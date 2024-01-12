OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Team Collaboration Feature

OpenAI has expanded its portfolio with the launch of ChatGPT Team, a new addition aimed at providing teams of various sizes with advanced AI tools for the workplace.

This move follows the earlier release of ChatGPT Enterprise, which has seen adoption by several industry leaders. The introduction of ChatGPT Team raises questions about the evolving role of AI in business environments and its implications for small businesses.

Features of ChatGPT Team

ChatGPT Team offers access to OpenAI’s advanced models, including GPT-4 and DALL·E 3, and tools like Advanced Data Analysis. The plan includes features tailored for team collaboration and management:

Access to GPT-4 with a 32K context window.

Higher message caps with tools like DALL·E 3, GPT-4 with Vision, and Browsing.

A promise of no training on user business data or conversations.

A secure collaborative workspace.

An admin console for managing the workspace and team.

Additionally, the plan allows for the creation and sharing of custom GPTs within a workspace, with no coding required.

Pricing and Considerations for Small Businesses

Priced at $25 per month per user when billed annually, and $30 per month per user when billed monthly, ChatGPT Team is positioned as an accessible tool for both small and large teams.

For small businesses, this represents an investment into AI technology, which requires careful consideration of the potential return on investment and relevance to specific business needs.