13 Lessons Business Leaders Need to Know About Recruiting Gen Z Talent

As more and more Gen Zers make their way into the professional sphere, businesses are presented with unique opportunities and challenges. For business leaders who have already hired individuals from this generation, several key lessons have emerged about effectively engaging and recruiting this tech-savvy and value-driven group.

To impart these lessons to businesses looking to hire the current workforce’s youngest generation, a panel of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) members answered the following question:

“So far, what’s the best recruiting lesson you’ve learned about hiring Gen Z individuals for your company? How will this inform your recruiting moving forward?”

Here’s what YEC community members had to say.

1. Your Company’s Values Must Align With Theirs

“Hiring Gen Zers requires alignment with their values, like authenticity, social responsibility and work-life balance. They favor employers who offer growth, respect personal time (this is huge!) and support a healthy work-life dynamic, alongside a commitment to societal and environmental causes.” ~ Anna Anisin, DataScience.Salon

2. You Should Treat Gen Z the Same as Any Other Generation

“We treat hiring Gen Z employees the same way we do any other generation. We hire based on attitude. For instance, do they have the desire to learn? What skills do they bring to the table? Do they fit our company culture?” ~ Jeff Cayley, KETL Mtn. Apparel

Small Business Deals

3. Providing Flexible Working Options Is Essential

“The best recruiting lesson we’ve learned about hiring Gen Z individuals for our company is the importance of work flexibility. Offering the option to work both from home and in-office plays a major role in their decision.” ~ Jordan Edelson, Appetizer Mobile LLC

4. Gen Z Expects More From Employers

“Gen Z employees are looking for more perks, a certain lifestyle, remote work and higher salaries compared to previous generations. They also don’t hesitate to change jobs. So when we hire Gen Zers, we explain and show our culture, working environment and career growth path in detail so that they are fully sure before joining the company.” ~ Piyush Jain, Simpalm

5. This Generation Values Work-Life Balance

“The Gen Z population we interact with often looks for a proper work-life balance, flexibility and an opportunity for career advancement. Our team members appreciate the flexibility to get the job done on their own time as long as client deliverables are timely and of the superior quality we expect.” ~ Jack Perkins, CFO Hub

6. They Want to Know Your Company Is Socially Responsible

“Gen Z often prioritizes working for companies that align with their values and demonstrate a commitment to social responsibility. They are often attracted to organizations that actively contribute to social and environmental causes. So, it’s important to highlight your company’s values, mission and any social responsibility initiatives when recruiting Gen Z candidates.” ~ Thomas Griffin, OptinMonster

7. You’ll Need to Leverage Social Media to Attract Gen Z Talent

“Being active on social media is key to attracting Gen Z talent. Social media is a platform that goes beyond entertainment. When used correctly, you can share your company culture, engage people and certainly win over potential employees from the younger generations. This means you should prioritize social media ads and campaigns to recruit Gen Zers.” ~ Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

8. Transparency Is Crucial for Recruitment

“Hiring Gen Z has taught us the importance of digital engagement and transparency. They respond well to authentic online recruitment strategies. Moving forward, we’ll utilize social media more and emphasize our company’s values and culture in our digital communications. This approach not only resonates with Gen Z candidates but also fosters a transparent and relatable recruitment process.” ~ Kyle Goguen, Pawstruck

9. You Won’t Find Most Gen Z on Typical Recruitment Sites

“One lesson I’ve had to learn about recruiting Gen Z employees is that they don’t do a lot of online searching for jobs in the traditional sense. That means they don’t go to job boards or look up recruiting companies online. We have to find them where they hang out, which is primarily on social media.” ~ Baruch Labunski, Rank Secure

10. It’s Key to Demonstrate a Role’s Potential Impact

“Gen Z is motivated by a sense of purpose and a desire to make a meaningful impact. Emphasize purpose, growth and inclusivity. Highlight the company’s mission and how their role contributes to broader goals. Also, stress opportunities for professional and personal growth within the organization because Gen Z employees value continuous learning and advancement in their careers.” ~ Samuel Thimothy, OneIMS

11. Gen Z Wants to Keep Learning

“Gen Z individuals are generally focused on continuous learning and career development. They are more likely to stay with an employer who provides opportunities for skill development and career advancement. In recruitment efforts, emphasize your company’s commitment to professional development to attract more Gen Z candidates.” ~ Andrew Munro, AffiliateWP

12. This Generation Wants to Be Part of a Change

“One critical lesson I learned in recruiting Gen Z is the emphasis on purpose and social impact. This will guide our future recruiting efforts by highlighting our company’s values and sustainability initiatives and fostering a culture aligned with Gen Z’s desire for purpose-driven work.” ~ Kristin Kimberly Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC

13. Gen Z Is Ready to Grow Within Their Roles

“The best recruiting lesson I’ve learned about hiring Gen Z individuals is that they are less likely to deviate from their career path. They stick to their area of expertise and prefer growing in their fields by gaining more knowledge and experience. You can’t just expect them to fill multiple roles. This has helped me understand the importance of creating clear job descriptions when recruiting.” ~ Chris Klosowski, Easy Digital Downloads