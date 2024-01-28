Salon Hair Dryer: Choices for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Owning a busy salon means you need to be efficient – in other words; make the most of your time so you can serve as many clients as possible. One way to do this is to use the right tools and equipment for the job. A professional hair dryer is an example of one of these tools.

Since just about everyone gets their hair blown dry at the salon, it may be time to invest in a professional hair dryer. It can potentially save you a lot of time, as well as provide a more professional salon experience for your customers.

Why Should I Get A Professional Hair Dryer?

Professional hair dryers are specifically designed for the needs of professional stylists and are superior to regular consumer-grade hair dryers in many ways.

Faster Drying Time: Professional hair dryers have higher wattage and stronger airflow, which means they can dry hair faster than regular hair dryers. This is especially important for busy salons, where time is of the essence.

Improved Hair Health: Professional hair dryers are equipped with advanced technologies like ceramic, tourmaline, and ionic technology, which help to protect hair from heat damage and reduce frizz. This is crucial for maintaining the health and integrity of your client’s hair.

Versatility: Professional hair dryers come with a variety of attachments such as diffusers, concentrators, and comb nozzles, which allow stylists to achieve a wide range of hairstyles and textures.

Durability: Professional hair dryers are made with high-quality materials and are built to last. They can withstand the demands of a busy salon and provide reliable performance day after day.

Some salon dryers also come with chairs, which is a great bonus if you have the room. If not, there are plenty of models that are on wheels so you can move it to where you need it. There are also some that attach to the wall and extend and rotate to fit your clients.

Benefits of Investing in a Professional Hair Dryer for Business or Work:

Incorporating a professional hair dryer into your business arsenal can be a game-changer. Beyond the perks already mentioned, let’s dive into more compelling reasons tailored for those who rely on these tools for their profession:

Client Satisfaction: With the quick drying time and reduced hair damage, clients will notice a difference. Happy clients are more likely to become repeat customers and spread positive word-of-mouth.

Cost-Effective: While professional hair dryers might have a higher initial price point, their durability means you won't be replacing them as often. In the long run, this can save your business money.

Tailored Results: The variety of attachments allow you to customize each client's experience. Whether they want voluminous curls or sleek straight hair, having the right tool can achieve the desired result faster and more efficiently.

Choosing the Right Dryer for Your Space:

Space-Savvy Designs: For businesses with limited space, wall-mounted or wheeled models offer flexibility without compromising on quality.

In-Built Chair Options: Ideal for spacious salons, models with chairs provide an integrated solution that enhances client comfort.

Adjustability: Look for models that can be adjusted in height or angle. This will make it easier to cater to clients of all sizes and ensure their comfort during the session.

Did you know you can get a great professional hair dryer on Amazon? We’ve sorted through the options and come up with a list of the 10 best ones. Check them out and you might find your salon’s next smart investment.

Salon Hair Dryers: Our Picks From Amazon

Investing in professional hair dryers is a smart decision for any salon owner. They can help you save time, improve the health of your client’s hair, increase your styling capabilities, and provide a professional experience for your customers.

We have meticulously chosen our recommended salon hair dryers based on the following criteria:

Heat and Speed Settings (Extremely Important) Variable settings for different hair types and styling needs.

Must provide both high and low temperature options. Technology and Hair Protection (Very Important) Advanced technology like ionic or ceramic to reduce heat damage.

Helps in maintaining hair health and enhancing shine. Durability and Build Quality (Important) Robust design to withstand frequent use in a professional setting.

Long-lasting materials that endure the rigors of daily salon use. Ergonomic Design and Ease of Use (Important) Lightweight and comfortable to hold for extended periods.

User-friendly controls for seamless operation. Noise Level (Moderately Important) Should operate quietly to maintain a pleasant salon environment.

Low noise levels are essential for a relaxing customer experience. Energy Efficiency (Moderately Important) Energy-saving features for cost-effectiveness and environmental responsibility.

Important for reducing operational costs in small businesses. Aesthetic Appeal (Less Important) Sleek and professional design to complement the salon’s ambiance.

Variety in colors and styles to match the salon’s theme. Cost and Value Proposition (Important) Offers a balance between quality features and affordability.

Options for bulk purchases or professional discounts. Brand Reputation and Customer Reviews (Moderately Important) Well-regarded brands with positive feedback from beauty professionals.

A strong indicator of satisfaction and reliability.

We used these criteria to ensure that the salon hair dryers we recommend not only meet the professional standards but also align with the practical and financial realities of running a small salon business. Now without further delay, here are our picks:

Feature Buy-Rite Chelsea Dryer Chair Combination Pibbs 515 Kwik Dri Hair Dryer with Wall Arm TASALON Ionic Hooded Dryer Design/Integration Integrated design of chair and dryer. Hair dryer with wall arm for organized space. Stand-alone hooded dryer. Aesthetics Classic tufted seat-back with brass nailhead trim. Crafted with Italian finesse. Vibrant orange design with a gold glitter transparent face shield. Power 980-watt commercial-grade hooded dryer. 1100 Watt power. 1875W tourmaline ionic hood. Adjustability/Functionality Adjustable hood for varied hair sizes. 6-foot adjustable height with a flexible dryer head. 55-inch height-adjustable tube; Removable airflow vent for precise airflow control. Special Features Made in USA, UL and CDA approved 0-60-minute timer and temperature dial. On/Off ionic generator switch; Three heat settings (COOL, LOW HEAT, HIGH HEAT); Built-in ionic generator to reduce static and enhance drying; Lift-for-auto-off switch; Lockable wheels for easy movement. Warranty 3-year warranty on the dryer motor; 1-year warranty on the chair and its components. 1-year warranty. Not specified.

Buy-Rite Chelsea Hair Dryer with Tufted Chair

The Buy-Rite professional hair dryer combines a dryer and comfortable chair into a single unit. The vinyl seat has a tufted back for extra comfort, and stylish brass nailhead trim detailing. This 980 watt commercial hooded dryer delivers powerful heat controlled by an easy to use timer, and the adjustable hood offers plenty of space for rollers

Buy-Rite Chelsea Hair Dryer with Tufted Chair

Buy on Amazon

Pibbs Kwik Dri Hair Dryer with Wall Arm

Save space in a tight area with a hair dryer with a wall arm. This Pibbs’ Kwik Dri salon dryer attaches to the wall and extends up to 6 feet. It features a flip-top visor and intuitive controls including a 0-60-minute timer and temperature dial. Pibbs’ dryers are made in Italy and have a 1-year warranty.

Pibbs Kwik Dri Hair Dryer with Wall Arm

Buy on Amazon

TASALON Ionic Hooded Dryer

This 1875W tourmaline ionic hooded dryer has 3 heat settings, a removable airflow vent, and a filterable air intake grill. The power automatically shuts off when you lift the hood, which cuts down on power consumption. The stand has hair-free casters and clips for the 9-foot cord.

TASALON Ionic Hooded Dryer

Buy on Amazon

Y-NOT Professional Hairdryer

This hooded hairdryer features a stainless steel heating element for durability and optimal performance. It has an ultra-quiet motor, adjustable temperature, adjustable height, timed drying, and a swivel base. And at 1100W, it provides a smooth, even drying experience.

Y-NOT Professional Hairdryer

Buy on Amazon

VIVOHOME Professional Bonnet Hair Dryer

The 1300W professional hair dryer by VIVOHOME is designed with a unique rotary backflow technique, making sure to heat hair evenly. Two convenient switches allow you to accurately set the time and temperature. The height is adjustable from 50 to 65 inches.

VIVOHOME Professional Bonnet Hair Dryer

Buy on Amazon

Pibbs Kwik Dri Dryer with Casters

This Pibbs Kwik Dri model has casters that make it easy to move wherever you need it. Like its cousin, our Runner Up pick, the 1100W dryer has a flip-top visor, a 0-60 minute timer, and a temperature dial. The height and head are fully adjustable to fit clients of all sizes.

Pibbs Kwik Dri Dryer with Casters

Buy on Amazon

CO-Z Professional Adjustable Hooded Stand Hairdryer RU

This rolling hair dryer easily adjusts from 48 to 63 inches, and its cord is over 6 feet long, giving you plenty of room to move. Its 360-degree swivel adjustable hood creates a counterclockwise airflow which dries hair more evenly and is more comfortable for clients. It is made from stainless steel and plastic.

CO-Z Professional Adjustable Hooded Stand Hairdryer RU

Buy on Amazon

D Salon Luxury Chair & Hair Dryer Combo

You get both the chair and the dryer in this set, and the dryer can be used on its own. It features a power of 1180W, a built-in timer, and temperature control. The chair is padded for client comfort.

D Salon Luxury Chair & Hair Dryer Combo

Buy on Amazon

Buy-Rite Set of 2 Professional Hair Dryer and Chair

Speaking of sets, this Buy-Rite set gives you 2 hair dryers with dryer chairs for a very reasonable price. The 980-watt commercial hooded dryers deliver powerful heat and have a timer setting and temp control. The dryer is manufactured in the USA and is both UL and CSA-approved.

Buy-Rite Set of 2 Professional Hair Dryer and Chair

Buy on Amazon

DIR Wall Mount Hair Dryer for Salon

The 1000W dryer has an extra large hood for even heat distribution, and adjustable temperature and air speeds. Other features include a long 18 ft. cord, a 180-degree swing arm, a 90-minute timer, and a 1-year warranty.

DIR Wall Mount Hair Dryer for Salon

Buy on Amazon

