29 National Flip Flop Day May 30 National Creativity Day May 31 National Smile Day

Monthly Holidays in June

Pride Month

National Homeownership Month

National Dairy Month

National Candy Month

National Camping Month

National Safety Month

National DJ Month

National Soul Food Month

National Great Outdoors Month

Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month

National Weeks in June

June 1-9 National Fishing and Boating Week June 2-8 National Garden Week June 4-10 National Bed Bugs Awareness Week June 10-16 Men's Health Week June 13-19 National Nursing Assistant's Week June 17-23 National Waste and Recycling Workers Week

National Days in June

June 1 Global Parents Day June 1 World Milk Day June 1 National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of every month) June 1 National Trails Day June 2 National Rotisserie Chicken Day June 3 National Leave the Office Early Day June 3 World Bicycle Day June 3 National Egg Day June 4 National Cheese Day June 5 World Environment Day June 5 National Running Day June 6 D-Day June 6 National Drive-In Movie Day June 7 National Chocolate Ice Cream Day June 7 World Food Safety Day June 7 National Donut Day June 8 National Best Friends Day June 8 National Outlet Shopping Day June 8 World Oceans Day June 8 National Rosé Day June 9 Children's Day June 10 National Iced Tea Day June 11 National Corn on the Cob Day June 11 National Call Your Doctor Day June 12 National Loving Day June 12 National Red Rose Day June 13 International Axe Throwing Day June 13 National Sewing Machine Day June 14 National Movie Night June 14 National Bourbon Day June 14 National Blood Donor Day June 14 Flag Day June 15 Nature Photography Day June 15 National Smile Power Day June 16 National Fudge Day June 16 Father's Day June 17 National Eat Your Vegetables Day June 17 Global Garbage Man Day June 18 International Sushi Day June 18 World Wanna Get Away Day June 18 National Splurge Day June 18 National Go Fishing Day June 19 Juneteenth June 19 National Watch Day June 19 World Martini Day June 20 World Productivity Day June 20 National Vanilla Milkshake Day June 20 National Ice Cream Soda Day June 20 First Day of Summer June 21 National Smoothie Day June 21 International Yoga Day June 21 National Take Your Dog to Work Day June 21 Take Back the Lunchbreak Day June 21 National Selfie Day June 21 National Hydration Day June 22 National HVAC Tech Day June 25 National Strawberry Parfait Day June 26 National Beautician's Day June 27 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Day June 27 National Handshake Day June 28 National Logistics Day June 28 National Insurance Awareness Day June 29 National Camera Day June 30 Social Media Day June 30 National OOTD Day

Monthly Holidays in July

National Independent Retailer Month

National Ice Cream Month

National Hot Dog Month

National Grilling Month

World Watercolor Month

National Anti-Boredom Month

National Culinary Arts Month

National Hemp Month

National Weeks in July

July 14-20 Everybody Deserves a Massage Week

National Days in July

July 1 National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day July 1 National Postal Worker Day July 2 National Anisette Day July 3 National Eat Your Beans Day July 4 Independence Day July 4 National Caesar Salad Day July 5 National Workaholics Day July 5 National Bikini Day July 6 National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of every Month) July 6 National Fried Chicken Day July 7 National Dive Bar Day July 7 National Macaroni Day July 8 National Freezer Pop Day July 9 National Sugar Cookie Day July 10 National Kitten Day July 10 National Pina Colada Day July 11 All American Pet Photo Day July 11 National Mojito Day July 12 National Simplicity Day July 12 National French Fry Day July 12 Collector Car Appreciation Day July 13 National Beans 'n' Franks Day July 14 National Mac and Cheese Day July 15 National I Love Horses Day July 15 National Clean Beauty Day July 16 National Personal Chef Day July 17 National Tattoo Day July 17 National Lottery Day July 17 National Hot Dog Day July 18 National Caviar Day July 18 Get to Know Your Customers Day (third Thursday of each quarter) July 19 National Daquiri Day July 20 National Fortune Cookie Day July 21 National Ice Cream Day July 21 National Junk Food Day July 22 National Hammock Day July 23 National Gorgeous Grandma Day July 23 National Vanilla Ice Cream Day July 24 National Drive-Thru Day July 24 International Self Care Day July 24 National Tequila Day July 24 National Cousins' Day July 25 National Wine and Cheese Day July 25 National Intern Day July 25 National Chili Dog Day July 25 National Hot Fudge Sundae Day July 26 National Aunt and Uncle's Day July 26 National Talk in an Elevator Day July 27 National Scotch Day July 28 National Parents' Day July 28 National Milk Chocolate Day July 28 National Waterpark Day July 29 National Chicken Wing Day July 29 National Lasagna Day July 29 National Lipstick Day July 30 National Father-in-Law Day July 30 National Cheesecake Day July 31 National Mutt Day July 31 National Avocado Day

Monthly Holidays in August

National Dog Month

National Wellness Month

Black Business Month

National Back to School Month

National Sandwich Month

National Golf Month

Family Fun Month

National Eye Exam Month

National Weeks in August

August 1-7 World Breastfeeding Week August 4-10 National Farmers Market Week August 5-11 Simplify Your Life Week August 12-18 National Bargain Hunting Week August 18-24 National Management Training Week

National Days in August

August 1 National Girlfriends Day August 1 National IPA Day August 2 National Coloring Book Day August 2 National Ice Cream Sandwich Day August 2 International Beer Day August 3 National Watermelon Day August 3 National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of every month) August 3 National Disc Golf Day August 3 National Mustard Day August 4 National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day August 4 National Sisters Day August 4 National Friendship Day August 4 American Family Day August 5 National Work Like a Dog Day August 5 National Underwear Day August 6 National Fresh Breath Day August 7 National Lighthouse Day August 8 International Cat Day August 8 National CBD Day August 8 National Frozen Custard Day August 9 International Coworking Day August 9 National Book Lovers Day August 10 National Lazy Day August 10 National S'mores Day August 10 National Shapewear Day August 10 National Bowling Day August 11 National Sons and Daughters Day August 12 International Youth Day August 12 National Vinyl Record Day August 13 National Left Handers Day August 13 National Prosecco Day August 13 National Filet Mignon Day August 14 National Creamsicle Day August 15 National Relaxation Day August 15 National Leathercraft Day August 16 National Rum Day August 16 National Roller Coaster Day August 17 Black Cat Appreciation Day August 17 National Nonprofit Day August 17 National Thrift Store Day August 18 National Fajita Day August 18 National Pinot Noir Day August 18 National Mail Order Catalog Day August 19 World Photography Day August 19 National Potato Day August 20 International Day of Medical Transporters August 20 National Lemonade Day August 21 National Senior Citizens Day August 21 Brazilian Blowout Day August 22 National Tooth Fairy Day August 22 World Plant Milk Day August 23 National Cuban Sandwich Day August 24 National Waffle Day August 25 National Secondhand Wardrobe Day August 25 National Whiskey Sour Day August 26 National Dog Day August 26 National Women's Equality Day August 27 National Just Because Day August 28 National Red Wine Day August 28 International Read Comics in Public Day August 29 National Chop Suey Day August 30 National Beach Day August 30 National Grief Awareness Day August 31 National Eat Outside Day August 31 National Matchmaker Day

Monthly Holidays in September

National Suicide Prevention Month

Self Care Awareness Month

National Sewing Month

National Mortgage Professional Month

National Piano Month

Baby Safety Month

Self Improvement Month

National Potato Month

National Chicken Month

National Rice Month

National Preparedness Month

Sourdough September

National Weeks in September

September 1-7 National Waffle Week September 1-7 National Compassionate Leadership Week September 3-7 National Payroll Week September 8-14 National Suicide Prevention Week September 8-14 National Assisted Living Week September 8-14 National Beauty and Barber Week September 15-21 National Truck Driver Appreciation Week September 15-21 National Singles Week September 15-21 National Indoor Plant Week September 15-21 National Surgical Technologists Week September 22-28 National Keep Kids Creative Week

National Days in September

September 1 National Hotel Employee Day September 2 World Coconut Day September 2 Labor Day September 3 U.S. Bowling League Day September 4 National Wildlife Day September 5 National Cheese Pizza Day September 6 National Food Bank Day September 6 National Read a Book Day September 7 National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of every month) September 7 National Tailgating Day September 7 National Cinema Day September 7 National Beer Lovers Day September 8 Star Trek Day September 8 National Grandparents Day September 9 National Teddy Bear Day September 9 National Boss/Employee Exchange Day September 10 National Swap Ideas Day September 11 Patriot Day September 11 National Make Your Bed Day September 12 National Video Games Day September 12 National Chocolate Milkshake Day September 12 Day of the Programmer September 13 National Kids Take Over the Kitchen Day September 13 National Celiac Disease Awareness Day September 14 National Live Creative Day September 14 National Parents Day Off September 15 National Online Learning Day September 15 National Double Cheeseburger Day September 15 National Neonatal Nurse Day September 15 Wife Appreciation Day September 16 National Working Parents Day September 16 National Stepfamily Day September 16 National Tradesmen Day September 16 National Guacamole Day September 17 National IT Professionals Day September 18 National Cheeseburger Day September 19 Talk Like a Pirate Day September 20 National Care for Kids Day September 20 Pepperoni Pizza Day September 21 National Cleanup Day September 21 National Dance Day September 21 National Singles Day September 22 American Business Women's Day September 22 National Girls' Night September 22 National Online Recovery Day September 22 First Day of Fall September 25 National Daughters Day September 25 National Comic Book Day September 25 National Lobster Day (semiannual also on June 15) September 25 National Women's Health and Fitness Day September 26 National Family Day September 26 National Pancake Day (also on February 28) September 27 National Scarf Day September 28 National Drink Beer Day September 28 National Good Neighbor Day September 28 National Family Health and Fitness Day September 28 National Hunting and Fishing Day September 29 National Coffee Day September 30 National Chewing Gum Day

Monthly Holidays in October

National Women’s Small Business Month

National Work and Family Month

National Disability Employment Awareness Month

National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

National Dental Hygiene Month

National Book Month

Financial Planning Month

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LGBT History Month

National Cryptocurrency Month

National Vegetarian Month

National Pizza Month

National Pasta Month

National Dessert Month

National Cookie Month

National Cookbook Month

National Physical Therapy Month

National Kitchen and Bath Month

National Field Trip Month

National Fair Trade Month

Photographer Appreciation Month

Self Promotion Month

National Sausage Month

National Seafood Month

National Stamp Collecting Month

National Reading Group Month

National Pretzel Month

National Fire Prevention Month

National Weeks in October

September 30-October 6 National Active Aging Week October 1 - 7 National Spinning and Weaving Week October 7-11 National Customer Service Week October 6-12 National Physician Assistants Week October 13-19 Healthcare Security and Safety Week October 20-26 National Healthcare Quality Week October 20-26 National Retirement Security Week October 20-26 National Business Women's Week October 20-26 National Massage Therapy Week October 21-27 National Pharmacy Week

National Days in October

October 1 National Pumpkin Spice Day October 1 National Homemade Cookie Day October 2 National Custodial Workers Recognition Day October 3 National Boyfriend Day October 3 National Techies Day October 3 National Fruit at Work Day October 3 Mean Girls Day October 4 National Vodka Day October 4 National Golf Lovers Day October 5 National Do Something Nice Day October 5 National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of every month) October 6 National Coaches Day October 6 National Noodle Day October 6 World Smile Day October 7 National Consignment Day October 7 National Child Health Day October 8 National Offroad Day October 8 National Pierogi Day October 10 World Mental Health Day October 10 National Cake Decorating Day October 11 National Coming Out Day October 12 National Savings Day October 12 National Farmer Day October 12 I Love Yarn Day October 12 National Motorcycle Ride Day October 13 National Train Your Brain Day October 14 Indigenous People's Day October 14 Columbus Day October 14 National Online Bank Day October 14 National Dessert Day October 15 National Aesthetician Day October 15 National Pharmacy Technician Day October 16 World Food Day October 16 National Liqueur Day October 16 National Take Your Parents to Lunch Day October 16 Global Cat Day October 16 National Boss's Day October 16 Department Store Day October 16 National Sports Day October 16 Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day October 17 Get to Know Your Customers Day (third Thursday of each quarter) October 17 National Pasta Day October 17 National Get Smart About Credit Day October 18 National Legging Day October 19 National LGBT Center Awareness Day October 19 Sweetest Day October 20 International Chefs Day October 20 National Chicken and Waffles Day October 21 National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day October 22 National Make a Dog's Day October 22 National Nut Day October 22 National Color Day October 23 National Croc Day October 24 National Food Day October 25 International Artists Day October 25 National Greasy Foods Day October 25 Frankenstein Friday October 25 National Breadstick Day October 26 National Pumpkin Day October 26 National Trick or Treat Day October 27 National Black Cat Day October 27 National Mother-in-Law Day October 27 National American Beer Day October 28 National First Responders Day October 28 National Chocolate Day October 29 National Cat Day October 29 National Oatmeal Day October 30 National Publicist Day October 30 National Candy Corn Day October 31 Halloween October 31 National Caramel Apple Day October 31 Knock Knock Joke Day October 31 National Magic Day

Monthly Holidays in November

National Career Development Month

National Novel Writing Month

National Family Literacy Month

World Vegan Month

Gluten Free Diet Awareness Month

National Gratitude Month

National Adopt a Senior Pet Month

National Long-Term Care Awareness Month

National Diabetes Month

National Alzheimer’s Month

National Hospice and Palliative Care Month

National Weeks in November

November 10-16 International Fraud Awareness Week November 11-15 National Young Readers Week November 11-17 Global Entrepreneurship Week November 11-17 World Kindness Week November 27-December 4 National Farm City Week

National Days in November

Nov. 1 Day of the Dead Nov. 1 All Saints Day Nov. 1 World Vegan Day Nov. 1 National Brush Day Nov. 1 National Author's Day Nov. 1 National Family Literacy Day Nov. 2 All Souls Day Nov. 2 National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of every month) Nov. 3 One Health Day Nov. 3 End of Daylight Savings Time Nov. 3 National Housewife's Day Nov. 3 National Sandwich Day Nov. 4 Job Action Day Nov. 4 National Candy Day Nov. 5 National Donut Day (semiannual also first Friday in June) Nov. 5 National Love Your Red Hair Day Nov. 6 National Stress Awareness Day Nov. 6 National Nacho Day Nov. 7 National Retinol Day Nov. 7 National Men Make Dinner Day Nov. 7 National Merlot Day Nov. 8 National STEM Day Nov. 8 National Cappuccino Day Nov. 9 World Adoption Day Nov. 10 National Vanilla Cupcake Day Nov. 11 Veterans Day Nov. 11 National Sundae Day Nov. 12 National French Dip Day Nov. 13 World Kindness Day Nov. 14 National Family PJ Day Nov. 14 World Diabetes Day Nov. 15 America Recycles Day Nov. 16 International Check Your Wipers Day Nov. 16 National Fast Food Day Nov. 17 National Take a Hike Day Nov. 18 National Princess Day Nov. 19 World Toilet Day Nov. 20 World Children Day Nov. 20 National Child's Day Nov. 21 World Television Day Nov. 21 National Rural Health Day Nov. 21 National Stuffing Day Nov. 22 National Cranberry Relish Day Nov. 22 Substitute Educators Day Nov. 23 National Espresso Day Nov. 25 National Flossing Day Nov. 25 National Brand Day Nov. 26 National Cake Day Nov. 28 Thanksgiving Nov. 28 National French Toast Day Nov. 29 Black Friday Nov. 29 National Native American Heritage Day Nov. 29 Electronic Greetings Day Nov. 30 Computer Security Day Nov. 30 Small Business Saturday

Monthly Holidays in December

National Write a Business Plan Month

Safe Toys and Gifts Month

Learn a Foreign Language Month

Worldwide Food Service Safety Month

National Weeks in December

December 11-16 Computer Science Education Week December 15-21 Gluten Free Baking Week

National Days in December

December 7 National Play Outside Day (first Saturday of each month) December 2 National Bartender Day December 6 Faux Fur Friday December 2 Cyber Monday December 3 Giving Tuesday December 3 International Day of Persons with Disabilities December 4 National Cookie Day December 4 National Sock Day December 5 Bathtub Party Day December 6 Mitten Tree Day December 6 National Pawnbrokers Day December 7 Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day December 25 First Day of Hanukkah December 8 National Brownie Day December 9 Christmas Card Day December 13 National Salesperson's Day December 10 National Lager Day December 11 National App Day December 11 National Stretching Day December 11 International Mountain Day December 12 Gingerbread House Day December 12 National Poinsettia Day December 13 National Cocoa Day December 13 National Violin Day December 14 Free Shipping Day (can't confirm if it fluctuates) December 15 National Cupcake Day December 20 National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day December 17 National Maple Syrup Day December 18 National Twin Day December 19 Look for an Evergreen Day December 20 Go Caroling Day December 21 First Day of Winter December 21 Crossword Puzzle Day December 22 National Mathematics Day December 23 Festivus December 24 Christmas Eve December 24 National Eggnog Day December 25 Christmas December 26 First Day of Kwanzaa December 26 Boxing Day December 26 National Candy Cane Day December 27 National Fruitcake Day December 27 Make Cutout Snowflakes Day December 28 National Card Playing Day December 29 National Hero Day (or Oct. 8?) December 30 National Bacon Day December 31 New Year's Eve

Use Our Monthly Calendars to Plan Your Marketing Strategy in 2024

The national day calendar above includes a full selection of occasions you may want to integrate into your marketing research or marketing courses throughout the year. To use the data above, start by completing a review of the national day calendar to find the holidays that are most relevant to your business. For example, a grocery store may run a special on National Peanut Butter Day, and a social media influencer might run a branded campaign with a fashion partner on National Denim Day.

There are so many holidays that may relate to businesses throughout the year. So review this calendar at the beginning of each month or whenever you’re planning your marketing campaigns for the year, quarter, or month. Then you can decide whether you want to build an entire campaign or include a simple email or social post around the holiday.