Spotlight: NATPAT Finds Innovative New Uses for Stickers

Stickers aren’t just a fun activity for kids. They can also serve a functional purpose. In fact, NATPAT offers several stickers that help families in various ways. Learn more about the company below in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Sells stickers that serve a functional purpose.

Co-founder Michael Jankie told Small Business Trends, “We’re in the business of selling stick-on superpowers! Yep, you heard that right. Our stickers are a fun and functional way to help guide your family’s ship in the right direction. Whether it’s dodging annoying mosquitoes, shielding from sunburn, tackling tantrums, aiding in winding down for a good night’s sleep, or cooling down a fever, our stickers are here to save the day.”

Business Niche

The company is most known for BuzzPatch, its stick-on mosquito repellant.

Jankie says, “We’re the trailblazers behind the sticker-meets-aromatherapy craze. Our BuzzPatch? It skyrocketed to fame! Even celebs like Kim Kardashian are buzzing about us on social media. And the hilarious bit? We’re still scratching our heads, wondering how our products landed in her hands!”

How the Business Got Started

Thanks to a family camping trip.

Jankie’s daughter is allergic to mosquito bites and tends to attract lots of attention from them. During a camping trip with friends, including co-founder Gary Tramer, he brainstormed a solution.

He adds, “Picture this: the older kids are getting creative with citronella candles, dabbing them on their clothes, while the little ones are having a blast with stickers. That’s when a lightbulb went off! They shared this lightbulb moment with another friend, Andrei [Safonau, co-founder]. They realized the kids had stumbled upon something brilliant, and they just had to share it with the world.”

Biggest Win

A shout-out from Kim Kardashian.

Jankie says, “I’m vacationing with my girls, it’s just past 8 pm, and ding! I get this Instagram notification: “Kim Kardashian has mentioned you in a story.” I’m thinking, no way it’s THE KK, right? But I check, and yep, it’s her. I quickly text my wife, who’s out exploring Paris, half-jokingly asking, “Is this good news?” She hustles back to give me a crash course on the wild world of social media.

“I’m frantically texting Gary and Andrei back home, where it’s an ungodly 4 am, trying to wake them up. Amidst a whirlwind of messages from family and friends, I finally get the guys up. We’re about a year and a half into our company’s journey when Andrei hits us with some real talk. He says, “If someone like Kim Kardashian, who’s got the world at her fingertips, finds our product, buys it, and then reaches out about how it helped one of her kids, guys, we’re not just cooking up a good idea here – we’re sparking a real movement for change.”

“That moment was a wake-up call. It wasn’t just about selling a cool product anymore; we were making a mark, a real difference.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Creating a new series.

Jankie explains, “I know it might sound a bit out there, but we’re toying with the idea of creating cartoons or maybe an animated YouTube series. Picture this: a whole show based on our NATPAT world, complete with all its quirky characters and objects. Now, we’re not entirely sure if it’s a savvy business move just yet, but hey, is anyone up for pitching in $100k to help us give it a shot?”

Working Style

Live first, work second.

Jankie adds, “We don’t even have an office! We’re a fully remote, lifestyle kind of business, yet here we are, cruising past 8 figures in revenue and eyeing the path to the big 9. Our team? It’s small but mighty, a bunch of doers, not just managers. We’re makers at heart. Our strategy is all about fitting around these life choices we’ve made, and you know what? It makes the whole adventure way more enjoyable.”

Favorite Quote

“And above all, watch with glittering eyes the whole world around you because the greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places. Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.” – Roald Dahl.

