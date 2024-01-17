SBA Celebrates One-Year Success of VetCert Program

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) commemorates the one-year anniversary of its Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert) program today. This program is a cornerstone of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to expanding federal contracting opportunities for Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (VOSBs) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSBs).

Remarkable Achievement in Veteran Business Certification

Since its inception, the VetCert program has approved over 10,400 applications from VOSBs and SDVOSBs, boasting an impressive average processing time of just 15 days. “The SBA’s VetCert, in just its first year of operation, has delivered a platinum standard of customer experience in this critical veteran small business certification program,” said SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman. She highlighted the program’s role in promoting innovation, job creation, and wealth generation for America’s military community.

Empowering Veteran Entrepreneurs through Federal Contracting

VetCert serves as the primary certification vehicle for VOSBs and SDVOSBs, enabling these businesses to compete for sole-source and set-aside federal contracting awards. The program has significantly streamlined the certification process for veteran entrepreneurs, aligning ownership and control requirements with other SBA programs like 8(a) and WOSB.

Notable Milestones and Enhancements in VetCert

The SBA has implemented various improvements in the VetCert program, including:

A central support platform for veterans’ small business certification needs. Reciprocal certification for businesses with eligibility in the WOSB and 8(a) programs. The launch of the VetCert web-based Veterans Case Management System (VCMS) material change module allows veteran-certified companies to report changes efficiently. Retention of customer-friendly aspects from prior veteran certification programs, including a dedicated call center and the ability to contact case processing agents directly. Rollout of the VCMS recertification module, streamlining the recertification process.

The SBA has also initiated monthly virtual VetCert webinars to guide veteran applicants through the certification process.

Eligibility and Certification Process

To qualify for the VetCert program, businesses must be majority-owned and controlled by one or more veterans, with additional criteria for SDVOSBs. Newly certified businesses from January 1, 2024, will receive a standard three-year certification period.

The SBA’s database now includes over 25,000 certified veteran-owned small businesses. The success of the VetCert program underlines the SBA’s commitment to supporting veteran entrepreneurs and enhancing their access to federal contracting opportunities.

This milestone marks a significant advancement in supporting veteran-owned small businesses, reflecting the SBA’s dedication to fostering growth and opportunity within this vital community.