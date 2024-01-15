If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The world of technology is constantly evolving, and mobile payment apps are no exception. With more and more businesses turning to digital payments, small business owners need an effective and secure way to accept payments quickly and easily. In this article, we’ll be looking at the 10 best mobile payment apps for small businesses in 2023. Let’s get started!

What are mobile payment apps?

Mobile payment apps are digital platforms that allow customers to make payments to businesses using their smartphones. These apps provide a secure and convenient way for customers to send money and receive money without having to use cash. Many of these apps also offer additional features like loyalty programs, discounts, and rewards that make them even more attractive to small business owners.

After reading the article, you may find this video by Merchant Maverick useful. In it, they discuss the top credit card processing apps for small businesses. Discover how these apps can provide affordable and convenient solutions for accepting payments on your smartphone or tablet.

The Best Mobile Payment Apps: Our Methodology

In today’s fast-paced market, the convenience brought by mobile payment apps cannot be overstated. They not only streamline the transaction process for customers but can also significantly impact the operational efficiency and profitability of a small business.

To assist users in selecting the most suitable mobile payment apps for their financial transactions, we’ve considered a range of factors. These criteria are rated on a scale from 10 (most important) to 1 (least important), ensuring that our recommendations cater to security, functionality, and user experience.

Security and Fraud Protection: Importance 10/10 Strong security measures to protect user data and transactions.

Fraud detection and prevention mechanisms.

Compliance with financial industry security standards. Ease of Use and User Interface: Importance 9/10 Intuitive and user-friendly interface.

Simple setup and registration process.

Clarity in transaction processes and history tracking. Compatibility and Integration: Importance 8/10 Compatibility with a wide range of devices and operating systems.

Integration with banking systems and other financial apps.

Support for different currencies and international transactions. Transaction Fees and Limits: Importance 7/10 Transparency in fee structures for transactions.

Reasonable transaction fees and competitive rates.

Limits on transaction amounts and frequency. Speed and Efficiency of Transactions: Importance 7/10 Quick processing and completion of transactions.

Real-time transfers and immediate notification systems.

Efficiency in handling high volumes of transactions. Customer Support and Service: Importance 6/10 Availability of responsive and helpful customer support.

Resources like FAQs, tutorials, and community forums.

Assistance with troubleshooting and resolving issues. Additional Features and Functionality: Importance 5/10 Additional financial management tools (budgeting, analytics).

Loyalty programs, rewards, or cashback options.

Customization options and value-added services. Reputation and User Reviews: Importance 4/10 Positive reputation in the market and industry.

User reviews and feedback on performance and reliability.

Endorsements or certifications from reputable organizations.

By weighing these criteria based on the specific needs and context of your business, you can select a mobile payment app that is not just a tool but a strategic asset for growth and efficiency.

10 Best Mobile Payment Apps

Explore the top 10 business mobile payment apps in a concise comparison table. Scan through the features, platforms, and costs to find the ideal app for your needs before launching into the detailed list below:

# Mobile Payment App Platforms Cost 1 Square iOS, Android devices, Online, or In Person 2.6% + 10¢ per transaction when a card is present, 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction when it isn't, and 3.5% + 15¢ per manually keyed-in transaction 2 Venmo iOS, Android, Online, or In Person 3% when using your credit card to send money, 1.9% + $0.10 to receive payments in your business or charity profile, or for goods and services 3 Google Pay Android devices that have an NFC (near field communication) chip Free + usual credit/debit card transaction fees 4 Cash App Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac Free to send and receive money and standard bank deposits, 0.5% -1.75% fee for instant deposits to your debit card 5 Apple Pay iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, or macOS Free + usual credit/debit card transaction fees 6 Samsung Pay Compatible Samsung devices Free + usual credit/debit card transaction fees 7 PayPal Android, iOS, In Person, or Online From 1.9% to 3.5% per transaction, plus a fixed fee of between 5 and 49 cents, as well as a bank account instant transfer fee of 1.75% ($25 maximum) 8 Zelle Mobile banking or Zelle® mobile apps, participating bank and credit union websites Free 9 Stripe Android, iOS, In Person, or Online 2.9% + 30¢ per successful transaction 10 Quickbooks GoPayment Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android (QuickBooks Payments fees) Range from 2.4% to 3.4% + 25 cents per transaction

The proliferation of smartphones and mobile devices has made it easier than ever to accept payments on the go. Whether you’re looking for an all-in-one app that can cover different payment types or a straightforward way to take contactless payments, there is a mobile payment app to suit your needs. Here are the 10 best mobile payment apps for businesses of all sizes:

1. Square

Square Mobile is a payment company that provides a mobile-first, integrated payments platform. This platform enables customers to accept payments through their mobile devices and the internet with features such as virtual terminals, invoicing, and recurring billing.

Platforms: iOS, Android devices, Online, or In Person

Cost: 2.6% + 10¢ per transaction when a card is present, 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction when it isn’t, and 3.5% + 15¢ per manually keyed in transaction

2. Venmo

Venmo is a payment app owned by PayPal. It’s easy to use and allows users to quickly send and receive money instantly using their phone or computer. Venmo also allows users to easily split bills, making it popular among friends, family, and roommates.

Platforms: iOS, Android, Online, or In Person

Cost: 3% when using your credit card to send people money, 1.9% + $0.10 to receive payments in your business or charity profile, or for goods and services

3. Google Pay

Google Pay is a mobile payment and digital wallet service developed by Google, so it comes with a strong reputation and powerful features. It allows users to make payments in-store, online, and within apps using their credit and debit cards linked to their Google accounts. It also enables users to store loyalty cards, offers, and more for easy access when making purchases.

Platforms: Android devices that have an NFC (near field communication) chip.

Cost: Free + usual credit/debit card transaction fees

4. Cash App

Cash App is a mobile payment service owned by Block Inc. It allows users to send money to friends and family, pay bills, and purchase goods online. Cash App also provides users with an optional debit card. These debit cards can be used to withdraw cash from ATMs as well as make purchases in-store and online.

Platforms: Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac

Cost: Free to send and receive money and standard bank deposits, 0.5% -1.75% fee for instant deposits to your debit card

5. Apple Pay

Apple Pay is a mobile payment and digital wallet service created by Apple Inc. It allows users to make payments using their iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac. With Apple Pay, users have access to a secure, private way of paying for goods and services securely online with their devices.

Platforms: iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, or macOS

Cost: Free + usual credit/debit card transaction fees

6. Samsung Pay

Samsung Pay is a mobile payment and digital wallet service created by Samsung Electronics. It allows users to make payments using their compatible Samsung devices. The service supports a wide range of payment methods, including NFC payments at contactless terminals, QR codes, magnetic stripe cards, and select credit card or loyalty programs.

Platforms: Samsung Pay works with Compatible Samsung devices

Cost: Free + usual credit/debit card transaction fees

7. PayPal

PayPal is an online payment system that enables users to receive and send money electronically. PayPal is used for online purchases, peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, and in some cases offline retail purchases. It comes with a strong reputation and security features.

Platforms: Android, iOS, In Person, or Online

Cost: From 1.9% to 3.5% per transaction, plus a fixed fee of between 5 and 49 cents, as well as a bank account instant transfer fee of 1.75% ($25 maximum)

8. Zelle

Zelle is a digital payment service that allows users to quickly send money directly to another person or business. It operates through any participating bank or credit union and is available in the US.

Platforms: Mobile banking or Zelle® mobile apps, participating bank and credit union websites

Cost: Free

9. Stripe

Stripe is a payment processing platform that provides an easy-to-use interface to process credit cards, debit cards, and other digital payments with minimal setup. Stripe also offers strong security with fraud protection and supports over 135 different currencies.

Platforms: Android, iOS, In Person, or Online

Cost: 2.9% + 30¢ per successful transaction

10. Quickbooks GoPayment

Quickbooks GoPayment is a payment processing service that integrates seamlessly with QuickBooks accounting software, making it easier for small business owners to track their finances. It’s free to download but requires QuickBooks Payments to process any transactions.

Platforms: Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android

Cost: (QuickBooks Payments fees) Range from 2.4% to 3.4% + 25 cents per transaction

How do mobile payment apps work?

Mobile payment apps use your smartphone’s camera or Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to securely and quickly transfer funds. To use a mobile payment app, customers open the app on their phone and choose which payment method they’d like to use. They may need to scan a QR code provided by the business or enter their payment information into the app. Once the transaction is finalized, both parties receive a notification that confirms the payment was successful.

Benefits of Using Mobile Payment Apps in Business

Mobile payment apps offer a convenient, secure, and fast way for businesses of all sizes to accept digital payments. Here are five reasons why you should consider using them in your business:

Increased Payment Security: Mobile payment apps encrypt data and employ other security measures to ensure that personal and financial information is safe when transacting online.

Mobile payment apps encrypt data and employ other security measures to ensure that personal and financial information is safe when transacting online. Lower Fees: In comparison to traditional credit card processing fees, most mobile payment apps have lower rates and/or cost significantly less per transaction.

Improved Efficiency: With mobile payment apps, customers can pay faster at an electronic terminal or by simply scanning a QR code with their phone. This helps speed up the entire checkout process and gives customers more control over how they want to pay.

With mobile payment apps, customers can pay faster at an electronic terminal or by simply scanning a QR code with their phone. This helps speed up the entire checkout process and gives customers more control over how they want to pay. Enhanced Customer Experience: Mobile payment apps enhance customer experience by providing not just a convenient way to pay but also a range of features like loyalty programs, discounts, rewards, and more that customers can take advantage of.

Mobile payment apps enhance customer experience by providing not just a convenient way to pay but also a range of features like loyalty programs, discounts, rewards, and more that customers can take advantage of. Real-Time Data Analysis: Mobile payment apps give businesses access to real-time insights about where their revenue is coming from and what kind of products are selling well so they can make informed decisions about their operations going forward.

How to Choose the Best Mobile Payment App for Your Business

When choosing the best mobile payment app for your business, it’s important to weigh several factors to ensure the app suits your specific needs. Here’s a more detailed look at the key considerations:

Security

Security is paramount in mobile payment solutions. The app you choose should employ robust security measures like encryption to protect customer data. Additionally, it’s wise to investigate the app’s history with handling security breaches and its approach to regular security updates. Effective customer support in the event of security issues is also an essential factor to consider.

Fees

Fees associated with different mobile payment apps can vary significantly. It’s crucial to understand each app’s fee structure, including transaction fees, monthly fees, or any hardware costs. It’s important to be vigilant about hidden fees or additional charges for services like chargebacks or international sales. Ideally, the app should have a transparent fee structure that aligns with your transaction volume and budget.

Features

Features offered by the app should go beyond basic payment processing. Look for features that can enhance your operational efficiency, such as inventory tracking, analytics, or integration with other business tools like accounting software. Additionally, the app should support a variety of payment types preferred by your customers, including contactless payments and online transactions, and should efficiently handle processes like returns and refunds.

Are payment apps worth the cost?

Yes, payment apps are worth the cost. They offer convenience, security, and improved efficiency for businesses, allowing them to process payments quickly and with less hassle. On top of this, many payment apps come with additional features that can help to boost customer engagement.

Is Zelle safer than Venmo?

Both Zelle and Venmo have robust security features in place to protect user data. Zelle is connected to banks and credit unions, which means it requires a greater level of authentication before users can transfer money. This makes it slightly more secure than Venmo. Ultimately, both payment apps offer reliable security measures, so choosing one over the other comes down to personal preference.

Can you accept mobile payments without a bank account?

It is possible to accept mobile payments without a linked bank account by using services such as Cash App which offer a free, customizable debit card linked to your balance. Transactions can be made directly with the card, allowing you to quickly and easily access and use profits.

What is the most-used payment app in the United States?

Apple Pay is the most widely used payment app in the United States, with over 43 million people having used it at least one time. It’s an easy and secure way to make payments and transfers on mobile devices.

What is the best mobile payment app for international payments?

PayPal is one of the best mobile payment apps for making international payments. It offers a simple and secure way to send money to over 200 countries and regions, and you can use it for both payments and transfers. It also allows you to pay in many different currencies, making it ideal if you need to make payments overseas.

What is the safest mobile payment app?

When it comes to ensuring the safety of your mobile payments, Zelle stands out as one of the most secure options. With its robust security measures, Zelle provides users with a fast and reliable platform for sending and receiving funds. The app offers a seamless setup process, ensuring convenience for users while also maintaining a high level of protection against fraudulent activities.

Furthermore, Zelle’s commitment to industry-leading fraud protection ensures that all transactions are safeguarded, providing users with peace of mind while conducting their financial transactions. Additionally, Zelle does not impose any additional fees or charges, making it a cost-effective and safe choice for mobile payments.

What is the best mobile payment app for small businesses?

When it comes to determining the best mobile payment app for your business, there are several factors to consider. Here are some key criteria to look for:

Security: The top priority is finding a mobile payment app that offers robust security measures to protect your transactions and sensitive financial information.

The top priority is finding a mobile payment app that offers robust security measures to protect your transactions and sensitive financial information. Reliability: Choose an app that provides a reliable platform for seamless and efficient fund transfers, ensuring that your business transactions are smooth and uninterrupted.

Choose an app that provides a reliable platform for seamless and efficient fund transfers, ensuring that your business transactions are smooth and uninterrupted. Low or No Additional Fees : Look for a mobile payment app that offers competitive pricing, with low or no additional fees for transactions, allowing you to maximize your revenue.

: Look for a mobile payment app that offers competitive pricing, with low or no additional fees for transactions, allowing you to maximize your revenue. Customer Service: Opt for an app that provides excellent customer service and support, ensuring that any concerns or issues you encounter are promptly addressed.

Opt for an app that provides excellent customer service and support, ensuring that any concerns or issues you encounter are promptly addressed. Fraud Protection: Select a mobile payment app that incorporates strong fraud protection mechanisms to safeguard against unauthorized transactions and fraudulent activities.

Select a mobile payment app that incorporates strong fraud protection mechanisms to safeguard against unauthorized transactions and fraudulent activities. Ease of Setup and Use: Consider an app that is easy to set up and user-friendly, allowing you and your customers to navigate the platform effortlessly.

By considering these factors and evaluating mobile payment apps based on their performance in these areas, you can identify the best solution that meets your business’s unique needs and requirements.

