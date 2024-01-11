Avoid this Common Pitfall if You’re Redesigning a Company Website

If you are redesigning your company website to address the demands of today’s consumers and technology, there is a common pitfall you should avoid. And that is overlooking the mobile experience of your audience.

According to a study by Best SEO Companies titled, “Why Companies Are Prioritizing the Redesign of their Website,” website redesign is currently in hyperdrive. And 1 in 3 business leaders reported a poor mobile experience as one of the top issues with redesigned websites?

Key Considerations in Website Redesign for Enhanced Mobile Experience

In today’s digital landscape, a mobile-optimized website is not just an option; it’s a necessity. As you embark on redesigning your company website, emphasizing the mobile experience is essential to cater to the significant portion of users who access the internet via smartphones and tablets. Here are key factors to consider for a mobile-friendly redesign:

Responsive Design : Ensure that your website automatically adjusts its layout, images, and content to fit the screen size of various devices. This adaptability enhances user experience and is crucial for keeping visitors engaged, regardless of the device they use.

: Ensure that your website automatically adjusts its layout, images, and content to fit the screen size of various devices. This adaptability enhances user experience and is crucial for keeping visitors engaged, regardless of the device they use. Fast Loading Times : Mobile users often access the internet on the go, so your website’s loading speed is paramount. Optimize images, leverage browser caching, and minimize the use of heavy scripts to ensure your pages load quickly on mobile devices.

: Mobile users often access the internet on the go, so your website’s loading speed is paramount. Optimize images, leverage browser caching, and minimize the use of heavy scripts to ensure your pages load quickly on mobile devices. Simplified Navigation : Mobile screens offer limited space, making navigation a critical aspect of design. Opt for a simple, easy-to-use menu that allows users to find what they need without frustration.

: Mobile screens offer limited space, making navigation a critical aspect of design. Opt for a simple, easy-to-use menu that allows users to find what they need without frustration. Touchscreen-Friendly Design : Design elements should be easily clickable and navigable with a finger on touchscreen devices. This means buttons and links should be of an adequate size and well-spaced to prevent misclicks.

: Design elements should be easily clickable and navigable with a finger on touchscreen devices. This means buttons and links should be of an adequate size and well-spaced to prevent misclicks. Readable Content : Text size and spacing should be optimized for readability on smaller screens. Avoid small fonts and ensure that text is easily scalable for different devices.

: Text size and spacing should be optimized for readability on smaller screens. Avoid small fonts and ensure that text is easily scalable for different devices. Testing on Multiple Devices : Before finalizing the redesign, test your website on various devices and browsers to ensure consistency in performance and appearance.

: Before finalizing the redesign, test your website on various devices and browsers to ensure consistency in performance and appearance. Optimized Forms for Mobile : Forms are often used for lead generation and contact purposes. Ensure that they are concise and easy to fill out on mobile devices, with fields that are appropriately sized for touchscreen input.

: Forms are often used for lead generation and contact purposes. Ensure that they are concise and easy to fill out on mobile devices, with fields that are appropriately sized for touchscreen input. Minimize Pop-Ups: Overuse of pop-ups can be particularly disruptive on mobile devices, often leading to a poor user experience. If you must use them, ensure they are easy to close and do not obstruct essential content.

Mobile Experience and Redesigning Your Company Website

Considering 61% of visits to US websites in 2020 were driven by mobile devices, it is not surprising business owners want the experience to be better. And as 5G deployment continues to increase, mobile will dominate even more.

In the study more than a third or 34% identified poor mobile experience as one of many issues with their website after it was rebuilt. It is important to note this is after the site was rebuilt. For small business owners who are paying for these services, getting a clear understanding of what will take place is key to ensuring the job is done properly.

Small Business Deals

Go through the contract thoroughly and have the company go over each task with you. This way you will know what to expect before you spend your hard-earned money.

Some of the other issues the study revealed after a website was redesigned include slow website speed (56%), broken links (45%), missing pages (42%), broken e-commerce functions (38%), and several others.

The study also looked at SEO metrics for a website redesign as more small business owners are becoming more aware of the importance of SEO. Optimizing page speed and existing content, as well as analyzing the current site and taking inventory of high-performing content are issues.

Why Redesign?

Having a digital presence is crucial for a business in today’s marketplace. And the site must be fully optimized to take advantage of the technology.

In the study, the top reason for redesigning a website is to build awareness with 49% of the respondents. Driving sales (44%), increasing traffic (43%), improving customer experience (40%), and appealing to new hires (39%) round up the top five reasons.

The reasons also vary by company size, with small businesses looking to improve accessibility, drive sales, and increase traffic.

In the survey, Best SEO Companies asked 437 business owners and 367 SEO experts on the issues related to website redesign processes.

In conclusion, prioritizing the mobile experience in your company’s website redesign is vital to meet the expectations of today’s tech-savvy consumers and ensure that your business remains competitive in the digital marketplace. By addressing mobile optimization and avoiding common pitfalls, you can create a website that not only attracts more traffic but also converts visitors into loyal customers.

