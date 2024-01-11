20 Self-Marketing Ideas For a “New You” in the New Year

The ever-changing and evolving self-marketing best practices arena continues to change at the speed of light. New platforms, media, apps, sites, and ideas emerge daily and are coming and going at a rapid pace.

Being and staying informed but not getting sidetracked or distracted from your plan can be challenging. There should be a mix of new ideas and the tried and true practices when self-marketing. Finding the best and right mix and blend for you is always the best approach to personal branding as well as business branding.

Marketing Charts reports these top 10 multi-platform social networking websites are clearly blending more with traditional methods of brand interaction, with no surprise Facebook leading the charge at 45 percent:

“There continues to be a strong tilt in adoption towards younger age groups, but the gap has closed over the years. This year, 90 percent of adults aged 18-29 are social media users, up from 78 percent in 2010. Not far behind, some 78 percent of 30-49-year-olds count as social media users, with that figure up from 53 percent in 2010.”

There is clear evidence that we are still watching TV, reading magazines and newspapers (more online) and listening to the radio. Add to that, the parallel world of content marketing with blogs, podcasts, e-marketing, mobile, text and social media platforms and we can and do get overwhelmed with all the choices.

You Have to Figure Out

The marketing vehicles that are best for you and your customers.

A clear brand and marketing message about you, what you offer, why you.

Being consistent, looking professional and staying fresh.

Marketing yourself and your business is the most important aspect of your business plan and can greatly impact your success or failure. More focus on your brand authenticity, engagement and transparency is, however, more important to consumers and will continue to be. If you commit to being and proving you’re honest, you will have the best chance of earning consumer trust – and you will be rewarded.

Small Business Deals

Self-Marketing Ideas

As we all try to cut through the clutter, choices and options, below are self-marketing ideas and suggestions for the new year.

A Great Website

In the age of digital transformation, your website acts as your virtual storefront. It’s essential to ensure it’s updated, user-friendly, and captivating. Your website is often the first point of interaction between you and potential clients or partners. Hence, it needs to reflect your brand’s personality and values effectively.

Consider incorporating elements like engaging visuals, intuitive navigation, and clear calls-to-action. An outstanding website not only attracts visitors but also retains them, increasing the likelihood of converting visits into meaningful engagements or sales.

WordPress Blog

Blogging on platforms like WordPress presents a unique opportunity to establish yourself as an industry thought leader. It’s not just about broadcasting your own thoughts; curating content from other experts can showcase your commitment to collaboration and continuous learning.

A well-maintained blog serves as a resource hub for your audience, helping you build trust and credibility. Additionally, regular blogging improves your website’s SEO, driving more organic traffic to your site.

LinkedIn Profile

In today’s professional landscape, a robust LinkedIn profile is more than an online resume; it’s a cornerstone of your digital identity. An active profile with genuine endorsements and a comprehensive summary of your skills and experiences can significantly elevate your professional credibility.

LinkedIn is not just a platform for job seekers; it’s a powerful tool for networking, building relationships, and showcasing your career achievements and aspirations to a vast professional community.

Facebook Page

A Facebook business page requires a strategic approach to effectively engage with your audience. While personal posts can afford to be casual, a business page should be curated with your brand’s message and audience in mind.

Use Facebook to create a space for community, dialogue, and deeper connection with your audience. Regular updates, interactive posts, and prompt responses to comments and messages can help in building a loyal community around your brand.

X (Formerly Twitter)

X (formerly Twitter) is much more than a platform for concise updates; it’s an influential tool for brand building. Use it to share industry insights, company news, and engage in conversations relevant to your field. It’s also an excellent platform for real-time engagement with your audience, providing opportunities to highlight your brand’s values and responsiveness.

Podcasting

Podcasting offers an auditory dimension to your content strategy. Whether you’re sharing industry insights, interviewing experts, or discussing trends, podcasts can position you as a knowledgeable and approachable figure in your field. It’s a medium that allows for deep dives into subjects, making it perfect for building a dedicated audience that values your expertise.

Email Marketing

Email marketing provides a direct line to your audience. Well-crafted emails that resonate with your subscribers can strengthen brand loyalty and keep your audience informed about your latest offerings. Personalization, segmentation, and strategic content can turn your email campaigns into a powerful tool for engagement and conversion.

Local Chamber & Organizations

Never underestimate the power of local networks. Engaging with local chambers and business organizations can open doors to new opportunities, partnerships, and ideas. These platforms provide a space to connect with peers, share experiences, and gain insights into local market trends and needs.

Conferences

Attending conferences isn’t just about gaining knowledge from the speakers; it’s a hub for networking and establishing yourself within the industry. Conferences provide an opportunity to connect with thought leaders, potential partners, and future clients. They also offer a platform to stay abreast of the latest trends and innovations in your field.

Seminars & Workshops

Participating in seminars and workshops demonstrates your commitment to continuous learning and staying ahead in your industry. These events are not only for gaining new knowledge but also for networking and sharing your own experiences and insights, which can further establish your authority in your field.

Brand Refresh

Just as trends evolve, so should your brand. Regularly refreshing your brand ensures that it stays relevant, modern, and appealing to your target audience. This could mean updating your logo, revamping your website, or even redefining your brand message to align with current market trends and customer expectations.

Partnerships & Alliances

Collaborating with other businesses or individuals can dramatically extend your reach and bring new perspectives. Strategic partnerships can help in tapping into new customer bases, sharing resources, and enhancing your brand’s value proposition through complementary services or products.

Pro-bono Work

Engaging in pro-bono work is not just about giving back to the community; it’s also a powerful way to demonstrate your values and commitment to social causes. This kind of work can enhance your brand’s reputation, establish goodwill in the community, and often lead to unexpected business opportunities or partnerships.

YouTube Channel

Create a YouTube channel to share videos showcasing your skills, services, or products. Engaging visual content can attract and retain a wider audience.

Social Media Stories

Utilize Instagram and Facebook stories to share behind-the-scenes glimpses, updates, or quick tips. This format offers a more personal touch to your audience.

Webinars

Host or participate in webinars to share your expertise. It’s a great way to engage with your audience and establish yourself as an authority in your niche.

Influencer Collaborations

Collaborate with influencers to reach a wider audience. Choose influencers whose audience aligns with your target market for maximum impact.

Interactive Content

Create interactive content like polls, surveys, or quizzes on your website and social media. They encourage audience participation and provide valuable insights.

E-books and Guides

Write and share e-books or guides related to your industry. They can serve as lead magnets, helping you gather contact information for potential clients.

Community Engagement

Engage actively in online communities related to your field. Answer questions, provide tips, and share experiences to build a loyal following.

By integrating these self-marketing strategies, you position yourself for a productive year ahead. It’s about balancing traditional methods with innovative approaches, ensuring your personal brand shines brightly in the new digital era.

As we navigate the complexities of self-marketing in this digital age, it’s helpful to understand the distinctions and overlaps between traditional and modern practices:



Criteria Traditional Marketing Modern Digital Marketing Medium TV, Magazines, Newspapers, Radio Website, Social Media, Email, Podcasts Target Audience Broad Demographic Niche, Targeted Audience Interactivity Mostly One-way Two-way Conversations Cost Can be High (especially for TV/radio) Varies; some methods can be cost-effective Measurability More challenging to measure ROI Easier tracking with analytics tools Speed Slower to produce & distribute Instant or scheduled; rapid feedback Flexibility Less flexibility after launch Easier to adjust/adapt in real-time Reach Local or National Global Authenticity Controlled Brand Message More engagement, transparency, and real-time authenticity Lifespan Limited (e.g., a TV spot duration) Can be long-lasting (e.g., a blog post)

If you want to be taken seriously in today’s rapidly evolving marketplace, then you have to be and act serious about adapting and adopting both the tried and true and the newest best self-marketing practices of the moment.

Embracing the dual paths of tradition and innovation isn’t just a trend; it’s a necessity for growth and survival. This means not only staying abreast of the latest technologies and strategies but also grounding oneself in the fundamental principles that have proven effective over time.

But you don’t have to go it alone. Get some help, hire a consultant, take a class, or participate in workshops and webinars.

Investing in your own professional education by seeking expert guidance is not an expense; it’s a crucial investment in yourself and your business.

It reflects your dedication to constant growth, personal improvement, and an unwavering commitment to your brand’s integrity and excellence.

With the right mindset, tools, and support, you can transform your business’s marketing efforts and elevate your brand to new heights.

So the question stands, are you ready to make a serious stand with your brand? This is not just a challenge; it’s an invitation to step into your potential and bring your unique vision to the world.