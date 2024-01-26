In the News: Are You One of the Select Businesses That Qualifies for $100K in Grants?

Are you one of the select businesses that qualifies for $100K in grants? You could be, so make sure to apply as soon as possible if you happen to be one of these small business owners. The key to improving your chances of winning a grant is first ensuring you qualify for the grant, followed by applying early and, of course, not missing the deadline.

Another important point is to always keep an eye out for grants that are being offered for your industry and location by public and private organizations. Remember, someone is going to get these grants, and they always do, but you have to apply in order to get them. With that said, always apply, and good luck!

Grant programs can serve many goals, from encouraging innovation to improving facades across commercial districts. States, cities, and community organizations throughout the country periodically launch programs to support their most important goals. There is up to $100,000 up for grabs, so start applying.

Small Business News January 26, 2024

In the roundup this week, more companies are implementing AI into the tools they offer to improve a range of products. This includes Salesforce with data and AI-powered tools integrated into its Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud platforms as well as Mastercard Small Business AI, aimed at providing real-time, personalized mentorship to small business owners worldwide. There is more news about AI integration designed to help small businesses on SBT.

Salesforce has announced an advancement in retail technology at NRF 2024. The company unveiled new data and AI-powered tools integrated into its Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud platforms. These tools are set to redefine retail merchandising and marketing, offering a personalized and efficient shopping experience for customers.

Adobe has set a new benchmark in the video editing landscape with its latest audio workflow innovations in Premiere Pro (beta). Announced just before the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, these updates are poised to revolutionize audio editing, making it faster, easier, and more intuitive, particularly for small business owners and independent filmmakers.

The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have announced a transitional phase in the implementation of new reporting rules for small businesses dealing with digital assets. This move grants temporary relief to businesses from the stringent reporting requirements for certain transactions involving digital assets.

Small Business Deals

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has released initial guidance to assist employers in implementing pension-linked emergency savings accounts (PLESAs). This development follows the authorization of PLESAs under the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022, aimed at encouraging employees to save for financial emergencies.

Mastercard has announced the development of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool, Mastercard Small Business AI, aimed at providing real-time, personalized mentorship to small business owners worldwide.

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has unveiled a Final Rule aimed at clarifying worker classification under the Fair Labor Standards Act. CR Wooters, Head of Federal Affairs, released a statement on behalf of Uber, addressing the impact of this rule on its operations and workforce.

WordPress.com, known for its vast array of over 50,000 plugins on the Creator plan and above, reveals the top ten plugins that resonated most with its users last year. The Significance of Plugins Plugins are the backbone of WordPress.com, enhancing website functionality and user experience.

Intuit Inc. has announced an integration that promises to revolutionize tax preparation and filing. Credit Karma members and QuickBooks Online customers can now seamlessly prepare and file their taxes through TurboTax within their existing Credit Karma and QuickBooks Online platforms.

Recent data from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Small Business Optimism Index reveals a significant shift in the concerns of small business owners. As of December 2023, inflation has overtaken labor quality as the primary challenge businesses face, signaling a notable change in the economic landscape.

Subscription models are a growing trend among US-based businesses, with data revealing that they are growing 3.7x faster than S&P 500 businesses. Retail solutions experts Lexmark compiled the data on subscription-based businesses, with design agency Nowsourcing helping create an excellent subscription model infographic detailing the latest facts and figures.