Salon Cart: Choices for Your Business

Salon carts are versatile pieces of equipment that can serve a wide range of purposes. A rolling salon cart makes you and your tools mobile – an absolute game changer on busy days! It’s also a great way to stay organized and keep your most used supplies close at hand.

There are a few important things to consider when shopping for a salon cart, though. Let’s look at some of them:

Benefits of Salon Carts

A salon cart isn’t just another piece of furniture—it’s a vital component for professionals aiming to deliver seamless services. Especially for those constantly on their feet, serving multiple clients throughout the day, an efficient cart acts as a silent assistant. Here’s why:

Efficiency Boost:

Mobility : With a rolling salon cart, you’re no longer tethered to one spot. This allows you to serve clients in various areas, especially useful for larger salons or those offering on-site services.

: With a rolling salon cart, you’re no longer tethered to one spot. This allows you to serve clients in various areas, especially useful for larger salons or those offering on-site services. Organization: By keeping your tools systematically arranged, you not only reduce the risk of misplacing them but also cut down time wasted searching for them. This means quicker service and more clients attended to during the day.

Enhanced Professional Image:

An organized workspace speaks volumes about a professional’s dedication to their craft. Clients will trust you more when they see a neat and methodical setup.

With everything in its place, there’s less clutter, reducing the risk of accidents or mix-ups.

Safety and Security:

With the option to lock, your valuable tools and products are safeguarded from potential theft or misuse.

For salons that use potentially hazardous materials or equipment, this feature ensures they’re kept out of the reach of clients or children.

Flexibility: The versatility of modern salon carts caters to diverse needs. Whether you’re a hairstylist requiring holders for your hairdryers or a nail technician needing space for your manicure supplies, there’s likely a cart tailored just for you.

Feature/Aspect RESHABLE Salon Station with Wheels Dir Salon Trolley Cart - Black Saloniture Rolling Trolley Cart with 5 Drawers Primary Material Premium MDF with alloy steel framing Wood Molded plastic Design & Aesthetic Rustic finish with wire-meshed doors Sleek black Streamlined with slide-out drawers Mobility Four 360° swivel casters (two lockable) High-quality roller wheels Not mentioned Storage Five compartments on top; roomy cabinet Cabinet with pull-out side working tray Five slide-out drawers; recessed compartments on top surface Additional Utility Integrated charging (3 outlets & 2 USB ports) Accessory holder Expandable work surface Assembly Simple assembly (hardware & instructions provided) Fully assembled Not mentioned Additional Features Side handle/towel holder Elevated side & back panels; 1-year warranty Interchangeable drawers; versatile usage Size and Dimensions 14"D x 28"W x 39"H 16"D x 14"W x 36"H 14.5"D x 12.5"W x 32.5"H

Keeping your salon organized and neat is important, and the right salon cart can help any beauty professional achieve this. We’re here to assist you find the right cart for your salon. We’ve curated a list of our top picks from Amazon. Here’s how we chose:

Storage Capacity and Organization (Extremely Important) Ample space for tools, products, and accessories.

Smart design with compartments, drawers, and holders for easy organization. Material Quality and Durability (Very Important) Sturdy construction to withstand daily salon use.

Materials resistant to damage from salon products and easy to clean. Mobility and Stability (Important) Smooth-rolling, lockable wheels for easy movement around the salon.

Stable and secure, even when fully loaded. Design and Aesthetics (Moderately Important) Sleek, professional look that complements the salon’s decor.

Variety in styles to suit different salon themes. Size and Space Efficiency (Important) Compact enough to fit comfortably in the salon space without obstructing movement.

Efficient use of space, maximizing storage without being bulky. Versatility and Adaptability (Moderately Important) Suitable for various salon tasks and settings.

Features like removable trays or adjustable shelves for customization. Price and Budget Considerations (Important) Cost-effective options that provide value without compromising quality.

Consideration for discounts on bulk purchases for small businesses. Brand Reliability and User Reviews (Moderately Important) Positive feedback and recommendations from salon professionals.

Reputable brands known for quality and customer satisfaction.

We’ve used these criteria to ensure that the salon carts we recommend are not only functional but also contribute to the overall efficiency and aesthetic appeal of small salons. Check out our picks below:

RESHABLE Salon Cart with Charging Station

Featuring 3 standard 3-prong outlets and 2 USB ports with a 6 ft long power cable, this salon station can service multiple salon devices at the same time. It’s made from premium MDF material and has a brown rustic finish for aesthetics.

RESHABLE Salon Cart with Charging Station

DIR Salon Furniture Salon Cart With Accessory Holder

DIR Salon Furniture’s cart is our very close runner-up. Reviewers mention it’s the ideal size for smaller salons, and appreciate its sleek design and ample storage space. It features 3 heat-resistant tool holes, a lockable drawer, and a pull-out tray for extra workspace. It comes in white or black, and arrives fully assembled.

DIR Salon Furniture Salon Cart With Accessory Holder

Saloniture Beauty Salon Cart

Saloniture’s salon cart trolley features a pullout tray on each side, expanding your workspace on the top. It also has 5 removable slide-out drawers and is made of high-quality molded plastic.

Saloniture Beauty Salon Cart

VEVOR Salon Cart

VEVOR’s salon trolley cart is made of MDF and particle board that is heat and scratch resistant. This cart has 4 sliding drawers, 3 hair dryer holes and a spacious working area on top. Smooth-rolling wheel casters ensure smooth movement all day.

VEVOR Salon Cart

Saloniture Premium Locking Rolling Trolley Cart

This salon cart has four slide-out drawers that are interchangeable and secured with integrated stops in the tracks, so you can customize your storage. Side pockets, wire holders, and a lockable cover round out the features.

Saloniture Premium Locking Rolling Trolley Cart

TASALON Ultimate Salon Trolley Cart

A lockable cover keeps your essentials safe and secure, and multiple shelves and accessory spaces ensure your stuff stays organized. This cart, made from durable ABS plastic, has 6 sliding drawers, 2 stainless steel bottom racks, smooth rolling casters, and more.

TASALON Ultimate Salon Trolley Cart

GEMEZZI Salon Trolley Cart with Wheels and Handle

This 6-tier cart by Gemezzi promises 360-degree movement and durable construction. Its 5 pull-out drawers open both ways, and there are several built-in slots for accessories and tools. There is also a diamond-patterned texture on the cart, preventing items from sliding off or rolling around.

GEMEZZI Salon Trolley Cart with Wheels and Handle

BarberPub Beauty Salon Trolley

The top of this salon cart has 3 different-sized nylon rings for hot tools like curling irons and blow dryers. It also has 4 slide-out drawers in its lockable cabinet and a slide-out top tray.

BarberPub Beauty Salon Trolley

3-Tier Trolley Cart

This 3-tier rolling cart includes 2 drawers and a 2-tier top, and a large base cabinet with a lockable door. It’s made of high-density particle board, which is heat and scratch resistant and easy to clean. 2 round tool holders and 4 sturdy metal and hard rubber caster wheels for 360-degree rotation and ease of motion.

3-Tier Trolley Cart Beauty Salon

Artist Hand Beauty Trolley Cart

This cart is unique in that it can be used by 2 stylists at once. It has 3 hot tool holders on each side, as well as 2 shelves and a lockable cabinet. Its 360-degree wheels are lockable to hold the unit in place while in use.

Artist Hand Beauty Salon Trolley Cart

